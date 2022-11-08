2023 Suzuki GSX-8S

Suzuki have unveiled a new addition to their GSX-S line at EICMA, with an all-new GSX-8S looking the business and introducing their new 776 cc 270-degree parallel-twin powerplant, which also debuts in the new V-Strom 800DE.

Styling looks almost like a stripped back Katana, in 750 trim, which can only be a good thing. Pricing has already been set at a very competitive $14,190 Ride Away, but delivery is not expected until August 2023.

The engine runs Suzuki’s Cross Balancer for smoother operation, with peak power reaching 83 hp at 8500 rpm, and torque of 78 Nm peaking at an accessible 6800 rpm, while the 270-degree crank layout should offer a characterful delivery for a parallel-twin.

The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System includes ride modes, three stage traction control, a bi-directional quickshifter, Suzuki Easy Start, and ABS, with 5 inch TFT display and full LED lighting. That traction control can also be turned off, if you’re feeling frisky.

The lack of an IMU for cornering functionality on the riding aides may raise some eyebrows on a new bike in 2023, however it’s probably unnecessary on a 80-pony machine.

An all-new steel frame is used in conjunction with a bolt-on tubular sub-frame and new aluminium swingarm.

KYB provide the inverted forks and monoshock, the latter providing preload adjustment, for a fairly basic set of suspenders that will hopefully deliver strong one-size suits all performance.

Nissin provide the brakes, with dual 310 mm front rotors and radial-mount four-pot calipers, while a 240 mm rear disc is mated to a single-piston pin-slide caliper.

17-inch cast aluminium wheels run tpopular 120/70 and 180/55 tyre sizes.

The 2023 GSX-8S weighs in at 202 kg, undercutting the GSX-S750 by a decent margin. Seat height is 810 mm and fuel capacity 14 litres.

Colour options are Pearl Cosmic Blue, Pearl Tech White or Metallic Matt Black No.2/Glass Sparkle Black, with MSRP set at $12,699 or $14,190 Ride-Away, with bikes expected to arrival in Australia from August 2023.

A range of accessories will also be available including soft luggage, billet levers, engine and bodywork protectors, heated grips, seat cowl and meter visor.

As an added bonus for those pre-ordering early, Suzuki will throw in the accessory meter visor and single seat cowl, sweetening the deal.

For more information or to get an order in, head to the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website (link).

2023 Suzuki GSX-8S Specifications