2023 Suzuki GSX-R1000 arrives

In 2023 Suzuki’s superbike pedigree continues with the double-tiered one-litre range comprising the GSX-R1000 and flagship GSX-R1000R. The latest iterations of both machines are now available from Australian Suzuki Motorcycle dealerships.

Acceleration for the duo is provided by the most powerful and technologically advanced production GSX-R engine ever built, running variable valve timing, a finger-follower valve train, top feed injectors and exhaust tuning butterfly valves.

The advantage of all technology is 148.6 kW (202 hp) at 13,200 rpm and 117.6 Nm of torque at 10,800 rpm, channelled through a bi-directional quickshifter for smooth upshifts and downshifts without using the clutch or throttle. The shift linkage can also be easily set for ‘reverse-pattern’ for GP-style shifting on the racetrack.

The GSX-Rs are at the front line of electronics with a six-axis inertial measurement unit supporting functions including cornering ABS and a Motion Track Brake System to minimise rear-wheel lift during under hard braking.

The Suzukis have a 10-level traction control system, while further personalisation is available via the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) system to allow riders to tailor the engine’s power delivery and response to their preferred setting.

The MY2023 GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R share the same spec engine, twin-spare aluminium perimeter frame – recently updated with a narrower (by 20mm) and lighter (by 10 percent) profile – and radial-mount Brembo monobloc calipers.

Compared to the GSX-R1000, the GSX-R1000R adds launch control and ‘auto-blipper’, an adjustable swingarm pivot point, braided steel front brake lines, LED position lights, a lightweight battery, and a unique black LCD instrument panel.

The GSX-R1000R also has the latest fully adjustable Showa suspension: a BFF (Balance Free Front) fork and Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion Lite) shock absorber.

The GSX-R1000 in comparison is fitted with a Showa Big Piston Fork and link-type Showa shock absorber, also fully adjustable.

The MY23 GSX-R1000 is now available from Australian dealerships in a Metallic Mat Black/Glass Sparkle Black livery for a manufacturer’s recommended price of $24,990 ride-away, and the MY23 GSX-R1000R comes in Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver for $27,990 ride-away.

The ride away prices include 12 months’ registration and are backed by Suzuki’s three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty (two standard and one bonus year).

For more information head into your local Suzuki Motorcycle dealer, or visit the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website (link).