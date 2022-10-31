2023 Suzuki Hayabusa

The 2023 iteration of the famed Hayabusa is now on sale in Australian Suzuki dealerships for $28,190 ride away.

The third generation of the Hayabusa leverages the latest technology while still retaining all the machine’s legendary ‘Ultimate Sports’ characteristics: striking aerodynamic bodywork and styling, outstanding performance, nimble handling for such a big bike, exceptional stability, maximum comfort and an ice-cool temperament which has stood to test of time for 23 years.

The list of new or updated features on the latest 1340cc Euro 5-compliant Hayabusa is lengthy, but it includes the latest version of Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) – the command centre for several electronic functions designed to allow riders to tailor the machine to the prevailing road conditions.

The Hayabusa has multiple ride modes – both fixed and fully customisable – and the electronic wherewithal continues with multi-stage traction control, engine braking, wheelie control and launch control, as well as a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control and speed limiter.

The Hayabusa also boasts new LED lighting and indicators, a new instrument cluster, new Brembo Stylema monobloc front brakes, new seven-spoke wheels, updated fully adjustable KYB suspension, and the handlebars are now 12mm closer to the rider for a more relaxed, upright posture.

The Hayabusa has a tried-and-true twin-spar aluminium frame and swingarm, and the new subframe is 700 grams lighter.

The in-line, fuel-injected four-cylinder engine has always been the Hayabusa’s show-stopping trump card, displaying a level of versatility that covers all bases: from impeccable power-up-in-any-gear manners on the daily commute to withering performance when the tempo rises.

Without compromising reliability, durability or longevity, the latest updates to the engine focussed on improving lubrication – using GSX-R1000-derived technology – and increasing combustion efficiency. There are lighter connecting rods, while the light-weight titanium valves are carried over from the previous generation but a revised cam profile improves performance in the low- to mid-range.

The engine produces 140 kW at 9700 rpm, and 150 Nm at 7000 rpm, supported by one of the leading drag coefficients found on any street-legal motorcycle

The 2023 Hayabusa is available in two liveries: Metallic Thunder Grey/Candy Daring Red and Metallic Matt Black/Glass Sparkle Black.

The ride away prices include 12 months’ registration and is backed by Suzuki’s three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty (two standard and one bonus year).

For more information head into your local Suzuki Motorcycles dealer or check out the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website (link).