The legendary DL V-Strom range gets a middle sibling for 2023 with the arrival of the new 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800-DE and it boasts not only the most ground clearance (220 mm), but also the most (Showa) suspension travel (220 mm) and a 21-inch front rim. That all adds up to make the V-Strom 800DE the most dirt ready DL yet to come out of the Suzuki factory.

The new 776 cc parallel twin reaches its 83 horsepower peak earlier than the long running 650 V-Twin. That compares to the 71 horsepower of the 650.

The new 800DE also makes 25 per cent more torque than the 650, 78 Nm at 6800 rpm. This new engine is also used in the handsome new GSX-8S.

An upgraded electronics package adds further off-road credibility with a special gravel traction control mode in addition to three standard settings, and the ability to switch off ABS at the rear.

The V-STROM 800DE is also the first member of the V-STROM series that comes fitted with a radiator guard as standard.

Suspension travel from the fully adjustable Showa suspension is 220mm at the front and rear, which is the same measurement for the ground clearance – another fresh Suzuki adventure benchmark.

Made from sturdy steel pipe, the V-STROM 800DE’S steel frame is engineered to provide all the strength needed for negotiating even the toughest terrain, and that also holds for the seat rails which feature a narrow profile that helps riders better control the bike with their legs.

Spring pre-load is conveniently adjustable by hand on the rear, and dual front disc brakes with 310mm floating-mount discs promise impressive stopping power and feel.

There’s a sizeable 20-litre fuel tank, and the wire-spoked wheels – 21-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear – have a corrosion-resistant coating.

Suzuki has maintained the distinctive V-STROM ‘beak’ on the 800DE, but it’s now positioned higher and the short – but three-way adjustable – windscreen is designed to maximise visibility off-road, as well as protecting the rider from buffeting at higher speeds.

Grab bars and a rear carrier provide passengers with a firm grip, and the latter is also used as a mount for the optional top case – or simply as an avenue to strap on gear.

The V-STROM 800DE also has a five-inch colour TFT screen with night and day modes, and there’s a USB port in the meter cluster. The lighting and indicators are all-LED, including the vertically stacked headlights.

The V-STROM 800DE will arrive in Australia in July 2023 in a choice of three liveries: Champion Yellow No. 2, Glass Mat Mechanical Gray, or Glass Sparkle Black. The MSRP is $16,980 ($18,590 Ride Away*). Meanwhile, the existing V-STROM 650XT V-twin will continue to be sold locally, in both full-power and LAMS configurations.

Owners can customise their V-STROM 800DE by selecting options from the wide range of Suzuki Genuine accessories available for this model via the Build Your Bike online tool on Suzuki Motorcycles Australia. Items include three-pieces of branded hard luggage with optional locks which can be fitted for simultaneous use, engine and bodywork protection, heated grips, brake pedal height adjuster, side stand extension plate, centre stand and variable height seat units (+/- 30mm).

As a gesture of Suzuki’s appreciation for customer commitment, online pre-order customers who pre order via the Build Your Bike on Suzuki Motorcycles will receive a bonus 38-litre alloy top case and bracket valued at over $1000 AUD.

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Specifications