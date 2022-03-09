2023 Triumph Street Triple prototype spied

A prototype 2023 Triumph Street Triple has been caught undergoing testing on public roads in southern europe.

The updated bike for 2023 is testing new components and body parts if you compare it with the current model.

Instead of the Showa fork, this prototype looks to be evaluating a set of forks from Öhlins.

The handlebars and the face, above the headlights, of this Street Triple are also new, as are a few parts of the bodywork.

In the background of our prototype rear shots you can see their van into which this prototype disappeared immediately after the pictures were taken.

Images S. Baldauf/SB-Medien