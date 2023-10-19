Oli Bayliss to get back on track at Jerez
The final round of the 2023 World Supersport Championship will witness the on-track return of Oli Bayliss on Team D34G Racing’s Ducati Panigale V2 955 for the first time since July’s Italian round at Imola.
Back then, Oli was declared unfit after FP1 due to the consequences of the shoulder injury suffered a fortnight prior at Donington Park. This led to the decision by the young Aussie to undergo surgery in his native Australia.
Bayliss will race for the first time at ‘Circuito de Jerez’, the track selected after the cancellation of the Argentine round, with the final set for October 27-29.
Oli Bayliss
“I’m very excited to be racing the last round. It’s been a long time off the bike so I look forward to reunite with the team. I did ride a couple of days ago and the shoulder felt quite good, so we’ll see what we’ll be able to achieve once on track for the race weekend. I haven’t ridden this track and I’m very excited to finish the year off with Davide and the rest of the squad. See you in Spain!”
Davidu Giugliano – D34G Racing Team Manager
“I’m so happy to witness the return of Oli, our official rider, as we were hoping to see him back before the end of the season. Jerez will be a sort of new debut for him, but I’m it’ll help him a lot to get back in the swing of things and to recover the right feeling and motivation before the off season.”
World Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|453
|2
|Stefano Manzi
|368
|3
|Marcel Schroetter
|293
|4
|Federico Caricasulo
|231
|5
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|168
|6
|Valentin Debise
|160
|7
|Niki Tuuli
|151
|8
|Yari Montella
|145
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|145
|10
|Raffaele De Rosa
|129
|11
|Glenn Van Straalen
|121
|12
|Adrian Huertas
|111
|13
|Nicholas Spinelli
|74
|14
|Can Oncu
|68
|15
|Tom Booth-Amos
|56
|16
|John Mcphee
|55
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|40
|18
|Lucas Mahias
|37
|19
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|29
|20
|Oliver Bayliss
|26
|21
|Tom Edwards
|26
|22
|Simone Corsi
|23
|23
|Anupab Sarmoon
|22
|24
|Andy Verdoia
|21
|25
|Adam Norrodin
|20
|26
|Ondrej Vostatek
|12
|27
|Thomas Gradinger
|10
|28
|Federico Fuligni
|10
|29
|Filippo Fuligni
|10
|30
|Yeray Ruiz
|10
|31
|Johan Gimbert
|9
|32
|Andrea Mantovani
|9
|33
|Simon Jespersen
|6
|34
|Alvaro Diaz
|6
|35
|Harry Truelove
|5
|36
|Maximilian Kofler
|4
|37
|Luca Ottaviani
|4
|38
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|4
|39
|Andreas Kofler
|3
|40
|Marco Bussolotti
|2
|41
|Luke Power
|1
|42
|Stefano Valtulini
|1
|43
|Rhys Irwin
|1
|44
|Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez
|1
2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSSP300
|29-Sep-01 Oct
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X