Oli Bayliss to get back on track at Jerez

The final round of the 2023 World Supersport Championship will witness the on-track return of Oli Bayliss on Team D34G Racing’s Ducati Panigale V2 955 for the first time since July’s Italian round at Imola.

Back then, Oli was declared unfit after FP1 due to the consequences of the shoulder injury suffered a fortnight prior at Donington Park. This led to the decision by the young Aussie to undergo surgery in his native Australia.

Bayliss will race for the first time at ‘Circuito de Jerez’, the track selected after the cancellation of the Argentine round, with the final set for October 27-29.

Oli Bayliss

“I’m very excited to be racing the last round. It’s been a long time off the bike so I look forward to reunite with the team. I did ride a couple of days ago and the shoulder felt quite good, so we’ll see what we’ll be able to achieve once on track for the race weekend. I haven’t ridden this track and I’m very excited to finish the year off with Davide and the rest of the squad. See you in Spain!”

Davidu Giugliano – D34G Racing Team Manager

“I’m so happy to witness the return of Oli, our official rider, as we were hoping to see him back before the end of the season. Jerez will be a sort of new debut for him, but I’m it’ll help him a lot to get back in the swing of things and to recover the right feeling and motivation before the off season.”

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 453 2 Stefano Manzi 368 3 Marcel Schroetter 293 4 Federico Caricasulo 231 5 Bahattin Sofuoglu 168 6 Valentin Debise 160 7 Niki Tuuli 151 8 Yari Montella 145 9 Jorge Navarro 145 10 Raffaele De Rosa 129 11 Glenn Van Straalen 121 12 Adrian Huertas 111 13 Nicholas Spinelli 74 14 Can Oncu 68 15 Tom Booth-Amos 56 16 John Mcphee 55 17 Tarran Mackenzie 40 18 Lucas Mahias 37 19 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 29 20 Oliver Bayliss 26 21 Tom Edwards 26 22 Simone Corsi 23 23 Anupab Sarmoon 22 24 Andy Verdoia 21 25 Adam Norrodin 20 26 Ondrej Vostatek 12 27 Thomas Gradinger 10 28 Federico Fuligni 10 29 Filippo Fuligni 10 30 Yeray Ruiz 10 31 Johan Gimbert 9 32 Andrea Mantovani 9 33 Simon Jespersen 6 34 Alvaro Diaz 6 35 Harry Truelove 5 36 Maximilian Kofler 4 37 Luca Ottaviani 4 38 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 39 Andreas Kofler 3 40 Marco Bussolotti 2 41 Luke Power 1 42 Stefano Valtulini 1 43 Rhys Irwin 1 44 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1