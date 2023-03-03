2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Two – Mandalika, Indonesia

World Superbike FP1

For the opening World Superbike practice session the track temperature was 43-degrees and the ambient 31-degrees. Later this afternoon in FP2 track temperatures of up to and perhaps even beyond 60-degrees are expected. This morning the track was very dirty and grip hard to find.

Loris Baz fell ten minutes into the session but was able to ride back to the pits. Only minutes later Iker Lecuona went down a little harder at turn 16 and had to walk back to the pits. A couple of laps later Lorenzo Baldassari joined the FP1 crash club with a tumble at turn six and then Michael Rinaldi went down at turn ten just under 20-minutes into the session.

Many riders were biding their time before heading out, waiting for the circuit to clean up and some rubber go down. 20-minutes into the session many riders had turned a wheel, including Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes.

In fact, Rea didn’t head out of pit-lane until only 18-minutes were left in the 45-minute session. At that juncture Toprak Razgatlioglu led the way from Alvaro Bautista and Remy Gardner.

Michael Rinaldi bounced back from his early fall to top the session with a 1m34.613 to push Razgatlioglu back to P2 and Alvaro Bautista to P3. That time more than three-seconds behind the pole record and 2.5-seconds behind the race lap record, both of those benchmarks set here last year.

Jonathan Rea only put in six laps but was quick enough to go P4 ahead of Xavi Vierge and Remy Gardner.

World Superbike FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R 1m34.613 290.3 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.056 285.0 3 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.170 291.1 4 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.188 285.7 5 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.225 290.3 6 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +0.579 285.0 7 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.707 285.0 8 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.920 285.7 9 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +0.958 286.5 10 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +1.529 285.7 11 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +1.602 284.2 12 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +1.661 291.1 13 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.891 288.8 14 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +1.898 282.7 15 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +2.271 282.7 16 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +2.317 287.2 17 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.474 281.3 18 T. Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.113 279.1 19 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +3.388 278.4 20 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.995 275.5 Out 105% in this Session 21 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +4.905 276.9 22 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R / 282.7

World Supersport FP1

Despite only putting in nine laps during FP1 Aruba Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega has started out at Mandalika in the same fashion he left Phillip Island, on top.

Nicholas Spinelli was second this morning ahead of fellow Yamaha rider Stefano Manzi. Marcel Schroetter fourth on the MV Agusta F3 800 RR ahead of Raffale De Rosa on a Ducati while Can Oncu was top Kawasaki in sixth.

Oli Bayliss was P12 on the FP1 time-sheet and put in a considerable 20 laps in the session.

Honda’s Tarran Mackenzie put the nightmare that was Phillip Island behind him to start showing some of his promise in what are very early days in the Honda World Supersport project. The 2021 British Superbike Champion may have only been 14th quickest but compared to where they were in the dry at Phillip Island that is serious progress, especially considering his bike was slowest through the speed trap this morning at Mandalika.

The track temperature for FP1 was 42-degrees and the ambient 31-degrees but for FP2 track temperatures of up to 60-degrees are expected. This morning the track was very dirty and grip hard to find.

World Supersport FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m39.420 248.8 2 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +0.259 243.8 3 S. Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.535 248.3 4 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.696 247.7 5 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +1.202 248.8 6 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.364 248.8 7 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.659 247.7 8 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +1.690 250.6 9 V. Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +2.367 248.8 10 J. Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +2.381 247.7 11 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +3.262 251.7 12 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +3.280 247.7 13 N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +3.307 246.0 14 T. Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +3.718 239.5 15 A. Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +4.780 244.9 16 A. Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +4.876 248.3 Out 105% in this Session 17 J. Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +5.025 247.1 18 A. Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 +5.208 244.9 19 T. Alberto Kawasaki ZX-6R +5.981 246.6 20 A. Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +8.137 226.4 21 H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +8.619 246.6

Mandalika WSBK Round Schedule

Friday 1200-1245 WorldSSP FP1 1300-13:45 WorldSBK FP1 1500-1545 WorldSSP FP2 1600-1645 WorldSBK FP2 Saturday 1130-1200 WorldSBK FP3 1255-1315 WorldSSP Superpole 1340-1355 WorldSBK Superpole 1500 WorldSSP Race 1 1630 WorldSBK Race 1 Sunday 1130-1145 WorldSBK WUP 1155 WorldSSP WUP 1330 WorldSBK Superpole Race 1500 WorldSSP Race 2 1630 WorldSBK Race 2

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 62 2 Andrea Locatelli 34 3 Jonathan Rea 31 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 31 5 Axel Bassani 25 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu 23 7 Iker Lecuona 22 8 Philipp Oettl 20 9 Danilo Petrucci 15 10 Xavi Vierge 14 11 Dominique Aegerter 12 12 Scott Redding 10 13 Remy Gardner 10 14 Garrett Gerloff 8 15 Alex Lowes 6 16 Michael Van Der Mark 4 17 Loris Baz 1 18 Hafizh Syahrin 1