2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round Two – Mandalika, Indonesia
World Superbike FP1
For the opening World Superbike practice session the track temperature was 43-degrees and the ambient 31-degrees. Later this afternoon in FP2 track temperatures of up to and perhaps even beyond 60-degrees are expected. This morning the track was very dirty and grip hard to find.
Loris Baz fell ten minutes into the session but was able to ride back to the pits. Only minutes later Iker Lecuona went down a little harder at turn 16 and had to walk back to the pits. A couple of laps later Lorenzo Baldassari joined the FP1 crash club with a tumble at turn six and then Michael Rinaldi went down at turn ten just under 20-minutes into the session.
Many riders were biding their time before heading out, waiting for the circuit to clean up and some rubber go down. 20-minutes into the session many riders had turned a wheel, including Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes.
In fact, Rea didn’t head out of pit-lane until only 18-minutes were left in the 45-minute session. At that juncture Toprak Razgatlioglu led the way from Alvaro Bautista and Remy Gardner.
Michael Rinaldi bounced back from his early fall to top the session with a 1m34.613 to push Razgatlioglu back to P2 and Alvaro Bautista to P3. That time more than three-seconds behind the pole record and 2.5-seconds behind the race lap record, both of those benchmarks set here last year.
Jonathan Rea only put in six laps but was quick enough to go P4 ahead of Xavi Vierge and Remy Gardner.
World Superbike FP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1m34.613
|290.3
|2
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.056
|285.0
|3
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.170
|291.1
|4
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.188
|285.7
|5
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+0.225
|290.3
|6
|R. Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.579
|285.0
|7
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.707
|285.0
|8
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.920
|285.7
|9
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.958
|286.5
|10
|M. Van Der Mark
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.529
|285.7
|11
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.602
|284.2
|12
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.661
|291.1
|13
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.891
|288.8
|14
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.898
|282.7
|15
|L Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+2.271
|282.7
|16
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+2.317
|287.2
|17
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+2.474
|281.3
|18
|T. Sykes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+3.113
|279.1
|19
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+3.388
|278.4
|20
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+3.995
|275.5
|Out 105% in this Session
|21
|E. Granado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+4.905
|276.9
|22
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|/
|282.7
World Supersport FP1
Despite only putting in nine laps during FP1 Aruba Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega has started out at Mandalika in the same fashion he left Phillip Island, on top.
Nicholas Spinelli was second this morning ahead of fellow Yamaha rider Stefano Manzi. Marcel Schroetter fourth on the MV Agusta F3 800 RR ahead of Raffale De Rosa on a Ducati while Can Oncu was top Kawasaki in sixth.
Oli Bayliss was P12 on the FP1 time-sheet and put in a considerable 20 laps in the session.
Honda’s Tarran Mackenzie put the nightmare that was Phillip Island behind him to start showing some of his promise in what are very early days in the Honda World Supersport project. The 2021 British Superbike Champion may have only been 14th quickest but compared to where they were in the dry at Phillip Island that is serious progress, especially considering his bike was slowest through the speed trap this morning at Mandalika.
The track temperature for FP1 was 42-degrees and the ambient 31-degrees but for FP2 track temperatures of up to 60-degrees are expected. This morning the track was very dirty and grip hard to find.
World Supersport FP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m39.420
|248.8
|2
|N. Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.259
|243.8
|3
|S. Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.535
|248.3
|4
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.696
|247.7
|5
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.202
|248.8
|6
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1.364
|248.8
|7
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.659
|247.7
|8
|F. Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.690
|250.6
|9
|V. Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.367
|248.8
|10
|J. Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.381
|247.7
|11
|B. Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+3.262
|251.7
|12
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+3.280
|247.7
|13
|N. Tuuli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+3.307
|246.0
|14
|T. Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|+3.718
|239.5
|15
|A. Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+4.780
|244.9
|16
|A. Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+4.876
|248.3
|Out 105% in this Session
|17
|J. Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+5.025
|247.1
|18
|A. Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+5.208
|244.9
|19
|T. Alberto
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+5.981
|246.6
|20
|A. Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|+8.137
|226.4
|21
|H. Truelove
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+8.619
|246.6
Mandalika WSBK Round Schedule
|Friday
|1200-1245
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|1300-13:45
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1500-1545
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|1600-1645
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|Saturday
|1130-1200
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1255-1315
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1340-1355
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1500
|WorldSSP
|Race 1
|1630
|WorldSBK
|Race 1
|Sunday
|1130-1145
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1155
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1330
|WorldSBK
|Superpole Race
|1500
|WorldSSP
|Race 2
|1630
|WorldSBK
|Race 2
World Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|62
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|34
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|31
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|31
|5
|Axel Bassani
|25
|6
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|23
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|22
|8
|Philipp Oettl
|20
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|15
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|14
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|12
|12
|Scott Redding
|10
|13
|Remy Gardner
|10
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|8
|15
|Alex Lowes
|6
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|4
|17
|Loris Baz
|1
|18
|Hafizh Syahrin
|1
2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSSP300
|24-26 Feb
|Phillip Island
|X
|X
|3-5 Mar
|Mandalika
|X
|X
|21-23 Apr
|Assen
|X
|X
|X
|5-7 May
|Catalunya
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|30 Jun-02 Jul
|Donington Park
|X
|X
|14-16 Jul
|Imola
|X
|X
|X
|28-30 Jul
|Autodrom Most
|X
|X
|X
|8-10 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|22-24 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|29-Sep-01 Oct
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 Oct
|San Juan Villicum
|X
|X