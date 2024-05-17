FIM Intercontinental Games

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce that, on behalf of FIM Oceania, it is now accepting expressions of interest from suitably qualified circuit racers to compete in the inaugural running of the FIM Intercontinental Games (ICG) later this year.

Held on Saturday November 30-Sunday December 1, the FIM Intercontinental Games (ICG) will see the competition of the six FIM Continental Unions (CONUs) from around the world, including FIM Oceania, at Circuit de Jerez, Spain where they will compete in teams of four, combining to a total of eight riders, across two categories: Supersport and Supersport 300.

Utilising Yamaha YZF-R7 and YZF-R3 motorcycles supplied by Yamaha Racing, the ICG are an exciting new concept that is designed to evaluate the sporting skills of riders in a team-based environment for future events.

Each of the six FIM Continental Unions is responsible for selecting the riders for each category where the minimum requirement to fulfil a team is one male and female in each category. As part of this, one ‘specialist’ rider can be appointed, where they may be competing in an FIM World Championship, and they will be the nominated team captain.

This exciting opportunity has several incentives included, where selected riders will have their costs covered in the areas of travel, accomodation, transport and meals. Additionally, the Yamaha motorcycles, tyres, fuel, pitbox, rider safety apparel and Team Oceania uniform will be supplied to the selected rider line-up.

The formation of ICG has been a creation of the FIM where the objective is to create an opportunity for riders from different parts of the world to come together in the spirit of competition. Following the initial running of the ICG, the event will be repeated biannually with the view to add more disciplines to the ICG, with off-road planned to join in 2026.

FIM Oceania President, Peter Doyle, is thrilled to see the concept come to life and looks forward to watching the fortunes of Team FIM Oceania in Spain.

“The FIM Intercontinental Games is an exciting new initiative driven by FIM as the governing body of motorcycle sport in the world,” he said. “It’s fantastic for Team FIM Oceania to travel to Spain and represent the Oceania region at an event that has an Olympic style of vibe to it.

“The ability for this event to grow in the coming years by the additional disciplines makes this a truly unique event to get onboard with. I encourage all suitably qualified circuit racing participants across the FIM Oceania region to submit their applications to be in the running for selection to compete with the FIM Oceania team at this exciting event.”

The closing date for applications to each federation is 5.00pm (AEST) on 20th June 2024. Click here to access the application form.