2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Nine – Magny-Cours

Friday Practice

The first day of WorldSBK action at Magny-Cours came to a close with Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) on top of the order. Red flags had been a feature of FP2, the first due to a crash by Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) on the exit of Turn 3, whilst the second was because of an engine issue for Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), leaving fluid on the track.

Having led the way in FP1, Jonathan Rea’s afternoon wasn’t quite as straight forward, with a lot of work going on with the front of his Kawasaki ZX-10RR after the second red flag. The 36-year-old, who is in his final third of the season and thus the last races as a Kawasaki rider, got back out for the final 20 minutes or so and was up inside the top six before ultimately taking seventh and whilst not improving his morning time, nobody else managed to beat it either.

Jonathan Rea – P1

“The guys did a good job and my first lap was a 1’37.6. With new tyres the bike felt really good and I was able to get to a strong rhythm. We had a really positive FP1, then in FP2 I felt like the track temperature went higher and I was expecting to stop the bike better, especially in the hairpin. I couldn’t stop in the last part of braking. They changed the front chassis position, but in reality I really struggled on the side of the tyre, during turning and in trail braking. I lost some confidence, so although there were a lot of red flags that actually helped as Pere and the team had time to go back to the FP1 set-up. Even with quite a few laps on the tyres I was able to improve. I think the race options are quite clear for us. But we still need to improve the trail braking feeling and have more front confidence. I don’t know if we can say that we have fixed the issues we had with overloading the front at the start of the year, but certainly in these conditions of 50°C on the track we found that the front tyre consumption wasn’t as bad as we experienced at the beginning of the season.”

Team-mate Alex Lowes was also on the pace throughout the day and was ahead of Rea in P6 and the fastest rider through sector four, although warmer afternoon temperatures wouldn’t have been ideal for either, even if the valuable track time may help for the future.

Alex Lowes – P7

“I love this track and I felt good straight away. We have had some bad weather here over the years, almost complete wash-outs, but it is always a great track to ride. It is quite difficult, with some changes of direction and elevation. It has always been a really enjoyable layout and I am always happy to be here. The bike itself felt good today, but if I could choose to I wouldn’t have such high temperatures, as sometimes we can’t go as well when it is really red hot. But, today I felt quite good. I tried both tyre combinations in the FP2 session this afternoon, did a lot of laps and we have got some ideas for tomorrow. I was competitive today, I really enjoyed it and hopefully we can challenge for the podium tomorrow.”

As the track temperatures came up, the Ducatis found their form. First, it was Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) who put in a solid lap time to lead the session into the final ten minutes, whilst Championship-leading teammate Alvaro Bautista moved up into P3. Both improved on their morning times considerably at a track that recently hasn’t been one of Ducati’s strongest. Rinaldi took P2 overall as he goes to replicate his podium success and victory contention from 2022, whilst Alvaro Bautista, having not been too well on Thursday, finished the day in sixth, 0.274s off Rea’s morning pace.

Michael Rinaldi – P2

“Definitely an interesting Friday during which we worked well and managed to improve compared to the morning. In the afternoon, despite the really high and unusual temperature for this circuit, we tried different solutions, also on the tyres, which could be useful for the weekend races. I’m confident and I will try my best to obtain good results“.

Alvaro Bautista – P6

“I’m satisfied with what we did on this first day, also because I arrived at Magny-Cours in less than optimal conditions due to a stomach virus. Fortunately, since this morning things have been improving and this allowed me to do the usual Friday setup work, trying to find the best feeling with the bike without looking at the Chrono“.

Flying the BMW flag and indeed the Independent one, Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) put a stunning first day together and was second on the time-sheets in both sessions, taking P3 on the combined times.

As for the factory team, Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was their best representative with a late charge to P5 in FP2 and therefore P8 on combined times. Teammate Michael van der Mark suffered a fall at Turn 13 but was OK, taking 13th overall. Home-hero Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) concluded the day in 12th, with the top 13 riders in one second of each other.

Third in the morning and in the afternoon, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) was in good form at one of his favourite circuits on the calendar. He was less than a quarter of a second behind Rea’s fastest time from the morning and less than a tenth and a half behind Rinaldi in FP2, taking fourth on the combined times and like Rea, not being able to improve his time compared to the morning. Team-mate Andrea Locatelli was solid in P8 during the afternoon session having been flying in fourth during the morning, but he remained inside the top ten overall, taking P5 at the close of Friday business.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P4

“We are starting good just we did not try a fast lap, but in general the pace is very strong! This year it is a little bit difficult, also I see some other riders very strong today – Jonathan, normally is strong, today we did not see but in the race he is always strong! Looks like in the race, I think we will be five or six riders fighting. I am happy to come back again after five weeks, we ride the bike and I am enjoying my R1 today – especially this afternoon in the hot conditions we had good pace and I am happy! Today very important to find which tyre is best for the race, we are looking and we are happy. Last year we used a different tyre but hot condition always difficult, we found a good set-up for the race and we will see tomorrow because qualifying also very important.”

Andrea Locatelli – P5

“It was a bit tricky and strange in Magny-Cours to find these really warm conditions today! The feeling with my R1 from this morning was good and in FP2 we improved the grip – I’m so happy about the start of our work and the weekend so far! We will see what we can do tomorrow during Race 1, but the feeling is not so bad – maybe we just need to adjust something small but I think we can be competitive. We need to try to be really fast in Superpole because we know that if we start from the back it’s difficult to recover and follow the front group – It’s important to try to start in front tomorrow and then build during the race, but I think we can do! We will have more or less the same conditions tomorrow and Sunday, so the tyre selection can be clear – we need to try tomorrow morning to understand if the choice we want to make for the race is correct but I think we have a clear idea.”

There was a dramatic day for Honda, who announced coming into the round that their super concession had been activated with a new chassis. After a quiet opening session, Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) started FP2 with a bang, with a big highside exiting Turn 3. He got caught up with the bike which cartwheeled through the air in a cloud of dust and gravel, resulting a red flag. The incident seemed to be triggered by a moment a lap earlier for Razgatlioglu, his knee digging into the grass on the inside of the turn, kicking up dust which then settled on and next to the racing line. Vierge was able to walk away, whilst the track was cleared up. The Suzuka 8 Hours winner didn’t return to the track and will be reviewed on Saturday after multiple contusions to his right hip and forearm, but his FP1 time leaves him 14th overall. Teammate Iker Lecuona returned to WorldSBK action after three MotoGP outings throughout summer, and he was 17th come the end of Friday running.

Xavi Vierge – P14

“We didn’t start the day too badly and although our initial feeling with the bike was not perfect, we did some good work and already took a step in FP1. We decided to make some changes for FP2 and I felt good early, but it was really unfortunate that we were only able to make a few laps before I suddenly lost the rear through corner three. It was completely unexpected but then I realised there was some dirt, some sand on the tarmac, and that was the cause. It’s a real pity because we lost almost the entire session. But luckily, I feel good, despite the big impact. I will now rest and will have a medical check-up before FP3 tomorrow morning, because the crash was quite big so the doctors want to be sure that everything is OK. But as I said, I feel well and am not in pain, just ready to get back to work tomorrow.”

Iker Lecuona – P17

“First of all, I’m happy that my teammate seems fortunately unhurt after a massive crash, but I can’t honestly say the same with regard to our first day here. We need to understand what’s going on with the bike setup. We came here following some positive tests, but for some reason now we are not getting the same feeling. We are a way back in the standings and the gap in terms of lap time is still too big. I also ran straight through a corner and into the gravel, so it’s difficult not to be frustrated with how today has gone. We need to understand why we had such a hard day.”

Besides Gerloff in P3, there were more Independents to watch out for, including Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) who took P9 with a late lap at the end of FP2.

Remy Gardner – P9

“It was a very hot day, and we know we need to keep working and getting quicker. We’re lacking some pace, but we managed to improve a lot in Free Practice 2 and I got to learn the track more as well. We’re aware will continue to be a very hot weekend and we’ll probably face some scorching races, but we’ll keep working hard to have one-lap and race-long pace. I’m confident we can make a further step tomorrow.”

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) suffered a chain issue in the morning but took tenth overall, improving his time by just over a tenth of a second.

Danilo Petrucci – P10

“We had a small setback during our initial run and that impacted on our work schedule a bit. We used two new tyres during the first session and not in the second as we usually do. It’s really hot here and that didn’t help us either. We’re a little far off compared to recent races, but I’m confident that we’ll be able to find something that allows us to be faster.”

After a massive crash at Turn 7 in FP1, Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) had a much more straightforward session and was 11th at the end of the day, whilst Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) was the final Ducati in 15th.

After his engine blow-up on the exit of Turn 13, Dominique Aegerter was left down in 16th after day one, whilst Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha) was 18th.

Dominique Aegerter – P16

“I’m delighted to be back on track, it was a long break. I needed some laps to get used to the bike again, and it was my first time on the R1 in Magny-Cours too. Unfortunately, in the afternoon we suffered a technical issue with the engine that cost me time and prevented me from improving my feeling and lap times, but I’m confident we’ll be back stronger tomorrow. We’ll work hard to have enough track time, being conscious it’ll be a very hot race. I’m also happy to see many fans here, I can feel their support.”

Brad Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) suffered a big crash on his return to WorldSBK action at Turn 3 after the first red flag, meaning he didn’t get back out.

WorldSBK Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Rea Kawasaki 1m36.900 2 M. Rinaldi Ducati +0.073 3 G. Gerloff BMW +0.081 4 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.160 5 A. Locatelli Yamaha +0.242 6 A. Bautista Ducati +0.274 7 A. Lowes Kawasaki +0.431 8 S. Redding BMW +0.442 9 R. Gardner Yamaha +0.662 10 D. Petrucci Ducati +0.738 11 A. Bassani Ducati +0.762 12 L. Baz BMW +0.937 13 M. Van Der Mark BMW +0.978 14 X. Vierge Honda +1.168 15 P. Oettl Ducati +1.214 16 D. Aegerter Yamaha +1.228 17 I. Lecuona Honda +1.318 18 L. Baldassarri Yamaha +1.383 19 B. Ray Yamaha +1.464 20 I. Vinales Kawasaki +2.126 21 L. Mahias Kawasaki +2.208 22 H. Soomer Honda +2.771 23 O. Konig Kawasaki +2.890 24 H. Syahrin Honda +3.205

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 427 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 353 3 Jonathan Rea 251 4 Andrea Locatelli 227 5 Axel Bassani 207 6 Danilo Petrucci 155 7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 147 8 Alex Lowes 121 9 Dominique Aegerter 114 10 Xavi Vierge 105 11 Scott Redding 99 12 Remy Gardner 98 13 Iker Lecuona 87 14 Garrett Gerloff 68 15 Philipp Oettl 56 16 Loris Baz 42 17 Michael Van Der Mark 23 18 Bradley Ray 19 19 Tom Sykes 11 20 Lorenzo Baldassarri 9 21 Hafizh Syahrin 8 22 Leon Haslam 2 23 Tito Rabat 1 24 Isaac Vinales 1 25 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1

WorldSSP

Valentin Debise’s (GMT94 Yamaha) form in Free Practice 1 was enough for him to be fastest on Friday as he cemented his place at the top of the timesheets at Magny-Cours. At his home Pirelli French Round, the experienced Frenchman will be hoping he can secure a maiden WorldSSP podium.

The conditions in the afternoon proved to be challenging for the field with several crashes at the long right-hander of Turn 3.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was second in the combined classification, with the Italian quickest in FP2 and Debise just behind, while Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) took third; the Spaniard was one of several riders who crashed out at Turn 3.

Tom Edwards ended day one 19th while countryman Luke Power was 24th.

WorldSSP Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 V Debise Yamaha 1m41.083 2 N Bulega Ducati +0.031 3 A Huertas Kawasaki +0.053 4 S Manzi Yamaha +0.302 5 Y Montella Ducati +0.382 6 R De Rosa Ducati +0.416 7 J Navarro Yamaha +0.461 8 N Tuuli Triumph +0.510 9 F Caricasulo Ducati +0.512 10 A Verdoia Yamaha +0.543 11 S Jespersen Yamaha +0.680 12 M. Schroetter MV +0.694 13 L Dalla Porta Yamaha +0.773 14 B Sofuoglu MV +0.900 15 G Van Straalen Yamaha +0.947 16 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki +0.999 17 J Gimbert Yamaha +1.007 18 O Vostatek Triumph +1.407 19 T Edwards Yamaha +1.538 20 J Mcphee Kawasaki +1.615 21 C Oncu Kawasaki +1.728 22 F Fuligni Ducati +1.874 23 T Mackenzie Honda +1.957 24 L Power Kawasaki +2.002 25 A Sarmoon Yamaha +2.099 26 M. Kofler Ducati +2.152 27 M. Gregorio Yamaha +2.252 28 A Diaz Yamaha +2.344 29 A Kofler Ducati +2.376 30 Y Okaya Kawasaki +2.910 31 A Norrodin Honda +2.970 32 M Abe Yamaha +5.296

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 308 2 Stefano Manzi 262 3 Marcel Schroetter 214 4 Federico Caricasulo 167 5 Bahattin Sofuoglu 129 6 Niki Tuuli 109 7 Glenn Van Straalen 100 8 Valentin Debise 98 9 Raffaele De Rosa 95 10 Jorge Navarro 94 11 Adrian Huertas 89 12 Yari Montella 87 13 Nicholas Spinelli 66 14 Can Oncu 63 15 Tom Booth-Amos 47 16 John Mcphee 46 17 Tarran Mackenzie 40 18 Lucas Mahias 37 19 Oliver Bayliss 26 20 Simone Corsi 23 21 Anupab Sarmoon 22 22 Adam Norrodin 20 23 Andy Verdoia 15 24 Tom Edwards 15 25 Thomas Gradinger 10 26 Federico Fuligni 10 27 Filippo Fuligni 10 28 Andrea Mantovani 9 29 Harry Truelove 5 30 Maximilian Kofler 4 31 Luca Ottaviani 4 32 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 33 Alvaro Diaz 3 34 Andreas Kofler 3 35 Marco Bussolotti 2 36 Luke Power 1 37 Stefano Valtulini 1 38 Rhys Irwin 1 39 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP300

Matteo Vannucci’s (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) early lap in FP2 was enough for him to top the times on the opening day of the Pirelli French Round. The Italian was one of a few riders to improve their lap times in the afternoon as he finished more than three-tenths clear of Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) after the Italian went fastest in Free Practice 1.

WorldSSP300 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Vannucci Yamaha 1m52.914 2 K Sabatucci Kawasaki +0.363 3 D Geiger KTM RC +0.491 4 L Veneman Kawasaki +0.578 5 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki +0.599 6 S Di Sora Kawasaki +0.700 7 J Buis Kawasaki +0.722 8 R Bijman Yamaha +0.818 9 D Mogeda Kawasaki +0.843 10 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha +0.888 11 M. Gennai Yamaha +0.891 12 F Seabright Kawasaki +0.992 13 J Garcia Kawasaki +1.132 14 M. Gaggi Yamaha +1.248 15 M. Garcia Kove +1.355 16 A Zanca Kawasaki +1.390 17 L Lehmann KTM RC +1.439 18 T Alberto Kawasaki +1.540 19 P Svoboda Kawasaki +1.557 20 E Valentim Yamaha +1.628 21 H Maier Yamaha +1.652 22 Peristeras Yamaha +1.842 23 Osuna Saez Kawasaki +1.858 24 Calatayud Yamaha +1.951 25 Bergamini Yamaha +2.116 26 M. Martella Kawasaki +2.188 27 J Uriostegui Yamaha +2.473 28 R Tragni Yamaha +3.103 29 L Badie Kawasaki +4.996 30 A Madrigal Kawasaki +8.746

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 117 2 Dirk Geiger 116 3 Petr Svoboda 113 4 Matteo Vannucci 99 5 Jeffrey Buis 99 6 Humberto Maier 99 7 Mirko Gennai 95 8 Samuel Di Sora 83 9 Marco Gaggi 62 10 Bruno Ieraci 57 11 Fenton Seabright 50 12 Kevin Sabatucci 43 13 Lennox Lehmann 41 14 Daniel Mogeda 40 15 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 34 16 Enzo Valentim 34 17 Loris Veneman 29 18 Julio Garcia 27 19 Aldi Satya Mahendra 25 20 Devis Bergamini 20 21 Galang Hendra Pratama 19 22 Alessandro Zanca 18 23 Marc Garcia 16 24 Ruben Bijman 14 25 Kevin Santos Fontainha 13 26 Ioannis Peristeras 13 27 Walid Khan 6 28 Maxim Repak 6 29 Juan Pablo Uriostegui 5 30 Raffaele Tragni 3 31 Yeray Saiz Marquez 3 32 Troy Alberto 1

WorldSBK Magny-Cours Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Saturday 1700 WorldSBK FP3 1745 WorldSSP300 Superpole 1825 WorldSSP Superpole 1910 WorldSBK Superpole 1945 R3 bLU cRU Cup R1 2040 WorldSSP300 R1 2200 WorldSBK R1 2315 WorldSSP R1 0015 (Sun) R3 bLU cRU Cup R2 Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPRace 2030 WorldSSP R2 2145 WorldSSP300 R2 2315 WorldSBK R2