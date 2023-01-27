World Superbike Top Speeds
Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu set the fastest lap-times at the World Superbike Test event held this week at Jerez ahead of Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea but through the speed trap Ducati absolutely dominated.
On the final day of the test the 40 highest top speeds were all set by Ducati riders.
The diminutive Alvaro Bautista featured the most highly but Ducati team-mate Michael Rinaldi also recorded three of the top 40 highest speeds recorded during the final day of the test, 37 of the top 40 were all down to Bautista.
Bautista’s highest top speed was recorded at 279.4 km/h while Rinaldi’s quickest was 276 km/h.
Bautista registered more than 275 km/h on 21 of his 86 laps, and did 274 km/h on another ten of those laps.
American Garrett Gerloff was the third fastest rider on the Bonovo BMW with a best single lap at 272.3 km/h ahead of KRT’s Alex Lowes (271.6 km/h) and Barni Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci (271.2 km/h).
The fastest Yamaha through the speed trap was Andrea Locatelli whose outright best was 268.6 km/h. The fastest Honda was Xavi Vierge at 269.1 km/h.
The fastest World Supersport machine through the traps on Thursday was Ducati’s Niccolo Bulega at 240.3 km/h.
2023 Jerez WorldSBK Test Top Speed Rankings
(Best of each rider)
- Alvaro Bautista – Ducati 279.4 km/h
- Michael Rinaldi – Ducati 276 km/h
- Garrett Gerloff – BMW 272.3 km/h
- Alex Lowes – Kawasaki 271.6 km/h
- Danilo Petrucci – Ducati 271.2 km/h
- Scott Redding – BMW 270.6 km/h
- Jonathan Rea – Kawasaki 269.4 km/h
- Loris Baz – BMW 269.3 km/h
- Xavi Vierge – Honda 269.1 km/h
- Andrea Locatelli – Yamaha 268.6 km/h
- Phillip Oettl – Ducati 268.5 km/h
- Iker Lecuona – Honda 268.3 km/h
- Toprak Razgatlioglu – Yamaha 268.2 km/h
- Remy Gardner – Yamaha 266.9 km/h
- Dominique Aegerter – Yamaha 266.8 km/h
- Michael Van der Mark – BMW 266.6 km/h
- Florian Marino – Kawasaki 266.4 km/h
- Oliver Konig – Kawasaki 263.5 km/h
- Tom Sykes – Kawasaki 262.4 km/h
- Lorenzo Baldassarri – Yamaha 260.9 km/h