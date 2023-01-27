World Superbike Top Speeds

Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu set the fastest lap-times at the World Superbike Test event held this week at Jerez ahead of Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea but through the speed trap Ducati absolutely dominated.

On the final day of the test the 40 highest top speeds were all set by Ducati riders.

The diminutive Alvaro Bautista featured the most highly but Ducati team-mate Michael Rinaldi also recorded three of the top 40 highest speeds recorded during the final day of the test, 37 of the top 40 were all down to Bautista.

Bautista’s highest top speed was recorded at 279.4 km/h while Rinaldi’s quickest was 276 km/h.

Bautista registered more than 275 km/h on 21 of his 86 laps, and did 274 km/h on another ten of those laps.

American Garrett Gerloff was the third fastest rider on the Bonovo BMW with a best single lap at 272.3 km/h ahead of KRT’s Alex Lowes (271.6 km/h) and Barni Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci (271.2 km/h).

The fastest Yamaha through the speed trap was Andrea Locatelli whose outright best was 268.6 km/h. The fastest Honda was Xavi Vierge at 269.1 km/h.

The fastest World Supersport machine through the traps on Thursday was Ducati’s Niccolo Bulega at 240.3 km/h.

2023 Jerez WorldSBK Test Top Speed Rankings

(Best of each rider)