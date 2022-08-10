2023 YZ450F

Yamaha claim the new 2023 YZ450F is more powerful, lighter, slimmer and possesses enhanced overall stability while still managing to feel more agile than ever. But then, I guess they would say that…

It appears the proof is in the blue pudding though with what Yamaha say is an all-new engine housed in a new frame.

The new engine revs harder to the tune of 500 rpm but has the same 97 x 60.8 mm bore and 13.0:1 compression ratio as its most recent predecessors. This is the fifth generation engine since 201 when Yamaha took the YZ450F’s crank backwards in time.

So what’s new inside those crankcases if Yamaha are telling us this is all-new…?

One of the biggest architectural changes is the switch from wet sump to dry sump lubrication.

A new cylinder head that sports, as you would expect, modified ports along with larger titanium intake valves and lighter camshaft spun via a new timing chain and tensioner. The design of the air intake is changed to suit the new head, while the air-box cover is lower and narrower while drawing breath from under the side covers and seat.

The cylinder itself is lighter as is the piston while the cooling system is said to have been improved and that radiator shrouds are now slimmer.

The balancer has been lightened but Yamaha still claim fewer vibes. The generator has been to Jenny Craig also and powers a new ECU and wiring harness. The smartphone operated power tuner app is said to now boast more intuitive functions.

Yamaha claim the new vertically stacked tri-shaft five-speed box is both lighter and stronger and the clutch also improved and lightened with a conical spring and push lever that is said to deliver better feel. The new clutch integrates the primary gear and basket into a single steel unit. Yamaha claim the result is a more compact, lightweight and durable assembly which yields smoother engagement and greater feel. A new clutch cover employs a geometric design.

It all bolts in to a redesigned bilateral aluminium frame designed for the right balance of flex and strength to aid agility.

An all-new Traction Control System communicates wheel slip to the ECU, tuning the engine to maintain ideal rear wheel traction. Three levels can be selected: HIGH, LOW or OFF. The updated Launch Control System now features a rev-limiter which can be adjusted in 500 rpm increments between 6,000 rpm and 11,000 rpm for optimised launches. Both systems are controlled through the Yamaha Power Tuner App.

The YZ450F’s front KYB forks now feature a new hand operated compression clicker for simple adjustments without the need for any tools. Fork damping characteristics have been tuned and valving changed to match the new chassis.

The peg brackets are new along with the rear axle and rear brake, which Yamaha claim now has improved feel at the pedal gained from reducing the rigidity of the brake hose.

As for the bodywork the YZ450F has gone a bit more minimalist with a shorter front guard but extended fork protectors, while at the cockpit Yamaha claim improved rider movement, more seamless gaps between surfaces and more leg-room.

The 2023 YZ450F arrives this December at $14,499.

2023 YZ450F Specifications