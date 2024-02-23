ASBK 2024
Round One – Phillip Island
Australian Supersport 300 Race Two
Czech rider Petr Svoboda had been chased hard by Josh Newman in Friday’s opening eight-lap bout but this time around it was Tara Morrison and Josh Newman up front early on. The pair crossing the stripe to start lap two side-by-side. Petr Svoboda though was making progress, up to second early on lap two before then moving through to the lead halfway around that lap.
The leading pack was not separating in the same fashion that we saw yesterday. Newman, Svoboda, Morrison, Fleming, Simpson, Larkin, Knezovic and Lewis all still in that mix after three laps.
As they started the second half of the race Svoboda, Morrison, Newman and Fleming were all side by side. Varis Fleming shot through to the lead at turn one and they were carving each other up left, right and centre.
With two to run Svoboda looked to have the advantage after finally managing to break away from his pursuers.
The battle for the remaining steps on the rostrum though was still being waged in earnest. As they started the last lap Newman had a small advantage over Mitch Simpson, Ryan Larkin, Tara Morrison and Valentino Knezovic. Newman hung on though to claim that section place by 0.051s over Ryan Larkin at the flag. Half-a-second covered second through ninth.
Svoboda the winner by 1.149-seconds.
Supersport 300 Race Two Results
- Petr Svoboda
- Josh Newman +1.149
- Ryan Larkin +1.200
- Mitch Simpson +1.231
- Tara Morrison +1.240
- Valentino Knezovic +1.434
- Harrison Watts +1.439
- Ryder Gilbert +1.561
- Oscar Lewis +2.042
- Jordy Simpson +2.548
- Varis Fleming +2.560
- Oliver Short +13.348
- Will Nassif +13.440
- John Pelgrove +13.640
- Calvin Moylan +13.690
- Tom Nicolson +27.004
- William Hunt +27.050
- Lincoln Knight +27.070
- Alexander Codey +27.825
- Matthew Ritter +27.827
- Abbie Cameron +44.026
- Hudson Air +45.344
- Marc Shaw +56.188
- Mitch Cartwright +56.355
- Haych Short +65.866
Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule
|Friday 23rd February 2024
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0740
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0805
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0845
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0910
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0940
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1025
|WorldSSP
|FP
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1210
|Course Car Rides
|1235
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1310
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1340
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1410
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1455
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1600
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|Saturday 24th February 2024
|0705
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0725
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0805
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0850
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|0925
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|1000
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1030
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1100
|Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides
|1200
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|1300
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1335
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|Sunday 25th February 2024
|0800
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0830
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|1030
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1050
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1125
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|1155
|Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R2
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
- Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25
- Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10