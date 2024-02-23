ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

Australian Supersport 300 Race Two

Czech rider Petr Svoboda had been chased hard by Josh Newman in Friday’s opening eight-lap bout but this time around it was Tara Morrison and Josh Newman up front early on. The pair crossing the stripe to start lap two side-by-side. Petr Svoboda though was making progress, up to second early on lap two before then moving through to the lead halfway around that lap.

The leading pack was not separating in the same fashion that we saw yesterday. Newman, Svoboda, Morrison, Fleming, Simpson, Larkin, Knezovic and Lewis all still in that mix after three laps.

As they started the second half of the race Svoboda, Morrison, Newman and Fleming were all side by side. Varis Fleming shot through to the lead at turn one and they were carving each other up left, right and centre.

With two to run Svoboda looked to have the advantage after finally managing to break away from his pursuers.

The battle for the remaining steps on the rostrum though was still being waged in earnest. As they started the last lap Newman had a small advantage over Mitch Simpson, Ryan Larkin, Tara Morrison and Valentino Knezovic. Newman hung on though to claim that section place by 0.051s over Ryan Larkin at the flag. Half-a-second covered second through ninth.

Svoboda the winner by 1.149-seconds.

Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Petr Svoboda Josh Newman +1.149 Ryan Larkin +1.200 Mitch Simpson +1.231 Tara Morrison +1.240 Valentino Knezovic +1.434 Harrison Watts +1.439 Ryder Gilbert +1.561 Oscar Lewis +2.042 Jordy Simpson +2.548 Varis Fleming +2.560 Oliver Short +13.348 Will Nassif +13.440 John Pelgrove +13.640 Calvin Moylan +13.690 Tom Nicolson +27.004 William Hunt +27.050 Lincoln Knight +27.070 Alexander Codey +27.825 Matthew Ritter +27.827 Abbie Cameron +44.026 Hudson Air +45.344 Marc Shaw +56.188 Mitch Cartwright +56.355 Haych Short +65.866

