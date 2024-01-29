Corey Turner Joins Stop & Seal Racing

Corey Turner will join Tom Toparis for the 2024 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) aboard the Stop & Seal Racing SuperSport R6.

Well known for his racing results both in Australia and overseas, Turner has been out of the ASBK spotlight in recent years, with the 26-year-old Gold Coast based rider choosing to successfully race sidecars and historic bikes.

Stop & Seal’s Robbie Bolger

“I’m really happy to come to an agreement with Corey to get him back racing in the ASBK for a full season. We had a number of riders approach us, but it was important to find the right fit for a full time ride, and that’s what we have with Corey. I don’t think there’s anyone that doubts his talent on a motorcycle, and I think with our support, he can be a series contender. We’ll keep working on developing the bikes further, getting some track time and heading into round one firing in less than a months’ time“.

Corey Turner

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race with Stop and Seal this season. It’s been a few years since I’ve had an opportunity to race at this level, but I’m really motivated to make the most of the season ahead. Tom has shown that the bikes are fast, and the support from Robbie and Claire is incredible. There’s some work to do since I haven’t even ridden the bike yet, but I’m pumped and determined. It might take me a few laps to catch back up to where I left off but I’m confident I’ll get there, especially with a good bike and good people around me. Now I’ve got to focus on gathering some personal support and getting these first laps on the bike done“.

The addition of Turner alongside Toparis sets the tone as 666 Motorsport Stop and Seal Racing continues to build heading to round one of the Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island.

