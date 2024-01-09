Toparis on Stop & Seal Superbike in 2024

Stop & Seal Racing with 666 Motorsports is pleased to confirm that Tom Toparis is set to race a Stop & Seal Superbike for the entire 2024 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK), while also looking to secure wildcard entries at selected rounds of the World SuperSport championship throughout the year.

While it is expected that Tom will start the season on a YZF-R1M, Team owner Robbie Bolger also told MCNews.com.au that the team are considering a switch to Ducati machinery at some point during the season.

The confirmation of the Superbike ride for Toparis creates an opportunity for the Supersport machines raced by Toparis in the final rounds of the 2023 Australian Supersport Championship to now be available for another young rider to step on to. Give the team a bell on 0412000202 if you want to put your hand up for that seat…

Stop & Seal’s Robbie Bolger

“While Tom is doing quite well overseas, it’s difficult for the next generation of riders to secure rides without paying, and once you start down that path, it’s difficult to break the cycle and turn the tables to become a paid rider. By committing to race a Superbike here in the ASBK, we can continue Tom’s progression as a rider, and I hope we can secure some wildcard rides to prove to teams on the world stage that Tom is a talent worthy of their support. As a team, we’re also looking to expand our racing schedule to a few other key races internationally, so I’m looking forward to confirming those plans in the coming weeks, but our initial focus now, is to find the next rider to jump on the 600 we built for Tom last year.”

Tom Toparis

“I really appreciate the opportunity that Robbie and Claire are giving me this year both to race a superbike and also to support me to race on the world stage. I’m motivated to give them the best results I can and I’m excited to get back on the Stop & Seal Superbike. The last two rounds in 2023 showed me how dedicated everyone is around me to be successful and I’m looking forward to getting back to the track with the team, getting up to speed on the superbike and announcing the first wildcard once everything is in place.”

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25

Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23

Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28

Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14

Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8

Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6

Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10

Founded by Claire Sharkey, Stop & Seal is a unique and unrivalled product in the construction industry, used as either a preventative measure for water ingress or a remedial solution to permanently resolve water leak-based issues primarily in larger-scale projects such as apartment buildings, skyscrapers, commercial pools, and more across a range of specific applications.