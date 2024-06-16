2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Four – Knockhill

Saturday

British Superbike Race One

Tommy Bridewell delivered a Knockhill masterclass in the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend to become the fifth different race winner of the season. The reigning champion celebrated his first victory with Honda Racing UK whilst Rory Skinner and Andrew Irwin completed the podium to make it ten different riders who have now scored top three finishes in 2024.

Bridewell launched the Honda Fireblade from the Omologato Pole Position to instantly take the lead on the opening lap ahead of Jason O’Halloran and brothers Andrew and Glenn Irwin. The defending champion, though, set a run of fast laps, which was enough to break the chasing pack as the track continued to dry after earlier heavy rainfall.

The battle for second, though, was intense. O’Halloran was holding off the pressure from the Irwin brothers, Christian Iddon, who had gotten involved in the fight, and Skinner as he bid for home-round success.

Andrew Irwin took advantage of his brother going wide at the hairpin, and that was enough for him to forge ahead. Skinner was also moving up the order in his comeback race, and by lap ten, the Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad rider was up to fifth.

Andrew Irwin had his first podium finish of the season in his sights, and he fired himself into second by lap 13 ahead of O’Halloran, who would eventually claim a fifth-place finish for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki.

The scrap for second was between the Irwin brothers and Skinner, and the trio was not giving each other an inch. However, it was heartbreak for Glenn Irwin as he was denied the chance to take the fight for the podium to the finish when the Hager PBM Ducati started smoking; he was shown the black and orange flag and later retired from the race.

Irwin had continued to circulate though before returning to pitlane and he was sanctioned for his conduct. He was penalised with four penalty points, taking his accumulative penalty points total to six, which means Irwin will start race two tomorrow from the back of the grid.

Skinner had perfected the move down the inside into the Hairpin and he pulled the same move on Andrew Irwin on lap 16 and he was then able to hold off his Honda Racing UK rival to claim second place in front of his home crowd.

Kyle Ryde bounced back from his big crash in Qualifying to claim a hard-earned fourth place for the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team as his teammate Ryan Vickers and Christian Iddon both crashed out together on lap 17.

Josh Brookes scored his best result of the season so far in sixth place on the lone FHO Racing BMW Motorrad as Peter Hickman retired with a technical problem, whilst Danny Kent finished in seventh for McAMS Racing Yamaha to finish ahead of the MasterMac Honda pairing of Lee Jackson and Charlie Nesbitt.

Leon Haslam completed the top ten as the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad rider salvaged points after his heavy crash yesterday in Free Practice.

Tommy Bridewell – P1 “Yeah, it’s been a rollercoaster so far at Knockhill this weekend. More so because of the weather in all honesty. We’ve been limited with time in the dry to be able to do too much with the bike, but ultimately we’ve not needed to do too much because bike’s worked so well straight out the crate here; wet and dry. And I’ve just felt comfortable on the bike. Qualifying was crucial for me because I knew we needed to be as high up as possible, so to put it on Pole Position was a massive massive tick and and half of the work done. I then also then knew that going into that race it was crucial really for me to get there the lead straight away into turn one. It’s also my first Superbike win at Knockhill and just another testament of the bike. Really-really happy for Honda. Really happy for this new Fireblade and for the whole project that we’re doing. It’s amazing. Yeah, just looking forward to the future.” Andrew Irwin – P3 “This weekend for sure has not been easy with the weather, but we’ve always been quite fast; no matter what the weather’s been. So that’s always important. Friday we made good progress. I went straight through to Q2 and in the wet and dry I was in and around the top 10, but I knew if we made a few changes for the dry, we’d be competitive. I qualified 6th, which is good, because you want to be on the front two rows to have a chance of being on the podium or to win the race. Then in the race, I started 6th, I got to 3rd, dropped back to 4th, and then went back to 2nd, then back to 3rd, but I felt good. The team’s done a fantastic job. The bike was absolutely fantastic, and lots of credit to everyone at Honda, they’ve done a really good job with what we have. I’m really happy with that and I’m absolutely excited to be back on the podium again. Thank you to absolutely everyone at Honda and everyone back at Honda UK. Neil Fletcher, Havier Beltran, my crew chief Spider, my mechanics. Everybody.”

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Bridewell Hon 20m16.301 2 R Skinner BMW +2.572 3 A Irwin Hon +4.29 4 K Ryde Yam +5.078 5 J O’halloran Kaw +7.141 6 J Brookes BMW +10.955 7 D Kent Yam +11.364 8 L Jackson Hon +11.852 9 C Nesbitt Hon +13.41 10 L Haslam BMW +13.971 11 D Buchan Kaw +16.088 12 S Stacey Kaw +17.314 13 F Rogers Hon +21.438 14 L Hedger Kaw +26.715 15 F Bourne Hon +35.718 16 B Mcconnell Hon +37.467 17 L Rollo Apr +38.136 18 A Olsen Hon +40.826 19 D Harrison Hon +41.307 20 J Sikkelerus Hon +41.855 Not Classified DNF G Irwin Duc 4 Laps DNF B Elliott Kaw 5 Laps NC L Valleley Kaw 8 Laps DNF C Iddon Duc 9 Laps DNF R Vickers Yam 9 Laps DNF M Cook Kaw 9 Laps DNF P Hickman BMW 14 Laps Not Started NS T Neave Kaw /

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 115 2 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 111 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 111 4 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 107 5 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 88 6 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 84 7 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 81 8 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 68 9 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 53 10 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 53 11 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 47 12 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 46 13 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 38 14 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 35 15 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 25 16 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 16 17 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 14 18 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 10 19 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 10 20 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 9 21 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 5 22 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 3 23 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2 24 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 2

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 T Bridewell Hon 47.408 2 J O’halloran Kaw 47.466 3 J Brookes BMW 47.484 4 R Vickers Yam 47.499 5 G Irwin Duc 47.503 6 A Irwin Hon 47.527 7 D Kent Yam 47.574 8 R Skinner BMW 47.596 9 C Iddon Duc 48.098 47.606 10 K Ryde Yam 47.574 47.778 11 L Jackson Hon 47.813 12 D Buchan Kaw 47.815 13 C Nesbitt Hon 47.843 14 L Haslam BMW 47.941 15 F Rogers Hon 47.990 48.129 16 L Hedger Kaw 48.133 17 S Stacey Kaw 48.170 18 T Neave Kaw 48.250 19 L Rollo Apr 48.270 20 F Bourne Hon 48.325 21 P Hickman BMW 48.397 22 D Harrison Hon 48.429 23 B Mcconnell Hon 48.454 24 A Olsen Hon 48.695 25 B Elliott Kaw 49.050 26 J Sikkelerus Hon 49.205 27 L Valleley Kaw 49.292 28 M Cook Kaw

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Jack Kennedy emerged the victor after a race-long battle with Luke Stapleford in Saturday’s Sprint race at Knockhill.

After a dominant start to the weekend, topping free practice and qualifying on pole, the multiple champ celebrated the win at the end of the 18-lap dash.

Stapleford was quickest off the line and led for most of the first lap, but Kennedy was ahead before the pair crossed the line to start the second. From there, the pair battled together for the remainder of the race.

Stapleford got back ahead briefly, but Kennedy was soon back through into the lead, and although Stapleford kept him honest throughout, he was unable to keep the pace and had to settle for second.

Alastair Seeley took third, as Eugene McManus crossed the line fourth after a very late battle with GP2 runner Owen Jenner.

Jenner had to make do with fifth and being the first GP2 rider home by a nose over defending Supersport champ Ben Currie. The Australian recorded the fastest lap of the race as he worked his way through the pack from 27th on the grid.

Jack Kennedy – P1

“We’ve had a very positive round here. We’ve been quickest in the wet with all the rain yesterday and then straight into a dry qualifying with no previous data for this track. So the team made very good calculated decisions on the settings for the qualifying and we managed to qualify on pole position which was our first one of the year which is a great boost for me and the team.

“I just tried to stay focused, to stay consistent and I managed to put enough of a gap in that I had a comfortable lead on the last lap to bring home our first win, which is absolutely amazing. This just proves how hard all the lads are working to be working and for nothing to miss a beat is credit to the team, so a massive thanks to Honda and we look forward to tomorrow.”

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP J Kennedy Hon 14m55.298 2 SSP L Stapleford Tri +3.153 3 SSP A Seeley Yam +7.891 4 SSP E Mcmanus Duc +9.309 5 GP2 O Jenner Kra +9.553 6 SSP B Currie Duc +9.630 7 SSP R Irwin Kaw +13.145 8 SSP H Truelove Suz +13.729 9 SSP S Richardson Suz +16.449 10 SSP L Jones Duc +18.705 11 SSP A Davie Duc +24.898 12 SSP A Durham Kaw +25.185 13 SSP O Barr Yam +25.402 14 CUP M Hardie Kaw +26.770 15 GP2 J Nixon Kra +27.232 16 SSP C Dawson Kaw +30.647 17 SSP M Wadsworth Tri +37.766 18 SSP S Laffins Kaw +37.921 19 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +38.163 20 GP2 K Walker Tri +38.807 21 CUP L Leatherland Yam +39.025 22 SSP H Claridge Suz +39.621 23 SSP M Wood Yam +40.595 24 SSP J Mclaren Yam +41.925 25 SSP F Barnes Yam +48.887 26 GP2 L Allen Kal +49.450 27 CUP B Tolliday Yam +49.861 28 SSP J Dickie Yam 1 Lap 29 CUP D Grace Yam 1 Lap Not Classified DNF CUP L Jones Kaw 3 Laps DNF CUP A Brown Kaw 9 Laps DNF SSP C Brown Yam 13 Laps DNF SSP TJ Toms Yam 14 Laps DNF SSP J Mcmanus Duc

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 137 2 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 131 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 114 4 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 84 5 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 79 6 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 68 8 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 68 9 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 53 10 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 11 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 12 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 44 13 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 14 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 15 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 23 16 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 17 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 20 18 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 13 19 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 11 20 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 10 21 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 22 Luke JONES (Ducati) 9 23 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 8 24 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 7 25 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 6 26 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 6 27 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 5 28 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 29 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 4 30 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 3 31 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 2 32 Craig NEVE (Triumph) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 172 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 135 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 80 4 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 5 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 20

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 100 2 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 84 3 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 76 4 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 74 5 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 69 6 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 52 7 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 44 8 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 40 9 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 24 10 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 11 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16 12 Harry COOK (Kawasaki) 14

Pirelli National Superstock Race One

Scott Swann celebrated his maiden Superstock win at Knockhill after beating season dominator Davey Todd by more than a second.

Swann led from the opening lap and quickly edged himself a lead at the front, extending it further across the 18-lap race to eventually win by 1.473 seconds.

Todd was second, more than two-seconds clear of Joe Talbot, as Ash Beech took fourth and David Allingham fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Swann Hon 14m38.761 2 D Todd BMW +1.473 3 J Talbot Hon +3.753 4 A Beech Hon +5.627 5 D Allingham BMW +9.878 6 J Owens Apr +10.160 7 J Perrin Hon +18.443 8 S Reid Hon +18.599 9 M Truelove Hon +19.033 10 J Lyons Hon +19.898 11 K Dixon Yam +25.094 12 S Winfield Hon +25.606 13 D Connell Hon +25.851 14 C Bey Hon +26.045 15 M Whelan Hon +26.253 16 B Luxton Hon +32.222 17 F Arscott Hon +32.786 18 J Bednarek Hon +32.917 19 E Best Kaw +39.589 20 J Howard Kaw +45.440 21 R White BMW 1 Lap 22 P Barker Hon 1 Lap 23 J Campbell Kaw 1 Lap

Pirelli National Sportbike Race One

Richard Cooper was back on the top step of the podium after beating Harrison Dessoy in a delayed race at Knockhill.

Cooper had been leading when the race was stopped due to a huge downpour and delayed by almost two hours.

However, at the restart, he picked up where he left off and swept to a dominant win, beating Dessoy by more than eight seconds.

Ash Barnes finished third, with Edoardo Colombi fourth and Aaron Silvester fifth.

Pirelli National Sportbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Cooper Tri 7m35.542 2 H Dessoy Yam +8.578 3 A Barnes Yam +14.956 4 E Colombi Apr +16.955 5 A Silvester Tri +17.284 6 T Strudwick Tri +18.905 7 L Docherty Kaw +19.147 8 Z Shelton Apr +19.563 9 A Davidson Apr +19.817 10 F Weeden Apr +21.251 11 C Atkins Kaw +21.713 12 J Martin Tri +23.558 13 J Proudfoot Yam +26.419 14 J Stephenson Yam +32.057 15 O Edwards Apr +32.695 16 J Smith Apr +33.098 17 C Harris Apr +33.313 18 S O’reilly Apr +33.612 19 D Crean Apr +39.256 20 J Ellis Apr +44.280 21 J Muir Apr +47.859 22 K Hand Tri +53.495

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One

Carl Harris swept to his second series win in a wet race at Knockhill, as he beat Lewis Smart by 1.070secs.

Harris charged straight to the front as the lights changed and, despite a bit of early position swapping with Smart, found a way back to the front around half distance and held it to the line.

Australia’s Brodie Gawith was third, with his ROKiT Rookies team-mate and countryman Henry Snell fourth. Less than two-seconds covered the top four at the end of the shortened ten-lap contest.

With fourth place Brodie Gawith moved into the lead of the SuperTeen Championship.

SuperTeen competitors will line up for two 16-lap bouts on Sunday.

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One Results

1. Carl Harris (Team SBR Kawasaki)

2. Lewis Smart (Smart Racing) +1.070s

3. Brodie Gawith (ROKiT Rookies) +1.223s

4. Henry Snell (ROKiT Rookies) +1.701s

5. Ted Wilkinson (The Fire Place Racing) +3.416s