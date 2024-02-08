MotoGP Sepang Test Day Three

Trackhouse Racing MotoGP has appointed one of the most respected team leaders in the world of motorsports as its Team Principal.

Fresh from his foray into the Formula 1 Paddock, Trackhouse Racing brings Davide back to the MotoGP World Championship as its team leader, bringing him straight into its rookie season campaign from the get-go.

Davide’s reputation and achievements at the very pinnacle of two-wheel World Championship racing hardly need any introduction. A talismanic figure, respected for the five MotoGP Riders World Championships and four Constructor’s titles achieved under his watch – with two different brands – Trackhouse moved to secure Davide’s experience the moment his interest in the team’s new project became clear.

Davide’s most recent MotoGP World Championship came in 2020 before his bombshell departure from the Paddock and into Formula 1, MotoGP’s equivalent on four-wheels.

Bringing Davide’s leadership to the Team continues a relentless pursuit for competitiveness on the part of Trackhouse founder and owner, Justin Marks. From setting out his vision to grow the Trackhouse Entertainment Group operations beyond its successful start in NASCAR – the premier US auto racing series – to entry into the global phenomenon that MotoGP now represents, Marks continues to carve a unique path through the motorsports industry.

Davide Brivio – Team Principal

“It all happened very quickly in the last days with Justin asking me to help Trackhouse in the MotoGP challenge. It’s so exciting to be a part of this new project since the beginning and I’m really looking forward to get to know Trackhouse more and see what we can bring in MotoGP from the successful vision and experience that this company has in other sports and environments. It could be a great combination of the two worlds. Now, it’s just one more test to go, almost time to go racing and we will try to support as much as we can our two talented riders Miguel and Raul and have fun. In the last few days everything has happened very quickly and before I could not say where I was going but hey, it’s great news and we will start working quickly!”

Joining the Championship as racing partner with Aprilia and immediately committing to running its latest 2024 spec RS-GP bikes for #88 Miguel Oliveira from the start of the season and another two for #25 Raul Fernandez, soon to follow, was the Team’s first statement of intent.

Securing the services of Wilco Zeelenberg with a highly experienced and professional crew in the pit garage, plugging in the resources of the Trackhouse commercial and marketing arms back at the Group’s headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee and the Team’s racing management resources from its race shop in Charlotte, North Carolina were the next steps. Now, the hiring of a proven leader in MotoGP is the latest move, all taking shape in quick time, to underpin Justin’s plans.

Justin Marks – Team Owner

“It’s incredible to have someone of Davide’s calibre and experience leading the Trackhouse Racing MotoGP Team. All of us at the company are humbled by the commitment he has made. It became apparent the moment I met Davide that he would be someone that fits perfectly in the Trackhouse culture. I know he will lead us to great things on and off the racetrack.”

Davide Brivio’s biography starts in Monza, Northern Italy, from where he hails. Born into a country infused with the deepest passion for motor racing, Davide quickly found motorcycles. Initially, cutting his competitive teeth in motocross before the heat of battle gave way to his aspirations within the inner workings of running a racing team. Circuit racing embraced him and the trophies soon followed.

Provisional 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)

Rnd Date Location 1 10 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit 2 24 March Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 3 07 April República Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 4 14 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 5 28 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 6 12 May France Le Mans 7 26 May Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 8 02 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 9 16 June Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack 10 30 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 11 07 July Germany Sachsenring 12 04 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 13 18 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 14 01 September Aragon MotorLand Aragón 15 08 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano 16 22 September India Buddh International Circuit 17 29 September Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 18 06 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 19 20 October Australia Phillip Island 20 27 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 21 03 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 22 17 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Reserve Event: Hungary – Balaton Park Circuit.

Portugal & India remain subject to contract.

Kazakhstan is subject to contract and homologation.