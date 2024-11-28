2024 Ducati Monster SP Review

My main issue with the base model Monster I last tested was the suspension. Like most Ducatis, the lowest spec models are in the ‘just acceptable’ bucket when it comes to the suspension. The ones you really want are the next step up S models, or in this case, the SP. And that’s simply due to the fact that while the base model Monster makes do with non adjustable suspension, the SP gets fully adjustable Öhlins units.

With that, what was at times a harsh ride over surface changes and any of our seemingly endless potholes, is now far more composed. It’s a noticeable step up in bump-control, and I’m happy to say I now have no complaints with the suspension. The Öhlins do an excellent job and if you only buy the SP over the base model for the better suspension, then you won’t be disappointed.

The new Öhlins do raise the seat height by 20 mm and probably accentuate the short-wheelbase feeling of the bike. And while the windy and wet early spring conditions of late didn’t allow me to really push the handling and cornering boundaries like I’d have preferred, it seems to have solved the mid-corner-bump issue the base model I last rode had. The longer I rode the SP, the more I appreciated its new found handling chops.

And that’s not the only upgrade. Along with the schmick Öhlins you’ll also get with the SP:

a tasty looking Termi exhaust



a steering damper



some excellent Brembo Stylema brakes



a (small) windshield and race-team inspired graphics

It keeps the same lovely 937 cc Testrastretta engine that is used on other Ducati platforms, which is a fine thing. Fueling is pretty well sorted, and there is plenty of power and a deceptive amount of punch when you give that throttle a fistful. There’s ovely intake snarl and it fairly gets up and into stride once past three or four thousand rpm. No change to the output from the base Monster and in this tune it’s pumping out 110 hp which feels perfect for the bike.

It gets hot pretty quick, though. Even on a cool spring night shooting the pics for this story, that thermo fan kicked in pretty quickly and it was bloody warm on my thighs… be prepared for some heat in the summer I’d suggest!

Surprisingly, the smart looking twin Termi’s don’t seem to do anything in terms of aural pleasure. Major bummer. I admit I like my exhausts to have a little bark to them, but unfortunately these puppies are quite sanitised. No doubt emissions laws are at play here, but it didn’t fill me with ‘SP’ vibes. And when pulled up at a set of lights with other twin-cylinder bikes,. you’ll hear their exhaust, not yours. Booo. I understand there is a link-pipe option available that seems popular with buyers… that’s something in the order of an 800 dollar option. But you’d have to tick that box. You just have to.

As it is, at highway speeds, you can’t even hear the exhaust note. You can hear that nice intake, but nothing from the exhaust. So while the engine has enough bite, this little Monster has some work to do on its bark. Authoritative, it is not. What it is though, is user-friendly. Especially when it comes to the size and ergos. It’s quite a small bike. Not cramped, mind you, but not exactly roomy, either. I quite like the tank shape and the contact point for your knees there. It’s tapered without being an aggressive lock in.

The seat is comfortable enough for 90-minute commutes, but I’m not exactly sure I’d want to tour on it, given it’s quite squared off at the edges. And that red seat material was showing signs of use on this bike that had around 6000 kms on it.

It’s also bloody light – and agile as a result. The base model was already 18 kg down from it’s predecessor and the SP has shaved another 2 kg off that. This brings it down to an impressive 164 kg dry. A little saved off the suspension, a little off the brakes, and the rest from moving to a lithium battery.

From an electronics perspective it does have the familiar ride modes as well as excellent adjustable traction and wheelie control, but the minimalist switchgear makes it a little painful to access and adjust. You’re using the indicator switch to press and hold change modes for example.

And do I really need a lap timer on a Monster? Probably not, so maybe replace that with a wheelie measuring device… ’cause it doesn’t mind doing that sort of stuff at all. Any suggestion from you of lofting that front and it will happily oblige. And you know how I feel about that…

Brakes are Brembo Stylemas and are just as amazing on the Monster as they are on other bikes. Which is to say that they’re exquisite. Great feel and power. The vastly improved suspension over the base model allows you to use them properly too.

The gearbox is also a nice thing – especially in Road mode. The quick-shifter is a little overly abrupt in Sport for my money. More so on down-shifts and especially in the lower revs. It’s fine when you’re up it, but around town it’s a bit much, so I stayed pretty much in Road mode.

On the road, the updates bring out the Monster’s bi-polarity I reckon. It’s perfectly happy to cruise about doing streetbike things, but it’s also pretty happy to lay the ears back and go a bit mental. And that intake growl does encourage you to give it some welly, that’s for sure. Shame about the exhaust…

So does it hit the mark? Well, yes. It’s notably better than the base Monster. But I’ll admit I expected more from a Ducati SP. Don’t get me wrong, mechanically and dynamically it’s a fine bike. Engine, chassis, suspension, brakes, and electronics are all fine. Yes, there are some quirks, though they aren’t deal breakers. Ultimately though, to me, it didn’t live up to the SP moniker. It just doesn’t feel special enough.

And I’ve given this quite a bit of thought since the last Monster review. I’ve given it time; And the benefit of the doubt. I figured it would grow on me. But in truth, I remain a little unconvinced about a lot of things on the current design. In my mind, it’s the least Monsterish Monster that’s ever monstered. With the trademark sweeping Monster tankline and trellis frame abandoned in the last redesign, I fear the baby might be out with the bathwater. That cherished Bologna DNA is near impossible to spot.

And to add to that, as a mid-size naked streetbike, it’s up against some seriously tough competition. Specifically from Triumph’s Street Triple 765 and KTM’s updated Duke 990. So, I’d have thought design and desirability was the card to play here, not the one to discard. Speaking of competition. The SP reminds me a lot of the older 790 Duke. Both in size, handling, and power. That 790 was highly regarded by many, yet when I rode the new 990 Duke earlier this year it seemed a major step forward by comparison. It felt more roomy and more usable. On power alone the new 990 bests the Monster SP by a comfortable 13 hp and the Street Triple punches out another 20 hp. Not inconsiderable. So the Monster is starting to feel like a generation behind in this spec.

I admit that Ducati might be the victim of its own success here, as I am an unashamed fan and hold the marque in massively high regard. It has produced some of my favourite bikes of all time and still does. And I love Ducati for it. Hell, I recently stated that the Multistrada V4 Rally was the best full-sized Adventure bike I’ve ever ridden.

Ultimately, as a Ducati fan, an SP was always something that evoked a ‘woah’ response. Not a response that wonders if it’s a generation behind. Unfortunately, my thoughts here are more ‘oh’ than ‘woah’. As an S model, I’d give it a tick. As an SP, I’m not sure it measures up.

Hits:

Huge difference in the suspension compared to the base model. These ones work just fine

The engine remains a rock solid performer and is well proven by now

Loves a little front wheel loftage

Misses:

It’s lost the essence of a Monster and somehow doesn’t feel as special as a Ducati SP should

That Termi is near silent at highway speeds, so why bother?

Quickshifter overly abrupt in sport mode

No heated grips or cruise control



2024 Ducati Monster Specifications

Images by RbMotoLens