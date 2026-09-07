2026 Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

Round Five – Sepang, Malaysia

The 2026 Asia Road Racing Championship returned to Sepang for a fifth round that produced three champions, the end of Hafizh Syahrin’s extraordinary winning streak and an increasingly tight SS600 title fight.

Syahrin opened the weekend by taking his ninth ASB1000 victory from nine starts, securing the Teams’ Championship for JDT Racing Team. A calculated second place on Sunday then delivered his second consecutive Riders’ Championship, although Kaito Toba denied the Malaysian a perfect ten from ten with a commanding Race Two victory.

Krittapat Keankum completed an AP250 double to seal that championship, while Husni Zainul Fuadzy successfully defended his UB150 crown with victory on Saturday.

The Australian ASB1000 contingent experienced a more difficult weekend. Lachlan Epis again demonstrated front-running potential but was denied by a Race One crash and a suspected puncture on Sunday. Josh Waters recorded 12th and ninth for the championship-winning JDT squad, while Anthony West took ninth before retiring from Race Two.

The Sepang meeting followed a dramatic Round Four at Mandalika, where Syahrin had extended his unbeaten run to eight and all three Australians had featured prominently in ASB1000.

ASB 1000

Hafizh Syahrin arrived at the second Sepang round with the maximum possible 200 points after winning all eight races contested across the opening four rounds.

Preparations were complicated by the late arrival of the freight containers, leaving crews working through the early hours to assemble the motorcycles. Syahrin nevertheless topped Friday practice with a 2m06.812s lap.

Kaito Toba subsequently raised the pace to take pole with a 2m05.006s, narrowly ahead of Keito Abe and Muhammad Zaqhwan Zaidi. Syahrin qualified fourth, while Lachlan Epis put the Swift Grow Racing Team BMW M 1000 RR fifth with a 2m06.187s.

ASB 1000 Race One

Syahrin launched from the second row and swept into the lead at Turn One, but Zaqhwan briefly disrupted the Malaysian’s plans on lap three by passing both Syahrin and Keito Abe in one move.

Syahrin responded on the following lap and began edging clear, while pole-sitter Kaito Toba worked his way forward. Toba passed Zaqhwan for second on lap eight and had recorded the fastest lap of the race, only for a mechanical failure to end his challenge two laps later.

That left Syahrin more than six seconds clear at the chequered flag. Zaqhwan finished second, 6.188 seconds behind the Ducati, with Abe completing the podium. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat was fourth and Azroy Hakeem Anuar fifth.

The victory was Syahrin’s ninth in succession and mathematically secured the Teams’ Championship for JDT Racing Team with three races remaining. It was the first ARRC teams’ crown for both JDT and Ducati.

Syahrin dedicated the emotional home victory to his late brother, Farres, and revealed that he had struggled to contain his emotions over the closing laps.

Hafizh Syahrin

“Over the final three laps, I couldn’t hold back the tears under my helmet; the emotions completely took over. I laid my heart on the track today. But most of all, this victory is for my late brother, Farres. I raced every single lap for him.”

Lachlan Epis was involved in a spirited fight with the Hondas and believed the fifth place he was contesting would effectively have become fourth following Toba’s retirement. Epis had helped separate that group and was looking to capitalise on some clear track when he crashed, leaving him classified as a DNF after completing nine laps.

Lachlan Epis

“It’s pretty disappointing to end another race this year in the gravel, but it’s a double-edged sword because we have more potential than previous seasons. We will keep working and make it work.”

Anthony West was the leading Australian in ninth on the MotoGo Yamaha, 34.545 seconds behind Syahrin. Josh Waters finished 12th on the second JDT Ducati.

ASB 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 H. Syahrin Duc 29m36.868 290.3 2 M. Zaqhwan Hon +6.188 293.5 3 K. Abe Hon +8.277 293.5 4 N. Atiratphuvapat Hon +9.694 293.5 5 A. Anuar Hon +19.739 297.5 6 A. Norrodin Suz +19.855 291.1 7 A. Putra Hon +20.005 297.5 8 R. Sessler BMW +20.759 293.5 9 A. West Yam +34.545 283.5 10 K. Watanabe Apr +35.336 289.5 11 J. Francis Yam +1:04.515 273.4 12 J. Waters Duc +1:16.229 288.0 13 A. Prasad BMW +1:48.322 276.9 14 C. Qing Rong BMW +2:26.407 279.8 15 M. Wahaf BMW +1 Lap 289.5 16 L. Po Yu Suz +1 Lap 273.4 DNF K. Toba BMW DNF 293.5 DNF L. Epis BMW DNF 294.3

ASB 1000 Race Two

Keito Abe took the holeshot on Sunday before Nakarin Atiratphuvapat moved ahead during the opening lap. Kaito Toba was rapidly advancing, however, and claimed the lead on lap three.

Toba lowered the benchmark to a 2m06.179s on lap four and established a useful margin as Syahrin became occupied in a fight with Abe. The Malaysian eventually passed Abe on lap five and Nakarin one lap later, but Toba was already almost two seconds clear.

With the championship in mind, Syahrin resisted the temptation to pursue the BMW at all costs. Toba continued his controlled charge and won by 2.885 seconds, ending Syahrin’s nine-race winning streak.

Syahrin’s second place was enough to secure the 2026 ASB1000 Riders’ Championship with one round remaining. It was his second consecutive ARRC crown with JDT Racing Team. Abe completed the podium, followed by Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Zaqhwan Zaidi.

Hafizh Syahrin

“Around the middle of the race, I had to think about the championship. I knew I had the speed to catch Kaito, but I didn’t need an all-out battle with him. The real mission was to finish in front of Keito. We rode a smart, calculated race, and we pulled it off.”

Josh Waters improved considerably on his Saturday result to finish ninth, 31.517 seconds from the winner, and was the leading Australian.

Epis had worked his way into fourth and said the grip issues he had encountered were manageable. A switch to a second engine map was intended to improve tyre management but left him more vulnerable, and Epis was subsequently run wide onto the back straight. He believed that excursion resulted in a puncture and eventually brought the BMW home 11th.

Lachlan Epis

“Sport can be really cruel sometimes. A bit lost for words at the moment, but pretty disappointing to once again have potential and not deliver on it.”

West retired from the race. Epis remains tenth in the championship on 52 points, Waters is 13th on 28 and West 14th on 26.

The JDT project has received technical support from Barni Racing since the beginning of 2024. Barni prepares the Ducatis at its Calvenzano workshop in Italy and supplies trackside mechanical and electronics personnel at each round.

Marco Barnabò – Barni Spark Racing Team Principal

“We are delighted that JDT Racing Team has also secured the Riders’ title, following yesterday’s Team championship. Winning both the Team and Riders’ championships rewards the tremendous commitment of everyone involved.”

ASB 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 K. Toba BMW 29m37.223 295.9 2 H. Syahrin Duc +2.885 295.9 3 K. Abe Hon +7.229 292.7 4 A. Anuar Hon +11.132 296.7 5 M. Zaqhwan Hon +14.526 295.9 6 N. Atiratphuvapat Hon +16.943 293.5 7 R. Sessler BMW +21.465 293.5 8 K. Watanabe Apr +23.858 291.9 9 J. Waters Duc +31.517 289.5 10 J. Francis Yam +55.097 278.4 11 L. Epis BMW +1:16.016 292.7 12 A. Prasad BMW +1:44.285 276.2 13 C. Qing Rong BMW +1:55.550 277.6 14 M. Wahaf BMW +1 Lap 291.1 15 L. Po Yu Suz +1 Lap 272.7 16 A. Putra Hon +2 Laps 295.9 DNF A. West Yam DNF 285.7 DNF A. Norrodin Suz DNF 291.1

ASB 1000 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Syahrin Duc 245 2 K. Abe Hon 188 3 N. Atiratphuvapat Hon 120 4 R. Sessler BMW 96 5 M. Zaqhwan Hon 96 6 A. Anuar Hon 85 7 A. Putra Hon 80 8 A. Izdihar Duc 74 9 K. Watanabe Apr 65 10 L. Epis BMW 52 11 J. Francis Yam 50 12 S. Ite Yam 29 13 J. Waters Duc 28 14 A. West Yam 26 15 A. Norrodin Suz 25 16 K. Toba BMW 25 17 M. Wahaf BMW 24 18 K. Arakawa Hon 21 19 O. Simpson Yam 17 20 C. Qing Rong BMW 15 21 A. Prasad BMW 7 22 S. Kawasaki Apr 6 23 D. Carberry BMW 3 24 L. Po Yu Suz 1 25 T. Yew Joe BMW 0

Supersport 600

Only nine points had covered the leading three SS600 riders following Mandalika, with Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin holding 127 points and Thanat Laoongplio and Anupab Sarmoon tied on 118.

SS600 Race One

Kasma qualified on pole, but Anupab made the stronger start and led into Turn One ahead of Muhammad Faerozi Toreqottullah and Wahyu Nugroho.

Kasma charged into the lead on lap three before serving two long-lap penalties, which dropped him to seventh. Thanat immediately capitalised, passing Anupab and taking control at the front.

The two Thai riders remained together for the rest of the ten-lap race. Anupab reduced Thanat’s advantage to less than two-tenths on the final lap, but the Honda rider defended successfully and prevailed by only 0.103 seconds.

Wahyu finished another 0.847 seconds behind in third, while Herjun Atna Firdaus and Muhammad Helmi Azman completed the top five. Kasma recovered to sixth.

SS600 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Laoongplio Hon 21m58.357 254.1 2 A. Sarmoon Yam +0.103 256.5 3 W. Nugroho Yam +0.950 254.7 4 H. Firdaus Hon +4.057 253.5 5 M. Azman Hon +5.492 253.5 6 K. Kasmayudin Yam +8.674 252.9 7 M. Paz Yam +22.704 254.1 8 K. Pawi Hon +22.705 255.9 9 M. Ikmal Yam +29.883 253.5 10 D. Pratama Hon +35.685 247.1 11 M. Toreqottullah Yam +51.018 256.5 12 Z. Tianhao Yam +1:43.308 235.3

SS600 Race Two

Anupab again made the holeshot in Race Two, while Saturday winner Thanat’s championship challenge suffered an immediate blow when a mechanical problem forced him out on the opening lap.

Kasma worked forward from fourth and took the lead from Faerozi at Turn One on lap four. Anupab, Faerozi, Wahyu and Helmi remained close enough to challenge, with positions repeatedly changing through the middle of the race.

Kasma led onto the final lap, but Wahyu first passed Anupab for second and then seized his opportunity when the Malaysian ran wide entering the final corner.

Wahyu drove beneath Kasma and won the drag to the line by only 0.078 seconds. Anupab was third, just 0.239 seconds from victory, while Faerozi, Helmi and Herjun ensured the first six were covered by less than one second.

Wahyu Nugroho

“Instead of losing my head, I stayed calm, focused on surviving the opening exchanges and settled into the rhythm of the front group. I waited for the right moments to strike, and all that patience and determination paid off.”

Kasma retains the championship lead with 157 points, but Anupab is now only three points behind. Thanat remains in contention on 143, while Wahyu’s victory brings him to 137 and leaves the leading four separated by only 20 points ahead of the finale.

SS600 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 W. Nugroho Yam 22m03.535 259.6 2 K. Kasmayudin Yam +0.078 256.5 3 A. Sarmoon Yam +0.239 259.0 4 M. Toreqottullah Yam +0.563 258.4 5 M. Azman Hon +0.817 257.8 6 H. Firdaus Hon +0.921 255.3 7 M. Paz Yam +10.028 255.9 8 K. Pawi Hon +13.065 259.0 9 M. Ikmal Yam +33.506 253.5 10 D. Pratama Hon +33.665 247.7 11 Z. Tianhao Yam +1:33.802 233.3 DNF T. Laoongplio Hon DNF 215.6

SS600 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Kasmayudin Yam 157 2 A. Sarmoon Yam 154 3 T. Laoongplio Hon 143 4 W. Nugroho Yam 137 5 H. Firdaus Hon 114 6 M. Paz Yam 107 7 M. Azman Hon 105 8 M. Toreqottullah Yam 72 9 K. Pawi Hon 70 10 H. Okubo Hon 50 11 M. Ikmal Yam 44 12 F. Aditama Hon 38 13 D. Pratama Hon 38 14 K. Tanachot Hon 29 15 Z. Tianhao Yam 29 16 A. Wongthananon Yam 21 17 A. Laksana Yam 19 18 F. Mulya Yam 14 19 K. Tanaka Yam 9

Asia Production 250

Krittapat Keankum carried a 45-point championship advantage into Sepang, but with 100 points still available across the final two rounds, the AP250 title was not yet secure.

AP250 Race One

Muhammad Fadhil Musyavi started from pole and led initially before Krittapat worked his way to the front during the opening lap.

Irfan Ardiansyah applied pressure before Rheza Danica Ahrens charged through from the midfield. Rheza recorded the fastest lap of the race and had closed to within 0.014 seconds of Krittapat by the penultimate lap.

Rheza briefly grabbed the lead on the final tour, but Krittapat remained composed and countered before the run to the chequered flag.

Krittapat won by 0.093 seconds from Fadhil, with Rheza only 0.277 seconds behind in third. Gerry Salim and Irfan completed a top five separated by just 0.652 seconds.

The result increased Krittapat’s championship lead and left the Yamaha Thailand rider requiring one more victory to settle the title before Buriram.

AP250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 K. Keankum Yam 19m29.168 186.2 2 M. Musyavi Yam +0.093 193.5 3 R. Ahrens Hon +0.277 192.2 4 G. Salim Hon +0.593 194.6 5 I. Ardiansyah Hon +0.652 191.8 6 D. Shahril Yam +0.656 196.7 7 P. Chitwirulchat Hon +6.913 199.3 8 P. Luiboonpeng Yam +7.022 193.5 9 A. Ismaya Yam +7.100 200.4 10 C. H Yam +7.175 195.3 11 B. Ayatullah Hon +7.248 198.5 12 G. Ziang Yam +8.047 195.3 13 M. Mahadi Yam +8.328 196.0 14 T. Saito Hon +8.521 192.9 15 G. Pratama Yam +9.430 194.9 16 U. Pascual Kaw +9.899 197.8 17 R. Fadilah Yam +14.203 193.5 18 A. Iyoshi Hon +15.705 198.2 19 N. Tuan Hon +19.813 188.5 20 S. Juntong Yam +28.890 188.5 21 R. Hasegawa Hon +32.460 189.5 22 M. Juraimi Yam +32.491 188.8 23 C. Solis Hon +43.755 186.9 24 L. Chun-Mei Yam +50.350 188.8 25 C. Li Sheng Yam +50.890 185.2 26 L. Nang Tse Yam +1:04.025 181.8 27 N. Huu Tri Hon +1:29.719 194.9 DNF A. Fadly Kaw DNF 187.8 DNF A. Amran Yam DNF 182.4 DNF F. Basam Yam DNF 189.8

AP250 Race Two

Fadhil again made the early running, but Krittapat attacked from the opening lap and moved into the lead on lap two.

Irfan repeatedly challenged Krittapat at the final corner, while Gerry Salim and Rheza Danica Ahrens also joined the fight. Gerry briefly led on lap seven before Krittapat responded almost immediately.

Rheza moved past Fadhil on the final lap and arrived at the last corner close enough to attempt a move for victory. The Honda rider lost the front during the attack and crashed, leaving Krittapat to complete the Sepang double and secure the championship.

Fadhil finished only 0.070 seconds behind, while Gerry completed the podium at a deficit of 0.264 seconds. Irfan and Candra H rounded out another extraordinarily close top five, all covered by 0.675 seconds.

Krittapat Keankum

“With the track temperatures much higher today, tyre management became my ultimate priority. I had to ride smart, stay disciplined and preserve my grip for the final laps. Words honestly cannot describe how much this means to me.”

Krittapat leaves Sepang with 187 points and an unassailable 79-point advantage over Rheza. Irfan’s fifth and fourth-place finishes elevated the former replacement rider to third in the standings on 106 points, only two behind Rheza.

AP250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 K. Keankum Yam 19:22.647 185.9 2 M. Musyavi Yam +0.070 189.8 3 G. Salim Hon +0.264 197.4 4 I. Ardiansyah Hon +0.668 197.1 5 C. H Yam +0.675 193.9 6 B. Ayatullah Hon +2.005 196.7 7 P. Luiboonpeng Yam +7.026 193.5 8 N. Huu Tri Hon +7.236 194.6 9 A. Amran Yam +7.373 190.8 10 D. Shahril Yam +7.386 192.5 11 T. Saito Hon +7.602 195.3 12 R. Fadilah Yam +7.802 196.0 13 P. Chitwirulchat Hon +8.043 197.1 14 A. Ismaya Yam +8.172 194.6 15 G. Pratama Yam +14.849 190.8 16 M. Mahadi Yam +14.854 196.4 17 A. Fadly Kaw +15.313 194.2 18 N. Tuan Hon +15.414 196.4 19 G. Ziang Yam +15.583 195.3 20 U. Pascual Kaw +15.858 195.7 21 A. Iyoshi Hon +19.563 191.5 22 C. Solis Hon +35.694 190.1 23 M. Juraimi Yam +35.724 192.5 24 L. Chun-Mei Yam +43.430 189.1 25 C. Li Sheng Yam +43.556 187.2 DNF R. Ahrens Hon DNF 197.1 DNF F. Basam Yam DNF 194.9 DNF S. Juntong Yam DNF 165.4 DNF R. Hasegawa Hon DNF 167.7 DNF L. Nang Tse Yam DNF 169.5

AP250 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Keankum Yam 187 2 R. Ahrens Hon 108 3 I. Ardiansyah Hon 106 4 C. H Yam 98 5 G. Salim Hon 88 6 M. Musyavi Yam 86 7 H. Ono Hon 83 8 P. Chitwirulchat Hon 76 9 D. Shahril Yam 72 10 R. Takahira Yam 63 11 P. Luiboonpeng Yam 60 12 F. Basam Yam 52 13 T. Tubtim Yam 45 14 N. Huu Tri Hon 41 15 A. Iyoshi Hon 39 16 A. Ismaya Yam 33 17 G. Pratama Yam 30 18 B. Ayatullah Hon 26 19 R. Fadilah Yam 23 20 N. Tuan Hon 16 21 T. Saito Hon 16 22 I. Amidi Hon 11 23 A. Fadly Kaw 9 24 R. Takemoto Yam 8 25 G. Ziang Yam 7 26 A. Amran Yam 7 27 M. Juraimi Yam 4 28 M. Mahadi Yam 3 29 U. Pascual Kaw 2 30 T. Kugawa Hon 1 31 C. Li Sheng Yam 0 32 L. Nang Tse Yam 0 33 S. Juntong Yam 0 34 C. Solis Hon 0 35 C. Villanueva Yam 0 36 L. Chun-Mei Yam 0 37 S. Zhang Kaw 0 38 R. Hasegawa Hon 0 39 R. Yokoe Yam 0 40 Z. Wen Ze Yam 0 41 H. Corney Yam 0 42 L. Yin Yam 0 43 S. Rajiv Hon 0 44 S. Yokoyama Yam 0 45 H. Okada Yam 0 46 K. Rajini Yam 0 47 P. Thonggerdloung Hon 0 48 Z. Junhao Yam 0

Underbone 150

Husni Zainul Fuadzy arrived at Sepang with a commanding 67-point advantage and an opportunity to secure his second consecutive UB150 championship.

UB150 Race One

Husni’s weekend had begun with a sizeable practice crash, but the Indonesian escaped without broken bones and was cleared to race.

He led the opening lap before becoming immersed in the familiar UB150 slipstream battle. Dimas Juli Atmoko, Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy, Fadli Rigani, John Emerson Inguito and M. Syirat Sauki were among the riders taking turns at the front.

Muhammad Adib Arsyad Mohd Hisam produced a particularly impressive recovery after starting from pit lane, climbing into the lead group and eventually finishing fifth.

Syirat led onto the final straight, but Husni and Fadli used the slipstream to surge ahead. Husni prevailed by only 0.032 seconds from Fadli, with Syazras third and only 0.053 seconds separating the podium finishers. The first five crossed the line within 0.146 seconds.

Victory gave Husni an unbeatable championship advantage and confirmed him as the UB150 champion for the second consecutive season.

Husni Zainul Fuadzy

“Yesterday was terrifying as I suffered quite a nasty crash. Thankfully, I walked away without broken bones and was cleared to race. I knew I couldn’t give up; it made me want to come back stronger. Defending this title two years in a row means the world to us.”

UB150 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 H. Fuadzy Yam 16m12.432 165.4 2 F. Rigani Yam +0.032 165.6 3 S. Yuzy Hon +0.053 173.1 4 A. Mascardo Yam +0.137 171.4 5 M. Hisam Yam +0.146 168.7 6 D. Atmoko Yam +0.188 165.1 7 M. Sauki Yam +0.255 170.3 8 J. Inguito Yam +0.317 165.1 9 T. Rojas Yam +0.493 171.4 10 R. Odding Yam +1.533 169.5 11 A. Sham Yam +1.604 170.3 12 A. Safatulah Yam +12.054 172.5 13 A. Sahir Hon +12.817 157.4 14 N. Bahauddin Yam +14.443 166.2 15 K. Manurung Hon +19.232 162.9 16 M. Mohamed Vog +19.459 170.9 17 M. Supaat Vog +19.463 165.1 18 A. Fauzi Hon +21.946 158.1 19 W. Trilaksana Yam +43.337 157.2 DNF M. Helsinky Yam DNF 175.6 DNF G. Wardhana Yam DNF 172.5

UB150 Race Two

The newly crowned champion remained in the leading group throughout another race in which the order changed almost corner by corner.

Gupita Kresna Wardhana, Syirat, Fadli, Dimas, April King Mascardo and Wahyu Aji Trilaksana all spent time near or at the front before the contest reached a chaotic conclusion.

Wahyu led a tightly packed group towards the final corner, where a multi-rider collision eliminated Wahyu, Dimas, Adytya Fauzi, Syirat and Husni.

Fadli had positioned himself on the outside and avoided the sliding motorcycles, powering onto the front straight to claim his second victory of the season.

Ahmad Darwisy Ahmad Sahir finished just 0.053 seconds behind, while his Motul Honda Asia team-mate Syazras completed the podium. Nazirul Izzat Muhammad Bahauddin and April rounded out the top five.

Fadli’s victory elevated him to second in the championship on 108 points. Rendi Odding, Dimas and Syirat are separated by only two points in the battle for third.

UB150 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap Speed 1 F. Rigani Yam 15m52.680 174.8 2 A. Sahir Hon +0.053 170.6 3 S. Yuzy Hon +0.390 172.0 4 N. Bahauddin Yam +0.477 170.1 5 A. Mascardo Yam +0.606 175.9 6 T. Rojas Yam +1.098 172.0 7 A. Safatulah Yam +1.155 170.6 8 A. Sham Yam +1.185 175.0 9 M. Supaat Vog +1.418 171.4 10 M. Mohamed Vog +2.590 173.1 11 G. Wardhana Yam +10.289 172.2 12 M. Helsinky Yam +14.993 167.2 13 M. Rasol Yam +23.169 177.0 14 J. Inguito Yam +34.316 174.8 15 M. Hisam Yam +46.185 167.2 DNF W. Trilaksana Yam DNF 172.0 DNF D. Atmoko Yam DNF 171.2 DNF A. Fauzi Hon DNF 169.3 DNF M. Sauki Yam DNF 162.7 DNF H. Fuadzy Yam DNF 172.2 DNF K. Manurung Hon DNF 172.0 DNS R. Odding Yam DNF

UB150 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Fuadzy Yam 182 2 F. Rigani Yam 108 3 R. Odding Yam 96 4 D. Atmoko Yam 95 5 M. Sauki Yam 94 6 A. Mascardo Yam 84 7 A. Sahir Hon 78 8 S. Yuzy Hon 78 9 A. Safatulah Yam 66 10 W. Trilaksana Yam 64 11 J. Inguito Yam 63 12 G. Wardhana Yam 59 13 A. Fauzi Hon 58 14 M. Hisam Yam 39 15 N. Bahauddin Yam 34 16 A. Sham Yam 26 17 M. Helsinky Yam 25 18 T. Rojas Yam 23 19 M. Rasol Yam 18 20 M. Mohamed Vog 18 21 A. Afdalah Yam 18 22 D. Danial Yam 17 23 I. Efendi Yam 16 24 K. Manurung Hon 16 25 H. Nursandi Yam 9 26 M. Supaat Vog 9 27 W. Wello Yam 0

The 2026 Asia Road Racing Championship concludes at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, from December 4-6. The ASB1000, AP250 and UB150 titles are already settled, while only 20 points separate the four leading SS600 contenders.