Nicolò Bulega confirmed at VR46 for MotoGP 2027

The long-anticipated move has now been confirmed by VR46, with Bulega to race a Ducati Desmosedici GP alongside Fermín Aldeguer under MotoGP’s new 850 cc technical regulations.

His promotion also brings Bulega’s five-season tenure with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati to an end, although there remains some unfinished business as the Italian attempts to secure the 2026 WorldSBK Championship before making the switch.

The move represents something of a homecoming for Bulega. He first appeared on the world stage with VR46 as a Moto3 wildcard in 2015 after winning that year’s FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship.

Bulega subsequently spent three full seasons with VR46 in Moto3 before remaining with the Tavullia-based operation for his first Moto2 campaign in 2019.

A rookie with a sizeable head start

While Bulega will officially carry rookie status in 2027, he should be better prepared for MotoGP’s new era than any conventional premier-class newcomer.

Bulega has been heavily involved in Ducati’s development programme for its new-generation 850 cc MotoGP machine. Of the riders expected to contest the 2027 championship, he is likely to arrive with more experience aboard an 850 cc MotoGP prototype than anyone else on the grid.

The change from Michelin to Pirelli tyres should further strengthen his position. Bulega has spent five seasons competing on Pirelli rubber across WorldSSP and WorldSBK, while his Ducati MotoGP testing duties have also involved development work with the tyres being prepared for the premier class.

By the time the opening round arrives, Bulega is likely to have accumulated thousands of testing kilometres aboard Ducati’s 850 cc prototype and on the developing Pirelli MotoGP rubber.

He should therefore arrive with an unusually strong understanding of both major elements of the 2027 package, at a time when the established MotoGP field will also be adapting to smaller-capacity motorcycles and a new tyre supplier. It is fair to say Bulega will likely have a head start on the rest of the field.

VR46 Team Manager Pablo Nieto highlighted that experience as one of the factors expected to ease Bulega’s transition.

Pablo Nieto

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Manager

“Next year the regulations will change, and we will all start from zero. His experience with the WorldSBK tyres and the tests with the new Ducati Desmosedici GP as a Ducati test rider will certainly help him adapt to the new category and make this journey as easy as possible. We trust him, and we know he will be able to fight for the most important goals.”

Extra Sepang track time expected

Despite all that prior development work, Bulega will still be classified as a MotoGP rookie. Subject to final confirmation of the testing eligibility list, that should allow him to take part in the additional Sepang shakedown running scheduled for January 29-30. The remainder of the MotoGP field is scheduled to join the action at Sepang on January 31 and February 1, before pre-season testing moves to Buriram the following week.

Those additional shakedown days would provide Bulega with another useful opportunity to work with his VR46 crew before sharing the circuit with the full 2027 field.

The MotoGP environment itself will not be completely unfamiliar. Bulega is also a Ducati MotoGP test rider and made two replacement appearances with the factory Ducati team at the final two rounds of the 2025 season.

Bulega’s unconventional road to MotoGP

Bulega’s path to the premier class has been markedly different from the now-familiar progression directly through Moto3 and Moto2.

After his Grand Prix career lost momentum, Bulega moved into the production-based paddock with Ducati and Aruba.it Racing in 2022.

He won the WorldSSP Championship the following year after claiming 16 victories and 10 pole positions, earning promotion to Ducati’s factory WorldSBK squad for 2024.

Bulega immediately established himself as a front-running Superbike rider, finishing runner-up in his rookie season and again placing second in the 2025 championship.

His 2026 campaign has taken that performance to another level. Bulega has recorded 26 victories and one second-place finish from the opening 27 races and currently leads the WorldSBK standings.

That extraordinary run has helped turn what once seemed like a fading Grand Prix career into a long-awaited MotoGP opportunity.

Nicolò Bulega

“Making it to MotoGP is a dream, and I will make my debut with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team.

“I chose this team because I’ve always been linked to them. I was in the VR46 Riders Academy when I was a child, so I know everyone very well. Making this step with people I know is easier from a human perspective, and they are all extremely professional.

“When I started racing, I had the dream of arriving in MotoGP. Then, for many reasons, my career took a different path. I moved to WorldSBK and focused on building a successful career, but these years have gone far beyond my expectations.

“I’m happy to reach this goal, even if it took me a little longer and I followed a different journey compared to the usual one. It’s amazing and I’m very proud.”

Bulega returns to the VR46 fold

VR46 Team Director Alessio Salucci said Bulega’s performances in WorldSBK had demonstrated that he was ready to return to the Grand Prix paddock.

Alessio Salucci

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Director

“We are very happy to welcome Nicolò to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. We have known him for many years. He started his career with us, and we achieved great results together. We knew he was a very talented rider from when he was younger, and he has proved that both in the past and currently by dominating WorldSBK. I think he is ready to embark on this new journey with maturity and awareness. We are very proud to have him in our team, and we will give him the maximum support possible.”

Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna also confirmed that Bulega would remain part of Ducati’s wider racing programme through the move to VR46.

Gigi Dall’Igna

Ducati Corse General Manager

“We are very happy to renew our agreement with Nicolò and to welcome him to the Ducati MotoGP project from next season. During these years, he has proved to be a very talented rider, capable of growing consistently, making the most of our bikes and reaching an extremely high level of competitiveness. We believe the right moment to embark on this new challenge has arrived. The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team is the ideal environment to support him during his adaptation to MotoGP.”

One final WorldSBK objective

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati described Bulega’s departure as the conclusion of an extraordinary five-year journey, stretching from his arrival in WorldSSP through to his emergence as one of WorldSBK’s dominant performers.

Team Principal Stefano Cecconi said the organisation remained focused on completing its time with Bulega by winning the 2026 WorldSBK Riders’ Championship.

Stefano Cecconi

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team Principal

“When we chose Nicolò, we knew we were investing in a young rider with great talent, but the journey we have shared has continued to exceed expectations. Nicolò has integrated into the team exceptionally well and become part of our sporting family. He has earned everyone’s trust and affection through professionalism and respect. We will always be grateful to him and will always cheer for him. Before that, however, there is still one mission to complete, so we can celebrate this wonderful adventure in the best possible way.”

Bulega’s focus will consequently remain on completing his WorldSBK title campaign before attention turns fully towards VR46, the 850 cc Desmosedici GP and one of the most significant technical resets in MotoGP history.