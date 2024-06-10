2024 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Nine – MXGP of Latvia – Kegums

Motocenter “Zelta Zirgs”

The MXGP of Latvia was held over the weekend, with brutal battles at Zelta Zirgs Motocenter near Kegums, with the sandy circuit providing plenty of challenges after what had been initially dry conditions, turned challenging after the circuit was hit by a deluge during the opening MX2 race, leaving the track sodden for the MXGP contest.

Five-time World Champion Jeffrey Herlings to break the drought since his last Grand Prix victory for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, which was at this very same circuit last year. A stirring win in race one’s soggy conditions and a charging third in race two gave “The Bullet” his 104th Grand Prix win, extending his record total and collecting his 197th individual race win in the process.

That saw, for the fifth straight Grand Prix, the red plate in MXGP changes hands after the results from Latvia, as Jorge Prado’s second race win for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing couldn’t prevent Team HRC’s Tim Gajser from moving four points ahead after solid second places in both of the very different MXGP races.

Just before his senior team-mate added to his record tally, the one rider on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team that had yet to even reach a podium, 17-year-old Belgian Sacha Coenen in MX2, took his first top three finish in race one, but also his first race win and the overall Grand Prix honours in a brilliant display of controlled riding.

With his twin brother Lucas Coenen taking second overall, it was the first time in 27 years that a pair of brothers had finished first and second in a Motocross Grand Prix, dating back to Kiwis Darryl and Shayne King at the French 500cc Grand Prix in 1997.

MXGP – Qualifying Race

The morning practice sessions saw the Dutch riders loving the sandy going, with Glenn Coldenhoff topping a Netherlands 1-2-3 for Fantic Factory Racing in Free Practice. Come Timed Practice though and Gajser outran them all to grab the first gate pick on his Team HRC Honda, ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP star Calvin Vlaanderen, and Coldenhoff’s team-mate Brian Bogers.

It was close for the holeshot as Reigning World Champion Jorge Prado tucked his Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing machine into the inside line, but Gajser managed to out-drag him into the second corner and set a blistering pace from there.

Behind the leading title contenders, Mattia Guadagnini got into third early for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing and stayed there for two-thirds of the race. Caught by the battling Dutch pair of Coldenhoff and Vlaanderen at the start of lap nine, they both dived inside him on the long right-hand corner after the finish line to drop the Italian to fifth. Still his best finish of the season, helped by holding another Dutchman, multiple World Champion Jeffrey Herlings, back into sixth place at the finish.

To round out the points scorers, Cornelius Toendel held onto a good start to finish seventh, Bogers took eighth, Andrea Bonacorsi brought his Monster Energy Yamaha home in ninth, and Maximillian Spies scored his first ever Saturday point with tenth.

At the head of the field, the gap fluctuated between one and four seconds between Gajser and Prado. At several points, the Spaniard closed, but the Slovenian always managed to keep the red plate holder just far enough back for Prado not to mount a challenge.

With a near-crash over the penultimate jump on the run to the finish line shrugged off by the five-time Champ, it was Gajser who jumped to the top of the RAM Qualifying Challenge standings, with his fourth Saturday win of the season, with Prado just behind him.

MXGP – Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Gajser Hon 24m34.0 2 J Prado GAS 00m03.4 3 G Coldenhoff Fan 00m17.0 4 C Vlaanderen Yam 00m08.9 5 M Guadagnini Hus 00m27.4 6 J Herlings KTM 00m28.3 7 C Toendel KTM 00m40.2 8 B Bogers Fan 00m42.5 9 A Bonacorsi Yam 00m48.1 10 M Spies KTM 00m51.9 11 J Seewer Kaw 00m53.6 12 K Horgmo Hon 00m54.9 13 V Guillod Hon 01m28.8 14 A Östlund Hon 01m29.5 15 I Monticelli Bet 01m38.3 16 K Brumann Hus 01m42.7 17 J Haavisto KTM 01m45.8 18 T Koch KTM 01m49.5 19 J Gilbert KTM 01m53.7 20 T Kohut KTM 01m55.5 21 J Pancar KTM 01m56.1 22 A Gerhardsson Hus 01m58.5 23 D Jazdauskas KTM 02m00.1 24 T Sileika GAS 02m02.5 25 U Freibergs GAS 02m07.6 26 A Lusbo GAS 1 lap 27 M Scheu Hus 1 lap 28 A Vinogradov KTM 1 lap 29 N Skovgaard KTM 2 laps 30 B Paturel Yam 8 laps

MXGP Race One

RAM Qualifying Race winner Tim Gajser took to the starting line first as the rain poured down. With the amount of water on the circuit, the start would be more vital than ever. The Fox Holeshot Award was fiercely contested. Prado had just taken it for the tenth time this season, but Herlings had started with him and was on the case immediately.

Making an aggressive pass around the corner after the finish line, he wrestled the early lead from the defending Champion. Gajser had been beaten into third by Glenn Coldenhoff, but the Slovenian didn’t wait around, and knowing that Prado has only had issues this year in wet weather, he fired back into third and instantly attacked the Spaniard to take second.

Brian Bogers moved past team-mate Coldenhoff into third by the end of the first full lap, and actually started to pressure Prado. It paid off, as on lap three, the GASGAS man again had problems in the rain and slid to the floor on the face of a jump. He dropped to eighth behind Calvin Vlaanderen.

Coldenhoff got back past Bogers for good on lap five for third, and the two Fantic men stayed there until the chequered flag. Despite a few mistakes by Herlings, Gajser couldn’t get near The Bullet, who took his third race win of the season and hacked a few points off of his deficit to the leaders.

With a lap 11 fall for Cornelius Toendel, Prado managed to get into seventh ahead of the Norwegian, nearly gaining a further position when Vlaanderen fell with two laps to go. However, as Kevin Horgmo held on to a season-best fifth, the Champ had to console himself with 14 points, meaning that Gajser took the Championship lead into race two.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Herlings KTM 36m13.5 2 T Gajser Hon 00m14.8 3 G Coldenhoff Fan 00m23.8 4 B Bogers Fan 00m28.4 5 K Horgmo Hon 00m33.4 6 C Vlaanderen Yam 00m50.5 7 J Prado GAS 00m56.2 8 C Toendel KTM 01m01.6 9 A Bonacorsi Yam 01m15.6 10 V Guillod Hon 01m30.6 11 A Östlund Hon 01m33.9 12 J Haavisto KTM 01m35.3 13 M Guadagnini Hus 01m36.5 14 J Seewer Kaw 02m17.5 15 J Gilbert KTM 1 lap 16 I Monticelli Bet 1 lap 17 U Freibergs GAS 1 lap 18 J Pancar KTM 1 lap 19 A Gerhardsson Hus 1 lap 20 M Scheu Hus 1 lap 21 T Sileika GAS 2 laps 22 T Kohut KTM 7 laps 23 N Skovgaard KTM 7 laps 24 D Jazdauskas KTM 10 laps 25 B Paturel Yam 10 laps 26 K Brumann Hus 11 laps 27 M Spies KTM 13 laps 28 A Lusbo GAS 16 laps 29 A Vinogradov KTM 16 laps

MXGP Race Two

The holeshot once more went the way of the #1 plate holder, but Herlings was right with him, until Gajser dived up the inside of the Dutchman into the second corner. Desperate to prevent Prado from escaping at the front, the Slovenian gave chase, and Herlings was unable to match the pace of the leading two in the first ten minutes.

The Factory Fantics packed out the top five, especially as Vlaanderen dropped the bike in a tight left-hand corner and eventually came home in seventh.

He will have to console himself with climbing to fifth in the Championship ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jeremy Seewer and the unfortunately absent Pauls Jonass.

Seewer was to take sixth in race two after a crash-affected fourteenth in race one. Coldenhoff held on to fourth, and Bogers fifth.

The gaps between the leading three riders got tantalisingly close on occasions, but Herlings got the closest to making a move as he caught Gajser with four laps to go, but the Slovenian turned the screw. Ultimately, Prado held on to win by 1.6 seconds from Gajser, with Herlings just another 1.7 seconds further back.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Prado GAS 35m31.7 2 T Gajser Hon 00m01.7 3 J Herlings KTM 00m03.4 4 G Coldenhoff Fan 00m51.5 5 B Bogers Fan 00m53.4 6 J Seewer Kaw 00m55.1 7 C Vlaanderen Yam 00m57.6 8 V Guillod Hon 01m28.3 9 M Guadagnini Hus 01m28.8 10 K Horgmo Hon 01m29.9 11 C Toendel KTM 02m07.5 12 A Östlund Hon 1 lap 13 K Brumann Hus 1 lap 14 J Pancar KTM 1 lap 15 T Kohut KTM 1 lap 16 B Paturel Yam 1 lap 17 A Gerhardsson Hus 1 lap 18 T Sileika GAS 1 lap 19 U Freibergs GAS 1 lap 20 J Haavisto KTM 1 lap 21 M Scheu Hus 1 lap 22 D Jazdauskas KTM 1 lap 23 N Skovgaard KTM 1 lap 24 A Vinogradov KTM 3 laps 25 I Monticelli Bet 4 laps 26 M Spies KTM 5 laps 27 A Bonacorsi Yam 5 laps 28 J Gilbert KTM 13 laps

MXGP Overall

Herlings took the round overall by a single point from Gajser, 45-44, with Jorge Prado third on 39-points, just clear of Coldenhoff. Bogers rounded out the top five, followed by Vlaanderen, Horgmo, Guillod, Toendel, and Jeewer.

Gajser now leads the standings by four points on 454, Prado second on 450. It’s a long drop to Herlings in third on 386, with Febvre (327) and Vlaanderen (299) completing the current top five after Latvia.

Seewer, Coldenhoff, Jonass, Horgmo and Guillod round out the top-10 in the standings.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“I’m definitely super happy. Yesterday I drove to my hotel and I thought.. what am I doing, I need to do more! But today I came back to show that I can still do it you know. So, already a podium was good but to get the win is really really amazing! I did two good starts too, with the first race where I was the fastest, second race I couldn’t get the pace to overtake them (Prado and Gajser) but I kept them within my sight and in the end close them down but couldn’t pass as they were very fast too. I’m very happy with the win and looking forward to the next one.”

Tim Gajser – P2

“I’m very happy and it’s nice to have the red plate back! Also with both races, the speed was there but maybe my starts were not the best. I would definitely wish to start like yesterday in Quali race with a FOX Holeshot because it wasn’t easy after that. Second race I was a bit in between, pushing for Jorge and got some pressure from Jeffrey. I was searching for the lines but couldn’t open the door for Jeffrey so it was a good race in the end and very happy. Huge thank you to all the team because they work very hard and everybody around me. I’m already looking forward to the next one!”

Jorge Prado – P3

“It was a pity about the first moto; yesterday, I was feeling super good on the bike, but I just couldn’t make the pass on Tim in the qualifying race. Today in the first moto, I got a good start, but he [Tim Gajser] passed me on the first lap. I was actually feeling really good with my rhythm, but then I went aquaplaning into the face of a jump with all the standing water on the track. So that resulted in P7 in the first moto, which wasn’t the best. But then, with drier conditions in the second moto, I got the holeshot and led until the end! I’m happy with my performance and form in the second moto for sure, and hopefully we can get the red plate back as soon as possible!”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P4

“Went 3-4 for 4th overall in Latvia today. Consistent and solid all weekend. Pity to miss the podium, but we just keep working for more.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P6

“I’m happy with my riding and my speed but I’m not too happy with results. But that’s racing. I crashed twice in Race One and once in Race Two early on, so it was a challenging day to say the least. But I’m in one piece and fast so I’ll keep at it. I’m just pushing too hard early in the races as I see the guys up front creeping away and I’m rushing passes. I’m up to fifth in the championship now, but we have a lot of races to go. Obviously, it’s nice but my focus for now is to get back on the podium. I’ll be looking to fully recover ahead of next weekend in Italy, where I’ll be giving it my best shot again.”

Jeremy Seewer – P10

“We really needed that second moto. After Germany we took a big gamble on settings and it didn’t work out as we had hoped yesterday; we learnt from that and adjusted the settings for today but then it rained like hell just before our first race. The track changed completely and it’s always difficult to push hard at the speed we are racing if you don’t have confidence. I’m really happy to bring it back in race two. In fact if I could have started fourth I think I could have been there to the finish; the first-three are in a race of their own at the moment but I had the speed of anybody else. Next weekend is Maggiora and it’s a super-fun track to ride and race with good memories; I took my second-ever podium there in MX2 back in 2015 and won the GP there last year. And it’s close to home so the Swiss fans will be there to cheer me on.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P11

“Overall, I’m quite happy. Saturday was great, and I managed to find a really good rhythm in the sand. I’ve put a lot of effort into training, and I think this is paying off. I got a good start during the qualifying race, and then was riding in third for almost all the moto. I just couldn’t quite hold that pace until the end, so some riders passed me, and I finished fifth. Then on Sunday, I didn’t have the best start in the first moto, and I crashed on the second lap, so I was far back. I tried to fight back, but it wasn’t easy. I think I dropped to 20th or more, but then I got to 13th. Then in the second moto, the start was better, and I made up a few positions in the first lap. I could not quite find as good a rhythm as before, but I finished ninth.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 J Herlings KTM 25 20 45 2 T Gajser Hon 22 22 44 3 J Prado Gas 14 25 39 4 G Coldenhoff Fan 20 18 38 5 B Bogers Fan 18 16 34 6 C Vlaanderen Yam 15 14 29 7 K Horgmo Hon 16 11 27 8 V Guillod Hon 11 13 24 9 C Toendel Ktm 13 10 23 10 J Seewer Kaw 7 15 22 11 M Guadagnini Hus 8 12 20 12 A Östlund Hon 10 9 19 13 A Bonacorsi Yam 12 0 12 14 J Pancar KTM 3 7 10 15 J Haavisto KTM 9 1 10 16 K Brumann Hus 0 8 8 17 T Kohut KTM 0 6 6 18 A Gerhardsson Hus 2 4 6 19 U Freibergs Gas 4 2 6 20 J Gilbert KTM 6 0 6 21 B Paturel Yam 0 5 5 22 I Monticelli Bet 5 0 5 23 T Sileika Gas 0 3 3 24 M Scheu Hus 1 0 1 25 D Jazdauskas KTM 0 0 0 26 N Skovgaard KTM 0 0 0 27 A Vinogradov KTM 0 0 0 28 M Spies KTM 0 0 0 29 A Lusbo Gas 0 0 0 30 T Koch KTM 0 0 0

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 T Gajser HON 454 2 J Prado GAS 450 3 J Herlings KTM 386 4 R Febvre KAW 327 5 C Vlaanderen YAM 299 6 J Seewer KAW 289 7 G Coldenhoff FAN 277 8 P Jonass HON 274 9 K Horgmo HON 188 10 V Guillod HON 175 11 B Bogers FAN 172 12 C Toendel KTM 133 13 B Watson BET 110 14 M Guadagnini HUS 97 15 J Pancar KTM 94 16 A Bonacorsi YAM 92 17 B Paturel YAM 87 18 A Östlund HON 84 19 I Gifting YAM 77 20 M Renaux YAM 63

MX2 – Qualifying Race

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Lucas Coenen came in on a three-GP winning streak and was still fastest, ahead of team-mate Kay de Wolf and Simon Laengenfelder after Timed Practice in Latvia.

It was, however, his brother Sacha Coenen who flew into the lead in the RAM Qualifying Race and proceeded to put a gap on the rest of the field as his team-mate Andrea Adamo battled with the lone Monster Energy Triumph Racing pilot Mikkel Haarup for second.

De Wolf and Lucas Coenen were fourth and fifth early on, however, they blasted around the outside of the reigning World Champion Adamo at the end of the first full lap The pair were promoted on lap two as Haarup crashed out of second on landing from a small jump. The Dane remounted in seventh.

De Wolf set about hunting down Sacha Coenen, while Lucas got past Adamo into the new section of the circuit. The series leader fired past the Belgian on lap five, and a lap later, his twin brother got through as well, leaving the two team-mates out front.

Behind, Laengenfelder had started on the edge of the top ten and had to fight his way through to third with two laps to go. Adamo and Haarup also fought past Sacha Coenen in the closing laps, the holeshot artist bringing it home in sixth.

Oriol Oliver finished a fine seventh ahead of Liam Everts, and in an enthralling battle of the rookies, Ferruccio Zanchi claimed ninth in the closing laps by passing Quentin Prugnieres, who took the final point in tenth.

Lucas was never quite able to get his teeth into his team-mate, as the Dutchman’s smooth style was able to cope better with the increasingly choppy surface. The gap at the chequered flag was just over two-seconds.

MX2 – Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K de Wolf Hus 24m44.6 2 L Coenen Hus 00m02.1 3 S Laengenfelder GAS 00m20.9 4 A Adamo KTM 00m21.7 5 M Haarup Tri 00m26.4 6 S Coenen KTM 00m29.0 7 O Oliver KTM 00m43.7 8 L Everts KTM 00m46.7 9 F Zanchi Hon 00m50.6 10 Q Prugnieres Kaw 00m54.1 11 R Elzinga Yam 00m59.2 12 J Chambers Kaw 01m07.8 13 J Walvoort KTM 01m14.1 14 D Braceras Fan 01m20.5 15 J Mikula KTM 01m21.8 16 K Karssemakers Fan 01m22.8 17 D Kooiker KTM 01m36.0 18 L Ambjörnson Hus 01m38.5 19 A Lüning GAS 02m03.9 20 S Rainio KTM 02m08.0 21 F Olsson KTM 02m10.5 22 W Voxen Kleemann KTM 1 lap 23 D Alfarizi Hon 1 lap 24 E Mackonis KTM 1 lap 25 N Vennekens GAS 1 lap 26 Y Martinez TM 1 lap 27 O Brix KTM 1 lap

MX2 Race One

Sacha Coenen rocketed into the lead of race one ahead of De Wolf while Lucas Coenen and Simon Laengenfelder gave chase.

It took six laps of De Wolf trying to break Sacha Coenen’s advantage before something gave way, and that something was De Wolf’s patience as he lunged for a line that Sacha was already heading towards, sending the Dutchman briefly off the circuit in a wild ride that he somehow survived to bring back on track.

Temporarily back to third, De Wolf took just a lap to recover enough to pass Lucas for second, then within two more corners he was alongside Sacha and into the lead. Lucas followed through almost instantly, and that was finally the order we expected.

De Wolf simply had too much pace for the Belgian, and took the race win, his first on a Sunday since back in round four, by 2.8 seconds at the flag. Sacha kept his solid third position, his best to date in MX2, 15 seconds clear of Laengenfelder in fourth, with Sacha’s team-mate Liam Everts in fifth and Oriol Oliver with his own career best in sixth.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K de Wolf Hus 35m07.2 2 L Coenen Hus 00m02.9 3 S Coenen KTM 00m20.0 4 S Laengenfelder GAS 00m35.5 5 L Everts KTM 00m47.5 6 O Oliver KTM 01m04.7 7 M Haarup Tri 01m11.2 8 R Elzinga Yam 01m21.3 9 Q Prugnieres Kaw 01m22.9 10 J Mikula KTM 01m30.3 11 J Walvoort KTM 01m32.3 12 K Karssemakers Fan 01m33.1 13 A Adamo KTM 01m48.5 14 D Braceras Fan 01m54.4 15 F Zanchi Hon 02m01.0 16 A Lüning GAS 1 lap 17 J Chambers Kaw 1 lap 18 B Bruce Kaw 1 lap 19 F Olsson KTM 1 lap 20 D Kooiker KTM 1 lap 21 W Voxen Kleemann KTM 1 lap 22 S Rainio KTM 1 lap 23 Y Martinez TM 1 lap 24 L Ambjörnson Hus 1 lap 25 D Alfarizi Hon 1 lap 26 E Mackonis KTM 1 lap 27 N Vennekens GAS 1 lap 28 O Brix KTM 2 laps

MX2 Race Two

De Wolf tucking up the inside to claim his second Fox Holeshot Award of the year in race two, with Sacha Coenen right behind, followed by Lucas.

Just coming to the end of the first full lap, De Wolf lost control and hit the ground, gifting the lead to Sacha, and then dropped it again after only a few more corners. Halfway around the second lap, it was Lucas’ turn to hit the deck.

Suddenly, Quentin Prugnieres was second, with Laengenfelder third and Everts in fourth. Then Everts also hit the ground, from which he would recover to finish in fourth.

Lucas recovered to third by lap five, then Prugnieres crashed out of fourth on lap eight, ultimately finishing in twelfth. Rick Elzinga brought the lone Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 bike up into a solid fifth from a start outside of the top ten.

De Wolf, meanwhile, suffered a further crash and could only claim ninth at the flag, Mikkel Haarup taking his Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine to finish sixth ahead of Oliver.

Lucas crashed again, but kept hold of third behind Laengenfelder, the German’s best result since before his Portuguese injury.

All eyes were on Sacha Coenen, however, who finally held it all together to bring home a dream first Grand Prix victory, despite a real moment over the final jump before the finish line, on the final lap.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Coenen KTM 34m26.2 2 S Laengenfelder GAS 00m15.8 3 L Coenen Hus 00m25.5 4 L Everts KTM 00m26.3 5 R Elzinga Yam 00m27.0 6 M Haarup Tri 00m35.9 7 O Oliver KTM 00m37.1 8 A Adamo KTM 00m50.4 9 K de Wolf Hus 01m09.8 10 J Walvoort KTM 01m11.4 11 F Zanchi Hon 01m12.0 12 Quentin M Prugnieres Kaw 01m29.9 13 J Mikula KTM 01m:33.2 14 K Karssemakers Fan 01m42.4 15 D Kooiker KTM 01m43.0 16 J Chambers Kaw 02m04.5 17 L Ambjörnson Hus 1 lap 18 F Olsson KTM 1 lap 19 W Voxen Kleemann KTM 1 lap 20 Y Martinez TM 1 lap 21 S Rainio KTM 1 lap 22 N Vennekens GAS 1 lap 23 E Mackonis KTM 1 lap 24 O Brix KTM 2 laps 25 B Bruce Kaw 6 laps 26 D Alfarizi Hon 14 laps 27 A Lüning GAS 14 laps 28 D Braceras Fan 16 laps

MX2 Overall

It was Sacha Coenen who took the overall on 45-points, ahead of brother Lucas on 42, with Laengenfelder rounding out the round podium on 40-points. De Wolf and Everts completed the top five, Elzinga, Haarup, Oliver, Adamo and Walvoort, the top-10.

Kay de Wolf still holds an extensive lead in the standings on 443-points, Lucas closest on 388, and Laegenfelder third on 381-points. Everts (341) and Adamo (327) are fourth and fifth, Haarup on the Triumph currently sixth, followed by Ezinger as top Yamaha, then Sasha.C, Benistant and Prugnieres.

Sacha Coenen – P1

“I was feeling good out there and after the first race I wasmt the happiest but I had good speed and felt good on the track. I knew I could do it. The second race Kay (de Wolf) crashed and I took the lead and managed to bring it home. I was so happy on the finish line to get this first win. It’s such a nice feeling!”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“I’m super pumped for my brother to get the win. All those hard moments he went through, it’s great to see him up there. Of course, as a competitor, I want to do better though. I took some big hits (crashes) in the second moto, so I think it could have gone better from my perspective. I struggled the whole weekend, let’s say, so I think we need to build on this and look ahead to fighting again in Italy.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P3

“I’m definitely pleased with the overall result. My performance in the first moto wasn’t where I wanted it to be, but after making some setup changes, I felt much better in the second moto. Unfortunately, I made a small mistake in the last few laps while pushing as hard as I could. Congratulations to Sacha on the win. I’m already looking forward to the next race!”

Kay de Wolf – P4

“I had a mixed weekend, but I think there are still lots of positives to take from it. I had a really good Saturday, and the first moto on Sunday was super positive with a win. But in the second moto, I just made too many mistakes. I had two stupid crashes and should not have made them. I threw away a possible GP win and finished fourth overall instead. So, I’m quite upset about that, but I’ll work on it and will come back stronger in Italy. We are making progress every weekend, so this is the most important thing!”

Liam Everts – P5

“Hard weekend and one of my most difficult races yet. Sunday was a little bit more positive than Saturday. We need to keep on working and keep on pushing to be back at the top.”

Rick Elzinga – P6

“Overall, it’s been a decent weekend and my speed was there for the top five. I didn’t have a great start in Race One. My jump was good but I got pushed outside, so I was around 12th early in the race. I made some good passes and moved into seventh, but then when I was riding by myself, I lost my rhythm a little bit. For the second race, I started around 12th again and made passes quickly. I fought hard to the end, held off Mikkel Haarup and caught up to third and fourth. It was close but not enough. I showed my fitness though and my speed, so I’m happy about how that race ended.”

Andrea Adamo – P9

“Yesterday was good and I was happy with P4 but it felt like everything went badly today! In the first moto I had a little issue that meant I was down outside the top twenty and came back to 13th, and in the second I crashed in the second corner and had to come back from last again. The speed was good but the results were not. We need to wake up a bit, not make these silly mistakes and get back to the front and some consistency. Looking forward to Maggiora. Unfortunately, I made a small mistake in the last few laps while pushing as hard as I could. Congratulations to Sacha on the win. I’m already looking forward to the next race!”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P13

“My speed was good and I made a lot of passes on a track that wasn’t easy to pass on, but a few small moments cost me a top 10 overall. One was my fault, early in the first moto but the other two were frustrating and I hope I can learn from them and avoid that kind of thing in the future. Still, my fitness was good and I pushed until the end in both races so overall I am pleased with my progress and I’m really looking forward to a home GP in Maggiora next weekend.”

Jack Chambers – P15

“It was a super tough weekend as one mistake in each race cost me. I got pushed into the trackside banners in the first race; it took me about thirty seconds to get unstuck and I came from last back to seventeenth. I had a good flow in the beginning of race two and stayed with the front pack for a while, but I just tucked the front wheel up the face of a wall jump. It was a stupid mistake on my part but I came back to sixteenth to finish it off. I need to turn some things around and have a couple of positive weekends.”

Bobby Bruce – P21

“It was a really tough day; yesterday we didn’t even know if I would be able to race! My shoulder was already sore this morning so the plan was just to survive and put some points on the board; I got eighteenth in race one and the second moto was going really good. I raced top-ten for seven laps and was still P13 when my hand came off the bars and I had another big crash. It was so painful all day, but I’m proud of my efforts and speed in such difficult circumstances; hopefully, we’ll be healthy next weekend and be able to show what we are capable of.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 S Coenen KTM 20 25 45 2 L Coenen HUS 22 20 42 3 S Laengenfelder GAS 18 22 40 4 K de Wolf HUS 25 12 37 5 L Everts KTM 16 18 34 6 R Elzinga YAM 13 16 29 7 M Haarup TRI 14 15 29 8 O Oliver KTM 15 14 29 9 A Adamo KTM 8 13 21 10 J Walvoort KTM 10 11 21 11 Quentin M Prugnieres KAW 12 9 21 12 J Mikula KTM 11 8 19 13 F Zanchi HON 6 10 16 14 K Karssemakers FAN 9 7 16 15 J Chambers KAW 4 5 9 16 D Kooiker KTM 1 6 7 17 D Braceras FAN 7 0 7 18 F Olsson KTM 2 3 5 19 A Lüning GAS 5 0 5 20 L Ambjörnson HUS 0 4 4 21 B Bruce KAW 3 0 3 22 W Voxen Kleemann KTM 0 2 2 23 Y Martinez TM 0 1 1 24 S Rainio KTM 0 0 0 25 N Vennekens GAS 0 0 0 26 E Mackonis KTM 0 0 0 27 O Brix KTM 0 0 0 28 D Alfarizi HON 0 0 0

MX2 Championship Standings