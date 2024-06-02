2024 FIM Speedway GP World Championship

Round Four – FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague

Slovak star Martin Vaculik stormed to victory in Marketa Stadium’s record-breaking 30th SGP final ahead of Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren, reigning Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik and fourth-placed Dominik Kubera.

The roar grew louder with every turn of his wheels as Vaculik accelerated clear to claim a popular win at the sold-out Czech capital venue, packed with local fans, as well as an army of his supporters from across the Slovakian border.

Vaculik joins Speedway GP icons Jason Crump, Nicki Pedersen and Tai Woffinden in becoming a three-time winner of the longest-running SGP event.

Watching the sport’s legends in Prague as a child grew Vaculik’s love for speedway and he was elated to complete a hat-trick of wins in his adopted home event.

Martin Vaculik

“What a feeling! Believe me, this is amazing. I don’t really know what to say right now. I have so many positive emotions. I remember when I was a junior. I raced on this track in Prague, and I had so many junior meetings here with my friends from the Czech Republic. I came here with my father and learned speedway and how to ride. The Speedway GPs here stay in my memories, too. Once a year, I came here with my father to watch the GP and for me, it was ‘Wow!’ All my idols were there, and it was amazing. Now I am here, and I am part of Speedway GP. I am very pleased about that. I really enjoy it and I am very happy that I am in the position I am. I am really thankful for that. I want to say a big thanks to them – I really appreciate it. I felt the energy from them, and I am really pleased about that. I thank all of the fans who came here to support me, Slovak fans, Czech fans and all the other fans who were behind me. I am very thankful.”

Vaculik became the fourth different victor in as many rounds.

Runner-up Lindgren was delighted to turn a tough run of recent SGP results around as the four-time Swedish champion bounced back from scoring seven championship points in Warsaw and only three at the German round in Landshut. Lindgren produced a huge pass to overhaul Zmarzlik for second place in the final and was delighted to hit top speed when it mattered most.

Fredrik Lindgren

“It’s a big relief for me really. I have been going through a really tough time. The Landshut one was absolutely terrible. I have been very down mentally and thinking what to do. But we had a good day of testing over the weekend in Sweden. We ironed out a few issues with the equipment. I had the Swedish Championship on Tuesday and got that good feeling back. I managed to lift the title and I came to Prague with a lot more hope than I have had over the last few weeks. Hopefully this will kickstart my season again and I’ll be back to normal.”

Third-placed Zmarzlik is still waiting for what would be a record-breaking 24th Speedway GP victory. But in the meantime, he admits he is just enjoying his racing after extending his championship lead by scoring 16 to move 12 clear of his nearest rival, Aussie star Jack Holder.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I am not really looking at this record. I am really happy with what I have done, and I love racing on the bike. I just want to enjoy the racing. This is the most important thing for me. Of course I am trying to win every round. I can make mistakes, but I have been in the final again and that’s my minimum plan done. I am really happy because Prague can be very good or very bad for me. I am very happy to be in the final again.”

Zmarzlik enjoys the championship lead but is yet to score a GP victory in 2024.

Tough week for the Aussies…

After what had been a truly stellar opening three rounds for Australian competitors, this week saw some significant setbacks. Some far worse than others…

Aussie legend Jason Doyle was third in the championship after the opening three rounds and had won in Poland, but a big crash at King’s Lynn during the week left the 38-year-old with four broken ribs and a contusion to his right lung. Further investigation also revealed two major tears in his shoulder.

Doyle expects to have surgery on Tuesday and expects to be out for up to six months, meaning that he will take no further part in the 2024 FIM Speedway GP World Championship.

Countryman Jack Holder took only six-points away from Prague after finishing 11th. The 28-year-old from Appin (NSW) now trails Zmarzlik by 12-points in the championship chase.

The top Aussie for the round was Max Fricke. The Victorian finished seventh this week to score his first championship points of the season, which moved the 28-year-old up to 16th in the championship standings.

2024 FIM Speedway GP World Championship

Round Four – FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic

Prague Results

Martin Vaculik 20 Fredrik Lindgren 18 Bartosz Zmarzlik 16 Dominik Kubera 14 Robert Lambert 12 Mikkel Michelsen 11 Max Fricke 10 Andžejs Ļebedevs 9 Szymon Woźniak 8 Leon Madsen 7 Jack Holder 6 Daniel Bewley 5 Vaclav Milik 4 Jan Kvech 3 Kai Huckenbuck 2 Tai Woffinden 1

Next up for the SGP stars is the 3P Logistics FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla on Saturday, June 15 – a weekend which also features SGP2, the opening round of the 2024 FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship on Friday, June 14. The FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4) for 11-13-year-olds will feature on the Saturday afternoon, which sees a number of the youngsters who took part in this weekend’s SGP Academy in Prague competing for the sport’s newest world title on 190cc machines.

Images by Jarek Pabijan and Taylor Lanning