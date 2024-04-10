2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia Series
Round Two – Cameron Park, Newcastle
Images by RbMotoLens
The first round of the 2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia Series was held at the Oakleigh Go Kart track in south-east Melbourne early last month, and you can find a report on what went down there by clicking here.
The second round promises an exciting two days of racing as it returns to Cameron Park near Newcastle this weekend. With last year’s 160cc and 190cc round winners either absent or having moved into different classes due to age, there’s an opportunity for new faces to shine.
There are two classes for the FIM MiniGP entrants: the GP-0 for 10-14-year-olds riding the Ohvale 160 cc machines with 10-inch wheels and the GP-2 Ohvales of 190 cc with 12-inch wheels for 12–15-year-olds. The 190 cc class was introduced last year to extend the pathway for teenagers to remain in the class.
The question on everyone’s mind is whether the round one winners, Judd Plaisted (160cc) & Levi Russo (190cc), will continue their good form or will new challengers step up and go for the top spot.
Given the competitive nature of the current top three in each class, there will be intense battles on the track.
With the absence of some familiar names and some unfinished business with this track, it is fair to say spectators are in for a show in both Füsport FIM MiniGP 160 & 190cc classes.
Adding to the spectacle this weekend are the Ohvale Veterans, the Ohvale Novice & Pro classes and for this round, Supermoto machines will also join the on track action.
On-track action starts at 0830 on Saturday with practice and qualifying, followed by the first support races on Saturday afternoon. Sunday brings the main events with races one and two of the Füsport FIM MiniGP classes.
FIM MINIGP 160 cc Standings
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Judd PLAISTED
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Cooper HORNE
|20
|20
|40
|3
|Isaac AYAD
|18
|18
|36
|4
|Chaz WILLIAMS
|17
|17
|34
|5
|Austin ATTARD
|16
|16
|32
|6
|Jai STRUGNELL
|13
|14
|27
|7
|Nikolas LAZOS
|11
|15
|26
|8
|Joshua WHITE
|14
|12
|26
|9
|Theo AFEAKI
|12
|13
|25
|10
|Ethan AYAD
|15
|8
|23
|11
|Ryder HEATH
|10
|11
|21
|12
|Thomas CAMERON
|9
|10
|19
|13
|Xayvion AMOY
|8
|9
|17
FIM MINIGP 190 cc Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Levi RUSSO
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|20
|18
|38
|3
|Hudson THOMPSON
|18
|17
|35
|4
|Jake PAIGE
|14
|20
|34
|5
|Riley NAUTA
|16
|16
|32
|6
|Archie SCHMIDT
|17
|15
|32
|7
|Hunter CORNEY
|15
|15
Veterans
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Paul WATKINS
|20
|20
|25
|20
|85
|2
|Matt WATKINS
|25
|25
|16
|13
|79
|3
|Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS
|15
|14
|20
|25
|74
|4
|Rikki WATT
|18
|17
|18
|18
|71
|5
|Buzz KIELY
|17
|18
|13
|16
|64
|6
|Chris ANGELOPOULOS
|16
|15
|15
|15
|61
|7
|Alessandro FOGLI
|13
|13
|17
|17
|60
|8
|Wayne HEPBURN
|14
|16
|14
|14
|58
Mini-Moto/Grom
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Justin DONOGHUE
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
|2
|Benjo MENDOZA
|20
|20
|20
|20
|80
|3
|Miko MONTANO
|17
|18
|18
|18
|71
|4
|Winwright CONDON
|18
|17
|17
|17
|69
|5
|Jon ROBERTS
|15
|16
|16
|16
|63
|6
|Nicholas BENTLEY
|14
|15
|15
|44
|7
|Paul ENGLEZOS
|16
|16