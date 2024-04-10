2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Two – Cameron Park, Newcastle

Images by RbMotoLens

The first round of the 2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia Series was held at the Oakleigh Go Kart track in south-east Melbourne early last month, and you can find a report on what went down there by clicking here.

The second round promises an exciting two days of racing as it returns to Cameron Park near Newcastle this weekend. With last year’s 160cc and 190cc round winners either absent or having moved into different classes due to age, there’s an opportunity for new faces to shine.

There are two classes for the FIM MiniGP entrants: the GP-0 for 10-14-year-olds riding the Ohvale 160 cc machines with 10-inch wheels and the GP-2 Ohvales of 190 cc with 12-inch wheels for 12–15-year-olds. The 190 cc class was introduced last year to extend the pathway for teenagers to remain in the class.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether the round one winners, Judd Plaisted (160cc) & Levi Russo (190cc), will continue their good form or will new challengers step up and go for the top spot.

Given the competitive nature of the current top three in each class, there will be intense battles on the track.

With the absence of some familiar names and some unfinished business with this track, it is fair to say spectators are in for a show in both Füsport FIM MiniGP 160 & 190cc classes.

Adding to the spectacle this weekend are the Ohvale Veterans, the Ohvale Novice & Pro classes and for this round, Supermoto machines will also join the on track action.

On-track action starts at 0830 on Saturday with practice and qualifying, followed by the first support races on Saturday afternoon. Sunday brings the main events with races one and two of the Füsport FIM MiniGP classes.

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Standings

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Judd PLAISTED 25 25 50 2 Cooper HORNE 20 20 40 3 Isaac AYAD 18 18 36 4 Chaz WILLIAMS 17 17 34 5 Austin ATTARD 16 16 32 6 Jai STRUGNELL 13 14 27 7 Nikolas LAZOS 11 15 26 8 Joshua WHITE 14 12 26 9 Theo AFEAKI 12 13 25 10 Ethan AYAD 15 8 23 11 Ryder HEATH 10 11 21 12 Thomas CAMERON 9 10 19 13 Xayvion AMOY 8 9 17

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Levi RUSSO 25 25 50 2 Bodie PAIGE 20 18 38 3 Hudson THOMPSON 18 17 35 4 Jake PAIGE 14 20 34 5 Riley NAUTA 16 16 32 6 Archie SCHMIDT 17 15 32 7 Hunter CORNEY 15 15

Veterans

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Paul WATKINS 20 20 25 20 85 2 Matt WATKINS 25 25 16 13 79 3 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 15 14 20 25 74 4 Rikki WATT 18 17 18 18 71 5 Buzz KIELY 17 18 13 16 64 6 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 16 15 15 15 61 7 Alessandro FOGLI 13 13 17 17 60 8 Wayne HEPBURN 14 16 14 14 58

Mini-Moto/Grom