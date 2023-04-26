2024 Husqvarna Motocross Range
For the new model year, Husqvarna’s five-model range get a new livery along with grippier seat covers, revised suspension settings.
Setting a high standard for modern day electric-start 2-stroke motocross machines, the TC 125 and TC 250 are progressive in design and expertly assembled with the latest technology. Headlining the innovation found on both models is the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), which ensures class-leading power, rideability, enhanced reliability, and lower running costs.
The 2024 FC 250 and FC 350 are powered by state-of-the-art DOHC 4-stroke engines that are lightweight, powerful, and play a vital role in enhancing the overall handling of each machine.
Together with the iconic 450cc motocross model, the FC 450, all 4-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids, including a quick-shifter, launch control, traction control and two power maps.
The WP XACT 48 mm front forks and WP XACT rear shock feature new settings for improved cornering agility, with customisation and further fine tuning achieved by using the easy access, tool-free adjusters.
Continuing to feature ProTaper handlebars, a Brembo clutch, and Dunlop tyres, all TC and FC models are premium racing machines.
The 2024 motocross range will begin to arrive at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand from late June 2023.
2024 Husqvarna MX Technical Highlights
- New grey and yellow graphics create a distinctive look
- New high-grip seat cover for improved control under hard acceleration
- New suspension settings for improved cornering agility
- Bodywork designed with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle
- Hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames offer enhanced anti-squat behaviour
- Die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity and low weight
- Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability
- FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power
- Quickshifter ensures seamless upshifting on all 4-stroke models
- Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping
- WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- Multifunctional Map Select Switch also activates the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control
- High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars
- Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
2024 Husqvarna Motocross Specifications
|TC 125 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 2-stroke
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|Bore/stroke
|54/54.5 mm
|Compression ratio
|–
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|6 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm
|Control
|Electronic exhaust control
|Lubrication
|Mixture oil lubrication 1:40
|Gear ratios
|14:32 15:30 17:28 19:27 19:23 22:24
|Primary ratio
|23:73
|Final drive
|13:51
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Vitesco Technologies EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 100/90-19″ DUNLOP MX33
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63.9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|350 mm
|Seat height
|939 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7.2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|92.6 kg
|TC 250 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 2-stroke
|Displacement
|249 cc
|Bore/stroke
|66.4/72 mm
|Compression ratio
|–
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|5 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm
|Control
|Electronic exhaust control
|Lubrication
|Mixture oil lubrication 1:60
|Gear ratios
|14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 –
|Primary ratio
|26:72
|Final drive
|14:49
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Vitesco Technologies EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX33
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63,9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|346 mm
|Seat height
|939 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7.2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|99.6 kg
|FC 250 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke
|Displacement
|249.9 cc
|Bore/stroke
|81/48.5 mm
|Compression ratio
|14.5:1
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|5 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm
|Control
|4 V / DOHC with finger followers
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gear ratios
|13:32 16:32 17:28 19:26 21:25 –
|Primary ratio
|24:72
|Final drive
|14:52
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ EXCEL
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX33
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63.9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|336 mm
|Seat height
|939 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7.2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|101.2 kg
|FC 350 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke
|Displacement
|349.7 cc
|Bore/stroke
|88/57.5 mm
|Compression ratio
|14.6:1
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|5 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm
|Control
|4 V / DOHC with finger followers
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gear ratios
|14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 –
|Primary ratio
|24:72
|Final drive
|14:52
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ EXCEL
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX33
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63.9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|336 mm
|Seat height
|939 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7.2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|102 kg
|FC 450 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke
|Displacement
|449.9 ccm
|Bore/stroke
|95/63.4 mm
|Compression ratio
|13.6:1
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|5 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm
|Control
|4 V / SOHC with rocker levers
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gear ratios
|14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 –
|Primary ratio
|29:72
|Final drive
|13:51
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ EXCEL
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX33
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63.9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|336 mm
|Seat height
|939 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7.2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|102.8 kg