2024 Husqvarna Motocross Range

For the new model year, Husqvarna’s five-model range get a new livery along with grippier seat covers, revised suspension settings.

Setting a high standard for modern day electric-start 2-stroke motocross machines, the TC 125 and TC 250 are progressive in design and expertly assembled with the latest technology. Headlining the innovation found on both models is the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), which ensures class-leading power, rideability, enhanced reliability, and lower running costs.

The 2024 FC 250 and FC 350 are powered by state-of-the-art DOHC 4-stroke engines that are lightweight, powerful, and play a vital role in enhancing the overall handling of each machine.

Together with the iconic 450cc motocross model, the FC 450, all 4-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids, including a quick-shifter, launch control, traction control and two power maps.

The WP XACT 48 mm front forks and WP XACT rear shock feature new settings for improved cornering agility, with customisation and further fine tuning achieved by using the easy access, tool-free adjusters.

Continuing to feature ProTaper handlebars, a Brembo clutch, and Dunlop tyres, all TC and FC models are premium racing machines.

The 2024 motocross range will begin to arrive at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand from late June 2023.

2024 Husqvarna MX Technical Highlights

New grey and yellow graphics create a distinctive look

New high-grip seat cover for improved control under hard acceleration

New suspension settings for improved cornering agility

Bodywork designed with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

Hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames offer enhanced anti-squat behaviour

Die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity and low weight

Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power

Quickshifter ensures seamless upshifting on all 4-stroke models

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

Multifunctional Map Select Switch also activates the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

2024 Husqvarna Motocross Specifications

TC 125 Specifications Engine type Single cylinder, 2-stroke Displacement 124.8 cc Bore/stroke 54/54.5 mm Compression ratio – Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah Transmission 6 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm Control Electronic exhaust control Lubrication Mixture oil lubrication 1:40 Gear ratios 14:32 15:30 17:28 19:27 19:23 22:24 Primary ratio 23:73 Final drive 13:51 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Vitesco Technologies EMS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Aluminium reinforced Polyamide Handlebar ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front Suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear Suspension WP XACT monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 305/293 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID Front/rear tyres 80/100-21″; 100/90-19″ DUNLOP MX33 Chain 520 Non-Sealed Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63.9° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheelbase 1,490 ± 10 mm Ground clearance 350 mm Seat height 939 mm Tank capacity, approx. 7.2 l Weight, without fuel, approx. 92.6 kg

TC 250 Specifications Engine type Single cylinder, 2-stroke Displacement 249 cc Bore/stroke 66.4/72 mm Compression ratio – Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah Transmission 5 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm Control Electronic exhaust control Lubrication Mixture oil lubrication 1:60 Gear ratios 14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 – Primary ratio 26:72 Final drive 14:49 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Vitesco Technologies EMS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Aluminium reinforced Polyamide Handlebar ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front Suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear Suspension WP XACT monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 305/293 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID Front/rear tyres 80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX33 Chain 520 Non-Sealed Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63,9° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheelbase 1,490 ± 10 mm Ground clearance 346 mm Seat height 939 mm Tank capacity, approx. 7.2 l Weight, without fuel, approx. 99.6 kg

FC 250 Specifications Engine type Single cylinder, 4-stroke Displacement 249.9 cc Bore/stroke 81/48.5 mm Compression ratio 14.5:1 Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah Transmission 5 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm Control 4 V / DOHC with finger followers Lubrication Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps Gear ratios 13:32 16:32 17:28 19:26 21:25 – Primary ratio 24:72 Final drive 14:52 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Keihin EMS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Aluminium reinforced Polyamide Handlebar ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front Suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear Suspension WP XACT monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 305/293 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ EXCEL Front/rear tyres 80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX33 Chain 520 Non-Sealed Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63.9° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheelbase 1,490 ± 10 mm Ground clearance 336 mm Seat height 939 mm Tank capacity, approx. 7.2 l Weight, without fuel, approx. 101.2 kg

FC 350 Specifications Engine type Single cylinder, 4-stroke Displacement 349.7 cc Bore/stroke 88/57.5 mm Compression ratio 14.6:1 Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah Transmission 5 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm Control 4 V / DOHC with finger followers Lubrication Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps Gear ratios 14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 – Primary ratio 24:72 Final drive 14:52 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Keihin EMS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Aluminium reinforced Polyamide Handlebar ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front Suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear Suspension WP XACT monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 305/293 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ EXCEL Front/rear tyres 80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX33 Chain 520 Non-Sealed Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63.9° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheelbase 1,490 ± 10 mm Ground clearance 336 mm Seat height 939 mm Tank capacity, approx. 7.2 l Weight, without fuel, approx. 102 kg