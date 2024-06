2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

These are the fastest laps achieved by the top twenty Superbike and Superstock riders during qualifying week at TT 2024, including the Saturday morning session that was added to the schedule.

As is often the case, many riders put in their fastest lap of the week on their Superstock machine, including outright pacesetter Peter Hickman.

Superbike Qualifying Combined

Davey Todd – BMW 133.942 Peter Hickman – BMW 133.851 Michael Dunlop – Honda 133.431 Dean Harrison – Honda 132.596 Josh Brookes – BMW 132.483 John McGuinness – Honda 131.589 Jamie Coward – Honda 130.524 Conor Cummins – Honda 130.406 David Johnson – Kawasaki 130.283 Mike Browne – Aprilia 129.496 Dominic Herbertson – BMW 129.075 James Hillier – Honda 128.934 Shaun Anderson – Suzuki 128.914 Nathan Harrison – Honda 128.864 Michael Rutter – BMW 128.636 Phillip Crowe – BMW 128.333 Paul Jordan – Honda 127.951 Michael Evans – Suzuki 127.181 Ryan Cringle – Honda 127.034 Rob Hodson – Honda 126.685

Superstock Qualifying Combined

Peter Hickman – BMW 134.638 Davey Todd – BMW 132.976 Michael Dunlop – Honda 132.674 Josh Brookes – BMW 131.447 James Hillier – Honda 131.351 Dean Harrison – Honda 131.293 Jamie Coward – Honda 130.524 Dominic Herbertson – BMW 129.804 Mike Browne – Aprilia 129.496 Craig Neve – Honda 129.448 Conor Cummins – Honda 129.286 David Johnson – Kawasaki 129.016 John McGuinness – Honda 128.908 Nathan Harrison – Honda 128.864 Phillip Crowe – BMW 127.958 Paul Jordan – Honda 127.951 Ian Hutchinson – Honda 127.634 Shaun Anderson – Honda 127.264 Michael Evans – Suzuki 127.181 Ryan Cringle – Honda 127.034