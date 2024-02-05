Mahaffy Confirms Stop & Seal Partnership

After racing the final round of the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) aboard the Stop & Seal Racing SuperSport R6, Jack Mahaffy has confirmed that he is set to return to the championship full-time once more alongside Corey Turner and Tom Toparis in the 666 Motorsports Stop and Seal Racing outfit.

Stop & Seal’s Robbie Bolger

“It’s set to be a busy year ahead. Jack did a great job at The Bend last year, and we’ve learned and grown a lot as a team since then. I think we’re set to see him continue to grow as a rider and succeed on the 600 this year. I’m proud of the direction Stop and Seal Racing is headed, and I’m getting excited to get to Phillip Island and start the season“.

Jack Mahaffy

“I’m looking forward to this season on the Stop and Seal SuperSport machine. Big thanks to Robbie and the Stop and Seal Team for putting their belief and trust in me. Robbie has built a strong framework of support with some fast bikes. I haven’t had any time on the bike since The Bend last year due to an injury, so I’m looking forward to Phillip Island to get the season underway“.

With three riders confirmed, Tom Toparis, Corey Turner and Jack Mahaffy, 666 Motorsport Stop and Seal Racing continues to work hard heading to round one of the Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island after completing a pre-season test with Toparis and Turner at the newly resurfaced circuit over the weekend.

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar