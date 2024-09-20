Aprilia RSV 4 X ex3ma

Aprilia has unveiled the RSV4 X ex3ma, the most sophisticated RSV4 ever produced. This is the fourth chapter of a unique project that began in 2019 with the RSV4 X, followed by the Tuono X, and progressed in 2022 with the more advanced RSV4 X Thirty. These truly unique models, marked by an ‘X’, represent the pinnacle of technology and performance available to the public.

Romano Albesiano – Technical Director of Aprilia Racing

“This motorbike represents the most extreme evolution of the programme we initiated to deliver cutting-edge technology directly from our racing division to our customers. The transfer of racing technology to the public is often talked about, but at Aprilia Racing, it is a tangible reality. Our engineers have created something far beyond an evolution of the already exceptional RSV4. This is most evident in the aerodynamics, featuring innovations typically reserved for a MotoGP bike. The ex3ma is the first motorbike on general sale with a complete ground effect package, increasing lateral load by three times compared to the previous X model: The stepped fairing and cornering wings are innovations Aprilia first introduced in MotoGP. The front wing, a true MotoGP design, is 550 mm wide and generates five times more downforce than the previous X Thirty model, which already surpassed the road version, delivering exceptional acceleration. Significant advances lie beneath the surface, starting with the renowned APX racing ECU, which has been extensively upgraded to enhance performance and user-friendliness. Many components, both visible and hidden, are new or optimised to reduce weight. This motorcycle is undoubtedly the bike that most closely delivers the riding experience of a modern MotoGP machine.”

Aprilia Racing was the first to push aerodynamic studies to the extreme in MotoGP. Recognising their importance, it introduced groundbreaking solutions that made the Aprilia RS-GP prototype the most advanced in this field.

The Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma marks a direct link with MotoGP, as it is the first and only bike available for public sale equipped with ground-effect aerodynamics.

The specific shape of the moulded fairing on the flanks exploits air pressure between the ground and the bike during cornering, increasing grip.

The entire aerodynamic package, derived from MotoGP, includes the newly designed front wing, the under wing (commonly known as the ‘spoon’) under the swing-arm, and the cornering wings on the lower part of the front mudguard.

The fairing is made entirely of carbon fibre, crafted by PAN Compositi using the same techniques as MotoGP. Compared to the already advanced X Trenta, it increases vertical air pressure fivefold in a straight line, improving stability and precision while reducing wheelies. In corners, it triples the downforce, significantly enhancing grip.

The special Perla Nera livery draws inspiration from Aprilia’s heritage. The glossy black and graphic finish of the RSV4 X ex3ma is a clear tribute to one of the iconic bikes in the sport’s history, the RS 250, on which Max Biaggi won three consecutive world championships from 1994 to 1996 in the 250cc class. It’s no coincidence that Aprilia Racing chose this livery for the recent Silverstone race. To celebrate 75 years of MotoGP, each manufacturer raced in its most iconic colours.

Max Biaggi himself was involved in the track development and final tuning of the RSV4 X ex3ma: “Participating in the development of a bike like the RSV4 X ex3ma was like being at the test sessions of a real racing prototype. It’s a bit like pre-season testing, where the technical groundwork for an entire season is laid. Similarly, the dedication on the track has been unwavering, seeking to prepare a motorcycle that provides its fortunate riders with the same sensations as a racing prototype. And in many respects, this bike truly is, as it marks the first time such a comprehensive setup, including the various parameters introduced by MotoGP aerodynamics, has been developed for passionate customers. I’m genuinely pleased with the work we’ve done. The bike is exciting just to look at, and the Perla Nera livery brings a glorious history to life. On the track, it was an explosion of emotions – you could feel the downforce from the ground effect fairing in fast corners, a wonderful sensation. There will be 30 exclusive, entirely handmade examples produced by Aprilia Racing, making this bike even more special.”

The data sheet describes a true racing bike with no compromises. The 65° V4 engine, with a displacement of 1099 cc, has been fine-tuned by Aprilia Racing’s engine specialists, delivering 230 hp at 13,500 rpm and 131 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. This performance is achieved through specific tuning of the V4, which includes a higher compression ratio, a high-permeability Sprint Filter air filter, and an SC Project exhaust system with titanium headers and twin tailpipes.

The evolution of the Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma goes beyond aerodynamic and engine innovations—the electronic systems also elevate this superbike to new levels of technology and performance. The ECU that manages all the active electronic controls is Aprilia Racing’s renowned APX, an exclusive component and the latest evolution of the system used in the WSBK World Championships won by Biaggi and the RSV4. This ECU incorporates the same operating strategies as the RSV4 race models and includes an integrated data acquisition system, utilising specific sensors essential for fine-tuning vehicle dynamics. In particular, the APX system enables precise calibration of wheelie control, power, traction control, and engine braking for each gear. The rider can adjust these parameters on the move, using the dedicated push-button panel, or during bike setup via an editable interface software on the included laptop. An integrated GPS further enhances the APX system. A Yashi laptop is provided with the bike to manage the ECU software effectively.

The twin-spar aluminium frame, long a symbol of Aprilia’s mastery in crafting agile and precise frames and suspensions, is enhanced by Ohlins mechanical suspension featuring a custom setup, including a sophisticated pressurised fork.

The Brembo braking system includes a 19×16 radial pump at the front end, GP4 MS billet callipers with Z04 racing pads and 330 mm T Drive brake discs, while the rear brake disc is equipped with a calliper featuring surface nickel plating.

The Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma has carbon fibre rims, which reduce weight and unsprung mass, enhancing handling, acceleration, and braking performance. These rims are fitted with the same slick tyres used by Pirelli in the Superbike World Championship: SC1 (front, 125/70) and SCX (rear, 200/65).

The right handlebar switch is a racing component by Jetprime, while the adjustable footpegs, clutch lever, steering plate (engraved with the model’s serial number), tank cap, engine casing, and front brake lever guards are all crafted from billet aluminium. The oversized water and oil coolers, made to racing specifications by Taleo Tecnoracing, further enhance performance. The final drive features a titanium crown, a lightened sprocket by PBR, and an RK racing chain.

Each of the 30 Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma bikes, priced at 80,000 euros (excluding VAT) in Europe, (that converts to $131,500 AUD at current market rates), and will be available for reservation exclusively online starting in September at FACTORYWORKS.APRILIA.COM. Lucky buyers will have the unique opportunity to collect their bike at Aprilia Racing in Noale, with an exclusive visit to the racing division. In addition to their limited and numbered RSV4, they will receive a Yashi laptop, a personalised bike cover, a dedicated carpet, and a rear stand.

The RSV4 X ex3ma is part of the Factory Works programme launched by Aprilia Racing: a project conceived and executed in-house at the Noale Racing Department, designed to bring the same technology developed in racing to riders competing at the highest levels in derivative series championships or for those who want an RSV4 or Tuono V4 with unrivalled performance.