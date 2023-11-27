MotoGP 2024

More behind-the-scenes shenanigans have recently been playing out surrounding the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team. Last week 60 per cent owners of the team, CDT SPORTS AND MEDIA SRL (CryptoDATA), forced 40 per cent owner Razlan Razali out of his Team Principal position.

A few weeks ago an offer was made for the team’s ownership in the Madrid offices of Dorna, which was rejected.

Overnight, the MotoGP Selection Committee, comprising members of FIM, IRTA, and Dorna Sports, has decided not to select the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team for the 2024 season and announced that they are reviewing applications for a new Independent Team, using Aprilia machinery, to join the MotoGP class grid for 2024.

This has led the CEO of CryptoDATA, Ovidiu Toma, to release this hard-hitting statement that suggests that he is not backing down from this fight.

CEO of CryptoDATA – Ovidiu Toma

Dear partners, motorsport fans and media representatives, Our team, CryptoDATA RNF, is dealing with a paradoxical situation, which seems taken from a comedy film, but with much more serious side effects. Dorna, the governing organisation of MotoGP, approached us with a kind of proposal worthy of Hollywood scripts: to sell our team at a bargain price. We thought of asking them for an autograph as well, to remember such a “generous’ offer. The story begins in 2023, when Dorna promised an American team a spot in the championship, possibly the 12th, which, oh surprise, was vacant! We can already imagine the discussions in the Dorna offices: “Let’s give the Americans 12th or CryptoDATA. What could go wrong?” Well, a lot. After turning down KTM on the grounds that 12th was “reserved for a factory”, they realised they couldn’t offer our place without our consent. Then they came up with a buyout offer so low I thought it was a joke. I politely declined, but the pressure didn’t stop. Now, it seems Dorna wants to knock us out of the Championship in 2024, citing reasons so creative they could write a novel. Despite a contract valid until 2026, it seems that their slogan is ‘My championship, my unwritten rules… the ones written in the contracts don’t matter”. We’re not just disappointed, we’re ready to fight back. After a month of intensive documentation and preparation for such a situation, we will go to court with a demand for substantial compensation for damage to our business and reputation, and for the limitation of participation in the championship. We close this release with a message for Dorna: even in motorsport, where speed is of the essence, ethics and legality should not be overridden. We look forward to seeing each other on the courts with the same passion we met on the track. BTW, stay tuned, we will soon make public the “orchestrated spiciness” behind the show that fans watch on TV. Respectfully

That Romanian who will overturn their chariot

Ovidiu Toma

Well, that is certainly a bit spicy… And there does seem to be some basis for the talk of new American owners coming into MotoGP.

Trackhouse Racing, an American NASCAR team jointly owned by ex-race car driver Justin Marks and fellow 42-year-old Armando Christian Perez, more commonly known as rapper Pitbull, is understood to be in the prime seat to take over the grid spots taken from CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP. Watch this space…

In the meantime, check out the 2024 MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 entry lists released by Dorna overnight with both Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira listed as riding for ‘Aprilia Racing Independent Team’.

2024 MotoGP Entry List

No. Rider Nat. Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo Team 5 Johann Zarco FRA CASTROL Honda LCR 10 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda Team 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing 20 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Prima Pramac Racing 23 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo Team 25 Raul Fernandez SPA Aprilia Racing Independent Team 30 Takaaki Nakagami JAP IDEMITSU Honda LCR 31 Pedro Acosta SPA GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 33 Brad Binder ZAF Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 36 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda Team 37 Augusto Fernandez SPA GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 41 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing 42 Alex Rins SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 43 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team 72 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team 73 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Racing MotoGP 88 Miguel Oliveira POR Aprilia Racing Independent Team 89 Jorge Martin SPA Prima Pramac Racing 93 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Racing MotoGP

Moto2 2024 Rider Entry List

No. Rider Nat. Team 3 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets – MSI 5 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 7 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team 12 Filip Salač CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo 14 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 15 Darryn Binder ZEF LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 16 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team 17 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team 18 Manuel Gonzales SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 20 Xavier Cardelus SPA Fantic Racing 21 Alonso Lopez SPA SpeedUp Racing 22 Ayumu Sasaki JAP Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team 28 Izan Guevara SPA GASGAS Aspar Team 34 Mario Suryo Aji IND Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 35 Somkiat Chantra Thai Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 43 Xavier Artigas SPA Forward Team 44 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing 52 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team 53 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo 54 Fermin Aldeguer SPA SpeedUp Racing 64 Bo Bendsneyder NLD Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 71 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team 75 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 79 Ai Ogura JAP MT Helmets – MSI 81 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 84 Zonta van den Goorbergh NLD Fieten Olie Racing GP 96 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team

Moto3 2024 Rider Entry List