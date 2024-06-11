MotoGP goes retro

MotoGP is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, and the festivities are set to kick up a gear at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix.

For the first time in the sport’s 75-year history, every bike and rider on the grid will race with a special retro inspired one-off livery at Silverstone.

The 11 teams on the grid—including the five factories—will each race with their own special edition vintage paintwork, taking inspiration from any chapter in their unique histories.

It is a pity that some of the nicest colour schemes to grace the bodywork of GP bikes was in the era of tobacco advertising, which is a subject MotoGP will have to unfortunately dodge in this day and age.

This retro revolution will also be televised, with a one-hour MotoGP 75th Anniversary Special programme set to showcase the styles and colours of each team before history is made as they take to the track.

MotoGP has never seen every bike and rider on the grid roll out in special liveries during one single weekend, so history will be made at Silverstone. That’s also just the start, with many of the sport’s partners ready to go retro, from the BMW M Safety Car to podium celebrations, vintage exhibitions and more.

The Monster Energy British Grand Prix runs from the 2nd to the 4th of August as MotoGP gets back into gear after summer break for the second half of a history-making season – rolling out in vintage style for a very modern spectacle.