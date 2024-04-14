2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Three – Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

Circuit Of The Americas – Saturday Sprint / Qualifying

Riders Reflect on Sprint Race

Maverick Vinales – P1

“It’s incredible when everything works so well, I am really happy. I feel like this is one of the best moments of my career, especially in terms of my riding abilities. Physically, I feel strong, and that is fundamental on this track. I’d also like to thank the team. They are focused and motivated. We were hungry for this win.”

Marc Marquez – P2

“This is a podium that means a lot, especially as it wasn’t an easy one. The first race was very challenging: I wasn’t feeling comfortable on the bike, and it was difficult. I made a couple of important mistakes, but then I was able to keep Acosta and Martin behind and I also found a good rhythm – and from there I improved. I was feeling a lot better in the second part of the race and now we need to keep working in order to be competitive also tomorrow. I would sign for a third place, as there are so many fast riders.”

Jorge Martin – P3

“Today was a tough day, but I think at the end of the day with a podium I’m super happy. I thought I was going to be a bit faster in qualifying, but then with these two crashes it was really difficult, and then starting sixth was not easy. I think even though I did some good moves on different riders, I passed Aleix, Pedro and Enea with a good overtake, so I feel confident that tomorrow I can be a bit more competitive, and if I do a better start, let’s go for a better result. I started to have some issues with the rear. So overall, as a complicated race, it’s a difficult track where you have to be really looking into the details. The rear tyre is suffering a lot, and let’s see if tomorrow we are a bit more clever. I think we took maybe the maximum of the situations, so tomorrow we need to do the same.”

Pedro Acosta – P4

“It was a very good Saturday for us. In qualifying, we were able to do a really nice flying lap to get ourselves in the front row. If you start a bit behind, the overtakes can be really tricky here in T1, T11 and T12. In the Sprint, we took a super nice start, with a good pace, so for this I am happy. We are still learning, so we need to fine tune our tyres management in general to understand how we need to start the race, and when it is time to push a bit more in the sprint. We have already targeted the issues to solve for tomorrow, but overall the bike was great today!”

Aleix Espargaro – P5

“I find myself in difficulty, especially in the stop-and-go braking sections, but I am still satisfied with my performance and the result, especially considering that this is one of the worst circuits for me. I am extremely happy for Aprilia and for Maverick. This win demonstrates that the bike is improving greatly.”

Enea Bastianini – P6

“It was a difficult race. I thought I would have challenged for the podium, but I lacked rear grip: I lost ground from the front runners straight away and then lost some positions. Fortunately, the situation then stabilised, and I managed to overtake Jack (Miller) towards the end and finished sixth. This is an issue that we hadn’t previously experienced this weekend, so we’ll have to look at the data with the team in order to understand what happened. I always showed a podium-worthy pace and that is the goal for tomorrow’s race, so I am positive.”

Jack Miller – P7

“Obviously we wanted a bit more but we had a decent start and got into the group. I had a nice battle towards the end but still have to get an understanding of that last sector [of the lap]. I could catch-up in some sectors but lost in others. We have a bit of work to do but happy enough. Fingers crossed we can get in that position tomorrow and have a crack at the top five. The pace of the race will be different so will the strategy.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P8

“Unfortunately everything I had imagined for today did not happen. Until this morning all was perfect, so much so that I set the best lap in FP2 with a tyre that was beyond the number of laps of the sprint race. In the race today I was lapping one second slower and there was no way I could push; I was lacking rear grip, and the bike was sliding when opening the throttle on corner exit. If we also take into account the spinning at the start, I’d say everything went the wrong way. Now we need to stay focused and do some more work in the warmup in order to be ready for tomorrow’s race.”

Raul Fernandez – P9

“When you are in Q1, it’s always a lottery to get through to Q2 so, in the end, P13 was quite a good result. Of course, I want more and we have to understand how to improve in the Qualifying, as we have a margin there. Overall, I’m happy – I think we did a really good Sprint race. I feel good again on the bike and I can do what I want on the bike. The result was good, but we want more and tomorrow we will try to get some more points, especially here at the home Grand Prix for the team.”

Miguel Oliveira – P11

“I feel a little bit disappointed about the start. I didn’t have much luck with the line I chose and I had hoped to gain a few positions at the start but it was quite the opposite. Then I made a few overtakes and could manage to gain some time on the group that was fighting for P7. I’m just a bit frustrated to end up outside the points but we know how tight the Sprint race can be. For tomorrow, we can hopefully sort our start a bit – we launch off in the middle, so anything can happen. Let’s see. I’m optimistic for tomorrow, it’s going to be a long and physically demanding race and we also have tire management coming into play.”

Brad Binder – P12

“A tough Saturday. The big issue this morning was that when I crashed I had one bike set up in one direction and one bike in another. I had to qualify on the one that I didn’t want and with a mix of used and new tires. I messed up the qualifying and it made the whole day difficult. Starting from 17th was not ideal but I had a good one and it took me a while to work out the setting I had on the bike and how I could push. Now I understand our potential and I think in the race tomorrow I can give it a bit more of a push in the first laps.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P13

“A race with a really complicated start: I started well, but then, in the battle, to avoid Pecco, I suddenly had to brake at turn two. I crashed with Alex Marquez and broke a piece of the fairing. Without a wing, the bike is very unbalanced and I found myself at the back of the group. I struggled, but I managed to recover places. The pace isn’t bad and I hope to do better tomorrow.”

Alex Marquez – P14

“A coming together with another rider at turn two has made things even more complicated, after a Q2 that already wasn’t very fortunate. It was hard to turn things around from there. Now heads down and work hard, we have a long race tomorrow and we have the pace to play our part.”

Fabio Quartararo – P15

“Today, I was behind Alex Marquez, and I was faster in Sector 2 and 3, but he was faster in Sector 1 and 4. Every time I caught up, he pulled away again, so I couldn’t overtake him on the last laps. That said, on every run we did this weekend, we tried quite big changes on the bike. Also, for the Sprint race we went out with a bike that we never used, and I think that’s something good about being in the position that we are in now: we can try big changes. I think that the way in which we are working is good, even if the results don’t reflect it. We are trying things we never did in the past. Tomorrow we will try something new again in the morning, and if that gives us new ideas for the Race, then we will try that. We don’t have to be conservative in our current position, and trying different things is giving us a sense of direction to work towards, and this gives us positive ideas for the future.”

Alex Rins – P16

“It was a very difficult Sprint, even more so because I got involved in the problem that Marco [Bezzecchi] had at the start. Then, in the second corner, I went outside the track with him, and I was last. Then I tried to ride on my own and recover positions, I did some overtakes. It was hard. We were struggling in the second half of the Sprint race. The last few laps, I was not feeling enough support on the front. We’re checking why this is the case. I need to adapt and find out how to ride in a slightly different way to not have these problems.”

Luca Marini – P17

“It was a complicated race for us. I have never had this feeling with the chattering on the bike but I think the team and I can fix it for tomorrow. In the position we are in, the best thing we can do is keep trying different settings and making the most of the track time. Now we will work again with the team to understand what we can do on Sunday and also how we can work on the development in the coming weeks.”

Johann Zarco – DNF

“We are quite far from the main goal; we must adjust the bike’s base. Today’s objective was to overtake riders, which I did, and gather as much information as possible to take a step tomorrow. Regarding the crash, I was trying to lean more than usual to turn better, and I lost the front. Let’s try again tomorrow!”

Joan Mir – DNF

“I made quite a good start but then I suffered a big contact with another rider and all of the wings and fairing on the left side of the bike was damaged. It was very hard to control in the change of direction and in braking and finally I fell. I am OK and we will be able to go again tomorrow. It’s clear there is still a lot to do, so we need to keep our head down and do the work in front of us.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – DNF

“A much shorter race than expected: I started well, at the first corner I was in a good position, but then in the straight I started to understand that something was wrong with the bike. A real shame, besides the technical problem, I lost the possibility of collecting data. We have to be positive, tomorrow we have another chance and we can do well.”

Takaaki Nakagami – DNF

“It’s been a racing incident; we’ve been unlucky today. We wanted to test some things ahead of tomorrow’s race, and the Sprint was important for this reason. We’ll try to do our maximum on Sunday”.

Augusto Fernandez – DNF

“It is a shame to finish the sprint on the first lap because my start was not bad. Overall, the feeling has been improving all weekend, and the pace too. Our grid position is a bit far, but we have potential to do something good tomorrow. We will need to take a good start, not lose ground with the other riders, and hold a good pace. Let’s try again tomorrow!”

COTA MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 20m27.825 2 Marc MARQUEZ DUCATI +2.294 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +4.399 4 Pedro ACOSTA KTM +6.480 5 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +6.657 6 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +8.621 7 Jack MILLER KTM +9.237 8 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +9.349 9 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +9.637 10 Franco MORBIDELLI DUCATI +9.894 11 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +10.364 12 Brad BINDER KTM +10.724 13 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +11.549 14 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +15.468 15 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +15.574 16 Alex RINS YAMAHA +18.146 17 Luca MARINI HONDA +22.989 Not CLassified DNF Johan ZARCO HONDA DNF DNF Joan MIR HONDA DNF DNF Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI DNF DNF Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM DNF DNF Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA DNF

MotoGP Sprint Race Report

As the lights went out, there was potential for some statement moves at Turn 1, but for the Sprint it was a drama-free get away and for Viñales more than anyone. Top Gun was off like a shot to take the lead, with Marquez pipping Acosta at Turn 1 and the trio able to stay just comfortably clear of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Martin.

Martin was the rider on the move in the early stages, getting past Bastianini when the gap to Acosta was hovering around a second and starting to hunt down the leading trio. By the time he’d cut that gap in half, Viñales was already over a second clear at the front, ominous from the off.

By seven to go, Marquez had Acosta and Martin for serious company, with the machines all locked together as they snaked round the mammoth Circuit of the Americas. The rookie didn’t take long to try a move either, attacking with five to go, but the number 93 was ready and repelled him on the cutback. That was Martin’s signal to try his own move and the #89 sliced past Acosta just before the back straight, shutting the door firmly on a reply and locking his sights on Marquez.

Viñales’ lead was increasing and increasing until it hit the two-second mark, where it then stayed within a few tenths here and there as his awesome pace continued. Neither the king of COTA nor the king of the Tissot Sprint had an answer on Saturday, with the #12 crossing the line for a second Sprint win in succession to depose both on the same day. Those 20 points from Sunday in Portugal forced to go AWOL on the last lap now seem even more expensive, with Viñales now 36 off the top instead of second overall.

Second on the road at COTA, meanwhile, went to Marquez. The #93 had enough in hand to make sure Martin had no chance to attack, although the Championship leader extended his advantage with third place. Acosta was forced to settle for fourth, able to hold off a late charge from Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing).

Bastianini came P6 at the head of a freight train fight late on. The ‘Beast’ duelled Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) on the last lap and was able to hold the Aussie off to the line, with reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) forced to follow both home after a tough day at the office. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) was next home in that tightly packed battle, taking the final Sprint point just ahead of a first top ten of the year for Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) as he starts to creep more and more into contention after missing pre-season.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) had a technical problem and retired early, and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team), Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda LCR) and Castrol Honda LCR’s Johann Zarco all crashed out, riders ok.

They’ll all be looking for some redemption on Sunday, and the likes of Bagnaia will hope to pull that classic magic out the hat to come out swinging too. Looking at Viñales’ pace, it’s going to take a lot to stop the steamroller… but Marquez, Martin and Acosta will most definitely be ready to try.

Tune in for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas Grand Prix race at 14:00 (UTC -5) to see if Batmav can make history as the first rider to win with three factories in the MotoGP™ era – or who has a joker up their sleeve to stop him.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 67 2 Bastianini 43 3 Binder 42 4 Bagnaia 39 5 Marquez 36 6 Acosta 34 7 Viñales 31 8 Espargaro 30 9 Miller 19 10 Di Giannantonio 15 11 Quartararo 15 12 Marquez 13 13 Bezzecchi 12 14 Oliveira 8 15 Mir 7 16 Fernandez 5 17 Zarco 5 18 Rins 3 19 Nakagami 2 20 Fernandez 1 21 Morbidelli 0 22 Marini 0

MotoGP Qualifying

Qualifying for the 2024 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas was a true classic, with a dash of drama and a dash of magic creating an incredible grid for lights out in Austin.

On pole position was Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), who smashed the lap record set on Friday by half-a-second to carve out his own postcode at the front, three-tenths clear in Q2. His pole lap is also a second quicker than pole in 2023.

Qualifying second on the grid was rookie sensation Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), who took his first premier class front row ahead of Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) who took top Ducati honours in what was a front row featuring three different European brands.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) headed the second row ahead of Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin, despite the championship leader suffering two crashes in Q2.

MotoGP Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 2m00.864 2 Pedro ACOSTA KTM +0.328 3 Marc MARQUEZ DUCATI +0.402 4 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.488 5 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +0.575 6 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.647 7 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.698 8 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI +0.803 9 Franco MORBIDELLI DUCATI +0.873 10 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +1.415 11 Jack MILLER KTM +1.433 Q2 12 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI (*) 0.012 13 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA (*) 0.185 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA (*) 0.303 15 Alex RINS YAMAHA (*) 0.352 16 Fabio QUARTARARO KTM (*) 0.548 17 Brad BINDER KTM (*) 0.599 18 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM (*) 0.682 19 Johann ZARCO HONDA (*) 0.839 20 Joan MIR HONDA (*) 1.288 21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA (*) 1.573 22 Luca MARINI HONDA (*) 1.708

Moto2

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) stole pole position in the closing moments of qualifying, setting a fantastic 2:07.631 to overhaul compatriot Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp). The #54 ended the session 0.109 adrift after spending most of the session at the top of the timesheets. Qatar podium finisher Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) ended the session in third for second front-row start in the Moto2 class.

For much of the session it looked like Aldeguer was going to pocket a first pole position of the season, but Canet’s late flyer saw the title chase leader earn a Saturday P1 – his second of the campaign, denying the Boscoscuro charge that completes the front row.

Albert Arenas (QJMotor Gresini Moto2) heads the second row of the grid after a fantastic final lap to place the Spaniard in fourth, losing out on a front-row start by just 0.046. Home hero Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) rounded out the top five as the American gets set for a podium push in front of the American fans, as teammate Marcos Ramirez had to settle for P6 after making a mistake coming out of the final corner what looked to be a rapid last lap.

Dennis Foggia (Italtrans Racing Team) starts P7, just over a tenth off Ramirez, with the Italian continuing his strong weekend on Saturday afternoon. Alonso Lopez launches from P8 on the second Beta Tools SpeedUp machine, with Portimao polesitter Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Racing Moto2) rounding out the third row. 2023 Americas GP podium finisher Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team) completes the top 10.

Moto2 rookie Senna Agius will line up on row eight in P22 while team-mate Darryn Binder will have to start the Texas challenge from the last position on the grid after crashing in Q1.

Senna Agius – P22

“We’ve made a step, but we’re still not as fast as we need to be. It’s my first Grand Prix here in America and the track is really unique. So, it takes some time to learn it. We are making progress, but the fact that race day is just around the corner makes me feel uneasy. We need more time to understand where we stand. Nevertheless, we will try to have a good race tomorrow. Also considering that it’s my first season in World Championship, we need to learn and understand how to make the jumps a bit faster. That’s definitely a point, but I’m feeling better and better.“

Moto2 Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Aron CANET KALEX 2m07.631 2 Fermin ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +0.109 3 Sergio GARCIA BOSCOSCURO +0.188 4 Albert ARENAS KALEX +0.234 5 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +0.237 6 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +0.280 7 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +0.400 8 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +0.432 9 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +0.443 10 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +0.481 11 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +0.496 12 Barry BALTUS KALEX +0.511 13 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +0.516 14 Jake DIXON KALEX +0.650 15 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +0.680 16 Diogo MOREIRA KALEX +0.734 17 Ai OGURA BOSCOSCURO +0.830 18 Jaume MASIA KALEX +0.881 Q1 19 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX (*) 0.682 20 Filip SALAC KALEX (*) 0.802 21 Deniz ÖNCÜ KALEX (*) 0.804 22 Senna AGIUS KALEX (*) 0.820 23 Izan GUEVARA KALEX (*) 1.073 24 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX (*) 1.133 25 Mario AJI KALEX (*) 1.622 26 Xavier ARTIGAS FORWARD (*) 2.611 27 Xavi CARDELUS KALEX (*) 2.938 28 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD (*) 3.312 29 Darryn BINDER KALEX 1.190

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 CANET Aron 31 2 ROBERTS Joe 29 3 GONZALEZ Manuel 27 4 GARCIA Sergio 26 5 LOPEZ Alonso 25 6 OGURA Ai 24 7 BALTUS Barry 23 8 RAMIREZ Marcos 17 9 VIETTI Celestino 16 10 ARENAS Albert 16 11 ALDEGUER Fermin 13 12 CHANTRA Somkiat 11 13 ALCOBA Jeremy 9 14 ARBOLINO Tony 4 15 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 3 16 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2 17 AGIUS Senna 2 18 BINDER Darryn 1 19 ÖNCÜ Deniz 1 20 FOGGIA Dennis 0 21 MOREIRA Diogo 0 22 MASIA Jaume 0

Moto3

Thanks to David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team), Colombia have a debut Grand Prix pole position to celebrate as the #80 left it late to bag a first Saturday P1! Alonso launches ahead of key rivals Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who was just 0.017 adrift in P2, and Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) completing the front row.

After topping Practice by 0.3s, Alonso was the rider to beat heading into qualifying. And so it proved in the early exchanges. Alonso sat P1 but Rueda then turned up the wick and put his #99 KTM on provisional pole, until Alonso responded to claim a debut pole position in Moto3. Holgado was a big late mover too, the Championship leader bagged P3 on his last lap. Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will head the second row of the grid.

Joel Kelso – P5

“An awesome day at Circuit of The Americas! If you told me on Thursday I’d be sitting on the front two rows by Saturday afternoon, I’d ask where to sign! We are ready to give it a red hot crack tomorrow.”

Joel Kelso will start from the second row alongside his rookie countryman Jacob Roulstone. The teenager took his best qualifying result in Moto3 so far despite also having to contest the Q1 session. However, Roulstone has a long lap penalty to serve in the race.

Jacob Roulstone – P6

“Going from Q1, we were a bit unsure whether we could make it to Q2 or not, but we just focused on riding a few good laps, and it paid off to go through. We only had one tyre left, so we gave it all in Q2. I felt good and we got ourselves a good grid position which was our focus. We will go to tomorrow’s race a bit more relaxed!”

Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team), will begin Sunday’s race from seventh, will need to complete three Long Lap penalties during the race after before found to be riding slow on line. For the full penalties, check out the Sportity app used by the FIM MotoGP Stewards.

BOE Motorsports’ David Muñoz will start the race in P8, with Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) rounding out the top 10. Following a drama-filled weekend, including experiencing bike issues in qualifying, last year’s Americas GP winner Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) has to fight for a podium from P14.

Moto3 Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 David ALONSO CFMOTO 2’14.292 2 Jose Antonio RUEDA KTM +0.017 3 Daniel HOLGADO GASGAS +0.195 4 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +0.282 5 Joel KELSO KTM +0.508 6 Jacob ROULSTONE GASGAS +0.577 7 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +0.626 8 David MUÑOZ KTM +0.723 9 Stefano NEPA KTM +0.872 10 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +0.900 11 Luca LUNETTA HONDA +0.931 12 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA +0.979 13 Filippo FARIOLI HONDA +0.990 14 Ivan ORTOLA KTM +1.141 15 Scott OGDEN HONDA +1.168 16 Tatsuki SUZUKI HUSQVARNA +1.446 17 Joel ESTEBAN CFMOTO +1.940 Q1 18 Angel PIQUERAS HONDA 0.560 19 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA (*) 1.606 20 Nicola CARRARO KTM (*) 1.781 21 Riccardo ROSSI KTM (*) 1.929 22 Noah DETTWILER KTM (*) 2.292 23 Xabi ZURUTUZA KTM (*) 2.547 24 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM (*) 5.324 25 David ALMANSA HONDA 1.024 26 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA /

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 45 2 ALONSO David 38 3 ORTOLA Ivan 23 4 VEIJER Collin 21 5 RUEDA Jose Antonio 20 6 KELSO Joel 19 7 NEPA Stefano 19 8 FURUSATO Taiyo 16 9 ROSSI Riccardo 13 10 ESTEBAN Joel 13 11 SUZUKI Tatsuki 12 12 ROULSTONE Jacob 11 13 MUÑOZ David 7 14 FERNANDEZ Adrian 6 15 PIQUERAS Angel 4 16 BERTELLE Matteo 4 17 OGDEN Scott 4 18 CARRARO Nicola 2 19 PEREZ Vicente 2 20 LUNETTA Luca 1 21 DETTWILER Noah 0 22 FARIOLI Filippo 0

COTA MotoGP Schedule

Saturday (Sun)

Time Class Event 0025 (Sun) Moto2 Practice 2 0110 (Sun) MotoGP FP2 0150 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0215 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 0350 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0415 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0445 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0510 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0600 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint

Sunday (Mon) Time Class Event 0040 (Mon) MotoGP WUP 0200 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0315 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0500 (Mon) MotoGP Race

