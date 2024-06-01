2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Seven – Gran Premio d’Italia Brembo

Mugello – MotoGP riders reflect on Sprint Race

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) is a Tissot Sprint winner for the first time since the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix. The reigning Champion redeemed his last lap crash a week ago in Barcelona to put in a stunning performance on Saturday at Mugello, taking off in the lead and then holding Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) at bay over a tense final few laps. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) completed the Sprint podium fresh from the news he’ll be in orange next season.

Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), meanwhile, crashed out in the latter stages – and after a tangle with Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team).

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“I’m very happy because after the Barcelona race, in which we missed out on the win at the last lap, we managed to do it here and, above all, we made it to the finish line. I felt really good with the bike from the get-go, and I tried to be as consistent as possible, but it wasn’t easy as there was an unexpected grip drop at the front-end. Let’s see what we’ll be able to do for tomorrow: it’s going to be a very different race also because we’ll be starting from row two: still, we have the potential to do well.”

Marc Marquez – P2

“We had the pace to win today but Pecco was uncatchable and there was no time left to bridge the gap. This is a track that I never really got fully right, but it’s a whole different story with the Ducati. We managed to compete against the GP24, which still have something more. Maybe we missed something at the start, but we’re happy with today.”

Pedro Acosta – P3

“We did a great job again today, improving from this morning to qualifying, and then we rode a decent sprint, although it could be better. At the end of the straight at the start, I found myself in P2, and I went a bit easy on the brakes, so considering that, we could have had a better start. Anyway, we built our sprint well, and I think that we have more for tomorrow. Today’s result was the best way to announce 2025.”

Maverick Vinales – P5

“I started well, but getting to the first braking section in second or third position would have been better, because I lost a lot of time in the battle. This slowed me down, even though I was lapping faster than the rider ahead of me after that. I am highly optimistic for the long race because we think we have an outstanding chance of improving.”

Brad Binder- P6

“I tried my best lap in Q1 but it just wasn’t quite enough to get through and I knew from 13th I’d need a good start…which is what I did! Our bike is a rocket. After that though I just struggled to turn and felt like I was going deep into every corner. We clearly need to improve something in that area for tomorrow and if we can we’ll be in great shape for the race.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P7

“A shame, not so much for the race, I’m happy overall, more for the cancelled lap in qualifying. It was in line with the one done by Pecco (Bagnaia) and it would have meant starting ahead into the grid. With this format, qualifying is really crucial for the race, but we still showed that we did a good job with the Team and that we have good potential. I started well, I made a lot of overtaking at the beginning, in the first lap I mean, Viñales and Binder were close too, but staying in the slipstream, the front tire overheated a lot. Tomorrow it will be important to make another start like this and put myself in a situation where I have a clear track in front.”

Alex Marquez – P8

“I didn’t get a very good start. I lost a lot of ground, and it was almost impossible to pass with Binder ahead on the main straight. The feeling is good, and we were surely ready to battle further ahead. We will likely go for the soft tyre again tomorrow, even though we’ll give a chance to the medium tyre in the warm up.”

Aleix Espargaro – P9

“I’m not competitive enough, especially in the high speed direction changes, due to my riding style. I lost a few spots at the start and then I got caught in the group. In spite of this, my pace isn’t bad and a top-five finish in the race is an attainable result for us.”

Raul Fernandez – P10

“It was a really positive day. In Q1 I was super good and my lap time was quite competitive. I didn’t set these kind of lap times for a long period, so I feel that I have recovered my style to be able to achieve this level. In Q2 we had only one set of tires left and we didn’t feel a lot of grip with that set. Michelin is working on trying to find out why I was faster with the used tires. I’m happy that they are looking into it and also, we have to look at why we only had this one set left for the session. In the future, we have to adapt our strategy. My pace in the Sprint was good; it’s unbelievable how fast we were in this race compared to last year. I enjoyed it and was in the group with both factory Aprilia’s. I tried to overtake Aleix, but it wouldn’t have been a clean move, so I thought I better stay behind him and learn from the bike and about the circuit. I prefer to understand and improve myself before pulling a big move. Overall, I’m very happy though and we have to see what happens tomorrow. I think we have a little bit more in the tank in terms of pace as I didn’t feel fantastic on the soft tire today so, maybe, with the medium it will be better, The first thing for tomorrow, for all of us, is to find out what the weather is doing because it looks like rain. But, anyway, now I feel confident with myself and the bike, so anything with the weather is fine for us.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P11

“I had a good start then, at the first corner, I don’t know why, Alex (Rins) braked very early and I lost all the advantage. It’s a shame, but we have a lot of data and we were very strong in braking. Not the best result, but a positive end to the day. For tomorrow I feel good, I’ll start from behind, it will be complicated, but the cheering will make the difference. I’m also happy with my helmet, BeZen – Stay calm. It’s a difficult time, many give me advices, they are nice, but the most common thought is: “come on Marco, stay calm!”. And it’s something I hate to be honest, but it represents my emotions. Then also the word Zen, it’s a song by an Italian group that I really like, the lyrics are incredible.”

Jack Miller – P12

“We were able to make some changes from Quali to the Sprint that helped with the vibration we’re having. We were not able to extinguish it, and at a track like Mugello where you need to carry speed through the corners then it’s important. We made a step though, and I could feel the front a bit more and push a bit better. I’m trying all I can and we’ll try and understand we need to do to eliminate it because it’s making us suffer in the later stages. Happy to have finished, and if we can try and improve tomorrow we’ll give it a crack to try and be in the group further forward.”

Alex Rins – P13

“Today, the feeling with the bike was a little bit different from what I felt on Friday. I was struggling a little bit more to turn the bike and to get the traction. We need to work and understand why this is. We need to find something on the bike to close the gap.”

Pol Espargaro – P14

“I was missing information on the limit with the package that we have at the moment and I was able to find some of it in qualifying! The Sprint was tiring but I’m happy. I was fine with used tires and could manage the lap-times but I had to get used to the turbulence of the speed and in the group. I lost some time for that but it’s one of those things that you get through racing. Some knowledge for tomorrow’s race.”

Johann Zarco – P15

“Today’s Sprint has been intense, but we kept a decent pace considering the general situation. I could have done better initially, but I wanted to avoid mistakes and that’s why I lost time at the beginning. Tomorrow, we will have another opportunity to try and fight for the points”.

Takaaki Nakagami – P16

“It’s been a tricky Sprint. I had some difficulties at some corners of the circuit, and we’ve struggled with the rear grip. We want to apply some modifications to take a step ahead of tomorrow’s race”.

Augusto Fernandez – P17

“This morning, the feeling was a bit better than yesterday, but the changes we made ahead of the Sprint to try improving did not work at all, and I did not have any feeling this afternoon. It was a tough one, let’s try finding solutions for tomorrow.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P18

“I had a good start and a great battle at the beginning of the Sprint Race. I’m satisfied because we tested some things which could make us more competitive. It is always a huge thrill to race here in Mugello, and it was fantastic to see Maverick and Aprilia on the front row – a sign that we are working in the right direction.”

Luca Marini – P19

“It was really nice to race in front of my home fans for the first time as a factory rider today. Unfortunately, it was a complicated day otherwise and we made some big changes to the bike after Qualifying and before the Sprint. This change helped my feeling, but we need to keep working on the setting to find a better bike for Sunday.”

Jorge Martin – DNF

“Was a difficult day overall, from the morning. We are far away from the top pace. I think I had a podium under control, but yeah, after three laps I feel like the front tyre is really, really used, really strange feeling, but it is what it is, we need to understand why, make for sure a big change on the front as tomorrow will be difficult. As for the crash, I brake a bit earlier than before, to be calm on that corner as the lap before I went wide, but even then I crashed, so obviously something is not right.”

Joan Mir – DNF

“Looking at the positive points from today we can see that this new aero package is working better. It’s a small step forward which is welcome. We made a pretty decent Qualifying, matching our best from Qatar, and not so far from first. We wanted to put everything together in the Sprint, but we had some vibrations that prevented me from riding as they were getting worse and worse and I had to retire from the race. We are checking exactly what caused this so that we can show our full potential tomorrow.”

Enea Bastianini – DNF

“I was having a good race. When I saw that Jorge (Martín) was riding a bit on the limit, I tried to overtake him and we went a bit wide, then he dove in and that’s when the coming together took place. Unfortunately, the race ended too soon and it’s a shame because we had what it takes to do well. I think the incident could have been avoided, but what matters is that we focus on tomorrow knowing we have the pace to do well. We have everything we need but so far we haven’t been able to capitalise as much as we could have, so let’s hope the momentum will swing in our direction.”

Miguel Oliveira – DNF

“It was really unfortunate in the race today. For sure I didn’t want to crash with anyone and I feel super sorry for Fabio (Quartararo) about the incident. I committed at the braking point and couldn’t decelerate any more so, at that point, I just thought to try and make the corner. I did make the corner, but just too fast and so had a small contact with Fabio. He saw me and tried to avoid me, but we crashed, which was really unfortunate. For me it was the consequence of a bad start. I couldn’t get my hole shot device disengaged in the first corner and went until turn six with the device still down, got touched by everyone and went backwards, which was bad. After that, I immediately tried to overtake, but then crashed while attempting to recover.”

Fabio Quartararo – DNF

“After, I talked with Miguel a little bit. He, of course, braked really late, he made a mistake, and we crashed together. But these things can happen. I couldn’t collect any information for the Race. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get into Q2, but the lap time in Q1 was quite okay. We have to improve our Friday. I think we are making steps forward. Of course we want much more, but step by step we are getting there. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow. Our pace is not fantastic – it’s quite good, but we won’t expect any big results. As I said, we are heading in the right direction, but we need to improve.”

Team Managers

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We made things quite difficult for ourselves and it started from Friday when we touched the green track limits and missed Q2. Q1 is always tricky. Brad made his best ever lap of Mugello but it was not enough! An incredible start in the Sprint and he recovered a lot of positions: we know it was difficult for him to do more. We’ve been struggling with a vibration issue for Jack since Friday and it’s been getting better and better but not enough for him to show us his potential with the bike. We’ll try and sort it for tomorrow.”

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing

“Even if Mugello is not a favourable track for us, we are still extremely happy with Maverick’s performance in qualifying, just missing pole position. We are also satisfied with the performance by Aleix, Miguel, and Raúl, who managed to go through to Q2 after taking part in Q1. The opening stages of the race were complicated. We need to improve for the long race and shave off a few tenths in order to be in a better position at the first corner. The test team is doing an excellent job and we’ll see the results in the upcoming races.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“We had hoped for more on this Saturday, but qualifying in P10 and P15 meant we were dealt a difficult hand in Mugello. Álex didn’t have the start he would have liked. He was fighting for P12, but he was struggling to overtake due to a lack of traction and difficulty on turning. This lack of grip was because of the high track temperature: during the Sprint it was the warmest it has been these two days. It’s a shame that Fabio’s challenge ended early today, but we are happy that he is unharmed. This accident is quite borderline. We think that Miguel was a bit ambitious in his actions. We will deeply analyse the data we could gather from today to prepare something for tomorrow’s Warm Up and have a do-over in the Race.”

MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Bagnaia got an almighty launch from second to take the holeshot, heading down into San Donato with metres to spare. Team-mate Bastianini also launched it like a rocket to take the inside line and move into P2, denying polesitter Martin. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) shot up from P13 on the grid to challenge in the top five, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) losing out to the South African and Marc Marquez.

Binder vs Marquez was the first big move, with Marquez attacking the KTM next time around down the main straight. He just found room on the right, tight as anything, and just kept it into Turn 1. The Gresini rider then set off after the top three – but drama was already brewing up ahead.

Bagnaia held the lead as Martin barreled back past Bastianini, but the Beast went for the move at Turn 1, heading slightly deep. Martin took the cutback and there was contact, with then Bastianini sliding out of his home Sprint. Incident: under investigation by the FIM MotoGP Stewards, alongside another, that saw Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) collide.

The result was no further action regarding either incident, which was certainly positive for Martin’s hopes of taking some key points, as he now had Marc Marquez to deal with – and Bagnaia was starting to disappear up the road just as Acosta was starting to home in.

With four to go, there was yet more drama though, and at the front. This time alone, but once again for Martin. He was holding a fairly secure third just ahead of Acosta after getting the better of Marquez. But around San Donato the front said no more, and the Championship leader slid off onto the sidelines.

That left a familiar match at the front: Bagnaia vs Marquez. Next time around, Marquez took a huge chunk out of the lead, and it was down to seven-tenths with two to go. But the reigning Champion found a response in the third sector of the penultimate lap, and with that, the deal was done. One more lap to right the wrong of the Barcelona Sprint – and he got the job down with his advantage grown to 1.469-seconds by the flag.

Marc Marquez had put down his own burst of speed to leave Acosta a further two-and-a-half seconds in arrears.

Taking his first Saturday victory since the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix is a big statement as Bagnaia cuts the gap to 27 points at the top of the Championship. He also once again escapes Marc Marquez, but the Gresini rider once again banks some points, stays consistent, and this time starts Sunday ahead of the reigning Champion too.

For Acosta, a podium is a nice dovetail to a day that also saw him confirmed as a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider for 2025.

Martin, meanwhile, will be ruing his mistake, having not made too many at all so far in 2024. But 27 points remains a sizeable buffer as he looks to hit back on Sunday.

Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) equals his best result of the season so far, taking his second P4 in a Sprint after doing the same in Jerez, with Viñales completing the top five after getting past Binder. The South African held off Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), who completed the points in that order in a close-fought battle. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) completed the top ten, just a tenth ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team).

Mugello MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 19m30.251 2 M Marquez Duc +1.469 3 P Acosta KTM +4.147 4 F Morbidelli Duc +5.421 5 M Viñales Apr +7.693 6 B Binder KTM +8.271 7 F D Giannantonio Duc +8.571 8 A Marquez Duc +8.846 9 A Espargaro Apr +8.984 10 R Fernandez Apr +10.085 11 M Bezzecchi Duc +10.199 12 J Miller KTM +13.988 13 A Rins Yam +14.137 14 P Espargaro Ktm +18.259 15 J Zarco Hon +18.309 16 T Nakagami Hon +19.374 17 A Fernandez KTM +23.060 18 L Savadori Apr +24.596 19 L Marini Hon +25.587

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 155 2 Bagnaia 128 3 Marquez 123 4 Bastianini 94 5 Viñales 92 6 Acosta 90 7 Binder 79 8 Espargaro 77 9 Di Giannantonio 65 10 Marquez 44 11 Bezzecchi 42 12 Quartararo 32 13 Oliveira 29 14 Fernandez 28 15 Miller 27 16 Morbidelli 21 17 Fernandez 13 18 Mir 13 19 Zarco 9 20 Nakagami 8 21 Rins 7 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Espargaro 0 24 Marini 0

MotoGP Event Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 366.1 2 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 364.8 3 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 364.8 4 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 364.8 5 Brad BINDER KTM 362.4 6 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 362.4 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 362.4 8 Jack MILLER KTM 362.4 9 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 362.4 10 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 361.2 11 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 361.2 12 Alex RINS YAMAHA 361.2 13 Marc MARQUEZ DUCATI 361.2 14 Franco MORBIDELLI DUCATI 360.0 15 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 360.0 16 Johann ZARCO HONDA 360.0 17 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 360.0 18 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 358.8 19 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 358.8 20 Joan MIR HONDA 358.8 21 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 357.6 22 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 357.6 23 Luca MARINI HONDA 357.6 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA 351.7

MotoGP Mugello Qualifying

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) set a new lap record to deny Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) pole position at Mugello, with the two split by just 0.043 at the top. Bagnaia has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday, but not Saturday.

Completing the front row on Aprilia Racing’s home turf is Maverick Viñales, with Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) forced to settle for fourth after a crash at Scarperia on what could have been a pole-threatening lap.

Jorge Martin came out swinging in Q2 to set the first real benchmark, 0.043 ahead of Bagnaia, but the #1 was looking to hit back quickly. Up in the first sector, absolutely equal to Martin with +0.000 in the second and then just over tenth up in the third, it looked like he was on course to take over but over the line, it was just 0.068s off, leaving his previous effort as his best.

Next to try and look for an answer was Marc Marquez who lit up the red sectors before it then suddenly all came apart and the front folded – leaving him fourth on the grid.

MotoGP Mugello Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Martin Duc 1m44.504 2 F Bagnaia Duc +0.043 3 M Viñales Apr +0.183 4 M Marquez Duc +0.280 5 E Bastianini Duc +0.376 6 F Morbidelli Duc +0.392 7 P Acosta Ktm +0.524 8 A Marquez Duc +0.704 9 A Espargaro Apr +0.732 10 A Rins Hon +0.792 11 M Oliveira Apr +0.873 12 R Fernandez Apr +0.954 Q1 13 B Binder Ktm (*) 0.268 14 F D Giann Duc (*) 0.281 15 F Quartararo Yam (*) 0.350 16 M Bezzecchi Duc (*) 0.492 17 J Mir Hon (*) 1.002 18 J Zarco Hon (*) 1.087 19 J Miller Ktm (*) 1.098 20 A Fernandez Ktm (*) 1.167 21 P Espargaro Ktm (*) 1.217 22 L Savadori Apr (*) 1.474 23 T Nakagami Hon (*) 1.539 24 L Marini Hon (*) 1.972

Moto2

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) will start on pole position on Sunday after a late lap to claim a new lap record. The American continues to battle for the World Championship against Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI), who will start from second on the grid. Garcia set a great time early on which would stand the test of time ahead for all but pole, with MB Conveyors SpeedUp’s Alonso Lopez rounding out the front row in third.

There would be drama before Q2 even got underway for one rider, with Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) not taking part in Q2 due to an issue with his shoulder. He will be reviewed ahead of the Moto2 race, and if starts he will be well down the order after not heading out in the session.

Once Q2 was underway, Garcia was fastest in the early stages – setting a 1:49.955 early on. Roberts found time in the last two minutes to jump to second and set a new lap record after a stunning performance by the American, and during the last minute, Lopez also found time, pushing Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Racing Moto2) off the front row of the grid.

Heading the second row of the grid in fourth position will be Gonzalez, ahead of Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), with the latter having an eventful qualifying after battling through Q1 and setting seven fast laps across Q2. Binder will be joined by fellow Q1 graduate Marcos Ramirez who capped off a great day for OnlyFans American Racing.

Team Ciatti Boscoscuro wildcard Mattia Pasini will start from the third row of the grid after another impressive result from the Italian. Behind Pasini was Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) in eighth, with Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) rounding off the third row of the grid.

However, some big names will start further back, such as Catalan GP winner Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) in P12 and Barcelona podium finisher Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) in 15th, both ahead of Aldeguer, who will start from 18th if he races on Sunday.

Mugello is completely new territory for Senna Agius so the young Australian first had to work on building up a good feeling for his Kalex on this unique layout. The development over the practice sessions showed a steady improvement, but Mugello proved to be no easy place to go straight into Q2, which meant a Q1 start for the Moto2 rookie. In this 15-minute session, Agius also gave his all to improve on his best lap time to date of 1’51.584. In the end, the 18-year-old finished thirteenth, which meant 26th place on the grid for the seventh Moto2 race of the year. But he has already proven more than once what he is capable of and so he will only know one way out of the ninth row of the grid: forwards and straight into the 19-lap battle.

Senna Agius – P27

“We didn’t start the weekend so well and I didn’t feel comfortable all the time here in Mugello. We improved our lap time a bit this morning, but not enough and my feeling to push to the limit in Q1 was not there. I did my best, but it didn’t work out. For sure we have a better race pace than on one lap, so I will try to get a good start and finish the weekend tomorrow with my best possible performance. But Mugello is definitely a character-building weekend.“

Moto2 Mugello Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Roberts Kal 1m49.877 2 S Garcia Bos +0.078 3 A Lopez Bos +0.255 4 M Gonzalez Kal +0.371 5 D Binder Kal +0.469 6 M Ramirez Kal +0.481 7 M Pasini Bos +0.533 8 S Chantra Kal +0.573 9 A Canet Kal +0.620 10 C Vietti Kal +0.628 11 J Alcoba Kal +0.674 12 A Ogura Bos +0.696 13 I Guevara Kal +0.699 14 D Öncü Kal +0.882 15 J Dixon Kal +0.919 16 T Arbolino Kal +1.017 17 Z Goorbergh Kal +1.187 18 F Aldeguer Bos +0.220 Q1 19 F Salac Kal (*) 0.267 20 B Baltus Kal (*) 0.391 21 D Muñoz Kal (*) 0.450 22 M Aji Kal (*) 0.587 23 D Moreira Kal (*) 0.597 24 A Arenas Kal (*) 0.603 25 D Foggia Kal (*) 0.797 26 A Sasaki Kal (*) 0.920 27 S Agius Kal (*) 1.001 28 J Masia Kal (*) 1.136 29 X Cardelus Kal (*) 1.248 30 A Escrig For (*) 1.483 31 X Artigas For (*) 2.866

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike 1 GARCIA Sergio 109 2 ROBERTS Joe 89 3 OGURA Ai 88 4 ALDEGUER Fermin 63 5 LOPEZ Alonso 62 6 CANET Aron 48 7 ARENAS Albert 48 8 GONZALEZ Manuel 46 9 ALCOBA Jeremy 43 10 RAMIREZ Marcos 38 11 ARBOLINO Tony 32 12 VIETTI Celestino 29 13 CHANTRA Somkiat 28 14 BALTUS Barry 23 15 DIXON Jake 16 16 AGIUS Senna 16 17 SALAC Filip 13 18 FOGGIA Dennis 10 19 GUEVARA Izan 10 20 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 10 21 NAVARRO Jorge 5 22 BINDER Darryn 4

Moto3 Mugello Qualifying

David Alonso secured pole position on his final lap after a frantic session, heading Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) as the Spaniard got closest. Rounding off the front row at Mugello is Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda, who took his sixth front row of the season.

Once Q2 got underway it was Jerez winner Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) who was fast straight out of the gates, with Alonso ending his first run down in third. On the second run, Veijer would improve before all eyes turned to Alonso who briefly topped the times. Ortola was next to steal the top honours on his final run, but Alonso would have his chance to respond, clocking 1:54.194 on his final lap of qualifying before Rueda jumped to third to knock Veijer off the front row too.

Veijer heads the second row of the grid after a late crash at Scarperia while the #95 was on a fast lap. Alongside the Dutchman will be Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), who rounds out the top five – less than a second adrift. Holgado has a good starting position for Sunday, as does rookie Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) as he takes sixth.

Rookie Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) starts from seventh on the grid, alongside Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato.

Jacob Roulstone – P7

“This morning, we were able to do a good session, which has not been the case in the previous rounds, so I was pretty happy about it and it meant that we qualified straight for Q2. In qualy, we were doing a really good lap towards the end which placed us in P7, a great advantage for tomorrow. I would have loved to make it to row 2, but 7th is good, and in Mugello, anything can happen. I am heading to the race feeling very good, and if we make a good start, we can stick with the front group and maybe try to have a good result!”

After fighting through Q1 earlier on, Joel Kelso will round off the third row of the grid in ninth position for BOE Motorsport.

Moto3 Mugello Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Alonso CFM 1m54.194 2 I Ortola KTM +0.247 3 J Rueda KTM +0.603 4 C Veijer HUS +0.712 5 D Holgado GAS +0.918 6 L Lunetta HON +0.942 7 J Roulstone GAS +1.015 8 T Furusato HON +1.057 9 J Kelso KTM +1.270 10 R Rossi KTM +1.298 11 X Zurutuza KTM +1.396 12 S Nepa KTM +1.460 13 R Yamanaka KTM +1.566 14 D Muñoz KTM +1.656 15 T Suzuki HUS +1.706 16 F Farioli HON +1.772 17 A Fernandez HON +2.076 18 S Ogden HON +2.907 Q1 19 J Esteban CFM (*) 1.189 20 A Piqueras HON (*) 1.254 21 N Carraro KTM (*) 1.279 22 M Bertelle HON (*) 1.391 23 J Whatley HON (*) 1.447 24 D Almansa HON (*) 1.481 25 T Buasri HON (*) 2.167 26 N Dettwiler KTM (*) 2.547

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Point 1 ALONSO David 118 2 HOLGADO Daniel 104 3 VEIJER Collin 75 4 ORTOLA Ivan 70 5 MUÑOZ David 49 6 RUEDA Jose Antonio 44 7 KELSO Joel 42 8 YAMANAKA Ryusei 40 9 FERNANDEZ Adrian 37 10 PIQUERAS Angel 36 11 ESTEBAN Joel 35 12 ROULSTONE Jacob 35 13 SUZUKI Tatsuki 31 14 NEPA Stefano 29 15 FURUSATO Taiyo 18 16 LUNETTA Luca 15 17 CARRARO Nicola 15 18 ROSSI Riccardo 13 19 FARIOLI Filippo 11 20 BERTELLE Matteo 8 21 OGDEN Scott 5 22 ZURUTUZA Xabi 3

MotoE Race One

The restarted Race 1 got underway with Garzo taking the lead as the pack rounded San Donato but, defiant to get the start he needed, Zaccone dived underneath Garzo into Turn 2 to pinch the early lead.

Building up an early gap, Zaccone seemed to have broken the tow of the slipstream. But despite his early advantage, Casadei broke through to the head of the chasing pack and set about chipping away at Zaccone’s advantage. With the gap coming down a fraction each lap, everyone was waiting to see where Casadei would strike.

Flying through the fast Biondetti chicane on the penultimate lap, Casadei chopped Zaccone’s advantage to virtually zero. It placed him perfectly to get the slipstream he so needed to fire into the lead at Turn 1 as the final lap began. Zaccone briefly looked to respond on Casadei but soon realised he also had Garzo to worry about just behind.

In the end it was Casadei who expertly held on for victory, his first since the opening round of the season. But as one champion rejoiced, another grumbled as Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) would crash out on the final lap while battling for a top 10.

Zaccone’s second place means his three-year wait for victory goes on as Garzo completed the podium for his third of the season. Behind, Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) lost fourth place on the line to Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) as the featherweight Zannoni slipstreamed to the line, crucial extra points for his championship challenge.

Andrea Mantovani (KLINT Forward Factory Team) rounded out a decent weekend with sixth as Massimo Roccoli (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) once again impressed to take a fine seventh. Further down, 2024 race winners Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing) and Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) took 10th and 11th, respectively, as they’ll look to Assen in the hope of good fortunes returning.

MotoE Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M Casadei DUCATI 13m37.214 2 A Zaccone DUCATI +0.269 3 H Garzo DUCATI +0.514 4 K Zannoni DUCATI +1.408 5 E Granado DUCATI +1.443 6 A Mantovani DUCATI +2.054 7 M Roccoli DUCATI +3.917 8 M Ferrari DUCATI +3.919 9 M Pons DUCATI +4.666 10 N Spinelli DUCATI +5.244 11 O Gutierrez DUCATI +7.854 12 A Finello DUCATI +7.999 13 K Manfredi DUCATI +12.630 14 C Davies DUCATI +17.250 15 M Herrera DUCATI +18.021 16 A Pontone DUCATI +18.269

MotoE Race Two

Zannoni held on after a stunning last lap duel with reigning champion and nearest championship rival Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team). Claiming second spot at the chequered flag, Casadei returned to the podium after difficult outings in Barcelona. Behind, Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) took third by just 0.011s after taking the spoils in a multiple-rider fight for the final podium place.

Casadei now has a six-point lead in the championship after crossing the line to win by just 0.269s ahead of Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing), who led from the start before going head-to-head with the reigning World Champion on the final lap. The last spot on the podium went the way of Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) who returns to the podium for the first time since Portimao.

MotoE Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Zannoni DUCATI 13m37.434 2 M Casadei DUCATI +0.219 3 E Granado DUCATI +2.851 4 M Roccoli DUCATI +2.862 5 A Mantovani DUCATI +3.063 6 A Zaccone DUCATI +3.168 7 M Ferrari DUCATI +3.818 8 H Garzo DUCATI +3.837 9 N Spinelli DUCATI +4.532 10 O Gutierrez DUCATI +4.944 11 M Pons DUCATI +4.937 12 J Torres DUCATI +5.220 13 A Finello DUCATI +8.251 14 K Manfredi DUCATI +9.837 15 A Pontone DUCATI +19.540 16 C Davies DUCATI +19.592 17 M Herrera DUCATI +20.069

MotoE Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 ZANNONI Kevin 113 2 CASADEI Mattia 107 3 GUTIERREZ Oscar 92 4 SPINELLI Nicholas 82 5 GARZO Hector 72 6 GRANADO Eric 59 7 MANTOVANI Andrea 59 8 ZACCONE Alessandro 54 9 FERRARI Matteo 53 10 TORRES Jordi 50 11 TULOVIC Lukas 48 12 ROCCOLI Massimo 43 13 PONS Miquel 34 14 MANFREDI Kevin 34 15 FINELLO Alessio 30 16 DAVIES Chaz 17 17 HERRERA Maria 15 18 PONTONE Armando 14

