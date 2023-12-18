2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

FIM and the Dorna WSBK Organization have unveiled the provisional permanent entry lists for the 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, covering the World Superbike, World Supersport and World Supersport 300 classes.

23 World Superbike riders are set to participate in the upcoming campaign, featuring 12 rounds on the calendar. The season kicks off in Australia in February and concludes at Jerez in October. Significant transformations have reshaped the grid, with substantial changes occurring at both factory and Independent outfits.

This includes new WorldSBK technical rules and regulations for 2024, covering elements such as combined bike and rider weight, crankshaft mass, fuel load restrictions, RPM limits and more, this new era of WorldSBK competition to be interesting to watch unfold.

In the upcoming World Supersport season, 32 riders will compete for Championship glory, with participants in the WorldSSP Challenge focusing exclusively on the European rounds.

Adding to the excitement, the grid sees the inclusion of a new manufacturer, as Chinese outfit QJ Motor joins esteemed names such as Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Triumph, and MV Agusta for the upcoming year.

Aussies Oli Bayliss and Tom Edwards will both race with the D34G Racing WorldSSP Team in 2024, 20-year-old Bayliss gearing up for his second season with the squad led by former WorldSBK rider Davide Giugliano. 22-year-old Edwards from Wellington, in New South Wales, will tackle the WorldSSP Challenge following his debut season last year on different machinery and three years (2018-2020) spent in the WorldSSP300 category.

Oli Bayliss

“I’m very excited to be racing for Team D34G Racing again. I feel like last year I didn’t get to show my speed due to some injuries and unlucky moments. I really enjoyed being with these guys and I’m happy to be going around the clock one more time to show how fast we can be. A big thank you to all of my sponsors, supporters and the whole D34G Racing for giving me this opportunity.”

Tom Edwards

“I’m really looking forward to this next chapter in my career. It’s a really exciting opportunity to be joining the D34G team and to work under the leadership of Davide. The team has a lot of experience and have shown just how competitive they can be. Really grateful to Davide for backing me and giving me this opportunity. I’m really confident together we will see consistent strong results. Really excited to ride the V2, I think this bike will really suit my riding style. It’ll be great to have Oli as my team mate too, think we might be the first Aussie teammates in SuperSport which is pretty cool. Going be a huge year, can’t wait for the season to get started.”

The 2024 WorldSSP300 grid is set to undergo significant changes in its line-up, with the recently revealed permanently provisional entry list featuring 32 riders.

Jeffrey Buis will bring his #1 plate to KTM for 2024, aiming to make further history in WorldSSP300. The battle for glory will once again be contested by four manufacturers – Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, and Kove.

See below for the full rider and teams list.

2024 Provisional WSBK Permanent Entry List

2024 Provisional WSBK Permanent Entry List N. Rider Nat. Team 1 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 11 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 55 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA 65 Jonathan Rea GBR PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA 22 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 47 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 87 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC 97 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Team Motocorsa Racing 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA BARNI Spark Racing Team 31 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 45 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 29 Andrea Iannone ITA TEAM GO ELEVEN 5 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha 28 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 27 Adam Norrodin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda 95 Tarran Mackenzie GBR PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda 53 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 14 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team

2024 Provisional WorldSSP Permanent Entry List

2024 Provisional WSSP Permanent Entry List N. Rider Nat. Team 28 Glenn van Straalen NED Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 99 Adrian Huertas ESP Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 23 Marcel Schroetter GER MV Agusta Reparto Corse 54 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 5 Niccolo Antonelli ITA Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team 74 Piotr Biesiekirski POL Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team 94 Lucas Mahias FRA GMT94 Yamaha 50 Ondrej Vostatek CZE PTR Triumph 69 Thomas Booth-Amos GBR PTR Triumph 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA 22 Federico Fuligni ITA ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA 55 Yari Montella ITA BARNI Spark Racing Team 66 Niki Tuuli FIN EAB Racing Team 25 Marcel Brenner SUI Viamo Racing 61 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 72 Yeray Ruiz ESP VFT Racing Yamaha 53 Valentin Debise FRA Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 27 Kaito Toba JPN Petronas MIE Honda Racing Team 89 Khairul Idham Bin Pawi MAS Petronas MIE Honda Racing Team 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA Motozoo ME AIR Racing 68 Luke Power * AUS Motozoo ME AIR Racing 51 Anupab Sarmoon THA Yamaha Thailand Racing Team 39 Krittapat Keankum THA Yamaha Thailand Racing Team 78 Hikari Okubo JPN Vince64 Racing Team by Puccetti 32 Oliver Bayliss AUS D34G Racing WorldSSP Team 71 Tom Edwards * AUS D34G Racing WorldSSP Team 19 Gabriele Giannini ITA Prodina Kawasaki Racing 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA QJ Motor Factory Racing 40 Simone Corsi ITA Renzi Corse 9 Jorge Navarro ESP WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph 17 John McPhee GBR WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph

2024 Provisional WSSP300 Permanent Entry List

2024 Provisional Permanent Entry List N. Rider Nat. Team 7 Loris Veneman NED MTM Kawasaki 26 Mirko Gennai ITA MTM Kawasaki 57 Aldi Satya Mahendra INA Team BrCorse 93 Marco Gaggi ITA Team BrCorse 1 Jeffrey Buis NED Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing 66 Phillip Tonn GER Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing 27 Christopher Clark USA Accolade Smrz Racing 11 Filip Novotny CZE Accolade Smrz Racing 25 Mattia Martella ITA Kawasaki GP Project 47 Fenton Seabright GBR Kawasaki GP Project 41 Raffaele Tragni ITA AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha 91 Matteo Vannucci ITA AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha 8 Bruno Ieraci ITA Prodina Kawasaki Racing 29 Giacomo Zannini ITA Prodina Kawasaki Racing 80 Gustavo Manso BRA AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by MS Racing 39 Enzo Valentim BRA AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by MS Racing 17 Ruben Bijman NED Team Flembbo-PL Performances 85 Kevin Sabatucci ITA Team Flembbo-PL Performances 53 Petr Svoboda CZE Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki 58 Inigo Iglesias Bravo ESP Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki 71 Ivan Bolano Hernandez ESP DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team 77 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez ESP DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team 62 Kevin Fontainha BRA MS Racing 24 Michel Agazzi ITA MS Racing 99 Galang Hendra Pratama INA ProGP Racing 23 Samuel Di Sora FRA ARCO MotoR University Team 55 Unai Calatayud ESP ARCO MotoR University Team 88 Daniel Mogeda ESP Team#109 Racing 22 Marc Garcia ESP KOVE Racing Team 48 Julio Garcia Gonzalez ESP KOVE Racing Team 9 Emiliano Ercolani ITA Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team 31 Elia Bartolini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team

The 2024 WorldSBK season itself will get underway with official tests for all on the 19th and 20th of February at the first venue of the year, Phillip Island. Before then, many teams will have two more European test sessions in January, at Jerez and Portimao, to make their final preparations before the bikes and equipment are flown out to Australia.

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round from the 23rd – 25th February.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

