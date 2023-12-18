2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
FIM and the Dorna WSBK Organization have unveiled the provisional permanent entry lists for the 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, covering the World Superbike, World Supersport and World Supersport 300 classes.
23 World Superbike riders are set to participate in the upcoming campaign, featuring 12 rounds on the calendar. The season kicks off in Australia in February and concludes at Jerez in October. Significant transformations have reshaped the grid, with substantial changes occurring at both factory and Independent outfits.
This includes new WorldSBK technical rules and regulations for 2024, covering elements such as combined bike and rider weight, crankshaft mass, fuel load restrictions, RPM limits and more, this new era of WorldSBK competition to be interesting to watch unfold.
In the upcoming World Supersport season, 32 riders will compete for Championship glory, with participants in the WorldSSP Challenge focusing exclusively on the European rounds.
Adding to the excitement, the grid sees the inclusion of a new manufacturer, as Chinese outfit QJ Motor joins esteemed names such as Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Triumph, and MV Agusta for the upcoming year.
Aussies Oli Bayliss and Tom Edwards will both race with the D34G Racing WorldSSP Team in 2024, 20-year-old Bayliss gearing up for his second season with the squad led by former WorldSBK rider Davide Giugliano. 22-year-old Edwards from Wellington, in New South Wales, will tackle the WorldSSP Challenge following his debut season last year on different machinery and three years (2018-2020) spent in the WorldSSP300 category.
Oli Bayliss
“I’m very excited to be racing for Team D34G Racing again. I feel like last year I didn’t get to show my speed due to some injuries and unlucky moments. I really enjoyed being with these guys and I’m happy to be going around the clock one more time to show how fast we can be. A big thank you to all of my sponsors, supporters and the whole D34G Racing for giving me this opportunity.”
Tom Edwards
“I’m really looking forward to this next chapter in my career. It’s a really exciting opportunity to be joining the D34G team and to work under the leadership of Davide. The team has a lot of experience and have shown just how competitive they can be. Really grateful to Davide for backing me and giving me this opportunity. I’m really confident together we will see consistent strong results. Really excited to ride the V2, I think this bike will really suit my riding style. It’ll be great to have Oli as my team mate too, think we might be the first Aussie teammates in SuperSport which is pretty cool. Going be a huge year, can’t wait for the season to get started.”
The 2024 WorldSSP300 grid is set to undergo significant changes in its line-up, with the recently revealed permanently provisional entry list featuring 32 riders.
Jeffrey Buis will bring his #1 plate to KTM for 2024, aiming to make further history in WorldSSP300. The battle for glory will once again be contested by four manufacturers – Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, and Kove.
See below for the full rider and teams list.
2024 Provisional WSBK Permanent Entry List
|2024 Provisional WSBK Permanent Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|11
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|47
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|87
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Racing
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|45
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|54
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|TEAM GO ELEVEN
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|28
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|27
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|95
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|53
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
2024 Provisional WorldSSP Permanent Entry List
|2024 Provisional WSSP Permanent Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|28
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|99
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|23
|Marcel Schroetter
|GER
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|54
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|5
|Niccolo Antonelli
|ITA
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|74
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|94
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|50
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|PTR Triumph
|69
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|GBR
|PTR Triumph
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA
|22
|Federico Fuligni
|ITA
|ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA
|55
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|EAB Racing Team
|25
|Marcel Brenner
|SUI
|Viamo Racing
|61
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|72
|Yeray Ruiz
|ESP
|VFT Racing Yamaha
|53
|Valentin Debise
|FRA
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|27
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing Team
|89
|Khairul Idham Bin Pawi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing Team
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Motozoo ME AIR Racing
|68
|Luke Power *
|AUS
|Motozoo ME AIR Racing
|51
|Anupab Sarmoon
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|39
|Krittapat Keankum
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|78
|Hikari Okubo
|JPN
|Vince64 Racing Team by Puccetti
|32
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|D34G Racing WorldSSP Team
|71
|Tom Edwards *
|AUS
|D34G Racing WorldSSP Team
|19
|Gabriele Giannini
|ITA
|Prodina Kawasaki Racing
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|QJ Motor Factory Racing
|40
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|Renzi Corse
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|ESP
|WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph
|17
|John McPhee
|GBR
|WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph
2024 Provisional WSSP300 Permanent Entry List
|2024 Provisional Permanent Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|7
|Loris Veneman
|NED
|MTM Kawasaki
|26
|Mirko Gennai
|ITA
|MTM Kawasaki
|57
|Aldi Satya Mahendra
|INA
|Team BrCorse
|93
|Marco Gaggi
|ITA
|Team BrCorse
|1
|Jeffrey Buis
|NED
|Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing
|66
|Phillip Tonn
|GER
|Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing
|27
|Christopher Clark
|USA
|Accolade Smrz Racing
|11
|Filip Novotny
|CZE
|Accolade Smrz Racing
|25
|Mattia Martella
|ITA
|Kawasaki GP Project
|47
|Fenton Seabright
|GBR
|Kawasaki GP Project
|41
|Raffaele Tragni
|ITA
|AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha
|91
|Matteo Vannucci
|ITA
|AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha
|8
|Bruno Ieraci
|ITA
|Prodina Kawasaki Racing
|29
|Giacomo Zannini
|ITA
|Prodina Kawasaki Racing
|80
|Gustavo Manso
|BRA
|AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by MS Racing
|39
|Enzo Valentim
|BRA
|AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by MS Racing
|17
|Ruben Bijman
|NED
|Team Flembbo-PL Performances
|85
|Kevin Sabatucci
|ITA
|Team Flembbo-PL Performances
|53
|Petr Svoboda
|CZE
|Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki
|58
|Inigo Iglesias Bravo
|ESP
|Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki
|71
|Ivan Bolano Hernandez
|ESP
|DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team
|77
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez
|ESP
|DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team
|62
|Kevin Fontainha
|BRA
|MS Racing
|24
|Michel Agazzi
|ITA
|MS Racing
|99
|Galang Hendra Pratama
|INA
|ProGP Racing
|23
|Samuel Di Sora
|FRA
|ARCO MotoR University Team
|55
|Unai Calatayud
|ESP
|ARCO MotoR University Team
|88
|Daniel Mogeda
|ESP
|Team#109 Racing
|22
|Marc Garcia
|ESP
|KOVE Racing Team
|48
|Julio Garcia Gonzalez
|ESP
|KOVE Racing Team
|9
|Emiliano Ercolani
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
|31
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
The 2024 WorldSBK season itself will get underway with official tests for all on the 19th and 20th of February at the first venue of the year, Phillip Island. Before then, many teams will have two more European test sessions in January, at Jerez and Portimao, to make their final preparations before the bikes and equipment are flown out to Australia.
The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round from the 23rd – 25th February.
2024 WorldSBK Dates
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSP300
|23-25 Feb
|Phillip Island
|X
|X
|22-24 Mar
|Catalunya
|X
|X
|X
|19-21 Apr
|Assen
|X
|X
|X
|14-16 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 Jul
|Donington
|X
|X
|19-21 Jul
|Most
|X
|X
|X
|9-11 Aug
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|23-25 Aug
|Balaton Park
|X
|X
|6-8 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|20-22 Sep
|Cremona
|X
|X
|27-29 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|11-13 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X