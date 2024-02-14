Toparis ready for WSSP Wildcard with Stop & Seal Racing

Tom Toparis will line up on the World SuperSport grid aboard a 666 Motorsport Stop & Seal Racing YZF-R6 for the opening round of the WorldSSP championship at Phillip Island on February 23 to 25. With the number 7 already allocated to Lorenzo Baldassarri, Toparis will race with the iconic 21.

Tom Toparis

“It’s all a bit surreal as to how the last few months have led to me racing another round of World SuperSport. Meeting Robbie and Claire, deciding to join the Stop and Seal team in Australia and being a part of their growth from essentially nothing to a full-scale racing team complete with semi-trailer and now to preparing for a wildcard ride is pretty crazy. I’m really grateful for the support and belief from Robbie and Claire, and I’m motivated to represent them, our team and myself on the world stage. The bike that I’ll be racing is still being developed, so we have some work to do, but I’m excited to get to the WorldSBK official test and see where we land.”

Stop and Seal Racing with 666 Motorsport will have a busy weekend at Phillip Island with commitments in both the Australian Superbike Championship with several R6-mounted riders and now the World Superbike Championship.

Stop & Seal’s Robbie Bolger

“We’ve been working hard in the background to find opportunities for Tom, and we’ve made no secret of wanting to race World SuperSport, so with the support of Motorcycling Australia, we are set to have Tom aboard our own WorldSSP R6 to race as a wildcard at Phillip Island. We’re putting a lot of effort into making sure Tom has the best opportunity we can provide, and although we still have plenty of work ahead of us, I’m confident that he can do well when we get to the race weekend.”

