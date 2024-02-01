2024 Superbike Masters Cup

The popular Superbike Masters Cup will once again join the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul in 2024, this season competed across three rounds.

The three (of seven 2024 ASBK rounds in total) are Sydney Motorsport Park (March 22-23), Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (September 7-8) and The Bend (November 8-10) – with the Sydney round to showcase the immaculately prepared machinery under lights for the second year in succession.

The category will again be open to Period 5 and Period 6 models spanning from 1973 to 1990, an era which produced some of the most ground-breaking two- and four-stroke grand prix and production bikes of all time.

One of those drawcards in 2023 was the booming Yamaha TZ750 ridden by two-time World Superbike champion Troy Corser and diminutive 500GP winner Garry McCoy at Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend respectively, with more defining models – and high-profile riders – again expected to make guest appearances in the 2024 Superbike Masters.

All races during the season will be livestreamed on asbk.com.au and the ASBK Facebook page, so fans who can’t make it trackside don’t have to miss a minute of the action.

As well as the on-track activity, Superbike Masters organisers are also arranging massive static displays of classic models at the Sydney and Phillip Island rounds, allowing spectators to get up and close with motorcycle racing exotica.

Darren Lark – Superbike Masters Co-Ordinator

“After the spectacular success of Superbike Masters in 2023, we are delighted to be returning in 2024 to continue to showcase a golden era of motorcycle racing. Becoming a formal part of the ASBK Championship has been a defining moment for Superbike Masters competitors, and the attention our bikes receive in the pits gives everyone a huge thrill and confirms that our brand is something special. Kicking off at the ASBK Night Race in Sydney is particularly exciting, and we know the racing will be as intense as ever.”

The 2023 Superbike Masters Cup was won by Keo Watson on a Yamaha FZR1000.

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar