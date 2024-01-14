2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Two – Oracle Park, San Francisco

Competitors were faced with a very muddy Oracle Park as they prepared to contest the second round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

The KTM pairing of Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton topped 450 qualifying in the quagmire ahead of the Lawrence brothers, with Hunter qualifying quicker than Jett. Cooper Webb qualified fifth ahead of Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo and Malcolm Stewart while Eli Tomac rounded out the top ten. Aussie privateer Joel Wightman was inside the qualifying cut-off, placing 38th.

Round One winner in the 250 category RJ Hampshire started where he left off in A1, topping qualifying ahead of Max Sanford and Nate Thrasher.

Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton qualified eighth while HRC rider qualified way down in 18th. Julien Beaumer starred at A1 but was also facing an uphill battle in San Francisco, qualifying 24th.

The wet and muddy conditions forced organisers to make wholesale changes to the lay-out before the Heats got underway. Some of the triples were made into doubles, a few jumps deleted and in other places, two jumps were pushed up to become one.

250 Heat One

Jordon Smith got a great run to turn one but it was Jo Shimoda who performed best under braking in the muddy conditions to take the early lead from Smith. Oldenburg third, Bourdon fourth, Marchbanks fifth and Beamer sixth as they completed the opening lap.

21-year-old Shimoda had a series of bobbles through the whoops with two-minutes left on the shot clock which allowed Smith to close, only for him to go down in the whoops. The Yamaha rider remounted quickly but not before both Mitch Oldenburg and Garrett Marchbanks had gone by to demote Smith to fourth. Beaumer was up to fight before also being caught out in the whoops, which were chopping up fast.

Shimoda survived to take the flag a huge 22-seconds ahead of Smith, who managed to reel in and pass both Oldenburg and Marchbanks in the final laps.

Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton finished ninth to secure his place in the Main.

250 Heat One Results

Jo Shimoda Jordon Smith +18.935s Garrett Marchbanks +32.285s Mitchell Oldenburg +33.353s Anthony Bourdon +35.340s Julien Beaumer +49.652s Joshua Varize +79.277s Slade Varola +1 lap Geran Stapleton +1 lap Max Sanford +1 lap Talon Hawkins +1 lap Josh Greco +1 lap Max Miller +1 lap Ty Freehill +1 lap Braden Spangle +1 lap Deegan Hepp +2 laps Alex Nagy +2 laps Julien Benek +2 laps Robbie Wageman +5 laps Blaine Silveira DNF

250 Heat Two

The Kawasaki pairing of Max Vohland and Levi Kitchen arrived at the muddy turn one first but emerging out the other side in front with the early lead was Ryder di Francesco. At the end of the opening lap the GASGAS rider had a five-second lead over Vohland.

Despite some mistakes RJ Hampshire managed to overhaul Vohland and move up to second place. There was no catching Di Francesco though, the teenager taking the flag 20-seconds ahead of Hampshire. Levi Kitchen took third ahead of Max Vohland and Carson Mumford.

Nate Thrasher was heading for the LCQ after finishing tenth.

250 Heat Two Results

Ryder DiFrancesco Rj Hampshire +19.5s Levi Kitchen +30.731s Maximus Vohland +35.317s Carson Mumford +57.229s Matti Jorgensen +59.110s Phillip Nicoletti +71.994s Cole Thompson +73.667s Hunter Yoder +79.958s Nate Thrasher +1 lap Guillaume St-Cyr +1 lap Chad Saultz +1 lap Tre Fierro +1 lap Billy Laninovich +1 lap Hunter Calle +1 lap Kyle Wise +2 laps Chris Howell +2 laps Carter Biese +2 laps Addison Emory +4 laps Robert Hailey DNF

250 LCQ Results

Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F Max Sanford Honda CRF250R +04.664 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F +10.245 Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R +18.937 Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 +32.487 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +44.533 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +46.962 Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F +1:01.584 Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 +1:12.473 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1:17.668 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +31.237 Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap +44.350 Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F +1 lap +57.358 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +2 laps 1:38.596 Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F +2 laps +14.958 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +3 laps 1:53.229 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F DNF Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F DNF Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F DNS Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 DNS Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F DNS

250 Main

Due to the state of the track officials had reduced the race distance to ten-minutes plus one lap.

Jordan Smith, Max Vohland and Mitch Oldenburg negotiated turn one side-by-side but it was Smith that emerged with the early lead.

Jo Shimoda went down in the first rhythm section, only to then go down again as he tried to work his way back into contention, only to then be stranded with some sort of mechanical problem.

Anthony Bourdon was running in third place before going down, only for RJ Hampshire to fall in the same spot while running fourth and trying to avoid the fallen Bourdon. It took Hampshire some time to get going again, dropping back to 12th place before he was up and running again.

The rain had now started falling heavily again.

Max Vohland was in a good points-scoring position before the clutch on his Kawasaki gave out.

As the race reached the halfway point Jordon Smith led Levi Kitchen by 13-seconds. Phil Nicoletti was in third place, a further ten-seconds behind.

Jordon Smith took the victory over Levi Kitchen by just under a second.

With that win Smith also moved into the 250 West Championship lead with a five-point buffer over Kitchen.

Garrett Marchbanks completed the podium after getting the better of team-mate Phil Nicoletti.

A1 winner RJ Hampshire rode most of the latter half of the race without his goggles, after discarding them due to visibility issues. The Husqvarna rider crossing the line a lap down in ninth place and slips to third place in the points standings.

Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton collected six-points for his 16th place finish.

250 Main Results

Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +00.913 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +58.654 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +1:06.386 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +1:14.373 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +1:17.611 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F +1:22.732 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +1:38.497 1:35.551 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +1 Lap 1:31.309 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +1 Lap +28.729 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +1 Lap +1:08.663 Max Sanford Honda CRF250R +1 Lap +1:10.378 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F +1 Lap +1:21.590 Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap +1:35.549 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +1 Lap +1:51.137 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 +2 Laps 1:48.194 Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R +2 Laps +05.207 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +2 Laps +20.192 Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 +3 Laps 1:32.569 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F +3 Laps +30.913 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F DNF Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R DNF

250 West Championship Points

Jordon Smith 47 Levi Kitchen 42 RJ Hampshire 38 Garrett Marchbanks 35 Carson Mumford 29 Anthony Bourdon 27 Julien Beaumer 27 Mitchell Oldenburg 26 Hunter Yoder 23 Joshua Varize 22 Maximus Vohland 20 Phillip Nicoletti 18 Jo Shimoda 18 Cole Thompson 17 Ryder DiFrancesco 14 Max Sanford 10 Matti Jorgensen 9 Slade Varola 8 Robbie Wageman 8 Geran Stapleton 6 TJ Albright 6 Lance Kobusch 5 Deegan Hepp 5 Nate Thrasher 5 Talon Hawkins 4 Julien Benek 3 Ty Freehill 2 Lux Turner 2

450 Heat One

Jett Lawrence got the best run to turn one but ran in way too wide which allowed MXGP Champ Jorge Prado to sweep through to the lead and the young Spaniard immediately started to pull away in the muddy conditions.

Chase Sexton in second place early on while Jett recovered to be holding down third place ahead of Ken Rocze, Jason Clermont, Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac.

Chase Sexton was looking pretty comfortable across the opening laps, reeling the Spanish youngster in a little from time to time but ultimately Prado had enough in hand to keep the defending champion at bay. Both riders made numerous mistakes over the final couple of laps in what were incredibly challenging conditions.

Jett ended up facing the wrong way in the whoops with a couple of minutes left on the shot clock which allowed Ken Roczen to sweep past him and take third place. Jett then had Eli Tomac to contend with, the Yamaha rider got the better of Jett after the A1 winner had a small tip-over.

450 Heat One Results

Jorge Prado Chase Sexton +1.623s Ken Roczen +23.186s Eli Tomac +32.656s Jett Lawrence +34.958s Adam Cianciarulo +49.053s Shane McElrath +68.743s Justin Rodbell +70.237s Vince Friese +91.953s Dean Wilson +94.432s Kyle Chisholm +1 lap John Short +1 lap Justin Barcia +1 lap Jason Clermont +1 lap Theodore Pauli +1 lap Hunter Schlosser +1 lap Joel Wightman +1 lap Cheyenne Harmon +4 laps Kevin Moranz DNF Benny Bloss DNF

450 Heat Two

Hunter Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger got away well to exit turn one side by side but the KTM man then quickly pulled away from the Australian.

Plessinger continued to stretch away from the field while some mistakes by Hunter Lawrence allowed Dylan Ferrandis to move up to second place.

Plessinger then made a mistake late on which allowed Ferrandis to sweep through to the lead and to the race victory. Cooper Webb was also able to capitalise on that late mistake by Plessinger to take second place, only to go down just after the chequered flag! Jason Anderson scored fourth.

Hunter Lawrence missed the whoops a couple of times, heading off track and riding around a series of them on multiple occasions. The Aussie claimed fifth ahead of Malcolm Stewart.

450 Heat Two Results

Dylan Ferrandis Cooper Webb +9.821s Aaron Plessinger +10.103s Jason Anderson +22.026s Hunter Lawrence +24.972s Malcolm Stewart +58.633s Christian Craig +60.381s Derek Drake +75.813s Austin Politelli +94.085s Tristan Lane +1 lap Gared Steinke +1 lap Freddie Noren +1 lap Luke Kalaitzian +1 lap Justin Cooper +1 lap Brandon Marley +1 lap Josh Cartwright +1 lap Mitchell Harrison +1 lap Scott Meshey +2 laps Cade Clason +3 laps Justin Starling +4 laps

450 LCQ

Vince Friese took the early lead in the LCQ ahead of Freddie Noren and Justin Cooper. Justin Barcia was on their heels early-on, but a number of mistakes over the opening lap saw the GASGAS rider lose ground on that leading duo.

Barcia was not the only one to make mistakes though as Justin Cooper went down and was outside the top ten before he got up and running again. The same fate befell Vince Friese.

Meanwhile despite battling illness, Barcia regrouped as the race wore on to fight on through the quagmire and chase down race leader Freddie Noren.

Noren held on to win the LCQ ahead of Barcia, Jason Clermont and Cade Clason.

Justin Cooper missed the cut, as did Aussie privateer Joel Wightman.

450 LCQ Results

Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +03.748 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +08.341 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +08.341 Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +16.164 Brandon Marley Honda CRF450R +17.932 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +27.441 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +55.452 Joel Wightman Yamaha YZ450F +1:04.002 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R +1:06.723 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR +1:11.651 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1:25.343 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR +1:31.395 Scott Meshey KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:38.068 Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:57.296 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F +1 Lap Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki KX450 +1 Lap +1:12.240 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +3 Laps John Short Beta 450 RX +3 Laps +20.082 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 DNF Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 DNF Justin Starling Honda CRF450R WE DNF

450 Main

Officials reduced the 450 Main to 15-minutes plus one-lap due to the muddy conditions of the track. The rain was still falling and the ruts were soft, getting a good start is always critical but in these conditions it becomes even more vital.

Chase Sexton had the charge to the opening turn but the front almost completely folded on the champ, he managed to save it and take the lead. Fallers at turn one included Justin Barcia, Christian Craig, Vince Friese, Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart.

Ken Roczen actually had the better of Sexton for the early lead before stalling it which cost him a little time.

After the opening lap Chase Sexton led Eli Tomac by five-seconds. Adam Cianciarulo was third before being passed by Shane McElrath and pushed back to fourth.

Aaron Plessinger fifth ahead of Ken Roczen, Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb and Jorge Prado while Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top ten on a track was rapidly turning into a quagmire of epic proportions. Clutch preservation would be key for these big power 450s…

Out front Chase Sexton was in a race of his own, lapping three to six-seconds a lap quicker than second-placed Tomac. With ten-minutes left on the shot clock the defending champ had ten-seconds on Tomac and was already lapping riders. Ken Roczen was third ahead of Shane McElrath and Adam Cianciarulo while A1 winner Jett Lawrence was in sixth place before tipping over at a tight left-hander and losing a number of positions.

As the race reached the midway point Tomac had reduced Sexton’s lead to four-seconds while Roczen had also closed on Tomac. Heat One victor Jorge Prado was running seventh at this juncture ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Cooper Webb while the Lawrence brothers were tenth and eleventh.

Riders not only had to contend with the mud, rain and the soft ruts, but also lapping riders. Chase Sexton was navigating his way through them well enough to keep Eli Tomac at bay, the gap five-seconds with two-minutes left on the shot clock. Ken Roczen was equidistant back in third place ahead of Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis and seventh-placed Jorge Prado.

With two laps to run it was still Sexton leading Tomac while Roczen had now lost a lot of ground on that leading duo.

On the final lap Jett Lawrence fell once again just as he was getting lapped by Chase Sexton, which cost the defending champ a little time as he strove to keep Tomac at bay. Keep him at bay though he did, taking the victory and with it the championship lead.

Eli Tomac second well clear ahead of Ken Roczen while Shane McElrath made it a Suzuki 3-4. After the race Roczen described the conditions as the ‘gnarliest mud race he has ever contested’.

Aaron Plessinger fifth ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Jorge Prado while Adam Cianciarulo claimed eighth.

Jett and Hunter Lawrence finishing ninth and tenth respectively, ahead of Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson. Jett Lawrence is now second in the championship, seven-points behind Sexton, and three-points ahead of Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger.

450 Main Results

Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +07.459 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +27.255 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +44.774 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +46.565 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +48.999 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +1:19.762 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +1:42.537 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +1 Lap Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +1 Lap +07.104 Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +1 Lap +14.952 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +1 Lap +55.279 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 Lap +56.917 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +1 Lap +1:23.246 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 450F +1 Lap +1:25.078 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1 Lap +1:34.742 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +2 Laps Justin Rodbell KTM 450 SX-F +2 Laps +08.959 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +2 Laps +1:04.994 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +2 Laps +1:23.556 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +2 Laps +1:38.964 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +4 Laps

450 Championship Points

Chase Sexton 45 Jett Lawrence 38 Eli Tomac 35 Aaron Plessinger 35 Dylan Ferrandis 33 Jason Anderson 32 Ken Roczen 32 Cooper Webb 27 Jorge Prado 24 Adam Cianciarulo 24 Shane McElrath 23 Justin Barcia 20 Derek Drake 16 Justin Cooper 14 Hunter Lawrence 12 Dean Wilson 12 Malcolm Stewart 11 Christian Craig 10 Justin Hill 8 Austin Poletti 7

250 Qualifying Results

RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 1:06.054 Max Sanford Honda CRF250R 1:06.236 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 1:06.607 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F 1:06.901 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F 1:07.281 1:07.281 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 1:07.380 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R 1:07.824 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 1:07.859 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 1:07.969 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 1:08.525 Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 1:08.914 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 1:08.929 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F 1:09.492 Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 1:10.788 Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F 1:11.204 Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F 1:11.517 Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F 1:11.646 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 1:12.375 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 1:13.165 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F 1:13.545 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 1:13.569 Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F 1:13.570 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 1:13.659 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE 1:13.815 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F 1:13.862 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F 1:14.009 Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 1:14.835 Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F 1:15.713 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 1:15.841 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 1:15.943 Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 1:16.193 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 1:16.355 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F 1:16.426 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 1:16.500 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F 1:16.778 Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R 1:16.804 Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 1:17.164 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 1:17.262 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 1:17.524 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 1:17.782 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 1:17.826 Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F 1:18.331 Joey Desimone Kawasaki KX250 1:18.448 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 1:21.979 Ryan Carlson Kawasaki KX250 1:23.652

450 Qualifying Results