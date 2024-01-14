2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Two – Oracle Park, San Francisco
Competitors were faced with a very muddy Oracle Park as they prepared to contest the second round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
The KTM pairing of Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton topped 450 qualifying in the quagmire ahead of the Lawrence brothers, with Hunter qualifying quicker than Jett. Cooper Webb qualified fifth ahead of Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo and Malcolm Stewart while Eli Tomac rounded out the top ten. Aussie privateer Joel Wightman was inside the qualifying cut-off, placing 38th.
Round One winner in the 250 category RJ Hampshire started where he left off in A1, topping qualifying ahead of Max Sanford and Nate Thrasher.
Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton qualified eighth while HRC rider qualified way down in 18th. Julien Beaumer starred at A1 but was also facing an uphill battle in San Francisco, qualifying 24th.
The wet and muddy conditions forced organisers to make wholesale changes to the lay-out before the Heats got underway. Some of the triples were made into doubles, a few jumps deleted and in other places, two jumps were pushed up to become one.
250 Heat One
Jordon Smith got a great run to turn one but it was Jo Shimoda who performed best under braking in the muddy conditions to take the early lead from Smith. Oldenburg third, Bourdon fourth, Marchbanks fifth and Beamer sixth as they completed the opening lap.
21-year-old Shimoda had a series of bobbles through the whoops with two-minutes left on the shot clock which allowed Smith to close, only for him to go down in the whoops. The Yamaha rider remounted quickly but not before both Mitch Oldenburg and Garrett Marchbanks had gone by to demote Smith to fourth. Beaumer was up to fight before also being caught out in the whoops, which were chopping up fast.
Shimoda survived to take the flag a huge 22-seconds ahead of Smith, who managed to reel in and pass both Oldenburg and Marchbanks in the final laps.
Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton finished ninth to secure his place in the Main.
250 Heat One Results
- Jo Shimoda
- Jordon Smith +18.935s
- Garrett Marchbanks +32.285s
- Mitchell Oldenburg +33.353s
- Anthony Bourdon +35.340s
- Julien Beaumer +49.652s
- Joshua Varize +79.277s
- Slade Varola +1 lap
- Geran Stapleton +1 lap
- Max Sanford +1 lap
- Talon Hawkins +1 lap
- Josh Greco +1 lap
- Max Miller +1 lap
- Ty Freehill +1 lap
- Braden Spangle +1 lap
- Deegan Hepp +2 laps
- Alex Nagy +2 laps
- Julien Benek +2 laps
- Robbie Wageman +5 laps
- Blaine Silveira DNF
250 Heat Two
The Kawasaki pairing of Max Vohland and Levi Kitchen arrived at the muddy turn one first but emerging out the other side in front with the early lead was Ryder di Francesco. At the end of the opening lap the GASGAS rider had a five-second lead over Vohland.
Despite some mistakes RJ Hampshire managed to overhaul Vohland and move up to second place. There was no catching Di Francesco though, the teenager taking the flag 20-seconds ahead of Hampshire. Levi Kitchen took third ahead of Max Vohland and Carson Mumford.
Nate Thrasher was heading for the LCQ after finishing tenth.
250 Heat Two Results
- Ryder DiFrancesco
- Rj Hampshire +19.5s
- Levi Kitchen +30.731s
- Maximus Vohland +35.317s
- Carson Mumford +57.229s
- Matti Jorgensen +59.110s
- Phillip Nicoletti +71.994s
- Cole Thompson +73.667s
- Hunter Yoder +79.958s
- Nate Thrasher +1 lap
- Guillaume St-Cyr +1 lap
- Chad Saultz +1 lap
- Tre Fierro +1 lap
- Billy Laninovich +1 lap
- Hunter Calle +1 lap
- Kyle Wise +2 laps
- Chris Howell +2 laps
- Carter Biese +2 laps
- Addison Emory +4 laps
- Robert Hailey DNF
250 LCQ Results
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F
- Max Sanford Honda CRF250R +04.664
- Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F +10.245
- Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R +18.937
- Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 +32.487
- Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +44.533
- Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +46.962
- Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F +1:01.584
- Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 +1:12.473
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1:17.668
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap
- Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +31.237
- Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap +44.350
- Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F +1 lap +57.358
- Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +2 laps 1:38.596
- Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F +2 laps +14.958
- Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +3 laps 1:53.229
- Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F DNF
- Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F DNF
- Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F DNS
- Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 DNS
- Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F DNS
250 Main
Due to the state of the track officials had reduced the race distance to ten-minutes plus one lap.
Jordan Smith, Max Vohland and Mitch Oldenburg negotiated turn one side-by-side but it was Smith that emerged with the early lead.
Jo Shimoda went down in the first rhythm section, only to then go down again as he tried to work his way back into contention, only to then be stranded with some sort of mechanical problem.
Anthony Bourdon was running in third place before going down, only for RJ Hampshire to fall in the same spot while running fourth and trying to avoid the fallen Bourdon. It took Hampshire some time to get going again, dropping back to 12th place before he was up and running again.
The rain had now started falling heavily again.
Max Vohland was in a good points-scoring position before the clutch on his Kawasaki gave out.
As the race reached the halfway point Jordon Smith led Levi Kitchen by 13-seconds. Phil Nicoletti was in third place, a further ten-seconds behind.
Jordon Smith took the victory over Levi Kitchen by just under a second.
With that win Smith also moved into the 250 West Championship lead with a five-point buffer over Kitchen.
Garrett Marchbanks completed the podium after getting the better of team-mate Phil Nicoletti.
A1 winner RJ Hampshire rode most of the latter half of the race without his goggles, after discarding them due to visibility issues. The Husqvarna rider crossing the line a lap down in ninth place and slips to third place in the points standings.
Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton collected six-points for his 16th place finish.
250 Main Results
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +00.913
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +58.654
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +1:06.386
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +1:14.373
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +1:17.611
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F +1:22.732
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +1:38.497 1:35.551
- RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +1 Lap 1:31.309
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +1 Lap +28.729
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +1 Lap +1:08.663
- Max Sanford Honda CRF250R +1 Lap +1:10.378
- Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F +1 Lap +1:21.590
- Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap +1:35.549
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +1 Lap +1:51.137
- Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 +2 Laps 1:48.194
- Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R +2 Laps +05.207
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +2 Laps +20.192
- Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 +3 Laps 1:32.569
- Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F +3 Laps +30.913
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F DNF
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R DNF
250 West Championship Points
- Jordon Smith 47
- Levi Kitchen 42
- RJ Hampshire 38
- Garrett Marchbanks 35
- Carson Mumford 29
- Anthony Bourdon 27
- Julien Beaumer 27
- Mitchell Oldenburg 26
- Hunter Yoder 23
- Joshua Varize 22
- Maximus Vohland 20
- Phillip Nicoletti 18
- Jo Shimoda 18
- Cole Thompson 17
- Ryder DiFrancesco 14
- Max Sanford 10
- Matti Jorgensen 9
- Slade Varola 8
- Robbie Wageman 8
- Geran Stapleton 6
- TJ Albright 6
- Lance Kobusch 5
- Deegan Hepp 5
- Nate Thrasher 5
- Talon Hawkins 4
- Julien Benek 3
- Ty Freehill 2
- Lux Turner 2
450 Heat One
Jett Lawrence got the best run to turn one but ran in way too wide which allowed MXGP Champ Jorge Prado to sweep through to the lead and the young Spaniard immediately started to pull away in the muddy conditions.
Chase Sexton in second place early on while Jett recovered to be holding down third place ahead of Ken Rocze, Jason Clermont, Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac.
Chase Sexton was looking pretty comfortable across the opening laps, reeling the Spanish youngster in a little from time to time but ultimately Prado had enough in hand to keep the defending champion at bay. Both riders made numerous mistakes over the final couple of laps in what were incredibly challenging conditions.
Jett ended up facing the wrong way in the whoops with a couple of minutes left on the shot clock which allowed Ken Roczen to sweep past him and take third place. Jett then had Eli Tomac to contend with, the Yamaha rider got the better of Jett after the A1 winner had a small tip-over.
450 Heat One Results
- Jorge Prado
- Chase Sexton +1.623s
- Ken Roczen +23.186s
- Eli Tomac +32.656s
- Jett Lawrence +34.958s
- Adam Cianciarulo +49.053s
- Shane McElrath +68.743s
- Justin Rodbell +70.237s
- Vince Friese +91.953s
- Dean Wilson +94.432s
- Kyle Chisholm +1 lap
- John Short +1 lap
- Justin Barcia +1 lap
- Jason Clermont +1 lap
- Theodore Pauli +1 lap
- Hunter Schlosser +1 lap
- Joel Wightman +1 lap
- Cheyenne Harmon +4 laps
- Kevin Moranz DNF
- Benny Bloss DNF
450 Heat Two
Hunter Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger got away well to exit turn one side by side but the KTM man then quickly pulled away from the Australian.
Plessinger continued to stretch away from the field while some mistakes by Hunter Lawrence allowed Dylan Ferrandis to move up to second place.
Plessinger then made a mistake late on which allowed Ferrandis to sweep through to the lead and to the race victory. Cooper Webb was also able to capitalise on that late mistake by Plessinger to take second place, only to go down just after the chequered flag! Jason Anderson scored fourth.
Hunter Lawrence missed the whoops a couple of times, heading off track and riding around a series of them on multiple occasions. The Aussie claimed fifth ahead of Malcolm Stewart.
450 Heat Two Results
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Cooper Webb +9.821s
- Aaron Plessinger +10.103s
- Jason Anderson +22.026s
- Hunter Lawrence +24.972s
- Malcolm Stewart +58.633s
- Christian Craig +60.381s
- Derek Drake +75.813s
- Austin Politelli +94.085s
- Tristan Lane +1 lap
- Gared Steinke +1 lap
- Freddie Noren +1 lap
- Luke Kalaitzian +1 lap
- Justin Cooper +1 lap
- Brandon Marley +1 lap
- Josh Cartwright +1 lap
- Mitchell Harrison +1 lap
- Scott Meshey +2 laps
- Cade Clason +3 laps
- Justin Starling +4 laps
450 LCQ
Vince Friese took the early lead in the LCQ ahead of Freddie Noren and Justin Cooper. Justin Barcia was on their heels early-on, but a number of mistakes over the opening lap saw the GASGAS rider lose ground on that leading duo.
Barcia was not the only one to make mistakes though as Justin Cooper went down and was outside the top ten before he got up and running again. The same fate befell Vince Friese.
Meanwhile despite battling illness, Barcia regrouped as the race wore on to fight on through the quagmire and chase down race leader Freddie Noren.
Noren held on to win the LCQ ahead of Barcia, Jason Clermont and Cade Clason.
Justin Cooper missed the cut, as did Aussie privateer Joel Wightman.
450 LCQ Results
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR
- Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +03.748
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +08.341
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +08.341
- Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +16.164
- Brandon Marley Honda CRF450R +17.932
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +27.441
- Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +55.452
- Joel Wightman Yamaha YZ450F +1:04.002
- Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R +1:06.723
- Josh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR +1:11.651
- Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1:25.343
- Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR +1:31.395
- Scott Meshey KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:38.068
- Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:57.296
- Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F +1 Lap
- Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki KX450 +1 Lap +1:12.240
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +3 Laps
- John Short Beta 450 RX +3 Laps +20.082
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 DNF
- Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 DNF
- Justin Starling Honda CRF450R WE DNF
450 Main
Officials reduced the 450 Main to 15-minutes plus one-lap due to the muddy conditions of the track. The rain was still falling and the ruts were soft, getting a good start is always critical but in these conditions it becomes even more vital.
Chase Sexton had the charge to the opening turn but the front almost completely folded on the champ, he managed to save it and take the lead. Fallers at turn one included Justin Barcia, Christian Craig, Vince Friese, Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart.
Ken Roczen actually had the better of Sexton for the early lead before stalling it which cost him a little time.
After the opening lap Chase Sexton led Eli Tomac by five-seconds. Adam Cianciarulo was third before being passed by Shane McElrath and pushed back to fourth.
Aaron Plessinger fifth ahead of Ken Roczen, Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb and Jorge Prado while Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top ten on a track was rapidly turning into a quagmire of epic proportions. Clutch preservation would be key for these big power 450s…
Out front Chase Sexton was in a race of his own, lapping three to six-seconds a lap quicker than second-placed Tomac. With ten-minutes left on the shot clock the defending champ had ten-seconds on Tomac and was already lapping riders. Ken Roczen was third ahead of Shane McElrath and Adam Cianciarulo while A1 winner Jett Lawrence was in sixth place before tipping over at a tight left-hander and losing a number of positions.
As the race reached the midway point Tomac had reduced Sexton’s lead to four-seconds while Roczen had also closed on Tomac. Heat One victor Jorge Prado was running seventh at this juncture ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Cooper Webb while the Lawrence brothers were tenth and eleventh.
Riders not only had to contend with the mud, rain and the soft ruts, but also lapping riders. Chase Sexton was navigating his way through them well enough to keep Eli Tomac at bay, the gap five-seconds with two-minutes left on the shot clock. Ken Roczen was equidistant back in third place ahead of Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis and seventh-placed Jorge Prado.
With two laps to run it was still Sexton leading Tomac while Roczen had now lost a lot of ground on that leading duo.
On the final lap Jett Lawrence fell once again just as he was getting lapped by Chase Sexton, which cost the defending champ a little time as he strove to keep Tomac at bay. Keep him at bay though he did, taking the victory and with it the championship lead.
Eli Tomac second well clear ahead of Ken Roczen while Shane McElrath made it a Suzuki 3-4. After the race Roczen described the conditions as the ‘gnarliest mud race he has ever contested’.
Aaron Plessinger fifth ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Jorge Prado while Adam Cianciarulo claimed eighth.
Jett and Hunter Lawrence finishing ninth and tenth respectively, ahead of Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson. Jett Lawrence is now second in the championship, seven-points behind Sexton, and three-points ahead of Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger.
450 Main Results
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +07.459
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +27.255
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +44.774
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +46.565
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +48.999
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +1:19.762
- Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +1:42.537
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +1 Lap
- Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +1 Lap +07.104
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +1 Lap +14.952
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +1 Lap +55.279
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 Lap +56.917
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +1 Lap +1:23.246
- Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 450F +1 Lap +1:25.078
- Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1 Lap +1:34.742
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +2 Laps
- Justin Rodbell KTM 450 SX-F +2 Laps +08.959
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +2 Laps +1:04.994
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +2 Laps +1:23.556
- Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +2 Laps +1:38.964
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +4 Laps
450 Championship Points
- Chase Sexton 45
- Jett Lawrence 38
- Eli Tomac 35
- Aaron Plessinger 35
- Dylan Ferrandis 33
- Jason Anderson 32
- Ken Roczen 32
- Cooper Webb 27
- Jorge Prado 24
- Adam Cianciarulo 24
- Shane McElrath 23
- Justin Barcia 20
- Derek Drake 16
- Justin Cooper 14
- Hunter Lawrence 12
- Dean Wilson 12
- Malcolm Stewart 11
- Christian Craig 10
- Justin Hill 8
- Austin Poletti 7
250 Qualifying Results
- RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 1:06.054
- Max Sanford Honda CRF250R 1:06.236
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 1:06.607
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F 1:06.901
- Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F 1:07.281 1:07.281
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 1:07.380
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R 1:07.824
- Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 1:07.859
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 1:07.969
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 1:08.525
- Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 1:08.914
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 1:08.929
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F 1:09.492
- Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 1:10.788
- Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F 1:11.204
- Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F 1:11.517
- Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F 1:11.646
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 1:12.375
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 1:13.165
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F 1:13.545
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 1:13.569
- Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F 1:13.570
- Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 1:13.659
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE 1:13.815
- Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F 1:13.862
- Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F 1:14.009
- Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 1:14.835
- Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F 1:15.713
- Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 1:15.841
- Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 1:15.943
- Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 1:16.193
- Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 1:16.355
- Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F 1:16.426
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 1:16.500
- Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F 1:16.778
- Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R 1:16.804
- Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 1:17.164
- Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 1:17.262
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 1:17.524
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 1:17.782
- Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 1:17.826
- Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F 1:18.331
- Joey Desimone Kawasaki KX250 1:18.448
- Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 1:21.979
- Ryan Carlson Kawasaki KX250 1:23.652
450 Qualifying Results
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 1 1:09.128
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE 1:09.337
- Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R 1:09.502
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R 1:10.123
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F 1:10.884
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 1:11.064
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 1:11.422
- Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 1:12.074
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 1:12.271
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 1:12.448
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R 1:12.865
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE 1:15.202
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 1:16.078
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 1:16.101
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 1:16.320
- Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 1:16.596
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 1:16.767
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 1:17.533
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 1:18.135
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 1:18.175
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F 1:19.851
- Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX 1:20.285
- Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki KX450 1:20.310
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 1:20.658
- Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R 1:22.935
- Justin Rodbell KTM 450 SX-F 1:23.665
- Josh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR 1:23.950
- Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 1:24.504
- Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 1:24.510
- John Short Beta 450 RX 1:25.823
- Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 1:26.025
- Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR 1:26.713
- Justin Starling Honda CRF450R WE 1:27.154
- Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F 1:27.628
- Scott Meshey KTM 450 SX-F FE 1:27.711
- Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 1:28.607
- Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 450F 1:28.667
- Joel Wightman Yamaha YZ450F 1:28.976
- Brandon Marley Honda CRF450R 1:29.974
- Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE 1:30.143
- Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F 1:30.426
- Devin Simonson Yamaha YZ450F 1:31.231
- Jace Kessler Yamaha YZ450F 1:32.862
- Anthony Rodriguez KTM 450 SX-F 1:33.322
- Colby Copp KTM 450 SX-F 1:33.484
- Hunter Cross KTM 450 SX-F 1:33.804
- Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 1:35.064
- Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF450R WE 1:36.034
- Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450SR 1:36.425
- Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 1:37.287
- Kyle Greeson Yamaha YZ450F 1:37.654
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE 1:39.064
- Johnnie Buller Husqvarna FC 450 1:42.685
- Corbin Hayes Yamaha YZ250 2:03.883