2024 Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki have pulled the covers off another model based on their grunty 776 cc parallel twin platform with the new GSX-8R unveiled at EICMA today.

The GSX-8R, or 8R shares the same engine and chassis platform as the highly acclaimed GSX-8S and V-STROM 800, but thanks to much sportier styling along with boy racer ergonomics to suit.

The powerplant generates 82 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 78 Nm of torque at 6800 rpm, as it does in its siblings.

Hitachi Astemo (SHOWA) SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) inverted front forks look after the bumps up front and Showa hardware is also used at the back. Its GSX-8S sibling runs KYB suspension.

Suzuki are claiming a kerb weight of 205 kg for the new model.

Available in three liveries consisting of: Metallic Triton Blue, Pearl Ignite Yellow and Metallic Matt Sword Silver. The MY24 GSX-8R is estimated to go on sale locally in April 2024 for $14,990 Ride Away*. The Pearl Yellow brings back memories of the Y model GSX-R750.

As a gesture of Suzuki’s appreciation for customer commitment, online pre-order customers who place their order before stock arrives in April, will receive a bonus “SOFT CASE SIDE SET” valued at $889, with their bike. ​​

2024 Suzuki GSX-8R Specifications

Engine type – 776 cc, 4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC

Bore x stroke 84.0 mm x 70.0 mm

Compression ratio 12.8 : 1

L x W x H – 2,155 x 770 mm x 1,135 mm

Wheelbase 1,465 mm

Ground clearance 145 mm

Seat height 810 mm

Kerb mass 205 kg

Transmission 6-speed constant mesh

Suspension Front Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped

Rear Link type, coil spring, oil damped

Rake / trail 25° / 104 mm (4.1 in.)

Brake Front Disc, twin Rear Disc

Tyres 120/70ZR17M/C (F); 180/55ZR17 (R)

Fuel tank capacity 14 L

Available – April 2024

RRP -$14,990 Ride Away

2024 Suzuki GSX-8R Gallery