Free Practice One

Monday is World Supersport testing all day, as delays in shipping have meant that the Pirelli World Superbike rubber is still yet to arrive in Melbourne. Originally, half of today was to be WorldSSP, and the other half was WorldSBK, and the same schedule was then to be repeated on Tuesday. However, the schedule has been changed due to delays in the arrival of the tyres. Monday is now dedicated to World Supersport all day, while World Superbike will test tomorrow, Tuesday, if the tyres do manage to make it onto Phillip Island overnight as envisaged.

23-year-old Tom Toparis is a wildcard entrant into this opening round of the 2024 World Supersport Championship, with the backing of Clare and Robbie Bolger’s Stop & Seal Racing.

Late last night, a technician from Solo Engineering flew in from the Netherlands and has been working overnight to fit the WorldSSP spec’ ECU and electronics package to the bike. Toparis reported an immediate massive improvement to the power delivery of the bike with the new electronics package, and this morning he has been working with the electronics guru on engine braking strategies in the various gears.

A tyre failure this morning reduced their time on the track, with Toparis recording 30 laps for a best of 1m33.248.

Tyres are going to be a hot topic this weekend, and few people expect the WorldSSP or WorldSBK races to be run over full race distance without pit-stops due to the abrasive nature of the new surface.

The Cape Barren Geese caused a few red flags this morning, and that trend will no doubt continue this week, but hopefully, they get the message by race day!

Yari Montella topped the four-hour WorldSSP FP1 session with a best of 1m32.277 from his 62 laps of the freshly resurfaced Phillip Island. Already just under a tenth away from the all-time Supersport lap record set by Andrea Locatelli here during the Superpole session in 2020. It was a Ducati 1-2 at the top thanks to Adrian Huertas lapping less than a tenth away from Montelli, while Federico Caricasulo rounded out the top three on the Motozoo MV Agusta F3 800.

Oli Bayliss was seventh quickest this morning on the D34G Racing Ducati Panigale V2 with a best of 1m32.911. Bayliss is carrying the lingering effects of a wrist injury that he sustained in pre-season training into this round, so that was an impressive performance from the 20-year-old.

We caught up with Tom Toparis during the short 30-minute lunch break today at Phillip Island. Competitors have another four-hour session this afternoon, with proceedings expected to close on track at 1740.

Trev – Here at Phillip Island Monday lunchtime with Tommy Toparis preparing for his World Supersport wildcard.

It looks to be going pretty well already, Tommy. Is this the first time out on the bike?

Toparis – “We did a couple of days here, about two weeks ago, just at the Hartwell MCC meeting. But obviously, we’ve made big improvements just now. We’ve flown in Kevin from the Netherlands, and we’ve now got the electronics that they have in the World Championship. In Australia, no one’s got that yet. Or not this version of it, anyway. It’s all new, it’s the way that they control this new World Supersport Next Generation, controlling all the rev limits and torque mapping for the different manufacturers and capacities. Straight away, we bolted it in, and I’ve just gone as fast as I’ve ever gone around the island, so it’s feeling really good and we’ve only used two tyres, so we’ve got plenty of riding left this afternoon after lunch and we’ll see what we can come up. We haven’t really played with chassis or anything just yet, we have just been spending most of the time trying to get the engine braking right which we will continue working on this afternoon. Already with the new electronics the bike is just so much easier to ride now, like I’ve done a 33.2 this morning, and I think we’ve got a lot more in it this afternoon, but we are down to that like straight away so see how we get on in a bit.”

Tell us the main difference between this and riding an ASBK Supersport bike?

“The power all the way through is definitely a step above. Right from the bottom and all the way through, and we definitely have a lot more top end also. The extra power that comes in at the bottom really gets you off the corner. It sort of feels the same as BSB, British Supersport spec’ really. Coming back from BSB to Australia, you go back to pretty much a stocker; now I’ve got to try and adapt the way I’m riding to suit the much stronger engine due to the more extensive engine modifications allowed under World Supersport rules.

“We are far from finished yet in fine-tuning the bike. We still have got a lot to play around with, like we’re going to put some other potentiometers and things on that we haven’t had time to fit yet. We’ll do that in the next couple of days for the meeting, but today already, the new electronics make the engine delivery much stronger, but also much smoother.

“We will see what progress we can make this afternoon and then go away with that data to further prepare for the race weekend ahead.”

Phillip Island WorldSSP Monday Morning FP1 Test Times

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time Gap T.Speed 1 Y. MONTELLA ITA Ducati Panigale V2 1’32.277 – 269.8 2 A. HUERTAS ESP Ducati Panigale V2 1’32.370 +0.093 276.7 3 F. CARICASULO ITA MV Agusta F3 800 RR 1’32.529 +0.252 274.6 4 S. MANZI ITA Yamaha YZF R6 1’32.535 +0.258 271.8 5 L. MAHIAS FRA Yamaha YZF R6 1’32.730 +0.453 271.8 6 V. DEBISE FRA Yamaha YZF R6 1’32.872 +0.595 273.9 7 O. BAYLISS AUS Ducati Panigale V2 1’32.911 +0.634 271.1 8 T. BOOTH-AMOS GBR Triumph Street Triple RS 765 1’32.969 +0.692 277.4 9 M. SCHROETTER GER MV Agusta F3 800 RR 1’33.004 +0.727 272.5 10 J. NAVARRO ESP Triumph Street Triple RS 765 1’33.018 +0.741 272.5 11 B. SOFUOGLU TUR MV Agusta F3 800 RR 1’33.111 +0.834 273.9 12 T. TOPARIS AUS Yamaha YZF R6 1’33.248 +0.971 278.1 13 C. ONCU TUR Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’33.256 +0.979 272.5 14 N. ANTONELLI ITA Ducati Panigale V2 1’33.422 +1.145 268.4 15 M. BRENNER SUI Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’33.444 +1.167 273.9 16 L. BALDASSARRI ITA Ducati Panigale V2 1’33.567 +1.290 270.5 17 P. BIESIEKIRSKI POL Ducati Panigale V2 1’33.678 +1.401 273.2 18 N. TUULI FIN Ducati Panigale V2 1’33.680 +1.403 273.2 19 A. SARMOON THA Yamaha YZF R6 1’33.727 +1.450 265.8 20 Y. RUIZ ESP Yamaha YZF R6 1’34.062 +1.785 269.8 21 O. VOSTATEK CZE Triumph Street Triple RS 765 1’34.136 +1.859 274.6 22 K. BIN PAWI MAS Honda CBR600RR 1’34.179 +1.902 269.1 23 J. MCPHEE GBR Triumph Street Triple RS 765 1’34.356 +2.079 274.6 24 G. VAN STRAALEN NED Yamaha YZF R6 1’34.598 +2.321 268.4 25 K. TOBA JPN Honda CBR600RR 1’35.056 +2.779 269.8 26 H. OKUBO JPN Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’35.604 +3.327 272.5 27 K. KEANKUM THA Yamaha YZF R6 1’35.644 +3.367 269.1

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

