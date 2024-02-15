2024 Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph has revealed more updates to the 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200 range just as the motorcycles are rolling into Aussie Triumph dealerships.

Only two years ago, Triumph completely overhauled the Tiger 1200 platform, which saw some models shed a massive 25 kg from their waistlines!

Now they have told us that the 1160 cc triple, which was boosted to 148 horsepower in 2022 when it scored a new T-Plane crank along with a host of other updates, has been heavily revised again for the 2024 model year.

While the headline power numbers (148 hp at 9000 rpm) have not increased, Triumph claim that the big changes they have made to the crankshaft and other items that affect the rotating mass, such as the alternator and balancer, make the drivetrain more refined and easier to control at low speeds.

The updates include improved comfort and ergonomics, more cornering ground clearance, and a reduced seat height with Active Preload Reduction.

The dampened handlebars and risers, which have proven so popular in the Explorer models, have also been introduced to the GT Pro and Rally Pro, deliver a smoother ride along with increased mirror visibility.

The rider seat has been re-designed with a flatter profile, which Triumph claims gives more space for the rider, which will help reduce fatigue on longer trips.

The accessory low seat, which reduces the seat position by 20mm to give a lowest seat height of 830mm on the GT Pro and 855mm on the Rally Pro, is also claimed to be significantly more comfortable.

Triumph has also increased the cornering ground clearance of the Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer models, by lifting the foot-peg positions and moving them closer to the bike.

The new Active Preload Reduction feature, which was revealed in August 2023, offers the rider greater confidence by reducing the rear suspension preload as the Tiger 1200 slows to a stop, lowering the seat height by up to 20mm, simply by pressing the ‘Home’ button on the switch cube for one second.

The Tiger 1200 is now available in four variants, with new colours for 2024. The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer, tailor made for the road-focused adventure ride, are now available in Carnival Red, as well as the previous options of Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black.

The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer, for all-terrain adventures, are available in new Matt Sandstorm, and Jet Black options, as well as the popular Matt Khaki.

Triumph Tiger 1200 range at a glance

Tiger 1200 GT family; for the road-focused adventure ride, with 19” front and 18” rear cast aluminium wheels

Tiger 1200 GT Pro (20-litre tank)

Tiger 1200 GT Explorer (30-litre tank)

Tiger 1200 GT Pro (20-litre tank)

Tiger 1200 GT Explorer (30-litre tank)

Tiger 1200 Rally family; for the all-terrain adventure, with 21" front and 18" rear tubeless spoked wheels

Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (20-litre tank)

Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer (30-litre tank)

Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (20-litre tank)

Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer (30-litre tank)

Dedicated wheel dimensions for enhanced capability tailored to the ride

21” front / 18” rear tubeless spoked set-up for off-road supremacy (Rally Pro & Rally Explorer)

19” front / 18” rear cast aluminium set-up for dynamic road riding capability (GT Pro & GT Explorer)

21" front / 18" rear tubeless spoked set-up for off-road supremacy (Rally Pro & Rally Explorer)

19" front / 18" rear cast aluminium set-up for dynamic road riding capability (GT Pro & GT Explorer)

Large fuel tank capacities

20-litre (GT Pro & Rally Pro)

30-litre (GT Explorer & Rally Explorer)

20-litre (GT Pro & Rally Pro)

30-litre (GT Explorer & Rally Explorer)

Triumph Blind Spot Radar System, developed in partnership with Continental (GT Explorer and Rally Explorer only)

Showa semi-active suspension set-up for dynamic rider control

7” TFT instruments with integrated My Triumph Connectivity System

Optimised Cornering Traction Control with IMU

Up to six riding modes

Keyless system, including ignition, steering lock and fuel cap

LED lighting with DRL, plus Adaptive Cornering Lights

Triumph Shift Assist as standard

Heated grips and seats (heated seats standard on GT Explorer & Rally Explorer only)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (standard on GT Explorer & Rally Explorer only)

Hill Hold

Triumph Tiger 1200 Pricing

Tiger 1200 GT Pro from $30,790 ride-away

Tiger 1200 GT Explorer from $33,390 ride-away

Tiger 1200 Rally Pro from $32,490 ride-away

Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer from $34,690 ride-away

2024 Triumph Tiger 1200 Images