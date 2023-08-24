Triumph Active Preload Reduction

Adventure motorcycles always involve trade-offs… You want long suspension travel and massive ground clearance, but you want to be able to get on and off the bike without a step ladder…

Well to help with that, Triumph has released a welcome new enhancement to its advanced Showa semi-active suspension across the all-new Tiger 1200 range, which was first launched in November 2021.

The new Active Preload Reduction feature has been developed to reduce the rear suspension preload as the Tiger 1200 slows, allowing the seat heights to be reduced.

For the GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer, there are currently two seat height settings – 850mm and 870mm, while for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer these are 875mm and 895mm respectively.

Through the accessory-fit low-seat option, customers are already able to lower the seat position by an additional 20mm, giving a lowest seat height of 830mm on the GT family and 855mm on the Rally family.

The new Active Preload Reduction feature allows these seat heights to be reduced further.

Depending on the combined weight of the rider, pillion and luggage, this could lower the riding height by up to 20mm when the motorcycle comes to a standstill, offering the rider greater ease and confidence.

New customers will be able to access this new minimum preload feature by simply pressing the ‘Home’ button on the switch cube for one second.

“The new Tiger 1200 range is already a global success, attracting new fans and increasing Triumph’s share of this highly competitive market,” Triumph Motorcycles Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said.

“This new feature can be enabled on the fly, lowering the centre of gravity at slower speeds, making it even more accessible, thus offering riders more confidence at slow speeds and better contact with the ground as they come to stop.”

The new update will be available to existing Tiger 1200 customers via their dealer at their next service. That’s a win…

