BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

Overnight, BMW pulled the covers off their all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, the long-distance big daddy of the much-heralded R 1300 GS.

The new R 1300 GS was a huge step forward in the styling stakes for BMW’s most important model, but the Adventure has gone much more avant-garde with a look that is already quite controversial.

BMW Motorrad has almost completely redesigned the engine, chassis, bodywork, design, and storage concept of the new R 1300 GS Adventure compared to the previous model.

BMW is also offering its new Automated Shift System (ASA) as an option on the Adventure to provide riders with a semi-automatic experience swapping cogs. The system will also be available to order on the regular R 1300 GS starting in 2025.

We are not sure of the weight penalty that ASA might add to the Adventure but the specification sheet without the system details a DIN unladen road ready weight of 269 kg. We believe that represents the weight of the bike with the 30-litre fuel tank 90 per cent full, so very close to a full wet weight ready to ride.

The Adventure shares the latest generation Boxer with its little brother and the 1300 cc mill really does pack a mean punch. The peak torque is a huge 149 Nm that reaches its crescendo at a lowly 6500 rpm, but has over 100 Nm at idle…

That small dip you see in the torque curve around 5500 rpm will be the ECU making it burn fairy floss and emit nothing but rainbows in order to pass the EU-5 emissions standards at that point of the rev range.

Options! Of course this is BMW and the GS so there is an extravaganza of options you can load the bike up with. There are also five variants to choose from that each come with varying levels of kit. The base R 1300 GS Adventure has ‘Trophy’, ‘Trophy X’, ‘Triple Black’ and ‘Option 719’ models to choose from.

As standard though the GS Adventure comes with heated grips, cruise, LED lighting, centre-stand, M lightweight battery, enough electronic gizmos to send you into anagram overload, including dynamic cruise control, hill start and tyre pressure control, cross-spoke rims, luggage rack, adjustable screen, engine skid-plate, adjustable levers and a handy storage compartment complete with charging function.

That’s pretty well loaded for a base model but it does miss out on a quick-shifter and Riding Modes Pro until you start ticking boxes and handing over more shekels.

Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) is standard and automatically sets pre-load according to the load sensed.

Adaptive vehicle height control that automatically lowers the bike by 30 mm as you come to a stop, and raises itself once again when you get underway is an optional extra that will be appreciated by many as the standard seat height is 870 mm. There is another ‘Comfort System’ option for the suspension that lowers that static seat height to 850 mm for those extra short in the leg department.

New luggage systems are also available in a myriad of sizes and options. One new trick up its sleeve are fastening eyelets for the new 12-litre tank-bag integrated into the face of the fuel tank.

Early indications suggest that the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure will arrive in Australia early in 2025. More information at BMW Motorrad.

2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Specifications