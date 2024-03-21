WorldSBK 2024 – Round Two

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

After testing for two days at Catalunya last week, the WorldSBK paddock reconvenes at the Barcelona venue this weekend for the second round of the 2024 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship. World Supersport is a supporting act once again, while Catalunya will mark the opening rounds of the World Supersport 300 Championship and Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Championship

Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega dominated the Supported Test, topping the time-sheets on both days, but Toprak Razgatlioglu ran him close.

Nicolò Bulega

“I have a very good motivation because in Australia, we had an incredible first week and then we had a test here in Barcelona and my feeling with the bike was very good. I think I have a good bike and package. I am feeling good with my bike. If we continue to work like this, we can be competitive. There’s no pressure. Australia was a dream debut weekend but here is a completely different story, the asphalt is completely different and different conditions. If I can also be fast here, it’s very good for me.”

The now familiar WorldSBK venue, also known as Montmeló, is located just a few hundred metres from the base of the official Kawasaki Racing Team and KRT rider Alex Lowes is leading the championship by nine-points heading into the second round of the 12-round season. Alex used his track time at the recent Montmeló test (14-15 March) to work on some new areas, but mostly on making tyres last for an entire race while maintaining a strong race pace.

Alex Lowes

“There’s not that much grip available so tyres are spinning a lot and with the front tyre, to make the bike turn, it’s using a lot of the tyre. There’re 15 or 16 guys that can challenge for the podium. Small details really matter during the weekend and doing the work in practice. Once the race weekend starts, different situations arise. Problems, things don’t go the way you want, things go better than you expect and it’s about managing these when the pressure is on. Pere’s been there and he can relate to a little bit more. Three top six positions, depending on how the race goes maybe we sneak a podium, at a track we know isn’t one of our best would be good for us. Sam was one of the fastest guys at the test. If the weekend starts well for him, he has to be confident. Axel’s a good guy to be around, younger than me, but it’s his fourth year in WorldSBK. He deserves a factory ride. He needs to transition but he’s doing a good job and he’ll get stronger and stronger.”

Meanwhile, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) boasts mastery of the Catalan track with six wins to his name.

Alvaro Bautista

“It’s always very, very special to race at home and Catalunya is a circuit I like a lot and in the past, I’ve done really well at. This year is a bit different to the others; my condition is not the best like in other seasons. I feel better physically but the feeling with the bike is still not 100%. On Thursday in the test, the feeling with the bike improved through the day but then on Friday, after rain overnight, it didn’t help me to get a good feeling. I struggled to get grip throughout the day and the feeling was a bit worse than Thursday. There’ll be a small change on the bike with setup to adapt to the new weight rule. I don’t feel extra pressure; the pressure I feel is from myself but not to win, get a podium but to get a good feeling with the bike. If I can ride like last year, I can be competitive but if not, we can’t fight for anything as the level of the grid is higher and it’s more difficult. Nicolo is very strong, young and has a lot of talent. He got a feeling with the WorldSBK bike very fast and he’s going very fast. At the moment, I don’t feel like one of the favourites for the title, as I’m not feeling at my best.”

Danilo Petrucci was on the podium on Sunday at Phillip Island. However, Barcelona presents very different conditions compared to Australia, with very little grip in comparison.

Danilo Petrucci

“After the good result in Australia, our goal is to confirm our performance. Barcelona’s track is very different from Phillip Island in terms of characteristics and asphalt. There will be two new tires brought by Pirelli, so we’ll face completely new conditions, but we have the reference of the tests where we were competitive. I hope to be at the forefront, fighting for the positions that matter.”

Not ruling anything out and with one eye on a strong result, rookie Andrea Iannone was up the pointy end at Phillip Island a little quicker than expected, and arrives in Spain equal third on points with Andrea Locatelli.

Andrea Iannone

“We started the Championship in a good way in Australia, I’m really happy and I didn’t expect to be at this level. The test was important for us, after a long time; every day I improved a little bit and it’s important to do some kilometres. That helps me to understand a little bit more the tyres, because that’s the main difference with MotoGP™. We worked well with the team, the support from Ducati is good and I think we are on a good way. If I’m in front, I’ll try and manage the tyre, if Nicolo is in front, he’ll push every lap. After a long time, we come back to Europe, I’m happy with the support, we’ll try our best to get a good result. Everything is possible; we’ll fight”.

After grappling with injury-related challenges at the Australian Round, Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) seeks to regain his pre-season form with the Yamaha YZF R1 at a circuit where he has secured two podium finishes.

Jonathan Rea

“It’s a nice track and we have an added benefit of testing here last week, so we already feel ahead of the race weekend. We got rid of some of the confidence issues I had in Australia and drew a line under some of the issues from a setup point of view. After the crash, I’m fully recovered. WorldSBK is so competitive, not just for the front positions but if you have a tough weekend, you’re going to be down the order by quite some way. We still need to improve the tyre consumption although the most positive thing is we did the race simulation and we know how the bike behaves. We know the last couple of laps here can be critical. I think a podium is a realistic target but we’re still some way off targeting a race win, but that battle for the podium is hotly contested so I expect it to be a lot of guys, but I feel like one of the guys that can fight for that.”

Team-mate Andrea Locatelli, currently third in the standings, is determined to bounce back with a strong result after a technical issue prevented him from contending for victory in Race 2 of the Australian Round.

Andrea Locatelli

“I’m feeling better, after the test I felt pain in my left knee, but I improved this week. It’s important to get back on track because the feeling at and after Phillip Island was amazing. This is another track, but we can be fast. Never say never because the potential we have is quite high. We need to take an opportunity. This track is tricky at the end of the race with the tyre. I think we can stay in front during the race. At Phillip Island, we were close to fighting for victory but lost that chance. We are really close and have many races this year, so the target is to bring home a lot of podiums and, at the same time, is trying to fight for the win. I believe in it. We showed our potential. I hope it comes sooner rather than later but we will have an opportunity!”

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) ran Bulega very close at the recent Catalunya Test; ultimately, the Turk was only three-hundredths off Bulega’s benchmark but that was over a single lap, long run pace looks to be more challenging for the BMW man.

Toprak Razgatlioglu

“I like this circuit, just it has the problem of the grip. In testing, we find some good setups. I hope this weekend, my feeling is good, especially with the grip and that I’m fighting for the win. It’s a very difficult track for everyone. After some bad luck, BMW are working a lot; it looks like everything is fine. I asked for a new seat position, BMW immediately made it but I’ll use it at Assen. In the Superpole Race in Australia, Alvaro didn’t pass me on the straight; this is very good. In general, I’m very happy because the bike is very fast on the straight. In testing, I was worried because the pace wasn’t strong, especially on day two. Then, we found some setup, we had a good race pace in a 12-lap race simulation; all laps were in the 1’41s and really strong lap times. I hope we are in the top three or four but I’m ready to fight in the last laps. The target is to win, or the podium. Realistically, my target is the podium. It looks possible. In the race, if I’m feeling the potential for the fight, I’ll try to win because I’ve never won here.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Michael van Der Mark has previously clinched a victory at this track with Yamaha. Together, they will focus on adapting their BMW M 1000 RR to the circuit and aim for a strong performance.

Michael van der Mark

“It’s nice to go out on track and have another race weekend. It’s good that we had a test there last week and I think we are quite ready for the race weekend. We have a good base, we just have to work on details. Barcelona circuit is a fantastic race track. I think one of the key things to work on is to get a full race distance out of the tyres, mainly the front. It will be interesting but I’m looking forward to it. I had a good feeling at the test and also in Australia, we have seen how strong we can be. I can’t wait to race again and to fight for the best positions.”

Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) have also won at this circuit.

Scott Redding

“The Barcelona weekend will be an interesting one. We know that it’s not one of our stronger circuits on the calendar. Obviously having a test last week we were able to work on the bike set-up, trying to improve our weak points which is always good. Everyone is working super hard to do the best that we can. The race weekend is always different so we need to see with track conditions and weather. Hopefully we can have some better results than at Phillip Island, trying to get back on track and keep improving.”

Team HRC’s duo, Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona, the latter returning from injury sustained at Phillip Island, were well off the pace during the recent Catalunay Test and will be looking for some sort of breakthrough this weekend.

Xavi Vierge

“I’m super happy to be heading into round two, here at home! Riding in front of my home crowd always adds a special touch, and of course I love the track – it’s been the backdrop to some of the best moments in my career. After two intense days of testing last week, we’ve gathered a lot of data, which will be crucial for the team to prepare the best possible setup. This will allow us to hit the ground running and concentrate on our performance right from the start. Montmeló is normally a favourable track for our bike, and we need to exploit this to secure the best possible results.”

Iker Lecuona

“I really like the Montmeló track. I usually have good speed there and even secured pole position two years ago. Although we faced some challenges last year, we still managed to be competitive. This season, I expect a host of riders to be quick, with the overall level even higher than before. This makes the upcoming challenge more daunting, especially since I’m not yet 100% physically fit. After the injury, there was a whole month where I couldn’t train properly – in fact, I barely trained at all. During last week’s testing, I felt a bit fatigued. So, it remains to be seen if the race will be tougher than anticipated. I’m taking it one day at a time and not setting any expectations for the weekend, good or bad – we’ll just see how things unfold.”

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alex Lowes 50 2 Nicolo Bulega 41 3 Andrea Locatelli 29 4 Andrea Iannone 29 5 Alvaro Bautista 27 6 Danilo Petrucci 24 7 Dominique Aegerter 19 8 Toprak Razgatlioglu 18 9 Michael Van Der Mark 16 10 Garrett Gerloff 15 11 Sam Lowes 14 12 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 13 13 Xavi Vierge 9 14 Axel Bassani 9 15 Remy Gardner 8 16 Scott Redding 5 17 Philipp Oettl 2 18 Bradley Ray 1

WorldSSP

With the changes to the SuperSport schedule in 2024, teams now only have one practice session before heading straight into a 40-minute qualifying session on Friday.

Following his double win at Phillip Island, Yari Montella heads into the Pirelli Catalunya Round as the Championship leader, aiming to improve upon last year’s finishes at Barcelona, where he ended outside the top 10.

Marcel Schroetter will be a strong contender at the Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya, building on his solid Australian campaign and impressive podium records at the Spanish circuit.

The Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team, with a previous race win in Barcelona, holds the potential for another solid result, particularly with Adrian Huertas, who finished on the podium in the preceding race.

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), starting his 2024 season with a second-place finish in Race 1, will be eager to rebound from his DNF in Race 2 at Phillip Island.

Despite some hurdles at Phillip Island, both mechanical and physical, Oli Bayliss made a strong start to the season at Phillip Island and heads into this weekend sixth in the championship chase.

Countrymen Luke Power and Tom Edwards join Bayliss on the grid this weekend as they contest the WorldSSP Challenge, a sub-category within WorldSSP that only contests the European rounds on the calendar.

Tom Edwards

“Very excited for the weekend to get underway. thought I haven’t done a lot of laps on the V2 I’m confident that the season will start off well. A new bike and a new team, usually you’d be a bit nervous but I’m really glad that I went down to Phillip Island, even though I wasn’t racing. I was able to see the team dynamic and see the guys in action and it’s given me a lot of confidence in the season ahead. I’m feeling more prepared and ready than I ever have been going into a season. I’ve been working really hard in the off-season. My physical fitness is the best it’s ever been and my mental game is also stronger than ever. Barcelona is a track that I love. I got one of my best qualifying results, so it’s a great way to kick off the season for me. Heading into the weekend with a lot of confidence.“

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Yari Montella 50 2 Marcel Schroetter 36 3 Federico Caricasulo 26 4 Stefano Manzi 20 5 Bahattin Sofuoglu 20 6 Oliver Bayliss 17 7 Adrian Huertas 16 8 Lucas Mahias 16 9 John Mcphee 16 10 Jorge Navarro 13 11 Valentin Debise 11 12 Yeray Ruiz 10 13 Lorenzo Baldassarri 7 14 Tom Toparis 6 15 Anupab Sarmoon 5 16 Tom Booth-Amos 3 17 Marcel Brenner 3 18 Niki Tuuli 2 19 Ondrej Vostatek 2 20 Khairul Idham Bin Pawi 1

WorldSSP300

The 2024 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship season ushers in a new wave, with Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, and Kove, each showcasing their distinct strengths and innovations.

Reigning champion Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) sets out on a mission to defend his title after securing back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2023, making him the only two-time champion in the category. Transitioning to KTM, Buis seeks to etch his legacy deeper into WorldSSP300 history amidst a field of formidable competitors.

Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) emerges as one of the main competitors to Jeffrey Buis’s reign. Joining Buis’ former team, MTM Kawasaki, alongside Loris Veneman, Gennai brings his four-time race-winning prowess to the Championship, aiming to challenge the reigning champion’s dominance.

Among the returning contenders are race winners from the 2023 season, including Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia), Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse), and Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team). While Bruno Ieraci (Team ProDina Kawasaki) also clinched victories as a wildcard entrant in the previous season, he returns full-time to the championship, as does Inigo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki).

In line with WorldSSP, the WorldSSP300 category experiences notable shifts in scheduling, with a significant change being the determination of grids for Race 2 based on the fastest laps recorded in Race 1. Additionally, the Tissot Superpole sessions occur on Friday following a morning Free Practice session.

There are no Australians on the WorldSSP300 grid in 202.

2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup

Preparations for the 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup calendar got underway from March 15th to 17th at Catalunya as this year’s young riders enjoyed their induction and a two-day test ahead of the season-opening races at the venue this weekend.

A total of 18 riders were welcomed to the Catalan track – 16 of them making up the full-time grid, plus two wildcards.

Among these 16 riders, all aged between 14 and 18, 13 countries are represented, reflecting a truly international field for 2024 as the championship gains FIM World Cup status.

Flying the flag for Australia in the series is Cameron Swain and the young Queenslander announced his podium intentions by placing sixth at the recent test.

The Yamaha YZF-R3 machines they will race all season were then randomly allocated via a raffle system, ensuring equality between all the bikes. The next two days were spent on track in prime conditions as the entrants got to grips with their bikes ahead of the cup’s first races next weekend.

The 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup will take place alongside selected rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship in Barcelona, Assen, Misano, Donington, Magny-Cours and Aragon.

Catalunya WorldSBK Schedule (AEDT)

Friday Time Class Event 1900 bLU cRU FP 1940 WSSP300 FP 2020 WSBK FP1 2120 WSSP FP1 2330 bLU cRU SPole 0010 (sat) WSSP300 SPole 0100(Sat) WSBK FP2 0200(Sat) WSSP SPole

Saturday Time Class Event 1900 WSBK FP3 1930 WSSP300 WUP 1950 WSSP WUP 2110 WSBK SPole 2150 bLU cRU R1 2245 WSSP300 R1 0000 (Mon) WSBK R1 0115 (Mon) WSSP R1

Sunday

Time Class Event 1900 WSBK WUP 1920 WSSP300 WUP2 1940 WSSP WUP2 2100 WSBK SPRace 2150 bLU cRU R2 2245 WSSP300 R2 0000 (Sun) WSBK R2 0015 (Sun) WSSP R2

