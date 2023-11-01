2024 Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha have pulled the covers off the 2024 iteration of the popular triple treat that is their MT-09.

The styling is brought more up to date through revised bodywork along with sharper looking LED lighting throughout and a new shape to the fuel tank.

Yamaha claim that the acoustics are improved via new air-box ducts and an ‘acoustic amplifier grille’ that helps channel sound towards the rider.

Ergonomics are tweaked with the bars now lower and adjustable through two positions while the pegs are positioned 30 mm rearward and raised by 10 mm.

The rear brake pedal is revised and is now made from forged aluminium while the shift lever tip has been massaged to reduce shift throw.

A Brembo radial master cylinder along with adjustable brake and clutch levers are improved touch-points.

The rider and pillion seats are now separated with a marked step between the two helping to keep the rider tilted forward. Under the seat a USB-C socket is provided to charge accessories.

KYB provide the fully-adjustable 41 mm forks that feature revised settings to cater for the changed riding position. The rear linkage has also been revised and the KYB rear shock valved with spirited cornering in mind.

The five-inch TFT display and new switch-gear facilitate Bluetooth functionality when paired to your phone and a Bluetooth headset. Navigation cues can be displayed on the screen and cruise control is standard.

New for 2024, MT-09 riders can now further customise their riding experience via the Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings, which allow the rider to select engine power characteristics and the level of electronic intervention to suit their preferences and road conditions.

Three integrated riding modes, Sport, Street and Rain featuring factory settings with different intervention levels to suit various conditions are complemented by the option to pre-set two Custom modes.

This allows the creation of specific YRC settings to suit certain situations (weather, location etc.) by altering the level of electronic support such as Power (PWR), Slide Control System (SCS), Traction Control System (TCS) and LIF (Lift Control) – all of which can be set directly through the MT-09’s dashboard or using a smartphone via the MyRide app.

These personalised settings can be sent to the machine from the rider’s smartphone and cycled between with ease while riding using the all-new switch-gear.

In 2021, the third generation MT-09 became the first Hyper Naked to be equipped with the high-tech six-axis IMU directly developed from the R1.

Constantly measuring acceleration in the forward-backward, up-down and left-right directions – as well as the angular velocity in the machine’s pitch, roll and yaw directions – the six-axis IMU is able to send data in real time to the ECU which controls the suite of electronic rider aids, including the lean sensitive Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS), as well as a front wheel Lift Control System (LIF) and Brake Control System (BC).

This suite is further enhanced for the 2024 MT-09 with the addition of a Back Slip Regulator (BSR), which offers stabilisation when the rear wheel locks under excessive engine braking by controlling the level of torque produced.

The new MT-09 is equipped with Yamaha’s third generation quick-shifter.

The new MT-09 will be available in three colours: Midnight Cyan, Icon Blue and Tech Black. Delivery dates to Australian dealers and pricing is yet to be confirmed.