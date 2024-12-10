2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

The 2025 calendar for the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup has been released provisionally, with 20 riders from 10 countries set to contest the series, seven returning competitors joining 13 exciting new talents recruited at the Selection Event.

Among the returnees are riders like Ryota Ogiwara and Seiryu Ikegami, who finished second and fifth respectively this year and will no doubt set the bar high for the newcomers as they get set on the Road to MotoGP.

Aussies Rikki Henry and Archie Schmidt also return, Schmidt having finished 2024 in 11th – on equal points to Levi Russo, while Henry finished in 13th.

The 20-strong field hails from Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Korea, China, India, Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, ensuring another diverse ATC campaign.

The season will once again feature six rounds and 12 races, beginning with a pre-season test on the 21st and 22nd of February in Thailand. Round 1 follows shortly after at the Chang International Circuit from the 28th of February to the 2nd of March.

The action then moves to Qatar in April, before heading to Petronas Sepang International Circuit with Malaysian SBK mid-year, and concluding the calendar with visits to Japan, Indonesia, and a final showdown back in Malaysia alongside MotoGP.

2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar

Date Round Event Location Nation 21–22 Feb Test None Chang International Circuit Thailand 28 Feb-Mar 2 Round 1 MotoGP Chang International Circuit Thailand 11–13 April Round 2 MotoGP Lusail International Circuit Qatar Aug/Sept Round 3 TBC Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia 26–28 Sept Round 4 MotoGP Mobility Resort Motegi Japan 3-5th Oct Round 5 MotoGP Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit Indonesia 24–26 Oct Round 6 MotoGP Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia

2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entries