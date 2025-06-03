2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship

Rounds Five/Six – Tintinara, SA

2025 Australian Enduro Championship

Round Five – Saturday

Pro Enduro

Fast off the start, Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM Racing Team) was ready to be the rider everyone chased, rounding the first turn with a clear lead. However, a track change announcement at turn three—altering it from an S-bend to a straight line—was missed by Milner.

As a result, he rode the S-bend and lost the lead, rejoining in 8th place. Korey McMahon took full advantage and snatched the lead, but that too was short-lived due to a fall early in the opening laps, dropping him deep into the top 10.

Will Dennett (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) found himself with clean air—a chance to run at full pace—and he took it, opening up a healthy lead over the first two laps, with fellow Shop Yamaha rider Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) in pursuit. McMahon quickly moved back into third, with Reynders, Dickson, and Wilksch in tow.

Things stepped up a gear on lap three. Ruprecht was closing in on Dennett, and Milner had just overtaken McMahon for third before Yamaha stopped for the first of two refuel pit stops. Milner inherited the lead, with the two Yamahas in second and third.

KTM pitted on lap four. Milner’s crew executed a slick stop, allowing him to exit still in the lead. Ruprecht was now second, Dennett third, McMahon fourth, and Wilksch moving forward into fifth.

Lap five would be Ruprecht’s undoing, gradually dropping off the pace and down the order. Milner stretched out a massive 56-second lead by the finish, securing a dominant cross country victory. Dennett held on for second, but not without a fight—McMahon made a final dive for the position on the last lap before clipping a tree. He still finished third.

Andrew Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) worked through to fourth, Reynders fifth. After falling through the field due to a hand issue, Wil Ruprecht came home sixth, just ahead of Riley McGillivray in seventh and Cooper Sheidow in eighth.

Pro Enduro Round Five Results – Top 15

Pos Competitor Time 1 Daniel MILNER (E2) 2:55:56.826 2 William DENNETT (E2) 2:56:53.193 3 Korey MCMAHON (E3) 2:57:07.565 4 Andrew WILKSCH (E2) 2:59:33.222 5 Jonte REYNDERS (E1) 2:59:47.738 6 Wil RUPRECHT (E2) 3:02:42.915 7 Riley MCGILLIVRAY (E3) 3:02:48.244 8 Cooper SHEIDOW (E1) 3:06:09.745 9 Jye DICKSON (E3) 3:06:47.912 10 Fraser HIGLETT (E1) 3:07:54.818 11 Tom BUXTON (E2) 3:08:09.069 12 Max MIDWINTER (E2) 3:08:34.913 13 Liam MASON (E2) 3:08:37.798 14 William PRICE (E1) 3:08:47.491 15 Jeremy CARPENTIER (E2) 3:10:49.140

E1

It was another dominant day for Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) in E1, unmatched in the class as he continues to eye the Pro Enduro championship. The fast, sandy track made for a challenging day on the smaller-capacity machines as they battled for track position.

Will Price (Empire Kawasaki) positioned himself well early and maintained second place for half the race before slipping back to fourth by the end. Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha), however, started further back but showed persistence, setting his fastest lap on lap five and working through to finish second in class.

Fraser Higlett (Blu Cru Yamaha) came third after a tough battle with his teammate in the final stages. Ryan Hayward had a consistent day, positioning himself well early and finishing fifth.

E1 Round Five Results

Pos Rider Time/Lap Gap 1 Jonte REYNDERS 2:59:47.738 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 3:06:09.745 3 Fraser HIGLETT 3:07:54.818 4 William PRICE 3:08:47.491 5 Ryan HAYWARD 3:12:46.692 6 Luke CHELLAS 3:15:05.074 7 Jett YARNOLD 3:16:19.003 8 Wil CARPENTER 2:56:56.478 +1 lap 9 Mitchell STANWAY 3:05:05.985 +1 lap 10 Lachlan BICKLE 3:00:13.866 +2 lap 11 Cameron JOHNSON 3:14:59.640 +2 lap

E2

As noted earlier, Daniel Milner’s day didn’t start ideally, but that misstep ignited the determination that carried him to a clear win. William Dennett had one of his best performances in years—aggressive and fast over the first three laps.

His teammate Wil Ruprecht passed him for second shortly after the pit stop and opened a small gap. However, Ruprecht struggled to hold on and slipped down the order with over an hour still to race. Dennett reclaimed second place.

Andrew Wilksch had a tough opening lap, falling back through the field but fought hard to claim a well-earned third in class. Tom Buxton rode a quiet, steady race and finished fifth. Max Midwinter began toward the front and held his position deep into the race, only challenged late in the day by Liam Mason. Just 3 seconds separated them at the line for sixth and seventh, respectively.

E2 Round Five Results

Pos Rider Time/Lap Gap 1 Daniel MILNER 2:55:56.826 2 William DENNETT 2:56:53.193 3 Andrew WILKSCH 2:59:33.222 4 Wil RUPRECHT 3:02:42.915 5 Tom BUXTON 3:08:09.069 6 Max MIDWINTER 3:08:34.913 7 Liam MASON 3:08:37.798 8 Jeremy CARPENTIER 3:10:49.140 9 Brock NICHOLS 3:16:53.995 10 Oliver PITCHFORD 2:55:00.881 +1 lap 11 Jackson ROSSI 2:58:29.715 +1 lap 12 Lachlan PATTULLO 3:00:38.660 +1 lap 13 Sean THROUP 3:02:32.413 +1 lap 14 Tristan THROUP 3:06:32.756 +1 lap 15 Benjamin TEED 3:08:50.250 +1 lap 16 Todd MUSTER 3:14:57.009 +1 lap 17 Nicholas THROUP 3:20:14.364 +1 lap 18 Miller MENDHAM 3:29:28.630 +1 lap 19 Harrison BAKER 2:55:23.498 +2 lap 20 Chad SPARROW 2:55:02.872 +3 lap

E3

Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) again dominated E3, finishing over five minutes ahead of the rest of the class. While focused on the Pro Enduro title, he continues to collect class wins along the way.

Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) was strong in the sands of Tintinara, positioning himself well early and gaining momentum throughout, setting his fastest lap on lap five. His efforts earned him second in class.

Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) began the day as a favourite but never really found his rhythm. Despite that, he pushed through to finish third on a day that saw many others falter.

E3 Round Five Results

Pos Rider Time/Lap Gap 1 Korey MCMAHON 2:57:07.565 2 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 3:02:48.244 3 Jye DICKSON 3:06:47.912 4 Max RIKYS 2:55:49.763 +1 lap 5 Braden TAYLOR 3:00:20.085 +1 lap 6 Tom DEVRIES 3:08:24.206 +1 lap 7 Daniel KENNEDY 3:22:30.396 +2 lap 8 Brodie YOUNG 3:09:44.017 +3 lap

EW

Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) once again stamped her authority on the EW class, taking the lead straight off the start and never looking back. She battled through the day to secure a 2-minute win.

Emelie Karlsson (Triumph Australia) achieved her best result of 2025, locking down second place on the opening lap and holding it comfortably to the end.

Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) didn’t start the day as planned, struggling to get her bike started and entering the first turn in last place. True to form, she fought her way through the field and finished third on the day.

EW Round Five Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Jessica GARDINER 2:04:24.783 2 Emelie KARLSSON 2:06:50.653 3 Madi SIMPSON 2:12:09.330 4 Jade CHELLAS 2:15:37.247 5 Ebony NIELSEN 2:15:48.469 6 Monique SIMIONI 2:15:50.833 7 Shaylynne KUHNKE 2:08:00.376 +1 lap 8 Charlize WALDHUTER 2:29:14.098 +1 lap

EJ

The battle for the EJ win went down to the wire. Kogan Lock (GASGAS) ran into issues early, colliding with a fallen rider on the opening lap. Will McInnes (KTM) led the EJ class, also running high in the Pro Enduro standings and holding strong among elite company.

Lock didn’t give up, chipping away at the gap and closing to within 6 seconds by the finish. But it wasn’t enough—McInnes held on for his first round win of 2025, with Lock second.

Tomas Porto claimed his first podium of the year, followed by Oscar Harris in fourth and Oliver Paterno in fifth.

EJ Round Five Results

Pos Rider Time/Lap Gap 1 Will MCINNES 3:15:17.181 2 Kogan LOCK 3:15:23.138 3 Tomas PORTO 2:55:13.241 +1 lap 4 Oscar HARRIS 3:01:22.094 +1 lap 5 Oliver PATERNO 3:03:41.952 +1 lap 6 Mason PHILLIPS 3:07:23.634 +1 lap 7 Archie SALOPAYEVS 3:12:10.603 +1 lap 8 Ryan JORDAN 3:12:52.605 +1 lap 9 Rylan EUSTACE 3:14:48.424 +1 lap 10 Fletcher TUCKER 3:20:14.233 +1 lap 11 John KENNEDY 3:23:21.987 +1 lap 12 Marley CAMP 3:01:15.714 +2 lap

2025 Australian Enduro Championship

Round Six – Sunday

Pro Enduro

After a less-than-impressive result in cross-country, Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) rolled into the sprints ready for redemption. The opening test saw familiar names at the front — Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM Racing Team) was fast and set the bar high.

Andrew Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) chased his times, falling just short, but it was Dickson who landed the first blow, finishing four seconds ahead of everyone. He repeated this in the second test before Milner returned to the top in the third, beating Dickson by only one second.

Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) continued his momentum from cross-country, placing third and fourth in the first four tests. However, a mistake in the fifth saw him drop to seventh.

Will Dennet (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team), Jonte Rynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team), Wilksch, and McMahon traded top-five placings throughout the day. The track made it extremely difficult to ride consistently and without mistakes.

At day’s end, it was Jye Dickson picking up his first-ever Australian Enduro Championship round win — also the first for the Beta Australian Offroad Team. Daniel Milner, pushing through heavily blistered hands, claimed second, with Andrew Wilksch rounding out the podium.

Jye Dickson

“I struggled with the dust on Saturday, which caused vision issues and affected my riding. Sunday was a big turnaround for me, I knew I had the pace, I just had to stay consistent. It was a great day, taking out my first outright win. The Beta RR 480 RACE felt great all weekend.”

Daniel Milner

“Rounds 5 and 6 went pretty well. We had a good day yesterday in the Cross Country, even though the start was a bit rough after I wasn’t told about a track change early on and dropped about five or six positions. From there, I just got fired up, charged hard all day, and managed to get myself to the front. Once I was there, I held a solid lead for the rest of the race. Today, I tried to do the same, but just didn’t have the pace that Jye Dickson was running – he was riding well all day. I focused on staying consistent and avoiding mistakes, which I was able to do. I still got the class win, which I’m stoked about, and finished second outright. Overall, it was a solid weekend for the team. Everything worked really well and it all ran smoothly. The bikes were faultless all weekend, so I’m happy with the result.”

Korey McMahon

“It was a brutal Cross Country on Saturday, but our pace was there all day. I made a few mistakes early, but I’m happy with how it went otherwise. Today was going really good, I was battling in the top three outright all day until the last two Sprints. I twisted my bad knee the wrong way, and it looks like I might’ve done something to it, but fingers crossed it’s okay. It was a tough way to end the day and the weekend, but P4 outright is still not a horrible result.”

Jonte Reynders

“The KTM 250 XC-F did unreal in the Cross Country – it didn’t miss a beat all weekend in the tough conditions, actually! Saturday was awesome, we were able to get the E1 win. The track was brutal out there, but the bike was working well all weekend long. Sunday wasn’t the result we wanted and it was my misjudgement that cost us with the penalty there, but we’ll be back to get it done in the next rounds. Thank you to the team for working tirelessly – let’s rebound in Casterton!”

Pro Enduro Round Six Results – Top 15

Pos Rider Time 1 Jye DICKSON (E3) 1:05:25.954 2 Daniel MILNER (E2) 1:06:02.411 3 Andrew WILKSCH (E2) 1:06:41.368 4 Korey MCMAHON (E3) 1:07:00.273 5 William DENNETT (E2) 1:07:27.508 6 Riley MCGILLIVRAY (E3) 1:08:09.649 7 Tom BUXTON (E2) 1:09:37.105 8 Jeremy CARPENTIER (E2) 1:09:38.186 9 Cooper SHEIDOW (E1) 1:09:56.088 10 Jett YARNOLD (E1) 1:10:36.739 11 Max MIDWINTER (E2) 1:10:41.960 12 Liam MASON (E2) 1:10:44.365 13 Wil RUPRECHT (E2) 1:10:50.398 14 William PRICE (E1) 1:11:01.466 15 Thynan KEAN (E1) 1:11:22.188

E1

Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) wasted no time getting up to speed in the sprints, pulling out a 22-second lead in the first test — a trend he maintained all day. However, a penalty added five minutes to his total time, dropping him to fifth and off the podium.

The battle for the minors went back and forth all day. Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha) was second after test one, with Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) in third. The two swapped positions for the second and third tests.

It wasn’t until Test 5 that a major shift occurred — Will Price (Empire Kawasaki), running consistent times, took third after a mistake from Yarnold. Yarnold’s troubles continued, finishing seventh in the final test. Will Price remained strong, claiming another third in Test 6.

At the close of the day, Cooper Sheidow stood on top, Jett Yarnold claimed second, and Will Price took third.

E1 Round Six Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Cooper SHEIDOW 1:09:56.088 2 Jett YARNOLD 1:10:36.739 3 William PRICE 1:11:01.466 4 Thynan KEAN 1:11:22.188 5 Luke CHELLAS 1:12:00.333 6 Jonte REYNDERS 1:12:07.199 7 Ryan HAYWARD 1:12:11.817 8 Fraser HIGLETT 1:14:05.592 9 Brodie PETSCHAUER 1:18:52.866 10 Mitchell STANWAY 1:21:16.992 11 Lachlan BICKLE 1:27:46.459 12 Cameron JOHNSON 1:13:51.665

E2

The E2 class has been close throughout the series, with two riders nearly inseparable going into the weekend. Daniel Milner showed in cross-country that he would be a force to be reckoned with at Tintinara, getting out early with incredible pace.

Andrew Wilksch found form in the sprints. He bounced and hopped through the course with a calculated ride, though a different approach in Test 3 saw him drop down the order. He regrouped and collected class wins in Tests 5 and 6.

After his best cross-country result of the year, Will Dennet was expected to come into the sprints strong. Consistency was key, placing third in all but the fourth test, where he finished second.

Behind them, Jeremy Carpentier was having his best ride of the year, grabbing fourth in the first three tests. A big crash in Test 4 slowed his momentum, and he fell down the order for the remainder of the day.

Wil Ruprecht had a tough weekend. Sustaining hand issues during the cross-country race left him on the back foot even before the first sprint. His best result was fourth in Test 1, and he continued to slide down the order afterward.

Milner did enough to secure the class win and a major points haul in the championship. Andrew Wilksch landed second on the day, with Will Dennet in third.

Will Dennett

“It was a good weekend in some tough conditions,” Dennett begins. “I like riding in sand but it’s much harder when the sand is really dry and it moves so much and there is no traction if you don’t work the bike through it. I had some good pace going on each day but looking back, I would alter the way I raced the Cross Country. I think I wouldn’t push so hard on the opening laps but rather let the race come to me a little and just save some energy as three hours at that pace, I simply couldn’t sustain. Thanks to everyone on the ShopYamaha Team as well as my dad for his help. The bike was awesome all weekend and I feel like I’m getting back to my best, so really looking forward to the back half of the year.”

Wil Ruprecht

“It wasn’t the weekend I was hoping for, and I really wanted to do better. I knew I needed to be better at riding in sand, so I spent plenty of time in the lead up to the weekend riding in sandy conditions and making sure I was prepared but just after halfway, I was struggling to hang on. When my hands started tearing up, I couldn’t ride like I would normally and tried to settle into a pace I could sustain until the end. I was able to do that, but it just wrecked my Sunday. I simply couldn’t ride with any authority and was just trying to make the day.”

E2 Round Six Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Daniel MILNER 1:06:02.411 2 Andrew WILKSCH 1:06:41.368 3 William DENNETT 1:07:27.508 4 Tom BUXTON 1:09:37.105 5 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:09:38.186 6 Max MIDWINTER 1:10:41.960 7 Liam MASON 1:10:44.365 8 Wil RUPRECHT 1:10:50.398 9 Chad SPARROW 1:13:21.269 10 Brock NICHOLS 1:14:06.918 11 Lachlan PATTULLO 1:15:27.721 12 Oliver PITCHFORD 1:15:35.912 13 Jackson ROSSI 1:16:59.045 14 Tristan THROUP 1:18:54.476 15 Harrison BAKER 1:20:06.904 16 Benjamin TEED 1:21:39.446 17 Todd MUSTER 1:21:42.410 18 Nicholas THROUP 1:23:09.861 19 Tom RENDELL 1:24:10.037

E3

Jye Dickson was right at home in the sand — comfortable throughout the day and never challenged in his class. His win, finishing 1 minute 30 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, sent a strong message for upcoming sand races.

Korey McMahon finished second, unable to match Dickson’s pace but riding a consistent race. A tip-over in Test 5 let Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) grab second for that test before returning to his run of thirds. McMahon held on for second overall, with McGillivray rounding out the podium.

E3 Round Six Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Jye DICKSON 1:05:25.954 2 Korey MCMAHON 1:07:00.273 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:08:09.649 4 Joshua WHITEHEAD 1:13:15.704 5 Max RIKYS 1:14:36.804 6 Brodie YOUNG 1:19:35.896 7 Tom DEVRIES 1:21:51.237 8 Daniel KENNEDY 1:26:42.763

EW

EW was dominated by a familiar name — Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) — who was simply too strong on the day. On a track very different from the cross-country course, she found her groove early and steamrolled her way to a decisive victory.

After a successful cross-country outing, Emelie Karlsson opened with a solid second in Test 1 but didn’t line up for any further tests. Unlike earlier rounds, Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) couldn’t match Gardiner’s speed and rode out the day for second overall. Ebony Nielsen (Beta Australia Enduro Team) collected valuable championship points and secured third.

Jess Gardiner

“I have had a bit going on lately, so it was nice to just get on my bike, leave everything behind and just go race for the weekend,” she begins. “It’s the best I have felt in some time and I’m not normally any good in the sand, so it’s a good to get another win but also improve in conditions that I usually struggle with.”

EW Round Six Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Jess Gardiner 1:20:12.375 2 Madi SIMPSON 1:22:38.580 3 Ebony NIELSEN 1:28:02.918 4 Jade CHELLAS 1:29:03.342 5 Monique SIMIONI 1:31:51.704 6 Shaylynne KUHNKE 1:43:11.038

EJ

New names at the top are not uncommon in the EJ class. After a solid cross-country performance, Will McInnes (KTM)returned to the line full of confidence and executed his plan perfectly — going unbeaten in every test and opening up a lead of just under a minute to claim victory.

Class championship leader Kogan Lock (GASGAS) had a quiet but steady day, finishing second and collecting valuable championship points. Fletcher Turner (KTM) rounded out the EJ podium.

EJ Round Six Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Will MCINNES 1:12:17.031 2 Kogan LOCK 1:13:14.471 3 Fletcher TUCKER 1:13:53.019 4 Oscar HARRIS 1:15:11.364 5 Tomas PORTO 1:15:51.929 6 Beau TRIPCONY 1:16:31.599 7 Ryan JORDAN 1:16:38.410 8 Archie SALOPAYEVS 1:17:22.817 9 Mason PHILLIPS 1:17:23.115 10 John KENNEDY 1:20:21.280 11 Marley CAMP 1:27:59.557

2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship Standings after Round Six

Pro Enduro Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Daniel MILNER 141 2 Wil RUPRECHT 113 3 Andrew WILKSCH 106 4 Korey MCMAHON 105 5 William DENNETT 104 6 Jye DICKSON 101 7 Jonte REYNDERS 91 8 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 71 9 Cooper SHEIDOW 70 10 Tom BUXTON 69 11 Jeremy CARPENTIER 51 12 Fraser HIGLETT 50 13 Jett YARNOLD 40 14 Max MIDWINTER 35 15 William PRICE 32 16 Ryan HAYWARD 29 17 Stefan GRANQUIST 27 18 Liam MASON 17 19 Eli TRIPCONY 16 20 Joshua WHITEHEAD 14 21 Luke CHELLAS 13 22 Jake HENDERSON 10 23 Deegan GRAHAM 7 24 Thynan KEAN 6 25 Broc GRABHAM 4 26 Brock NICHOLS 2 27 Chad SPARROW 1 28 Oliver PITCHFORD 1

E1 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Jonte REYNDERS 140 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 131 3 Fraser HIGLETT 111 4 Jett YARNOLD 100 5 William PRICE 96 6 Ryan HAYWARD 90 7 Luke CHELLAS 82 8 Stefan GRANQUIST 66 9 Eli TRIPCONY 59 10 Dallan VILLANI 43

E2 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Daniel MILNER 144 2 Wil RUPRECHT 125 3 Andrew WILKSCH 120 4 William DENNETT 116 5 Tom BUXTON 96 6 Jeremy CARPENTIER 88 7 Max MIDWINTER 86 8 Brock NICHOLS 61 9 Deegan GRAHAM 52 10 Jake HENDERSON 51

E3 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Korey MCMAHON 144 2 Jye DICKSON 136 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 122 4 Max RIKYS 94 5 Joshua WHITEHEAD 78 6 Brodie YOUNG 69 7 Tom DEVRIES 68 8 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 53 9 Cody HOWELL 47 10 Daniel KENNEDY 45

EJ Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Kogan LOCK 141 2 Will MCINNES 130 3 Fletcher TUCKER 99 4 Tomas PORTO 93 5 Oliver PATERNO 90 6 Oscar HARRIS 85 7 Ryan JORDAN 75 8 Mason PHILLIPS 70 9 Beau TRIPCONY 64 10 Archie SALOPAYEVS 61

EW Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Jessica GARDINER 144 2 Madi SIMPSON 132 3 Ebony NIELSEN 114 4 Jade CHELLAS 91 5 Emelie KARLSSON 89 6 Monique SIMIONI 83 7 Shaylynne KUHNKE 73 8 Madison HEALEY 42 9 Courtney RUBIE 32 10 Mia TONGUE 30

Rounds seven and eight of the 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXStore will be held in Casterton, Victoria on June 28-29.

2025 AusEnduro classes of competition

Senior championship

• E1: 120-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

• E2: 220-250cc 2T and 275-450cc 4T

• E3: 290-500cc 2t & 475-650cc 4T

• EJ (Junior): All Powers (Rider must be under 18 years as of January 1, 2025)

• EW (Women): All Powers

• EV (Vets): All Powers (Rider must be 35-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

• EM (Masters): All Powers (Rider must be 45-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

Junior championship

• J2 (12-U15 years): 85cc 2T and up to 150cc 4T

• J3 (13-U15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• J4 (15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• JG (12-U16 years): 85-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

Cup

• JJ (9-U12 years): 65cc

• J1 (9-U12 years): 85cc 2T and 150cc 4

• Sportsman: All Powers, state clubman riders

• EWD (Enduro Women’s Development): All Powers

• EL (Legends): All Powers (Rider must be 50-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

2025 Australian Enduro Championship Calendar