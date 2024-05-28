2025 Honda CRF250RWE, CRF250R, CRF450R, CRF450RWE

Jett Lawrence just won the 2024 AMA 450cc Supercross championship in his rookie year, making it the perfect opportunity for Honda to unveil its new 2025 competition CRF models. These include an all-new ‘WE’ version in the 250 class to join the 450 and another factory ‘Works Edition’.

To ensure Honda continues to lead the category, the CRF250R, CRF450R, and CRF450RWE all see major changes to the frame, suspension, engine, and serviceability areas, while the all-new CRF250RWE model complements its bigger brother, the CRF450RWE.

All new 2025 CRF models will be arriving in Q4 of 2024 in Extreme Red.

Ride-away pricing is yet to be announced.

Head to the Honda Motorcycles Australia website for more info (link).

2025 Honda CRF250R

After winning the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross 250 title and both regions of the AMA Supercross 250 Championship in the hands of Jett and Hunter Lawrence, the CRF250R is not resting on its laurels for the 2025 model year.

For 2025, the CRF250R takes another step forward in its evolution with advancements to its chassis, suspension, and engine. That includes an updated main frame and new subframe, fork updates and new shock plus linkage, revised front caliper, redesigned airbox, all new ECU maps and revised muffler, just to name a few of the changes.

2025 Honda CRF250R updates

Updated main frame constructed of 70% new components to optimise rigidity and improve handling characteristics.

New sub-frame mounting point optimises lateral rigidity and reduces energy transmission from the rear of the bike to the front.

The rigidity of the steering stem, triple clamps, outer fork tubes and front axle have all been revised to match the frame updates.

The fork features new springs kit-fork-inspired Bending Control Valves, seals, and oil for a consistent feel throughout the stroke, while minimising harsh feedback.

A new shock spring, reservoir, shaft, and oil seal contribute to a consistent stroke feel to match the fork updates.

The linkage has been updated to a one-piece structure that enhances rigidity, to improve tracking and stability performance. It also features a new leverage ratio that decreases pitching while improving bottoming resistance.

The front brake caliper has an updated piston and seals for consistent performance throughout the moto. It also features new machined accents.

The redesigned airbox provides a straighter pathway for airflow, improving throttle control and top-end power.

Increased crank rigidity enhances midrange torque.

The revised muffler and header pipe design is straighter and smoother, improving acceleration.

New ECU maps offer a smoother delivery while retaining strong torque and power throughout the rev range.

2025 Honda CRF250RWE

All-new model for the 2025 model year, the CRF250RWE brings the premium componentry used by Team Honda HRC to the quarter-litre category for the first time. Inspired by the factory race bikes of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas, this special edition (Works Edition, or ‘WE’) offers high-level performance right out of the box, with a wide range of race-proven upgrades.

With the platform-wide chassis, the CRF250RWE represents Honda’s most advanced 250 cc motocross bike to date. Compared to the CRF250R, the Works Edition model has several special components, see below for the full list:

2025 Honda CRF250RWE premium features

Hydraulic clutch system

New Yoshimura exhaust with stainless-steel header pipe and titanium muffler

Twin Air filter

Throttle Jockey Team Honda HRC graphics

Throttle Jockey seat cover

Matte Red Metallic cylinder-head cover

Hand-polished cylinder ports

D.I.D DirtStar LT-X rims

Kashima-coated outer fork tubes

Titanium oxide-coated fork legs

Black anodised axle holder

Titanium oxide-coated 18mm shock shaft

Hand-operated fork-compression adjuster

D.I.D-DM2 Gold chain

Grey metallic-coated triple clamps

Renthal Kevlar grips

Dedicated ignition and injection mapping

Dunlop MX33 Tires (wider 110 rear tyre)

2025 Honda CRF450R

The 2025 CRF450R makes important strides in handling characteristics, power delivery and suspension performance for 2025, aimed at allowing riders to perform at their best. Several years in the making, the new model integrates input from factory HRC riders like Jett and Hunter Lawrence and five-time MXGP world champion Tim Gajser, as well as professional test riders.

Many of its features have been developed and used in competition during Jett Lawrence’s perfect 2023 Pro Motocross season, his 2023 450 SuperMotocross championship, and his 2024 450 Supercross title. However, this bike isn’t just for the pros; Honda’s engineers also considered feedback from customers and leading motocross media to deliver performance and rideability.

Updates at a glance include an updated main frame and new subframe, revised fork internals and new shock, front caliper update, redesigned airbox, new ECU maps and redesigned bodywork, to name just a few highlights.

2025 Honda CRF450R updates

Updated main frame constructed of 70% new components to optimise rigidity and improve handling characteristics.

New sub-frame mounting point optimises lateral rigidity and reduces energy transmission from the rear of the bike to the front.

The rigidity of the steering stem, triple clamps, outer fork tubes and front axle have all been revised to match the frame updates.

The fork features new springs kit-fork-inspired Bending Control Valves, seals and oil for a consistent feel throughout the stroke, while minimising harsh feedback.

A new shock spring, reservoir, shaft, and oil seal contribute to a consistent stroke feel to match the fork updates.

The linkage has been updated to a one-piece structure that enhances rigidity, to improve tracking and stability performance. It also features a new leverage ratio that decreases pitching while improving bottoming resistance.

The front brake caliper has an updated piston and seals for consistent performance throughout the moto. It also features new machined accents.

The redesigned airbox provides a straighter pathway for airflow, improving throttle control and top-end power.

The revised header pipe design is longer, creating more controllable power in the low-to-mid rpm range.

New ECU maps offer smoother delivery while retaining strong torque and power throughout the rev range.

The redesigned bodywork features smooth, flat surfaces to promote freedom of movement and offer a large contact point for gripping the bike.

Rear-shock removal time has been cut in half by eliminating the need to remove the sub-frame in order to access the shock.

2025 Honda CRF450RWE

The purpose-built race weapon, the 2025 CRF450RWE is for riders seeking the ultimate motocross machine. Inspired by the factory Honda HRC machines of Jett and Hunter Lawrence, this special version (“WE” stands for Works Edition) features a long list of component upgrades that are championship-proven in the AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross series.

Compared to the CRF450R, the Works Edition version has several special components:

2025 Honda CRF450RWE premium features

Hinson clutch basket and cover

Yoshimura exhaust with stainless-steel header pipe and titanium muffler

Twin Air filter

Throttle Jockey Team Honda HRC graphics

Throttle Jockey seat cover

Matte Red Metallic cylinder-head cover

Hand-polished cylinder ports

D.I.D DirtStar LT-X rims

Kashima-coated outer fork tubes

Titanium oxide-coated fork legs

Black anodised axle holder

Titanium oxide-coated 18mm shock shaft

Hand-operated fork compression adjuster

D.I.D-DM2 Gold chain

Grey metallic coated triple clamps

Renthal Kevlar grips

Dedicated ignition and injection mapping

