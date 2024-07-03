2025 Husqvarna TC85

Husqvarna will release a new generation TC85 in the Australian and New Zealand markets in September 2024 that underlines the Austrian manufacturer’s current commitment to two-stroke development.

The competition-focused machine is now built around an all-new chassis that is claimed to offer significantly improved handling and stability.

Mirroring the construction of the full-size machines, the new WP XACT shock, which is 16 mm shorter than before and claimed to ensure a more balanced chassis, is mounted onto the upper frame tube. This design is claimed to create a more planted feel for the TC 85 and offer huge benefits on rough tracks and big jumps.

Additionally, the steering head angle is reduced by a half degree and positioned 6 mm closer to the centre of the chassis for enhanced cornering, especially when exiting turns.

The 85 cc two-stroke engine benefits from several new components, all introduced to create stronger power in the low to mid-range without sacrificing top-end performance.

The updates include a new cylinder head, spark plug, ignition, and exhaust, with the settings inside the Keihin carburettor adjusted to suit the improved engine.

Finally, when compared to the outgoing generation, the engine is rotated three degrees upwards at the front, and by pivoting from the same mounting point at the swingarm, the weight is distributed more effectively for improved cornering and jumping.

The swingarm itself is new and 300 g lighter thanks to a refined casting process.

Together, the new frame, WP XACT shock, and swingarm combine to reduce the overall height of the TC 85.

These changes, introduced alongside new ergonomic bodywork, ensure young riders can move around on the TC 85 much more easily, which inspires confidence and allows them to compete with improved control.

In addition, a modernised rider triangle created by the new footrests, handlebars, and lower seat further enhances the riding experience and makes the new generation model incredibly effortless to ride.

Rounding out the changes, new graphics to match the full-size models create a modern and unified look for the class-leading TC 85.

2025 Husqvarna TC85 Technical Highlights