2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations

International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) – Day Four

Images by Future7Media & Pole Position Communication

The fourth day of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations (ISDE) saw Italy strengthen their hold on the World Trophy. France stamped their authority on the Junior World Trophy for the second day running, while the USA kept their unbeaten streak alive in the Women’s World Trophy.

Riders faced fresh challenges as the race moved onto Loop Three – Val Seriana. Considered the toughest route of the 2025 edition, it pushed weary competitors through historic passes and iconic trails that have cemented Bergamo’s reputation as a heartland of Italian Enduro.

In the individual classification, Day Four belonged to Andrea Verona (GASGAS). The Italian star was relentless, taking victory in four of the seven special tests to secure his first daily win of the week.

Andrea Verona – Italy

“Day Four has been good,” told Verona. “I rode the first three tests really well, but I didn’t ride the fourth one very well because I forgot where I was going! After that I recovered and finished strong. Today, I felt like I had more grip and confidence to push a little more. So I’m happy with this, and with a repeat of tests tomorrow, I hope for another good result.”

Spain’s Josep Garcia, who still leads the overall standing, suffered a painful setback when he injured his right hand in the second test. Despite the discomfort, Garcia rode through the pain to finish just four seconds adrift of Verona, a remarkable performance given the circumstances.

Behind them, Mikael Persson (Triumph) kept Sweden in the mix with a strong third place. Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) was only two seconds further back in fourth, while Sweden’s Albin Norrbin (Fantic) rounded out the top five, helping underline a solid day for the Swedish squad.

Kyron Bacon once again flew the Aussie flag highest, muscling his Kawasaki 300 four-stroke to seventh outright and topping the Junior World Trophy individual rankings.

Compatriot Josh Strang (Beta 480) bounced back into form, finishing 18th outright, just ahead of Daniel Milner (KTM 350 EXC-F).

Gus Riordan (KTM 250 EXC-F) secured 23rd, while Jye Dickson (Beta 430) claimed 33rd.

It was a tougher day for Jonte Reynders and Korey McMahon, who crossed the line 41st and 46th, respectively.

In the Women’s class, Danielle McDonald led the Australian charge, placing third on the day behind the American duo of Brandy Richards and Korie Steede. Jess Gardiner finished seventh, while Madison Healey brought home 19th.

World Trophy

For Italy, the day was all about building on what they had achieved so far. Throughout the day’s seven special tests, the Italians extended their advantage from four minutes to 6m30s by the time they returned to the race paddock for the end-of-day service.

The biggest change of running order in the World Trophy competition saw Sweden overhaul France for second position. The Swedes chipped away at France’s advantage during the early part of the day, and as they exited the fourth special test, had worked their way in front. They head into the penultimate day of racing twenty-three seconds ahead of France in third.

Mikael Persson – Sweden

“It’s been a great day for us, today, we were all riding strong and could pass France in the battle for second. We will try to keep going like this tomorrow.”

There was no change in the remainder of the top five, with Spain holding fourth and building their lead over the United States in fifth to one-minute.

Australia are sixth, but only 43 seconds behind the United States to ensure the fight for a place inside the top five remains alive.

Outside of the top six, Great Britain continued to hold onto seventh overall.

World Trophy Team Standings after Stage Four

Pos Team Day4 Time/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 2:48’59.22 9:37’50.45 2 TEAM SWEDEN 2:50’49.02 +6’30.75 3 TEAM FRANCE 2:51’49.55 +6’54.01 4 TEAM SPAIN 2:53’15.34 +11’20.38 5 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:53’19.09 +12’20.50 6 TEAM AUSTRALIA 2:53’50.45 +13’03.30 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2:56’49.47 +24’49.73 8 TEAM FINLAND 2:58’14.45 +28’09.47 9 TEAM CHILE 2:57’59.67 +29’34.26 10 TEAM AUSTRIA 3:01’47.38 +41’55.29

Stage Four Results – Top 20

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 VERONA Andrea 41’26.70 2 GARCIA Josep +4.81 3 PERSSON Mikael +47.87 4 BERNARDINI Samuele +49.58 5 NORRBIN Albin +57.26 6 LESIARDO Morgan +1’00.42 7 BACON Kyron (JWT) +1’12.02 8 GIRROIR Jonathan +1’13.14 9 AHLIN Max +1’16.51 10 ROUSSALY Julien +1’18.93 11 LE QUERE Leo +1’21.47 12 MORETTINI Manolo +1’22.42 13 JOYON Leo (JWT) +1’23.84 14 ELGARI Alberto (JWT) +1’24.29 15 DAVIS Grant (JWT) +1’30.79 16 BARNES Cody +1’34.41 17 CRISTINO Kevin (JWT) +1’34.88 18 STRANG Josh +1’34.92 19 MILNER Daniel +1’36.10 20 ESPINASSE Theophile +1’38.88

Overall Top 20 after Stage Four (Standings)

Pos Rider Cl. Nat Man. Time/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 ESP KTM 2:21’15.07 2 VERONA Andrea E2 ITA GAS +34.28 3 BERNARDINI Samuele E1 ITA HON +2’56.84 4 PERSSON Mikael E1 SWE TRI +3’18.18 5 LESIARDO Morgan E1 ITA TRI +3’35.70 6 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA TM +4’08.13 7 ROUSSALY Julien E3 FRA SHER +4’15.50 8 NORRBIN Albin E2 SWE FANT +4’24.08 9 BACON Kyron E2 AUS KAW +4’44.96 10 GIRROIR Jonathan E2 USA KTM +4’54.95 11 CRISTINO Kevin E3 ITA FANT +5’00.23 12 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRA HON +5’18.76 13 NAVARRO Sergio E2 ESP HUSQ +5’34.83 14 MILNER Daniel E2 AUS KTM +5’37.13 15 AHLIN Max E2 SWE KTM +5’39.25 16 MORETTINI Manolo E2 ITA HON +5’43.35 17 STRANG Josh E3 AUS BETA +5’46.39 18 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA KTM +5’47.20 19 DAVIS Grant E2 USA KTM +5’47.30 20 JOYON Leo E1 FRA BETA +5’56.71

Junior World Trophy

Italy continues to lead the Junior World Trophy standings, but the fight for the podium remains razor-thin between the big three: Italy, France, and Australia.

Day Four once again saw France on the offensive, setting the pace from the outset. On the opening lap, the French squad chased down Australia, snatching second place while simultaneously reeling in Italy. By the end of special test five, the gap to the leaders was down to just thirty seconds, and the pressure was on.

Italy, however, refused to crack. Rallying in the closing stages, they rebuilt their cushion to a full minute. France still claimed the Day Four victory, but their celebration was tempered; much of the progress made earlier in the day had slipped away. Australia was not far behind them and well clear of the USA Team.

While the spotlight was fixed on the front-runners, a fierce duel unfolded behind them. The United States and Spain traded blows for fourth place. Spain briefly nosed ahead after test two, but the Americans fought back to reclaim the position and will roll into Day Five with a slender twelve-second buffer over their Spanish rivals.

Further down the order, Sweden, last year’s champions, sit seventh behind Chile. Their focus has shifted from defending a title to ensuring their youthful squad continues to grow in the cauldron of ISDE competition.

Arvid Modin – Sweden

“Today was a nice day, it was good to ride new tests as I had struggled with the Cross Tests, so more Enduro Tests were very welcome for me, the team had a better day too. This is Alfons Lindström’s first time in the 6DAYS, so we are learning as a team all the time.”

Junior World Trophy After Stage Four – Top 10

Pos Team Day4 Time/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 2:09’31.29 7:22’28.46 2 TEAM FRANCE 2:09’29.24 +59.79 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA 2:10’40.11 +1’53.16 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:14’03.60 +11’03.45 5 TEAM SPAIN 2:13’53.85 +11’15.26 6 TEAM CHILE 2:14’06.86 +17’15.01 7 TEAM SWEDEN 2:15’13.03 +19’34.69 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2:17’53.35 +28’28.03 9 TEAM FIM EUROPE 2:22’12.97 +40’26.92 10 TEAM SLOVENIA 2:23’50.12 +40’42.85

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

Making it four day wins from four starts, the United States continue to lead the way in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy. Marching ever closer to their sixth 6DAYS victory, they are now comfortably leading by over 31-minutes.

Australia are back in front of France in the battle for the runner-up result. With France running into trouble, Australia moved ahead of their rivals and will start the penultimate day of racing with 1m06s in hand.

Italy remain in fourth, with Great Britain fifth. Canada are behind them in sixth overall. With a first-ever special test win, Canada’s Shelby Turner (GASGAS) was happy with her riding and team’s progress.

Shelby Turner – Canada

“We’re doing well, sitting in sixth. For us, it’s all about getting through each day. The team is doing well and pushing on. I had a great day today, taking my first-ever test win in the 6DAYS too.”

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy – Stage Four Results