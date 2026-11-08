2026 Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Rounds 6 & 7 – Gunnedah
Cameron Dunker clinched his first Aussie Flat Track Nationals Pro 450 title at Gunnedah, where Tom Drane won on both layouts at Balcary Park. Drane edged younger brother Sam for the round on Saturday’s oiled oval, then beat Max Whale to the overall on Sunday’s TT course.
John Lytras completed an unbeaten Pro Twins season on Saturday. Jed Fyffe, Flynn Beard, Neil Girdler and Harley Ford sealed their championships on Sunday.
Pro 450
Sam Drane took Saturday’s opener after he and Tom swapped the lead twice in the final three laps. Tom won race two, then Max Whale led all 15 laps of race three and held him off by less than two tenths. Sam won the finale, with Tom and Cameron Dunker both within half a second of him. Sam scored more points in the races, but the Superpole bonus gave Tom the round by four points.
Tom took Superpole again on the TT layout and held off Whale and Dunker in the opener, with all three finishing within four tenths. Sam’s fall at turn three stopped race two. Tom won the restart from Dunker and Billy Ryan, with Whale fifth. That put the title beyond Whale’s reach with two races left.
Dunker had set the fastest lap in each of the opening two races and went on to lead every lap of race three, winning by just over three seconds. He fell at the hairpin before the jump in the finale, remounted and finished 13th. Sam held off Tom by three tenths, with Whale third. Tom’s two wins and two seconds secured the TT round.
Whale finished runner-up in the championship ahead of Griffith winner Billy Ryan. Cooper Archibald held fourth in the series on the Ducati by five points from John Lytras, who beat him to fifth in Sunday’s round.
Cameron Dunker
“Using flat track as a training tool for road racing has also been unreal, it means I’m always on a bike and riding something different.”
Junior Lites
Tahj Edwards had pushed Jed Fyffe hard at Griffith. At Gunnedah, Fyffe put his Yamaha on pole on both layouts, won all eight races and set the fastest lap in each. Victory in Sunday’s opener put a second straight Junior Lites title beyond doubt.
Edwards was runner-up both days and got closest in Sunday’s finale, finishing a second and a half behind. Gunnedah local Nate Jaeger was third on both days and in the championship.
Junior 85
Flynn Beard won the first three races on the oval before Brody Ford denied him a clean sweep in the last. Cooper Quinn had the upper hand on the TT, qualifying fastest and winning three of the four races. Beard finished 11th in the Sunday opener but had enough in hand to clinch the title after race two. He then beat Zac Salmon to the win in the restarted third race.
Cohen McCosker and Ford joined Quinn on Sunday’s podium. Quinn was runner-up in the series, with Ford edging Kru Tulloch for third.
Pro Twins
John Lytras made it 11 wins from 11 starts in Pro Twins, taking pole and all four races in the class’s Saturday finale on the Suzuki SV650 prepared by Keeley Pritchett. Corey Banks was second in every race on the Hyosung and got within a second of Lytras in race two.
Daniel Lawrence took third for the round on the Harley-Davidson. Katarna Robinson finished fourth on the Royal Enfield, enough to lift her past Bede Hunt for third in the championship behind Lytras and Banks.
All Powers Over 35
Neil Girdler topped qualifying and won all four races on the oval. He did the same on the TT, where victory in the opener secured the inaugural All Powers Over 35 title. His biggest win came in Sunday’s third race, when he finished ten seconds clear of Ajay Muggleton.
Muggleton was second in all eight races and Jason Griffin took third overall on both days. They finished in that order behind Girdler in the championship.
Pro Women
Grace Hudson secured the Pro Women title in her first AFTN season at Griffith, where the class wrapped up its 2026 campaign. Lori Gow won the first four races and took the round, with Hudson winning the last race and finishing second overall. Ruby James was runner-up in the championship ahead of Gow.
65 Trackers
Harley Ford arrived three points ahead of Hudson Raffin and gave himself breathing room by winning all three Saturday races, each by less than seven tenths. He clinched the inaugural 65 Trackers title with second behind Hux Davies in Sunday’s opener.
Axel Kirkness had qualified quickest on the oval and went on to win the last two TT races to take Sunday’s overall. Davies was second for the round and Ford third. Sunday’s fastest qualifier, Kade Wilesmith, finished second in the series ahead of Lachlan Webber.
Pro 450 – Round Six Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Pole
|R1B
|R1A
|R2B
|R2A
|R3B
|R3A
|R4B
|R4A
|Total
|1
|T. Drane
|5
|50
|55
|50
|50
|210
|2
|S. Drane
|55
|50
|46
|55
|206
|3
|M. Whale
|46
|43
|55
|40
|184
|4
|C. Dunker
|40
|46
|43
|46
|175
|5
|C. Archibald
|43
|40
|38
|43
|164
|6
|M. Kirkness
|38
|38
|40
|38
|154
|7
|T. Herrick
|34
|34
|36
|36
|140
|8
|B. Ryan
|26
|36
|34
|34
|130
|9
|J. Dall
|32
|26
|32
|30
|120
|10
|J. Griffin
|24
|28
|28
|32
|112
|11
|B. Burns
|30
|30
|24
|28
|112
|12
|J. Sawdy
|28
|24
|26
|26
|104
|13
|J. Lytras
|36
|32
|30
|98
|14
|L. Duggan
|22
|22
|22
|22
|88
|15
|C. Carnie
|20
|20
|20
|20
|80
|16
|T. Davies
|19
|19
|19
|19
|76
|17
|J. Banks
|18
|18
|18
|18
|72
|18
|S. Walker
|16
|17
|17
|17
|67
|19
|G. Rautman
|17
|16
|16
|16
|65
Junior Lites – Round Six Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|J. Fyffe
|Yam
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|T. Edwards
|Yam
|43
|50
|50
|50
|193
|3
|N. Jaeger
|Hus
|46
|46
|46
|46
|184
|4
|L. Duggan
|Hus
|36
|43
|43
|43
|165
|5
|A. Ryman
|KTM
|38
|40
|38
|38
|154
|6
|B. Lowe
|Hus
|32
|36
|34
|36
|138
|7
|L. Seam
|Hon
|34
|34
|32
|34
|134
|8
|H. Holmes
|KTM
|50
|40
|40
|130
|9
|R. Fenech
|Hus
|30
|32
|30
|32
|124
|10
|J. Cooper
|KTM
|40
|38
|36
|114
Junior 85 – Round Six Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|F. Beard
|KTM
|5
|55
|55
|55
|50
|220
|2
|B. Ford
|Hus
|46
|50
|50
|55
|201
|3
|C. Quinn
|Hus
|50
|36
|46
|46
|178
|4
|K. Tulloch
|KTM
|40
|46
|43
|38
|167
|5
|C. Mccosker
|KTM
|43
|43
|38
|40
|164
|6
|Z. Salmon
|KTM
|38
|40
|40
|43
|161
|7
|R. Vass
|Yam
|34
|32
|32
|36
|134
|8
|R. Duggan
|Hus
|32
|34
|34
|34
|134
|9
|H. McConnell
|KTM
|28
|28
|30
|32
|118
|10
|E. Loker
|KTM
|30
|30
|24
|30
|114
|11
|I. Cross
|Hus
|36
|38
|36
|110
|12
|R. Vass
|Yam
|24
|26
|28
|28
|106
|13
|J. Levett
|Hus
|26
|24
|26
|26
|102
ProTwin – Round Six Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|J. Lytras
|Suz
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|C. Banks
|Hyo
|50
|50
|50
|50
|200
|3
|D. Lawrence
|Har
|43
|46
|46
|46
|181
|4
|K. Robinson
|Enf
|40
|43
|43
|43
|169
|5
|B. Hunt
|Kaw
|46
|40
|86
All Power Over 35 – Round Six Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|N. Girdler
|Hus
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|A. Muggleton
|KTM
|50
|50
|50
|50
|200
|3
|J. Griffin
|Hon
|46
|46
|46
|36
|174
|4
|J. Girdler
|Kaw
|43
|40
|43
|46
|172
|5
|M. Wolfe
|KTM
|38
|43
|40
|43
|164
|6
|D. Perdikis
|KTM
|40
|38
|38
|34
|150
|7
|W. Barnes
|KTM
|36
|36
|36
|40
|148
|8
|G. Rautman
|Kaw
|32
|32
|32
|38
|134
|9
|A. Edwards
|Yam
|34
|34
|34
|32
|134
65 Trackers Round Six Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|H. Ford
|Yam
|55
|55
|55
|165
|2
|L. Webber
|KTM
|43
|50
|50
|143
|3
|A. Kirkness
|Yam
|5
|46
|46
|43
|140
|4
|K. Wilesmith
|Yam
|40
|43
|40
|123
|5
|S. Beard
|KTM
|38
|40
|36
|114
|6
|J. Bourke
|Yam
|36
|38
|38
|112
|7
|H. Davies
|Hus
|50
|46
|96
|8
|V. Marsh
|KTM
|34
|34
|68
Pro 450 – Round Seven Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1B
|R1A
|R2B
|R2A
|R3B
|R3A
|R4B
|R4A
|Total
|1
|T. Drane
|Yam
|5
|55
|55
|50
|50
|215
|2
|M. Whale
|KTM
|50
|40
|43
|46
|179
|3
|S. Drane
|Yam
|40
|34
|46
|55
|175
|4
|C. Dunker
|Yam
|46
|50
|55
|24
|175
|5
|J. Lytras
|KTM
|43
|38
|40
|43
|164
|6
|C. Archibald
|Duc
|38
|43
|38
|40
|159
|7
|B. Ryan
|Gas
|32
|46
|36
|38
|152
|8
|M. Kirkness
|Hon
|34
|36
|34
|36
|140
|9
|T. Herrick
|Hus
|36
|32
|32
|34
|134
|10
|J. Dall
|KTM
|28
|28
|30
|32
|118
|11
|B. Burns
|Gas
|30
|30
|28
|30
|118
|12
|J. Sawdy
|KTM
|26
|26
|26
|26
|104
|13
|L. Duggan
|KTM
|24
|24
|24
|28
|100
|14
|J. Griffin
|Hon
|22
|22
|22
|22
|88
|15
|C. Carnie
|Hus
|20
|19
|20
|20
|79
|16
|T. Davies
|Hus
|19
|20
|19
|19
|77
|17
|J. Banks
|KTM
|18
|18
|18
|18
|72
|18
|S. Walker
|Yam
|17
|17
|17
|17
|68
|19
|G. Rautman
|Kaw
|16
|16
|16
|16
|64
Junior Lites – Round Seven Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|J. Fyffe
|Yam
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|T. Edwards
|Yam
|50
|50
|50
|50
|200
|3
|N. Jaeger
|Hus
|43
|46
|46
|46
|181
|4
|L. Duggan
|Hus
|46
|43
|36
|40
|165
|5
|A. Ryman
|KTM
|38
|40
|43
|43
|164
|6
|H. Holmes
|KTM
|40
|38
|40
|38
|156
|7
|B. Lowe
|Hus
|36
|36
|38
|36
|146
Junior 85 – Round Seven Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|C. Quinn
|Hus
|5
|55
|55
|46
|55
|216
|2
|C. Mccosker
|KTM
|46
|50
|43
|43
|182
|3
|B. Ford
|Hus
|50
|43
|40
|46
|179
|4
|F. Beard
|KTM
|28
|40
|55
|50
|173
|5
|Z. Salmon
|KTM
|43
|38
|50
|38
|169
|6
|K. Tulloch
|KTM
|40
|46
|38
|40
|164
|7
|R. Vass
|Yam
|38
|36
|36
|36
|146
|8
|H. McConnell
|KTM
|34
|32
|34
|34
|134
|9
|T. McNamara
|KTM
|36
|34
|32
|30
|132
|10
|R. Duggan
|Hus
|32
|30
|30
|32
|124
|11
|E. Loker
|KTM
|30
|28
|28
|28
|114
|12
|R. Vass
|Yam
|26
|26
|26
|26
|104
|13
|J. Levett
|Hus
|24
|24
|24
|24
|96
All Power Over 35 – Round Seven Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|N. Girdler
|Hus
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|A. Muggleton
|KTM
|50
|50
|50
|50
|200
|3
|J. Griffin
|Hon
|40
|43
|46
|46
|175
|4
|W. Barnes
|KTM
|46
|40
|40
|43
|169
|5
|M. Wolfe
|KTM
|38
|38
|43
|40
|159
|6
|D. Perdikis
|KTM
|36
|32
|38
|38
|144
|7
|G. Rautman
|Kaw
|32
|34
|34
|36
|136
|8
|J. Girdler
|Kaw
|43
|46
|36
|125
|9
|A. Edwards
|Yam
|34
|36
|70
65 Trackers Round Seven Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|A. Kirkness
|Yam
|46
|55
|55
|156
|2
|H. Davies
|Hus
|55
|50
|46
|151
|3
|H. Ford
|Yam
|50
|46
|43
|139
|4
|L. Webber
|KTM
|40
|43
|50
|133
|5
|K. Wilesmith
|Yam
|5
|43
|40
|40
|128
|6
|V. Marsh
|KTM
|34
|38
|38
|110
|7
|J. Bourke
|Yam
|38
|36
|36
|110
|8
|S. Beard
|KTM
|36
|34
|34
|104
2026 AFTN Final Series Standings
Pro 450
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|18
|C. Carnie
|Hus
|421
|19
|Z. Johnson
|KTM
|348
|20
|R. Irvin
|Hon
|342
|21
|T. Herrick
|Hus
|274
|22
|J. Banks
|KTM
|269
|23
|G. Rautman
|Kaw
|239
|24
|R. New
|KTM
|234
|25
|S. Walker
|Yam
|227
|26
|R. McQualter
|KTM
|213
|27
|L. Duggan
|KTM
|188
|28
|C. Andersen
|Hus
|177
|29
|L. Grimshaw
|KTM
|171
|30
|J. Carter
|KTM
|168
|31
|M. Carter
|KTM
|146
|32
|L. Magee
|Kaw
|138
|33
|J. Unicomb
|KTM
|127
|34
|M. Grimshaw
|KTM
|125
|35
|B. Gow
|Yam
|124
|36
|H. Collins
|Kaw
|122
|37
|P. Smith
|Hon
|118
|38
|B. McCowatt
|Hus
|117
|39
|M. Michelmore
|KTM
|112
|40
|T. Allen
|Kaw
|109
|41
|K. Robinson
|Gas
|101
|42
|J. Glennon
|KTM
|70
|43
|R. Chaplin
|KTM
|68
|44
|K. McCluskey-Young
|KTM
|60
|45
|A. Glennon
|Yam
|48.5
|46
|R. James
|Yam
|44
|47
|W. Drake
|Kaw
|14
Junior Lites
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|J. Fyffe
|Yam
|1606
|2
|T. Edwards
|Yam
|1387
|3
|N. Jaeger
|Hus
|1242
|4
|A. Ryman
|KTM
|990
|5
|B. Lowe
|Hus
|906
|6
|L. Duggan
|Hus
|888
|7
|J. Cooper
|KTM
|804
|8
|R. Fenech
|Hus
|693
|9
|R. Haller
|Hon
|644
|10
|L. Duggan
|Hus
|625
|11
|B. Baker
|Yam
|565
|12
|H. Holmes
|KTM
|482
|13
|N. Donovan
|Hus
|410
|14
|I. Wilesmith
|Hon
|347
|15
|L. Seam
|Hon
|328
|16
|K. Moran
|Hus
|268
|17
|O. Drake
|KTM
|260
|18
|H. Nicolls
|Hus
|185
|19
|M. Blackford
|Hus
|153
|20
|K. Lawrence
|KTM
|144
|21
|T. Patten
|KTM
|90
Junior 85
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|F. Beard
|KTM
|1451
|2
|C. Quinn
|Hus
|1324
|3
|B. Ford
|Hus
|1277
|4
|K. Tulloch
|KTM
|1264
|5
|Z. Salmon
|KTM
|1104
|6
|R. Vass
|Yam
|1001
|7
|R. Duggan
|Hus
|934
|8
|J. French
|Hus
|757
|9
|R. Vass
|Yam
|687
|10
|M. Mifsud
|Yam
|501
|11
|J. Levett
|Hus
|499
|12
|C. Armstrong
|Yam
|498
|13
|T. Bailey
|KTM
|430
|14
|A. Pasin
|KTM
|390
|15
|G. Holmkvist
|Hon
|386
|16
|C. Mccosker
|KTM
|346
|17
|R. Muggleton
|KTM
|286
|18
|H. McConnell
|KTM
|252
|19
|T. Dwyer
|Hus
|238
|20
|E. Loker
|KTM
|228
|21
|S. Hangan
|KTM
|194
|22
|A. Joel
|Gas
|189
|23
|T. Lambie
|KTM
|182
|24
|L. Smith
|Hus
|170
|25
|T. McNamara
|KTM
|132
|26
|I. Cross
|Hus
|110
|27
|J. Nieuwenhuizen
|KTM
|39
65 Trackers
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|H. Ford
|Yam
|955
|2
|K. Wilesmith
|Yam
|811
|3
|L. Webber
|KTM
|786
|4
|H. Davies
|Hus
|765
|5
|S. Beard
|KTM
|650
|6
|H. Raffin
|KTM
|648
|7
|A. Kirkness
|Yam
|610
|8
|R. Quinn
|Yam
|534
|9
|V. Marsh
|KTM
|455
|10
|J. Bourke
|Yam
|422
|11
|O. Ryan
|Yam
|284
|12
|O. Armstrong
|Yam
|216
|13
|B. Carter
|KTM
|76
|14
|P. Richards
|Gas
|58
All Power Over 35
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|N. Girdler
|Hus
|1299
|2
|A. Muggleton
|KTM
|1092
|3
|J. Griffin
|Hon
|1011
|4
|M. Wolfe
|KTM
|927
|5
|G. Smith
|Hon
|761
|6
|G. Rautman
|Kaw
|724
|7
|J. Girdler
|Kaw
|684
|8
|W. Barnes
|KTM
|559
|9
|W. Drake
|Kaw
|482
|10
|T. Holdup
|Hon
|462
|11
|D. Perdikis
|KTM
|410
|12
|D. Smith
|KTM
|406
|13
|S. Richards
|Hon
|332
|14
|I. Hamilton
|Yam
|321
|15
|T. Gow
|Hon
|212
|16
|M. Arnts
|Hon
|206
|17
|B. Boman
|Suz
|170
|18
|M. Heron
|Suz
|160
|19
|A. Edwards
|Yam
|134
|20
|A. Fisher
|KTM
|104
|21
|L. Hill
|Suz
|92
ProTwins
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|J. Lytras
|Suz
|620
|2
|C. Banks
|Hyo
|546
|3
|K. Robinson
|Enf
|422
|4
|B. Hunt
|Kaw
|359
|5
|D. Lawrence
|Har
|270
|6
|J. Carter
|Duc
|188
|7
|R. New
|Kaw
|169
|8
|D. Smith
|Duc
|163
|9
|A. Wason
|Har
|146
|10
|S. Richards
|Yam
|114
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