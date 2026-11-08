2026 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Rounds 6 & 7 – Gunnedah

Cameron Dunker clinched his first Aussie Flat Track Nationals Pro 450 title at Gunnedah, where Tom Drane won on both layouts at Balcary Park. Drane edged younger brother Sam for the round on Saturday’s oiled oval, then beat Max Whale to the overall on Sunday’s TT course.

John Lytras completed an unbeaten Pro Twins season on Saturday. Jed Fyffe, Flynn Beard, Neil Girdler and Harley Ford sealed their championships on Sunday.

Pro 450

Sam Drane took Saturday’s opener after he and Tom swapped the lead twice in the final three laps. Tom won race two, then Max Whale led all 15 laps of race three and held him off by less than two tenths. Sam won the finale, with Tom and Cameron Dunker both within half a second of him. Sam scored more points in the races, but the Superpole bonus gave Tom the round by four points.

Tom took Superpole again on the TT layout and held off Whale and Dunker in the opener, with all three finishing within four tenths. Sam’s fall at turn three stopped race two. Tom won the restart from Dunker and Billy Ryan, with Whale fifth. That put the title beyond Whale’s reach with two races left.

Dunker had set the fastest lap in each of the opening two races and went on to lead every lap of race three, winning by just over three seconds. He fell at the hairpin before the jump in the finale, remounted and finished 13th. Sam held off Tom by three tenths, with Whale third. Tom’s two wins and two seconds secured the TT round.

Whale finished runner-up in the championship ahead of Griffith winner Billy Ryan. Cooper Archibald held fourth in the series on the Ducati by five points from John Lytras, who beat him to fifth in Sunday’s round.

Cameron Dunker

“Using flat track as a training tool for road racing has also been unreal, it means I’m always on a bike and riding something different.”

Junior Lites

Tahj Edwards had pushed Jed Fyffe hard at Griffith. At Gunnedah, Fyffe put his Yamaha on pole on both layouts, won all eight races and set the fastest lap in each. Victory in Sunday’s opener put a second straight Junior Lites title beyond doubt.

Edwards was runner-up both days and got closest in Sunday’s finale, finishing a second and a half behind. Gunnedah local Nate Jaeger was third on both days and in the championship.

Junior 85

Flynn Beard won the first three races on the oval before Brody Ford denied him a clean sweep in the last. Cooper Quinn had the upper hand on the TT, qualifying fastest and winning three of the four races. Beard finished 11th in the Sunday opener but had enough in hand to clinch the title after race two. He then beat Zac Salmon to the win in the restarted third race.

Cohen McCosker and Ford joined Quinn on Sunday’s podium. Quinn was runner-up in the series, with Ford edging Kru Tulloch for third.

Pro Twins

John Lytras made it 11 wins from 11 starts in Pro Twins, taking pole and all four races in the class’s Saturday finale on the Suzuki SV650 prepared by Keeley Pritchett. Corey Banks was second in every race on the Hyosung and got within a second of Lytras in race two.

Daniel Lawrence took third for the round on the Harley-Davidson. Katarna Robinson finished fourth on the Royal Enfield, enough to lift her past Bede Hunt for third in the championship behind Lytras and Banks.

All Powers Over 35

Neil Girdler topped qualifying and won all four races on the oval. He did the same on the TT, where victory in the opener secured the inaugural All Powers Over 35 title. His biggest win came in Sunday’s third race, when he finished ten seconds clear of Ajay Muggleton.

Muggleton was second in all eight races and Jason Griffin took third overall on both days. They finished in that order behind Girdler in the championship.

Pro Women

Grace Hudson secured the Pro Women title in her first AFTN season at Griffith, where the class wrapped up its 2026 campaign. Lori Gow won the first four races and took the round, with Hudson winning the last race and finishing second overall. Ruby James was runner-up in the championship ahead of Gow.

65 Trackers

Harley Ford arrived three points ahead of Hudson Raffin and gave himself breathing room by winning all three Saturday races, each by less than seven tenths. He clinched the inaugural 65 Trackers title with second behind Hux Davies in Sunday’s opener.

Axel Kirkness had qualified quickest on the oval and went on to win the last two TT races to take Sunday’s overall. Davies was second for the round and Ford third. Sunday’s fastest qualifier, Kade Wilesmith, finished second in the series ahead of Lachlan Webber.

Pro 450 – Round Six Results

Pos Rider Pole R1B R1A R2B R2A R3B R3A R4B R4A Total 1 T. Drane 5 50 55 50 50 210 2 S. Drane 55 50 46 55 206 3 M. Whale 46 43 55 40 184 4 C. Dunker 40 46 43 46 175 5 C. Archibald 43 40 38 43 164 6 M. Kirkness 38 38 40 38 154 7 T. Herrick 34 34 36 36 140 8 B. Ryan 26 36 34 34 130 9 J. Dall 32 26 32 30 120 10 J. Griffin 24 28 28 32 112 11 B. Burns 30 30 24 28 112 12 J. Sawdy 28 24 26 26 104 13 J. Lytras 36 32 30 98 14 L. Duggan 22 22 22 22 88 15 C. Carnie 20 20 20 20 80 16 T. Davies 19 19 19 19 76 17 J. Banks 18 18 18 18 72 18 S. Walker 16 17 17 17 67 19 G. Rautman 17 16 16 16 65

Junior Lites – Round Six Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 J. Fyffe Yam 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 T. Edwards Yam 43 50 50 50 193 3 N. Jaeger Hus 46 46 46 46 184 4 L. Duggan Hus 36 43 43 43 165 5 A. Ryman KTM 38 40 38 38 154 6 B. Lowe Hus 32 36 34 36 138 7 L. Seam Hon 34 34 32 34 134 8 H. Holmes KTM 50 40 40 130 9 R. Fenech Hus 30 32 30 32 124 10 J. Cooper KTM 40 38 36 114

Junior 85 – Round Six Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 F. Beard KTM 5 55 55 55 50 220 2 B. Ford Hus 46 50 50 55 201 3 C. Quinn Hus 50 36 46 46 178 4 K. Tulloch KTM 40 46 43 38 167 5 C. Mccosker KTM 43 43 38 40 164 6 Z. Salmon KTM 38 40 40 43 161 7 R. Vass Yam 34 32 32 36 134 8 R. Duggan Hus 32 34 34 34 134 9 H. McConnell KTM 28 28 30 32 118 10 E. Loker KTM 30 30 24 30 114 11 I. Cross Hus 36 38 36 110 12 R. Vass Yam 24 26 28 28 106 13 J. Levett Hus 26 24 26 26 102

ProTwin – Round Six Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 J. Lytras Suz 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 C. Banks Hyo 50 50 50 50 200 3 D. Lawrence Har 43 46 46 46 181 4 K. Robinson Enf 40 43 43 43 169 5 B. Hunt Kaw 46 40 86

All Power Over 35 – Round Six Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 N. Girdler Hus 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 A. Muggleton KTM 50 50 50 50 200 3 J. Griffin Hon 46 46 46 36 174 4 J. Girdler Kaw 43 40 43 46 172 5 M. Wolfe KTM 38 43 40 43 164 6 D. Perdikis KTM 40 38 38 34 150 7 W. Barnes KTM 36 36 36 40 148 8 G. Rautman Kaw 32 32 32 38 134 9 A. Edwards Yam 34 34 34 32 134

65 Trackers Round Six Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 H. Ford Yam 55 55 55 165 2 L. Webber KTM 43 50 50 143 3 A. Kirkness Yam 5 46 46 43 140 4 K. Wilesmith Yam 40 43 40 123 5 S. Beard KTM 38 40 36 114 6 J. Bourke Yam 36 38 38 112 7 H. Davies Hus 50 46 96 8 V. Marsh KTM 34 34 68

Pro 450 – Round Seven Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1B R1A R2B R2A R3B R3A R4B R4A Total 1 T. Drane Yam 5 55 55 50 50 215 2 M. Whale KTM 50 40 43 46 179 3 S. Drane Yam 40 34 46 55 175 4 C. Dunker Yam 46 50 55 24 175 5 J. Lytras KTM 43 38 40 43 164 6 C. Archibald Duc 38 43 38 40 159 7 B. Ryan Gas 32 46 36 38 152 8 M. Kirkness Hon 34 36 34 36 140 9 T. Herrick Hus 36 32 32 34 134 10 J. Dall KTM 28 28 30 32 118 11 B. Burns Gas 30 30 28 30 118 12 J. Sawdy KTM 26 26 26 26 104 13 L. Duggan KTM 24 24 24 28 100 14 J. Griffin Hon 22 22 22 22 88 15 C. Carnie Hus 20 19 20 20 79 16 T. Davies Hus 19 20 19 19 77 17 J. Banks KTM 18 18 18 18 72 18 S. Walker Yam 17 17 17 17 68 19 G. Rautman Kaw 16 16 16 16 64

Junior Lites – Round Seven Results

Pos. Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 J. Fyffe Yam 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 T. Edwards Yam 50 50 50 50 200 3 N. Jaeger Hus 43 46 46 46 181 4 L. Duggan Hus 46 43 36 40 165 5 A. Ryman KTM 38 40 43 43 164 6 H. Holmes KTM 40 38 40 38 156 7 B. Lowe Hus 36 36 38 36 146

Junior 85 – Round Seven Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 C. Quinn Hus 5 55 55 46 55 216 2 C. Mccosker KTM 46 50 43 43 182 3 B. Ford Hus 50 43 40 46 179 4 F. Beard KTM 28 40 55 50 173 5 Z. Salmon KTM 43 38 50 38 169 6 K. Tulloch KTM 40 46 38 40 164 7 R. Vass Yam 38 36 36 36 146 8 H. McConnell KTM 34 32 34 34 134 9 T. McNamara KTM 36 34 32 30 132 10 R. Duggan Hus 32 30 30 32 124 11 E. Loker KTM 30 28 28 28 114 12 R. Vass Yam 26 26 26 26 104 13 J. Levett Hus 24 24 24 24 96

All Power Over 35 – Round Seven Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 N. Girdler Hus 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 A. Muggleton KTM 50 50 50 50 200 3 J. Griffin Hon 40 43 46 46 175 4 W. Barnes KTM 46 40 40 43 169 5 M. Wolfe KTM 38 38 43 40 159 6 D. Perdikis KTM 36 32 38 38 144 7 G. Rautman Kaw 32 34 34 36 136 8 J. Girdler Kaw 43 46 36 125 9 A. Edwards Yam 34 36 70

65 Trackers Round Seven Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 A. Kirkness Yam 46 55 55 156 2 H. Davies Hus 55 50 46 151 3 H. Ford Yam 50 46 43 139 4 L. Webber KTM 40 43 50 133 5 K. Wilesmith Yam 5 43 40 40 128 6 V. Marsh KTM 34 38 38 110 7 J. Bourke Yam 38 36 36 110 8 S. Beard KTM 36 34 34 104

2026 AFTN Final Series Standings

Pro 450

Pos Rider Bike Total 18 C. Carnie Hus 421 19 Z. Johnson KTM 348 20 R. Irvin Hon 342 21 T. Herrick Hus 274 22 J. Banks KTM 269 23 G. Rautman Kaw 239 24 R. New KTM 234 25 S. Walker Yam 227 26 R. McQualter KTM 213 27 L. Duggan KTM 188 28 C. Andersen Hus 177 29 L. Grimshaw KTM 171 30 J. Carter KTM 168 31 M. Carter KTM 146 32 L. Magee Kaw 138 33 J. Unicomb KTM 127 34 M. Grimshaw KTM 125 35 B. Gow Yam 124 36 H. Collins Kaw 122 37 P. Smith Hon 118 38 B. McCowatt Hus 117 39 M. Michelmore KTM 112 40 T. Allen Kaw 109 41 K. Robinson Gas 101 42 J. Glennon KTM 70 43 R. Chaplin KTM 68 44 K. McCluskey-Young KTM 60 45 A. Glennon Yam 48.5 46 R. James Yam 44 47 W. Drake Kaw 14

Junior Lites

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J. Fyffe Yam 1606 2 T. Edwards Yam 1387 3 N. Jaeger Hus 1242 4 A. Ryman KTM 990 5 B. Lowe Hus 906 6 L. Duggan Hus 888 7 J. Cooper KTM 804 8 R. Fenech Hus 693 9 R. Haller Hon 644 10 L. Duggan Hus 625 11 B. Baker Yam 565 12 H. Holmes KTM 482 13 N. Donovan Hus 410 14 I. Wilesmith Hon 347 15 L. Seam Hon 328 16 K. Moran Hus 268 17 O. Drake KTM 260 18 H. Nicolls Hus 185 19 M. Blackford Hus 153 20 K. Lawrence KTM 144 21 T. Patten KTM 90

Junior 85

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 F. Beard KTM 1451 2 C. Quinn Hus 1324 3 B. Ford Hus 1277 4 K. Tulloch KTM 1264 5 Z. Salmon KTM 1104 6 R. Vass Yam 1001 7 R. Duggan Hus 934 8 J. French Hus 757 9 R. Vass Yam 687 10 M. Mifsud Yam 501 11 J. Levett Hus 499 12 C. Armstrong Yam 498 13 T. Bailey KTM 430 14 A. Pasin KTM 390 15 G. Holmkvist Hon 386 16 C. Mccosker KTM 346 17 R. Muggleton KTM 286 18 H. McConnell KTM 252 19 T. Dwyer Hus 238 20 E. Loker KTM 228 21 S. Hangan KTM 194 22 A. Joel Gas 189 23 T. Lambie KTM 182 24 L. Smith Hus 170 25 T. McNamara KTM 132 26 I. Cross Hus 110 27 J. Nieuwenhuizen KTM 39

65 Trackers

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 H. Ford Yam 955 2 K. Wilesmith Yam 811 3 L. Webber KTM 786 4 H. Davies Hus 765 5 S. Beard KTM 650 6 H. Raffin KTM 648 7 A. Kirkness Yam 610 8 R. Quinn Yam 534 9 V. Marsh KTM 455 10 J. Bourke Yam 422 11 O. Ryan Yam 284 12 O. Armstrong Yam 216 13 B. Carter KTM 76 14 P. Richards Gas 58

All Power Over 35

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 N. Girdler Hus 1299 2 A. Muggleton KTM 1092 3 J. Griffin Hon 1011 4 M. Wolfe KTM 927 5 G. Smith Hon 761 6 G. Rautman Kaw 724 7 J. Girdler Kaw 684 8 W. Barnes KTM 559 9 W. Drake Kaw 482 10 T. Holdup Hon 462 11 D. Perdikis KTM 410 12 D. Smith KTM 406 13 S. Richards Hon 332 14 I. Hamilton Yam 321 15 T. Gow Hon 212 16 M. Arnts Hon 206 17 B. Boman Suz 170 18 M. Heron Suz 160 19 A. Edwards Yam 134 20 A. Fisher KTM 104 21 L. Hill Suz 92

ProTwins

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J. Lytras Suz 620 2 C. Banks Hyo 546 3 K. Robinson Enf 422 4 B. Hunt Kaw 359 5 D. Lawrence Har 270 6 J. Carter Duc 188 7 R. New Kaw 169 8 D. Smith Duc 163 9 A. Wason Har 146 10 S. Richards Yam 114

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