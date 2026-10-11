2026 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Round Five – Griffith

Billy Ryan defended home turf against one of the strongest Pro 450 fields of the season at Griffith, ending Cameron Dunker’s unbeaten run of round victories as the returning Tom Drane joined them on the podium at round five of the 2026 Yamaha Aussie Flat Track Nationals.

Dunker had arrived at The Pines Speedway with considerable momentum. Six wins, two second places and both Superpoles at the previous Wodonga double-header had delivered 440 of a possible 450 points, stretched his advantage over Max Whale to 82 points and kept his perfect record of round wins intact.

Drane’s return added another measure of the Australian field. Fresh from a second successive American Flat Track Singles title and nine wins in 2026, the Forbes rider was back in AFTN competition for the first time since winning six of eight starts at the 2024 Gunnedah finale. Younger brother Sam also joined the Pro 450 field, while Whale brought his own recent American podium form into the contest.

Ryan, however, had won at Griffith last year and had already interrupted Dunker’s dominance with a race victory at Wodonga. Across an afternoon on the TT layout and an evening of flat track under lights, the local rider delivered three victories from six Pro 450 starts to take the overall honours.

Dunker’s round-winning streak ended, but his championship advantage grew. Elsewhere, Grace Hudson secured the Pro Women title, while close contests in the junior classes reshaped the points heading towards the Gunnedah finale.

Pro 450

Ryan takes the early initiative on the TT

Tom Drane topped qualifying for the three afternoon TT races, but Ryan made the opening statement when the points were on offer. The local rider beat Dunker by 1.4 seconds in the opener, with Drane third, then led the second race from start to finish to beat the American champion by 1.6 seconds.

Dunker finished third in that second encounter, just over a tenth behind Drane, before responding with victory in the final TT race. Ryan followed him home by 1.4 seconds, with Sam Drane less than half a second further back in third.

Ryan therefore left the TT portion with two wins and a second, establishing the consistency that would underpin his overall success. Sam Drane’s first podium also confirmed that both brothers would feature at the sharp end.

Superpole speed, then a costly final corner

Dunker claimed Superpole for the evening’s flat-track program, his 23.668-second lap beating Tom Drane by three-tenths, with John Lytras third.

Race four presented a different challenge: two eight-lap parts, each awarding half points, separated by only a three-minute break. Dunker won the first part by 1.8 seconds from Tom Drane, with Sam third and Ryan fourth.

Ryan and Dunker then fought over the second part, but the championship leader fell at the final corner of the last lap. Dunker remounted to finish 11th, salvaging points as Ryan took the win from Tom Drane and Whale. Behind them, Cooper Archibald edged Sam Drane for fourth by just 14 thousandths of a second.

Tom Drane finally reached the top step in the last race of the night, beating Ryan by 1.4 seconds. Dunker finished third, only three-tenths behind Ryan, while Sam completed his day with fourth.

Ryan wins the round as Dunker extends his series lead

Ryan’s sequence of first, first, second, fourth, first and second across the six starts delivered 259 points, 15.5 clear of Dunker. Tom Drane finished only another 2.5 points back in third, having made the podium in five of his six starts.

The timing sheets also underline Dunker’s pace despite the setback. He recorded the fastest lap in each of the first five Pro 450 Group A starts before Tom Drane took that distinction in the finale. Ryan’s success came from turning his opportunities into victories and backing them up with strong finishes throughout the day.

Billy Ryan

“Dunker had been to one of our club days a few weeks ago, I knew he was on the pace. He was quicker than me in some spots but I knew if I could do what I usually do – get good starts and hold my own, then I’d be right.”

Ryan admitted the late confirmation that the Drane brothers would race had made the challenge more daunting, but also made the home victory more satisfying.

“It’s always good to win on your home track, but when you’ve done it against arguably the best in the world – Tom with two American Flat Track titles, his brother Sam, Cam Dunker, Max Whale – he’s riding awesome and we know how good he performed in America. It was a pretty cool feeling!”

Sam Drane finished fourth overall on 215 points, ahead of Whale on 207, Archibald on 188.5 and Lytras on 181. Further down the order, Zackary Johnson won all five Group B races to finish 14th overall.

Dunker’s run of round victories ended, but his championship advantage grew. With Whale fifth for the day, Dunker extended his lead from 82 to 118.5 points. Ryan jumped from fifth to third in the standings and closed to within 70.5 points of Whale.

Cameron Dunker

“It was a little bit unfortunate about that crash, but we live to fight another day. Our winning streak was broken here today but a big congratulations must go to Billy and his team.”

Tom Drane

“I’d like to say a big thanks to my dad and Darren Herrick who worked on my bike all day and made it the best it could be. It was so good to be back in Australia and have a ride against everyone here and just enjoy it and have some fun.”

Junior Lites

Fyffe recovers to edge Edwards

Jed Fyffe followed his perfect Wodonga weekend with another round victory, but Tahj Edwards made him work considerably harder at Griffith. Four wins from five races ultimately gave Fyffe a six-point advantage, 266 to 260, after Edwards qualified fastest and finished first or second in every race.

The opening TT race set the tone, with Fyffe beating Edwards by just 51 thousandths. A crash while leading race two then dropped Fyffe to seventh, leaving Edwards in control.

Fyffe’s recovery proved crucial. He worked back to third and beat Lenny Duggan to the line by only six hundredths, limiting the damage before winning the remaining three races. Edwards still led the round standings after the TT program; Fyffe only moved ahead in race four.

Jed Fyffe

“It was another solid day today and a lot of fun on the track.” “I had to calm down after the crash, put my head down and try and make back as many positions as I could!”

Nate Jaeger completed the round podium on 228 points, seven ahead of Duggan. Fyffe’s championship lead over Edwards increased only slightly, from 156 to 162 points, while Jaeger moved to within 11 points of third-placed Duggan.

Junior 85

Quinn turns consistency into victory

Cooper Quinn and Flynn Beard shared four of the five Junior 85 wins, but Quinn’s unbroken run of podium finishes decided the round. His third, first, second, second and first delivered 256 points, seven clear of Beard, with Brody Ford third on 234.

Beard qualified fastest and won two of the first three races, building a 14-point round advantage. That was reduced to just two when Ford won race four, Quinn finished second and Beard slipped to sixth. Quinn then won the finale as Beard finished third, completing the turnaround.

Ford’s race-four victory also helped him edge Jye French for third overall by three points.

There was still a significant championship gain for Beard. His lead over Kru Tulloch grew from 71 to 125 points, but Quinn is now only three points behind Tulloch in the contest for second, having arrived at Griffith 64 adrift.

Pro Twins

Lytras keeps winning as Banks closes in

John Lytras maintained his unbeaten Pro Twins race record with pole and three victories aboard the Pritchett & Sons Moto Racing Suzuki SV650, extending his winning sequence to seven races across Wodonga and Griffith.

Corey Banks finished second each time, but the margins tightened from 4.3 seconds in the opener to one second in race two and half a second in the finale. Banks also set the fastest lap in the first and third races, ensuring Lytras had to keep pushing.

John Lytras

“It’s been a good day but I’ve actually been crook all week. Now I’m here racing motorbikes so I can’t complain too much!”

Lytras collected 170 points to Banks’ 150, with Bede Hunt third on 135. The series margin between Lytras and Banks increased from 29 to 49 points.

All Powers Over 35

Girdler brothers lock out the top two

Neil Girdler produced the most commanding performance of the day, qualifying fastest, winning all five races and setting the fastest lap in each to collect the maximum 280 points.

Brother Jeffrey finished second in every race, a strong result after only recently returning to competition, making it a family one-two across the entire program. Neil’s smallest winning margin was still more than five seconds.

The battle for third overall was considerably closer. Four third places helped Ajay Muggleton overcome a tenth in race two and beat Mitch Wolfe by a single point, 214 to 213.

Neil now leads the championship on 1074 points, 182 ahead of Muggleton, with Jason Griffin third on 837.

Pro Women

Hudson takes the title, Gow takes the round

Grace Hudson secured the 2026 Pro Women championship and the Bunda Fine Jewels Championship Ring in her first season, finishing second overall at Griffith behind Lori Gow.

Gow qualified fastest and won the first four races, although Hudson came within 15 thousandths of beating her in race three and just over a quarter of a second in race four. Hudson also recorded the fastest lap in both encounters.

The final race brought a change at the front. Matilda Heaton-New led the first six laps before Hudson took over on lap seven and went on to claim her first win of the day. Ruby James edged Heaton-New for second by just 64 thousandths, with Gow fourth.

Gow finished the round on 268 points, ahead of Hudson on 241 and Heaton-New on 232. Hudson’s championship-winning total of 691 left her 89 clear of James, while Gow finished third on 588.

Grace Hudson

“Thank you all for helping out. It’s been an awesome series in my first year.”

Hudson also thanked Pritchett & Sons Moto Racing and Garage 308 for their support.

65 Trackers

Ford takes a three-point championship lead

Harley Ford turned an eight-point championship deficit into a three-point lead with victory in 65 Trackers, but Hudson Raffin kept the title contest finely balanced by winning the final race.

Ford qualified fastest and won the opening three races, beating Raffin by around half a second in each of the first two before the margin shrank to just 96 thousandths in race three.

Raffin responded in the finale, winning ahead of Kade Wilesmith and Ford, with Ford finishing just over three-tenths behind Wilesmith.

Ford took the round on 216 points to Raffin’s 205, with Wilesmith third on 182. That 11-point swing leaves Ford on 651 and Raffin on 648 heading to Gunnedah.

Tom Armstrong returns for demonstration laps

An emotional moment came as Tom Armstrong returned to the track for demonstration laps while his son competed at the event.

Dave Maddock – Series Organiser

“His son was racing and it was also very emotional to see Tom himself do some demonstration laps. In many ways it was a celebration and also a way for Tom to acknowledge all his family and friends that have helped him in his recovery so far.”

Maddock said Armstrong had also been providing feedback on ideas for the series as organisers continued to develop the championship.

Pro 450 – Round Five Results

Pos Name 1A 2A 3A Pole 4A1 4A2 5A Total 1 B. Ryan 55 55 50 21.5 27.5 50 259 2 C. Dunker 50 46 55 5 27.5 14 46 243.5 3 T. Drane 46 50 40 25 25 55 241 4 S. Drane 43 40 46 23 20 43 215 5 M. Whale 40 43 43 20 23 38 207 6 C. Archibald 36 36 36 19 21.5 40 188.5 7 J. Lytras 38 34 38 18 19 34 181 8 B. Burns 34 38 30 16 15 26 159 9 J. Griffin 30 30 34 14 18 32 158 10 D. Wicks 19 32 32 17 17 36 153 11 J. Sawdy 32 20 26 15 16 30 139 12 R. Irvin 26 26 24 12 13 28 129 13 L. Moody 28 24 28 11 12 24 127

Pos Rider 1B 1A 2B 2A 3B 3A 4B 4A1 5B Total 14 Z. Johnson 18 18 18 18 18 90 15 J. Dall 24 28 22 13 87 16 T. Davies 17 15 17 17 16 82 17 H. Collins 16 17 13 16 17 79 18 R. New 15 16 15 15 14 75 19 C. Carnie 22 22 20 10 74 20 J. Glennon 14 14 14 13 15 70 21 J. Banks 13 13 16 14 13 69 22 K. Robinson 12 12 11 12 11 58 23 S. Walker 11 10 12 11 12 56 24 G. Rautman 10 9 10 10 10 49 25 A. Glennon 20 19 9.5 48.5 26 R. Chaplin 9 11 9 9 9 47

Junior Lites – Round Five Results

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 J. Fyffe — 55 46 55 55 55 266 2 T. Edwards 5 50 55 50 50 50 260 3 N. Jaeger — 43 50 46 46 43 228 4 L. Duggan — 46 43 43 43 46 221 5 H. Holmes — 40 40 40 38 38 196 6 J. Cooper — 36 38 38 40 40 192 7 A. Ryman — 38 36 36 34 36 180 8 B. Lowe — 34 34 34 36 34 172 9 R. Fenech — 32 32 32 32 32 160 10 K. Lawrence — 28 28 28 30 30 144 11 T. Patten — 30 30 30 — — 90

Junior 85 – Round Five Results

Pos RIder Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 C. Quinn — 46 55 50 50 55 256 2 F. Beard 5 55 50 55 38 46 249 3 B. Ford — 50 43 43 55 43 234 4 J. French — 43 46 46 46 50 231 5 K. Tulloch — 34 40 40 43 38 195 6 C. Armstrong — 40 38 38 40 36 192 7 A. Pasin — 32 30 32 36 40 170 8 R. Duggan — 36 34 36 32 32 170 9 Z. Salmon — 30 32 30 34 34 160 10 R. Muggleton — 28 28 28 30 30 144 11 R. Vass — 26 26 26 28 26 132 12 J. Levett — 24 24 24 26 28 126 13 R. Vass — 38 36 34 — — 108

ProTwin – Round Five Results

Pos RIder Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 J. Lytras Suz 5 55 55 55 170 2 C. Banks Hyo — 50 50 50 150 3 B. Hunt Kaw — 46 43 46 135 4 K. Robinson Enf — 40 40 43 123 5 D. Lawrence H-D — 43 46 — 89

All Power Over 35 – Round Five Results

Pos RIder Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 N. Girdler 5 55 55 55 55 55 280 2 J. Girdler — 50 50 50 50 50 250 3 A. Muggleton — 46 30 46 46 46 214 4 M. Wolfe — 43 46 43 43 38 213 5 J. Griffin — 40 43 40 40 40 203 6 T. Holdup — 38 40 38 38 36 190 7 W. Drake — 34 38 36 36 43 187 8 M. Heron — 32 32 32 32 32 160 9 G. Rautman — 30 34 30 30 34 158 10 S. Richards — 36 36 34 34 — 140

Pro Women – Round Five Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 L. Gow Hon 5 55 55 55 55 43 268 2 G. Hudson KTM — 46 40 50 50 55 241 3 M. Heaton-New KTM — 50 50 40 46 46 232 4 R. James Yam — 40 46 46 43 50 225 5 I. Wilesmith Hon — 43 43 43 38 40 207 6 K. Robinson Gas — 38 38 38 40 38 192

65 Trackers Round Five Results

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 H. Ford Yam 5 55 55 55 46 216 2 H. Raffin KTM — 50 50 50 55 205 3 K. Wilesmith Yam — 46 46 40 50 182 4 R. Quinn Yam — 30 43 46 43 162 5 L. Webber KTM — 38 38 34 38 148 6 S. Beard KTM — 34 36 36 36 142 7 O. Armstrong Yam — 36 34 32 34 136 8 J. Bourke Yam — 32 32 30 32 126 9 O. Ryan Yam — 40 40 43 — 123 10 H. Davies Hus — 43 38 40 121

2026 AFTN Series Standings after Round Five

Pro 450

Pos Rider Total 1 C. Dunker 1086.5 2 M. Whale 968 3 B. Ryan 897.5 4 J. Lytras 856 5 C. Archibald 800 6 D. Wicks 747 7 R. Jacobs 660 8 B. Burns 654 9 L. Moody 585 10 J. Griffin 549 11 R. Nauta 544 12 J. Sawdy 524 13 J. Dall 499 14 M. Kirkness 399 15 Z. Johnson 348 16 R. Irvin 342 17 T. Davies 300 18 C. Carnie 262 19 T. Drane 241 20 R. New 234 21 S. Drane 215 22 R. McQualter 213 23 C. Andersen 177 24 L. Grimshaw 171 25 J. Carter 168 26 M. Carter 146 27 L. Magee 138 28 J. Unicomb 127 29 J. Banks 125 30 M. Grimshaw 125 31 B. Gow 124 32 H. Collins 122 33 P. Smith 118 34 B. McCowatt 117 35 M. Michelmore 112 36 G. Rautman 110 37 T. Allen 109 38 K. Robinson 101 39 S. Walker 92 40 J. Glennon 70 41 R. Chaplin 68 42 K. McCluskey-Young 60 43 A. Glennon 48.5 44 R. James 44 45 W. Drake 14

Junior Lites

Pos Rider Total 1 J. Fyffe 1156 2 T. Edwards 994 3 L. Duggan 888 4 N. Jaeger 877 5 J. Cooper 690 6 A. Ryman 672 7 R. Haller 644 8 B. Lowe 622 9 R. Fenech 569 10 B. Baker 565 11 N. Donovan 410 12 I. Wilesmith 347 13 L. Duggan 295 14 K. Moran 268 15 O. Drake 260 16 H. Holmes 196 17 L. Seam 194 18 H. Nicolls 185 19 M. Blackford 153 20 K. Lawrence 144 21 T. Patten 90

Junior 85

Pos Rider Total 1 F. Beard 1058 2 K. Tulloch 933 3 C. Quinn 930 4 B. Ford 897 5 Z. Salmon 774 6 J. French 757 7 R. Vass 721 8 R. Duggan 676 9 M. Mifsud 501 10 C. Armstrong 498 11 R. Vass 477 12 T. Bailey 430 13 A. Pasin 390 14 G. Holmkvist 386 15 J. Levett 301 16 R. Muggleton 286 17 T. Dwyer 238 18 S. Hangan 194 19 A. Joel 189 20 T. Lambie 182 21 L. Smith 170 22 J. Nieuwenhuizen 39

65 Trackers

Pos Rider Total 1 H. Ford 651 2 H. Raffin 648 3 K. Wilesmith 560 4 R. Quinn 534 5 H. Davies 518 6 L. Webber 510 7 S. Beard 432 8 A. Kirkness 314 9 O. Ryan 284 10 V. Marsh 277 11 O. Armstrong 216 12 J. Bourke 200 13 B. Carter 76 14 P. Richards 58

All Power Over 35

Pos Rider Total 1 N. Girdler 1074 2 A. Muggleton 892 3 J. Griffin 837 4 M. Wolfe 763 5 G. Smith 761 6 G. Rautman 590 7 J. Girdler 512 8 W. Drake 482 9 T. Holdup 462 10 W. Barnes 411 11 D. Smith 406 12 S. Richards 332 13 I. Hamilton 321 14 D. Perdikis 260 15 T. Gow 212 16 M. Arnts 206 17 B. Boman 170 18 M. Heron 160 19 A. Fisher 104 20 L. Hill 92

ProTwins

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J. Lytras Suz 395 2 C. Banks Hyo 346 3 B. Hunt Kaw 273 4 K. Robinson Enf 253 5 J. Carter Duc 188 6 R. New Kaw 169 7 D. Smith Duc 163 8 A. Wason H-D 146 9 S. Richards Yam 114 10 D. Lawrence H-D 89

Pro Women

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 G. Hudson KTM 691 2 R. James Yam 602 3 L. Gow Hon 588 4 K. Robinson Gas 424 5 L. Hyde KTM 372 6 B. Levy Duc 309 7 M. Heaton-New KTM 232 8 C. Day Hon 230 9 I. Wilesmith Hon 207

Next rounds – Gunnedah

The 2026 Yamaha Aussie Flat Track Nationals conclude at Gunnedah Motorcycle Club’s Balcary Park on November 7–8, with flat track on Saturday and TT racing on Sunday.

Dunker heads into the double-header with a larger Pro 450 lead despite losing his perfect round-winning record, while Ryan arrives with renewed momentum after beating the returning American champion on home ground. Ford and Raffin’s three-point separation in 65 Trackers promises one of the closest championship contests of the finale.

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