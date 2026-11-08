2026 Idemitsu Moto4 Asia Cup

Round Six – Lusail, Qatar

Race One

Qabil Irfan took his second win of the season at Lusail, beating Resky Yusuf by a hundredth of a second after a red flag and two time penalties reshuffled Saturday’s result.

Kotaro Togashi had topped both Friday sessions and qualified on pole. He took the holeshot and led across the line for the first eight laps, even as Bintang Pranata and Irfan each had brief spells in front. Qayyim Razin edged ahead at the end of lap nine, with Togashi, Irfan and Yusuf right behind him. A tenth of a second covered all four.

A collision on the main straight as the field started lap ten brought down championship leader Hayato Chishiki and Muhammad Naqib. Both riders were reported OK. The race was called after nine of the scheduled 12 laps, with both riders unclassified.

Razin and Togashi were penalised for unsafe changes of direction. Their single and double long-lap penalties became three and six seconds respectively after the stoppage. That dropped them to tenth and 11th, putting Waku Kunitate on the podium ahead of Pranata. Australia’s Judd Plaisted finished 14th from 12th on the grid.

Chishiki’s lead was down to 19 points over Pranata and 24 over Kunitate with one race left.

Qatar Moto4 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Q. Irfan Hon 19m38.271 2 R. Yusuf Hon +0.010 3 W. Kunitate Hon +0.199 4 B. Pranata Hon +0.410 5 M. Badly Hon +0.464 6 N. Ngo Hon +0.514 7 T. Fleming Hon +0.711 8 N. Bunprawes Hon +0.900 9 M. Malik Hon +0.915 10 Q. Razin Hon +2.911 11 K. Togashi Hon +5.964 12 H. Matsuyama Hon +10.464 13 W. Zhong Hon +10.724 14 J. Plaisted Hon +11.301 15 S. Chen Hon 12.210 16 T. Sriperchsuwan Hon +1 lap Not Classified NC M. Naqib Hon 0.083 NC H. Chishiki Hon 0.748

Race Two

Togashi again led away from pole and completed the opening lap ahead of Pranata and Irfan, with Chishiki still sixth. Pranata had spells in front early on, while Kunitate dropped as far back as tenth before working his way into the lead battle.

Kunitate and Chishiki traded the lead on lap ten, with Chishiki just ahead when they crossed the line. Muhammad Badly, who had started 15th, briefly led on the penultimate lap before Togashi took over and pulled clear.

Togashi set the fastest lap of the race on his final tour to win by just over a second. Irfan went from sixth to second on the last lap, with Badly third ahead of Yusuf. Kunitate and Pranata finished fifth and sixth. Chishiki came home seventh to clinch the title.

Plaisted started the final lap 17th and came through to 15th, edging Wen Ze Zhong for the final point.

Qatar Moto4 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Togashi Hon 26m16.039 2 Q. Irfan Hon +1.032 3 M. Badly Hon +1.213 4 R. Yusuf Hon +1.255 5 W. Kunitate Hon +1.261 6 B. Pranata Hon +1.386 7 H. Chishiki Hon +1.479 8 M. Malik Hon +1.523 9 H. Matsuyama Hon +1.750 10 M. Naqib Hon +1.962 11 T. Fleming Hon +2.061 12 N. Ngo Hon +2.586 13 Q. Razin Hon +2.535 14 N. Bunprawes Hon +2.704 15 J. Plaisted Hon +24.326 16 W. Zhong Hon +24.372 17 S. Chen Hon +24.626 18 T. Sriperchsuwan Hon +51.543

Championship

Chishiki won five of the 12 races in his rookie season, starting with a double in Thailand. His nine points on Sunday took him to 170, 18 clear of Pranata, with Kunitate a further four back. It was the third straight Moto4 Asia Cup title for a Japanese rider.

Irfan’s win and second place made him the top scorer in Qatar and lifted him to fourth overall. Plaisted finished the season 14th on 44 points.

Moto4 Asia Cup Points