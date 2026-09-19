MotoGP 2026

Round 15 – Red Bull Ring – Saturday

Jorge Martin made passing some of the best riders in the world look almost routine as he charged from eighth to victory in a thrilling Austrian MotoGP Sprint. Pedro Acosta led until a costly mistake with three laps remaining, but Martin’s extraordinary recovery had already delivered a warning to Ducati and Marc Marquez, and the lap times suggest the KTM’s advantage was less comfortable than it looked.

Marquez finished second ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, with Ai Ogura making it three Aprilias in the first four. Filip Salac and Brian Uriarte secured record-breaking poles in Moto2 and Moto3 respectively, while Senna Agius faces a recovery ride from 15th and Joel Kelso will start seventh as the leading Honda.

MotoGP Sprint Race

MotoGP Sprint — Martin charges back as Acosta crashes

Jorge Martin needed a helping hand to win the Austrian Sprint, but nobody who watched his charge through the field could dismiss this as a victory that simply fell into his lap.

The Aprilia rider made recovering from eighth look ridiculously straightforward. Bagnaia, Ogura, Alex Marquez, Bezzecchi and finally Marc Marquez were picked off with the sort of authority that should have Ducati scratching their heads and poring over data and video overnight. Martin made it look easy.

Pedro Acosta had escaped while Martin and Marquez tangled in the opening exchanges, and for much of the Sprint the KTM looked home and hosed. But the timing sheets tell a more nuanced story: Acosta had a substantial track-position advantage, while Martin was frequently matching or beating his lap times despite working his way through traffic.

Acosta lost the front at Turn 2a on lap 12 of 14, remounted and subsequently retired. Martin completed the job to win by 1.026 seconds over Marquez, with Marco Bezzecchi another 0.649 seconds behind. Martin now leads the championship on 286 points, three ahead of Marquez, while Bezzecchi remains third on 248.

From the holeshot to eighth

Martin initially converted pole into the lead at Turn 1, but a wide exit gave Marquez the opportunity to attack on the inside approaching the chicane. Neither rider was inclined to concede, and Martin lost his mid-corner speed and drive as Marquez came through.

Both survived, but Martin was down to eighth by Turn 3. Marquez’s spell in front was even shorter: he ran slightly wide at Turn 3 and Acosta forced his way through. The KTM rider made full use of the opportunity to put his head down while his rivals sorted themselves out.

Martin recovered past Brad Binder before the end of the first lap, then dispatched Francesco Bagnaia on lap three, Ogura on lap four and Alex Marquez on lap five. Bezzecchi was next, at Turn 1 on lap seven, before Martin repeated the move on Marc Marquez one lap later.

Six overtakes had taken Martin from eighth to second before Acosta’s mistake promoted him to the lead. The impression was of a rider who could choose his moment and make it stick, rather than someone having to spend several laps plotting each pass.

The gap was bigger than the pace difference

Acosta deserved credit for exploiting the opening. He completed lap one 1.7 seconds ahead of Martin, then added another second on lap two with the fastest lap of the race, a 1m28.603s. Martin was seventh, and already 2.694 seconds behind.

From there, however, Martin was faster than Acosta on seven of the next nine laps. Across laps three to eleven combined, Martin was 0.241 seconds quicker, despite making five of his six recovery passes during that period. Acosta’s early escape had given him a valuable cushion; but he was not faster than Martin.

Martin’s consecutive 1m28.749s, 1m28.770s and 1m28.940s on laps three to five were particularly telling. Only he and Acosta broke 1m29s during the Sprint. Against Marquez, Martin was faster on every lap from three through eleven, gaining 2.754 seconds over that nine-lap stretch.

There were still swings in the contest. Acosta gained seven-tenths on lap eight, when Martin passed Marquez, extending his advantage from 2.123 to 2.822 seconds. Martin then clawed back time on each of the next three laps, cutting that to 2.453 seconds at the end of lap eleven.

Could Martin have caught him? It was not completely out of the question if Acosta’s tyre performance had deteriorated sharply, but the existing rate of closure was insufficient. However, if not for that turn one incident on lap one this could have been a very different fight.

Jorge Martin

“I’m very happy with my sprint and the pace I had. I enjoyed a good start, but when Marc passed me, I lost a lot of places. From then on, I tried to stay focused. I was really concentrating and overtook a rider almost every lap. My arm is fine. I struggled more with it today than yesterday, but that’s normal – it’s just fatigue. Just as my neck gets tired, for example, so does my arm.”

Acosta owns costly mistake

Acosta attributed the crash to losing concentration while checking information on his dashboard and missing his braking point. He had been chasing his second Sprint victory of the season after winning in Thailand, and will have another opportunity on Sunday to secure his first premier-class Grand Prix win.

Pedro Acosta

“To start from the front row at the team’s home GP was nice. In the Sprint I was riding in a really good mode, the pace was good and I was just checking the laps on the dash and how it was with the fueling and I f**ked it up. I lost my braking point and that was it. I lost a bit of focus. Thankfully tomorrow we will have another chance. We will have the same approach. I have nothing to lose.”

For Marquez, second limited the championship damage to three points. He briefly reduced Martin’s advantage late in the race but could not mount a challenge for the win.

Marc Marquez

“Today we achieved the main goal, which was to finish right behind Jorge (Martín) with no other rider in between. The first two laps were intense, then I simply kept my pace and scored the best possible result, as we are struggling a bit here. We need to keep working in order to improve in some specific areas of the track and, if we manage to do so, everything will become a whole lot simpler. Tomorrow’s race will be a long one and we’ll have to be careful with tyre wear.”

Aprilia takes the points and the milestones

Martin’s fourth Sprint win of 2026, following Austin, Le Mans and Silverstone, was the 20th of his career. He is now just one short of Marquez’s record of 21. Marquez retains a similarly narrow advantage in Sprint podiums, leading Martin 38 to 37.

Bezzecchi’s third place delivered a fourth consecutive Sprint podium for the first time in his career. He stayed close to Marquez but said he never quite had the feeling required to get into position for an overtake.

Earlier in the day, Bezzecchi received an official warning for failing to demonstrate a clear reduction in speed under yellow flags in marshalling sector two during FP2. It was recorded as his first offence.

Ogura continued his impressive return from injury with fourth. The Trackhouse rider passed Alex Marquez on lap 11 and gained another position when Acosta fell, completing an Aprilia 1-3-4. Ogura and Acosta are now tied on 209 championship points, with Ogura taking fifth in the standings on countback.

Aprilia’s success also changed the constructors’ standings. Martin’s win moved the manufacturer onto 422 points, one ahead of Ducati, while the factory squad celebrated its best Austrian Sprint result and Aprilia’s sixth Sprint victory of the season.

The morning had already brought a milestone. Martin’s 1m27.917s secured pole by just 0.015 seconds over Marquez, with Acosta only 0.071 seconds away in third. It gave Aprilia four consecutive MotoGP poles for the first time and its eighth pole of the season.

Martin now has four premier-class poles at the Red Bull Ring, more than at any other circuit. Bezzecchi, Ogura and Alex Marquez complete the second row for Sunday’s race.

Bagnaia improves with Sunday in mind

Alex Marquez finished fifth, 0.695 seconds ahead of Bagnaia, who followed Friday’s 18th in Practice by progressing through Q1, qualifying seventh and taking sixth in the Sprint.

It was Bagnaia’s best qualifying result since Assen and his best Sprint finish since winning at Brno. His tyre choice also made the performance relevant to Sunday: Bagnaia used the medium rear, while the five riders ahead of him raced on the soft.

Francesco Bagnaia

“We’re doing a good job. Today we improved in the time attack, while in the Sprint we mainly worked towards tomorrow’s race by choosing the medium tyre, as we know how important it’ll be to manage tyre wear. I think it was the correct decision. It’s true that we struggled in the opening laps, but then the pace wasn’t so bad. The feeling has improved and now I hope we can make another step forward – with regards to grip and traction on corner exit – ahead of tomorrow.”

Johann Zarco converted tenth on the grid into seventh and top Honda honours, ahead of Fermin Aldeguer and Binder. Zarco passed Binder on lap 11, with Aldeguer also getting ahead of the South African on lap 13 to leave KTM with the final point.

Binder reported a marked increase in rear-wheel spin after around eight laps, a concern with twice the distance to cover on Sunday. Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the top ten, followed by Enea Bastianini and Fabio Quartararo, the leading Yamaha.

Luca Marini, Pol Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami finished 13th to 15th. Marini and Espargaro also used the medium rear to gather information for the Grand Prix. Diogo Moreira and Raul Fernandez completed their double Long Lap penalties for jump starts and finished 16th and 19th respectively. Franco Morbidelli joined Acosta on the retirement list after crashing on lap 11.

Miller seeks acceleration gains

Jack Miller finished 20th, 26.053 seconds behind Martin, after qualifying 21st. The Australian felt the Yamaha’s handling had improved, but acceleration and electronics remained the priorities for overnight work.

Jack Miller

“The bike itself was behaving better today and it was definitely an improvement compared with yesterday. From a setup point of view, I felt much better on the bike and I could brake late and do what I needed to do. It wasn’t an enjoyable race, to be honest, and we need to understand why we have been struggling with this since Friday. We’re going to have to make some significant changes tonight and try to find a way to improve the acceleration for tomorrow.”

Pramac team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu finished 17th, just 0.090 seconds ahead of Alex Rins. All four Yamahas finished outside the points.

Sunday promises a very different test

Martin will arrive bursting with confidence, Acosta will be desperate to put right a race he should have won, and Marquez has reason to believe Ducati can be more competitive over the longer distance.

Earlier in the weekend, Marquez had pointed to the Ducati working better over longer runs with the specification of rear Michelin brought to Austria than it did on short runs. That offers encouragement for Sunday, although Saturday’s evidence leaves Ducati with plenty to investigate before it can assume the balance will swing back its way.

Tyre life in the latter stages is shaping as a critical factor. Binder reported increasing wheelspin after around eight laps of the Sprint, while Bagnaia, Marini and Pol Espargaro used the medium rear to gather information for Sunday. Doubling the distance to 28 laps changes the demands considerably.

Fuel range is another major consideration at the Red Bull Ring. Acosta admitted he had been checking his dashboard and fuelling information before missing his braking point, while Ogura highlighted both tyre and fuel management as challenges for Sunday. The numbers underline the problem: the Grand Prix doubles the Sprint distance from 14 to 28 laps, but the maximum fuel allowance rises from 12 to 22 litres — only 83.3 per cent more fuel for 100 per cent more racing. That equates to an 8.3 per cent reduction in the maximum fuel available per racing lap. Actual consumption will vary, but the tighter allowance adds another complication: riders must find a pace that preserves both their tyres and enough fuel to reach the flag.

Nor does this have to be a three-rider contest. Bezzecchi stayed close to Marquez throughout the Sprint, Ogura has returned from injury straight into contention, and Bagnaia’s medium-tyre run gives him useful experience of the longer-race option. Alex Marquez was also within five seconds of the win. Any change in the order as the tyres wear could bring more riders into play.

Martin has delivered the confidence, Acosta the motivation and Ducati the questions. Sunday will tell us who has the answers when the grip begins to disappear.

The 28-lap Grand Prix starts at 1400 local time, or 2200 AEST. The forecast points to dry conditions and a track temperature around 34 degrees.

Red Bull Ring Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Martin Apr 20m57.387 2 M. Marquez Duc +1.026 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr +1.675 4 A. Ogura Apr +3.495 5 A. Marquez Duc +4.447 6 F. Bagnaia Duc +5.142 7 J. Zarco Hon +5.895 8 F. Aldeguer Duc +6.810 9 B. Binder KTM +7.233 10 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +9.228 11 E. Bastianini KTM +11.580 12 F. Quartararo Yam +13.050 13 L. Marini Hon +15.076 14 P. Espargaro KTM +18.373 15 T. Nakagami Hon +19.201 16 D. Moreira Hon +20.503 17 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +20.964 18 A. Rins Yam +21.054 19 R. Fernandez Apr +22.646 20 J. Miller Yam +26.053 Not Classified DNF P. Acosta KTM +1 lap DNF F. Morbidelli Duc +4 laps

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 286 2 M. Marquez 283 3 M. Bezzecchi 248 4 F. Di Giannantonio 223 5 A. Ogura 209 6 P. Acosta 209 7 R. Fernandez 199 8 A. Marquez 158 9 F. Bagnaia 147 10 F. Aldeguer 107 11 L. Marini 96 12 E. Bastianini 92 13 B. Binder 84 14 D. Moreira 64 15 F. Quartararo 61 16 F. Morbidelli 56 17 J. Zarco 39 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 24 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 10 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 T. Nakagami 0 27 C. Crutchlow 0 28 J. Folger 0 29 L. Savadori 0 30 M. Pirro 0

MotoGP Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Martin Apr 1m27.917 315.7 2 M. Marquez Duc +0.015 313.0 3 P. Acosta KTM +0.071 320.0 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.249 318.5 5 A. Ogura Apr +0.533 324.3 6 A. Marquez Duc +0.556 317.1 7 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.610 315.7 8 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.695 315.7 9 F. Quartararo Yam +0.706 311.6 10 J. Zarco Hon +0.715 317.1 11 B. Binder KTM +0.812 320.0 12 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.945 311.6 Q1 13 R. Fernandez Apr +0.954 311.6 14 P. Espargaro KTM +1.055 314.4 15 L. Marini Hon +1.193 313.0 16 D. Moreira Hon +1.237 314.4 17 E. Bastianini KTM +1.248 317.1 18 T. Nakagami Hon +1.525 314.4 19 F. Morbidelli Duc +1.637 314.4 20 A. Rins Yam +1.746 310.3 21 J. Miller Yam +1.772 310.3 22 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +2.139 309.0

Moto2 Qualifying Salac breaks record again for pole Filip Salac backed up his Friday pace with a new Red Bull Ring lap record and his first Moto2 pole since the 2023 Portuguese Grand Prix. The American Racing rider’s 1m32.381s lowered his own Friday benchmark by 0.021 seconds, putting him 0.121 seconds ahead of championship leader Manuel Gonzalez. Alex Escrig completed the front row on the Forward, only 0.025 seconds behind Gonzalez. It was Salac’s second Moto2 pole and made him the 11th different polesitter in the class this season. His timing sheet also showed the pace was repeatable: he followed his pole lap with a 1m32.391s, just ten thousandths slower and still comfortably quick enough for first on the grid. Gonzalez made his biggest improvement during his second run, progressing from 1m32.865s to 1m32.502s. His final attempt began with his quickest first sector but ultimately fell short of that earlier lap. Ivan Ortola heads the second row ahead of Izan Guevara and David Alonso. Guevara qualified 0.288 seconds off pole and remains 47.5 points behind Gonzalez in the championship heading into Sunday’s race. Alonso Lopez edged Q1 graduate Barry Baltus for seventh by a single thousandth, with Jose Antonio Rueda and Daniel Holgado completing the top ten. Rueda’s ninth represents a 20-place qualifying improvement over Misano. Agius unhurt after early qualifying crash Senna Agius will start 15th after a heavy crash at Turn 2b ended his Q2 session almost as soon as it had begun. The Australian had only one completed flying lap on the timing sheet, a 1m33.309s that left him 0.928 seconds from pole. Agius reported poor rear grip from the beginning of the session but escaped injury. He faces a recovery ride from the fifth row. Senna Agius “Luckily, I’m okay. Now it’s time to put today behind us and go on the attack tomorrow from 15th on the grid. We’ll give it our all.” Deniz Oncu, Celestino Vietti and Luca Lunetta occupy the three positions immediately ahead of Agius. Zonta van den Goorbergh, Daniel Munoz and Mario Aji completed the Q2 classification. Alberto Ferrandez was ruled out of the race after fracturing his right collarbone in a late Q1 crash at Turn 9. The Pramac rider missed Q2 by just 0.020 seconds and was classified 19th, but is returning to Spain for surgery. No penalties were issued in Moto2 across Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions. The 23-lap Moto2 race starts at 1215 local time on Sunday, or 2015 AEST. Red Bull Ring Moto2 Qualifying Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 F. Salac Kal 1m32.381 259.9 2 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.121 265.6 3 A. Escrig For +0.146 257.1 4 I. Ortola Kal +0.213 262.7 5 I. Guevara Bos +0.288 263.7 6 D. Alonso Kal +0.373 262.7 7 A. Lopez Kal +0.461 262.7 8 B. Baltus Kal +0.462 257.1 9 J. Rueda Kal +0.504 261.8 10 D. Holgado Kal +0.511 258.0 11 T. Arbolino Kal +0.673 261.8 12 D. Öncü Bos +0.725 259.9 13 C. Vietti Bos +0.738 260.8 14 L. Lunetta Bos +0.823 261.8 15 S. Agius Kal +0.928 255.3 16 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +0.932 258.0 17 D. Muñoz Kal +1.046 258.0 18 M. Aji Kal +1.058 256.2 Q1 19 A. Ferrandez Bos +0.867 260.8 20 A. Canet Bos +0.891 257.1 21 T. Furusato Kal +1.037 258.9 22 S. Garcia Kal +1.080 258.9 23 J. Roberts Kal +1.084 256.2 24 X. Zurutuza For +1.105 257.1 25 A. Sasaki Kal +1.167 257.1 26 M. Ramirez For +1.443 255.3 27 A. Huertas Kal +1.898 258.0 Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 232.5 2 I. Guevara 185 3 I. Ortola 157.5 4 S. Agius 149 5 D. Alonso 139 6 D. Holgado 137 7 C. Vietti 123 8 F. Salac 108 9 A. Lopez 100.5 10 C. Veijer 75.5 11 D. Muñoz 63 12 A. Escrig 63 13 T. Arbolino 53.5 14 B. Baltus 52 15 J. Roberts 43 16 A. Huertas 37 17 D. Öncü 31.5 18 J. Rueda 27 19 A. Sasaki 19 20 A. Ferrandez 17.5 21 L. Lunetta 17 22 T. Furusato 15 23 A. Canet 14.5 24 Z. vd Goorbergh 12 25 S. Garcia 11 26 A. Piqueras 4 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 U. Orradre 0 30 J. Navarro 0 31 X. Zurutuza 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Pawelec 0 Moto3 Qualifying Uriarte snatches pole – Kelso lead Honda Brian Uriarte left his best until the final lap to deny David Almansa pole at the Red Bull Ring, setting a new Moto3 lap record of 1m39.544s. The KTM Ajo rider beat Almansa by 0.064 seconds to claim his second pole of the season and his career. Alvaro Carpe rescued third with a late effort of his own, giving Ajo two bikes on the front row at KTM’s home Grand Prix. Uriarte’s qualifying sheet shows how much depended on that last attempt. He had only two valid flying laps, and his pole effort was 0.664 seconds quicker than his previous legal benchmark. Brian Uriarte “A bit shocking. I saw I was 0.1 up on my fast lap and didn’t think I’d be quicker but when I saw [the final time] I exploded. I’m really happy because we have been working hard. Yesterday I was struggling a bit with the pace…so, happy to achieve this Pole.” Carpe’s escape was even more dramatic. Track-limits deletions left him with just one valid flying lap, but his final 1m39.859s was enough to secure third. Almansa had stronger evidence of repeatable speed. Running through Q2 without a pit stop, he produced consecutive laps of 1m39.708s, 1m39.714s and 1m39.608s. Pole slipped away, but that consistency leaves him well placed for Sunday. Championship leader Maximo Quiles qualified fourth, putting the top four riders in the standings into the first four grid positions. Matteo Bertelle and Scott Ogden complete the second row, separated by just ten thousandths. Ogden will have to serve a Long Lap penalty in Sunday’s race after riding slowly on the racing line at Turn 9 during Q2 and disturbing Carpe. The stewards applied mitigation because of another rider’s actions, with the incident recorded as Ogden’s first offence of the season. He retains sixth on the grid. Kelso heads the third row Joel Kelso qualified seventh on the GRYD Racing Honda with a 1m40.511s, leading the Honda contingent behind a KTM sweep of the first six positions. The Australian had only two valid flying laps, but they were remarkably close: 1m40.511s on his first run and 1m40.514s on his final attempt. Although he could not find an improvement with the second attack, Kelso heads the third row alongside Joel Esteban and David Munoz. Munoz progressed through Q1 to qualify ninth on his return from injury, narrowly ahead of Rico Salmela. Eddie O’Shea took 11th on the second GRYD machine, giving the team the two highest-placed Hondas. Valentin Perrone, Casey O’Gorman and Adrian Fernandez followed, while Hakim Danish, Adrian Cruces, Ryusei Yamanaka and Guido Pini rounded out Q2. Sunday’s Moto3 race starts at 1100 local time, or 1900 AEST. Red Bull Ring Moto3 Qualifying Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 B. Uriarte KTM 1m39.544 220.8 2 D. Almansa KTM +0.064 222.9 3 A. Carpe KTM +0.315 222.2 4 M. Quiles KTM +0.437 220.1 5 M. Bertelle KTM +0.773 220.8 6 S. Ogden KTM +0.783 220.1 7 J. Kelso Hon +0.967 218.1 8 J. Esteban KTM +1.020 223.6 9 D. Muñoz KTM +1.058 220.8 10 R. Salmela KTM +1.063 222.9 11 E. O’Shea Hon +1.180 219.5 12 V. Perrone KTM +1.220 220.1 13 C. O’Gorman Hon +1.234 219.5 14 A. Fernandez Hon +1.257 220.8 15 H. Danish KTM +1.440 219.5 16 A. Cruces KTM +1.533 222.2 17 R. Yamanaka KTM +1.631 220.8 18 G. Pini Hon +1.688 216.2 Q1 19 V. Pratama Hon +1.815 218.8 20 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +1.878 220.1 21 M. Uriarte KTM +1.967 216.2 22 Z. Mitani Hon +1.983 220.8 23 M. Morelli KTM +2.076 220.1 24 J. Rios Hon +2.141 215.5 25 R. Moodley KTM +2.179 216.2 26 N. Carraro Hon +2.667 216.8 Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 281 2 D. Almansa 174 3 A. Carpe 159 4 B. Uriarte 154 5 M. Morelli 138 6 V. Perrone 114 7 V. Pratama 97 8 H. Danish 94 9 M. Bertelle 84 10 R. Salmela 70 11 A. Cruces 64 12 J. Kelso 62 13 G. Pini 59 14 A. Fernandez 59 15 J. Esteban 59 16 C. O’Gorman 59 17 D. Muñoz 52 18 E. O’Shea 52 19 J. Rios 49 20 S. Ogden 29 21 R. Yamanaka 25 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 M. Uriarte 6 24 C. Buchanan 5 25 L. Rammerstorfer 4 26 Z. Mitani 2 27 R. Moodley 1 28 K. Singhapong 1 29 N. Carraro 0 30 L. Abruzzo 0 31 E. Gutierrez 0

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